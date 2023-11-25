It has been 31 years since Nebraska won the first seven games of a season, with the lucky number now in sight Sunday against visiting Cal State Fullerton in a nonconference game at Lincoln, Neb.

The Cornhiskers best start since 2008-09 required a rally from a two-point halftime deficit in an 89-79 home victory over Duquesne on Wednesday. It was the first time all season they trailed in the second half, but scoring on 16 consecutive possessions after the break helped overcome the deficit.

"We challenged them at halftime, and I give our guys a lot of credit for responding," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Cal State Fullerton (2-3) last played on Monday in a 74-67 win over Southern Miss in the Jacksonville Classic at St. Augustine, Fla. The Titans went 1-1 in the event, losing to UCF and have played one home game this season.

The Titans are coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 2008 and are looking for their first win over a power-conference team since beating UCLA in December 2019.

"We have the chance to be a really good ball club," coach Dedrique Taylor told the Orange County Register. "Whether we do or don't depends on how you are going to define the moment. Because those moments will happen."

Nebraska is holding opponents to 35.1 percent shooting, including 23.9 percent from 3-point range, and has scored 81 or more points in five of six games after doing so only five times last season.

Fullerton is shooting only 41.7 percent, with leading scorers Max Jones and Dominic Brewton each shooting below 39 percent.

The Cornhuskers have four players averaging at least 14 points per game including Juwan Gary (17.0), who had a career-high 20 against Duquesne.

In addition to matching the 7-0 start from 1992-93, a win would give Nebraska its first 7-game win streak since winning 11 in a row in 2010-11.

