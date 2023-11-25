Colorado went to Daytona Beach on a roll but came away disappointed against Florida State on Tuesday.

Now, the No. 18 Buffaloes try to bounce back from the 77-71 overtime loss to the Seminoles when they play host to Iona on Sunday afternoon at Boulder, Colo.

After opening with three impressive home wins and another in their first game at the Sunshine Slam on Monday against Richmond, the Buffaloes (4-1) are dealing with the adversity of letting a win slip away. And it was one that could have padded their NCAA Tournament resume.

"Just clear our minds and just focus on the next game," Colorado guard KJ Simpson said. "Obviously a lot of us felt like we had the talent, and we had the momentum to come in and win (against Florida State). A lot of us are very, very disappointed that we didn't. But we can't dwell or sit back on this game.

"Obviously look at it, see what we can improve on, and just focus on the next opponent. Just get better."

The Buffaloes have areas where they can improve. The two games at the Sunshine Slam saw them finish with more turnovers (32) than assists (23). They were a combined 8 of 30 from 3-point range (26.7 percent).

The offense wasn't the only problem against Florida State. Colorado's defense in the second half and overtime was lacking as the Seminoles shot 60.7 percent (17 of 28) and scored 17 points in the extra period.

"It's time to regroup and get better," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. "The guys got to grow up. I've got to do a better job. They've got to do a better job. We're all in this together. That was my message to the team. We win as a team, we lose as a team. What we can't do is worry about ourselves, put our heads down and be woe is me. Nobody cares."

Iona had high expectations this season despite bringing aboard a new coach. The Gaels (2-3) hired Tobin Anderson away from Farleigh Dickenson after his Knights pulled off a shocker in the NCAA Tournament, becoming the second No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed when it upset Purdue 63-58.

Anderson was hired by the Gaels after Rick Pitino left to coach St. John's and had the goal of winning immediately.

"This is not a rebuild, this is a reload kind of thing," Anderson said, according to the New York Post. "People ask me all the time. We want to win. I'm an extremely competitive person. There's no timetable of, 'Hey, like, let's win by this (time).' No, we want to win now."

Beating Colorado at Boulder would be a start for his team, which lost three of its first four before beating Buffalo 89-64 on Wednesday to salvage the last of its three games in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The Gaels have three guards averaging double figures in scoring: Idan Tretout (16.8 points), Wheza Panzo (13.6), Greg Gordon (11.0). But they will have a tough time against Simpson and Tristan da Silva, who are averaging 19.0 and 14.8 points, respectively.

The Buffaloes average 82.2 points a game compared to Iona's 78.0 points a game.

