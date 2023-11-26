COPPST
LSALLE
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Coppin State 0-6
|49.8 PPG
|30.5 RPG
|5.8 APG
|La Salle 4-1
|72.0 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|14.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Winston
|6
|18.8
|10.3
|3.7
|0.3
|1.00
|0.20
|1.7
|35.7
|26.3
|77.3
|0.8
|2.8
|G. Spurlock
|6
|23.7
|7.2
|2.8
|0.7
|1.20
|0.20
|1.5
|39.6
|21.1
|33.3
|0.3
|2.5
|C. Sparrow
|6
|27.3
|6.3
|3.0
|0.3
|1.70
|0.20
|0.8
|40.6
|25.0
|88.9
|1.3
|1.7
|T. Fagbenle
|6
|17.3
|4.7
|3.8
|0.3
|0.80
|1.20
|3.2
|63.2
|0.0
|66.7
|1.5
|2.3
|M. Battle
|6
|16.5
|4.5
|1.7
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|20.8
|30.8
|81.3
|0.3
|1.3
|P. Ryan
|6
|16.8
|4.3
|2.7
|0.5
|0.20
|0.30
|1.0
|29.7
|20.0
|60.0
|1
|1.7
|R. Archey
|5
|15.6
|3.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|25.8
|0.0
|33.3
|0.6
|0
|Z. Harrison
|6
|22.8
|3.5
|1.5
|1.2
|1.50
|0.20
|2.0
|26.1
|12.5
|53.3
|0.2
|1.3
|A. Jones
|4
|21.5
|3.5
|2.3
|1.8
|2.30
|0.00
|1.5
|35.7
|20.0
|60.0
|0.5
|1.8
|K. Horton
|5
|15
|2.6
|1.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|33.3
|30.0
|33.3
|0.2
|0.8
|L. Tekavcic
|5
|10.6
|1.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|20.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0.2
|0.6
|R. Williams
|4
|8.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|D. Copeland
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|D. Ferguson
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Prescott
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|49.8
|30.5
|5.8
|9.30
|2.70
|15.0
|33.8
|20.7
|66.0
|8.8
|18.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Brantley
|5
|35.6
|15.8
|3.4
|3.4
|0.60
|0.20
|1.2
|40.3
|25.0
|77.4
|0.6
|2.8
|J. Brickus
|5
|33.6
|14.0
|2.6
|4.2
|1.20
|0.00
|2.6
|53.5
|50.0
|73.7
|0.2
|2.4
|A. Gill
|5
|36.6
|12.2
|3.0
|4.4
|1.20
|0.00
|2.0
|40.7
|18.8
|83.3
|0.2
|2.8
|D. Shepherd
|5
|30.8
|11.2
|5.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.60
|0.4
|56.4
|33.3
|66.7
|0.8
|4.6
|R. Jocius
|5
|22.4
|7.0
|5.6
|0.4
|0.40
|1.00
|1.6
|46.9
|0.0
|41.7
|1.8
|3.8
|A. Marrero
|5
|17.4
|6.0
|1.6
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|0.2
|32.0
|41.2
|100.0
|0.6
|1
|T. Vahlberg Fasasi
|5
|14.2
|3.4
|2.0
|0.4
|0.80
|0.60
|0.4
|37.5
|30.0
|66.7
|0.4
|1.6
|L. Mercandino
|1
|1
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Zan
|5
|9
|1.8
|1.4
|0.0
|0.40
|0.40
|0.0
|44.4
|25.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.8
|M. Kovacevic
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|72.0
|37.8
|14.2
|5.40
|3.00
|8.4
|44.8
|33.6
|72.3
|8.0
|23.4