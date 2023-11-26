away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
COPPST
LSALLE

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
COPP
Eagles
LAS
Explorers

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
Coppin State 0-6 49.8 PPG 30.5 RPG 5.8 APG
La Salle 4-1 72.0 PPG 37.8 RPG 14.2 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Coppin State
Roster
J. Winston
G. Spurlock
C. Sparrow
T. Fagbenle
M. Battle
P. Ryan
R. Archey
Z. Harrison
A. Jones
K. Horton
L. Tekavcic
R. Williams
D. Copeland
D. Ferguson
D. Prescott
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Winston 6 18.8 10.3 3.7 0.3 1.00 0.20 1.7 35.7 26.3 77.3 0.8 2.8
G. Spurlock 6 23.7 7.2 2.8 0.7 1.20 0.20 1.5 39.6 21.1 33.3 0.3 2.5
C. Sparrow 6 27.3 6.3 3.0 0.3 1.70 0.20 0.8 40.6 25.0 88.9 1.3 1.7
T. Fagbenle 6 17.3 4.7 3.8 0.3 0.80 1.20 3.2 63.2 0.0 66.7 1.5 2.3
M. Battle 6 16.5 4.5 1.7 0.5 0.50 0.00 0.8 20.8 30.8 81.3 0.3 1.3
P. Ryan 6 16.8 4.3 2.7 0.5 0.20 0.30 1.0 29.7 20.0 60.0 1 1.7
R. Archey 5 15.6 3.6 0.6 0.6 0.40 0.00 0.4 25.8 0.0 33.3 0.6 0
Z. Harrison 6 22.8 3.5 1.5 1.2 1.50 0.20 2.0 26.1 12.5 53.3 0.2 1.3
A. Jones 4 21.5 3.5 2.3 1.8 2.30 0.00 1.5 35.7 20.0 60.0 0.5 1.8
K. Horton 5 15 2.6 1.0 0.4 0.40 0.00 1.2 33.3 30.0 33.3 0.2 0.8
L. Tekavcic 5 10.6 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.20 0.20 0.6 20.0 0.0 75.0 0.2 0.6
R. Williams 4 8.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.30 0.30 0.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0 0.5
D. Copeland 2 2.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.5
D. Ferguson 2 3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.50 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
D. Prescott 1 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 6 0.0 49.8 30.5 5.8 9.30 2.70 15.0 33.8 20.7 66.0 8.8 18.0
La Salle
Roster
K. Brantley
J. Brickus
A. Gill
D. Shepherd
R. Jocius
A. Marrero
T. Vahlberg Fasasi
L. Mercandino
R. Zan
M. Kovacevic
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Brantley 5 35.6 15.8 3.4 3.4 0.60 0.20 1.2 40.3 25.0 77.4 0.6 2.8
J. Brickus 5 33.6 14.0 2.6 4.2 1.20 0.00 2.6 53.5 50.0 73.7 0.2 2.4
A. Gill 5 36.6 12.2 3.0 4.4 1.20 0.00 2.0 40.7 18.8 83.3 0.2 2.8
D. Shepherd 5 30.8 11.2 5.4 0.6 0.40 0.60 0.4 56.4 33.3 66.7 0.8 4.6
R. Jocius 5 22.4 7.0 5.6 0.4 0.40 1.00 1.6 46.9 0.0 41.7 1.8 3.8
A. Marrero 5 17.4 6.0 1.6 0.8 0.40 0.20 0.2 32.0 41.2 100.0 0.6 1
T. Vahlberg Fasasi 5 14.2 3.4 2.0 0.4 0.80 0.60 0.4 37.5 30.0 66.7 0.4 1.6
L. Mercandino 1 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0 0
R. Zan 5 9 1.8 1.4 0.0 0.40 0.40 0.0 44.4 25.0 0.0 0.6 0.8
M. Kovacevic 1 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 5 0.0 72.0 37.8 14.2 5.40 3.00 8.4 44.8 33.6 72.3 8.0 23.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola