LAFAY
BELMONT

1st Half
LAF
Leopards
18
BELM
Bruins
19

Time Team Play Score
7:59   TV timeout  
7:59   Ryan Pettit flagrant 1 (Brigham Rogers draws the foul)  
7:59   Leopards defensive rebound  
8:01   Kyler Vanderjagt misses three point jump shot  
8:37 +2 Justin Vander Baan makes two point dunk (Luka Savicevic assists) 18-19
8:37   Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (offensive foul)  
8:37   Ja'Kobi Gillespie offensive foul  
9:05   Bruins offensive rebound  
9:07   Win Miller misses two point jump shot  
9:22 +2 Luka Savicevic makes two point layup 16-19
9:53 +2 Cade Tyson makes two point hook shot 14-19
10:10   Kyle Jenkins personal foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)  
10:20   Kyle Jenkins turnover (bad pass)  
10:39   Jake Dykstra turnover (offensive foul)  
10:39   Jake Dykstra offensive foul  
10:49   TV timeout  
10:49   Kyle Jenkins personal foul  
10:49   Jayce Willingham defensive rebound  
10:51   Mark Butler misses two point jump shot  
11:17   Kyle Jenkins defensive rebound  
11:19   Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot  
11:28   Jayce Willingham defensive rebound  
11:30   Mark Butler misses two point layup  
11:42 +2 Malik Dia makes two point layup 14-17
11:59 +3 Devin Hines makes three point jump shot 14-15
12:12 +3 Malik Dia makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 11-15
12:26 +2 Devin Hines makes two point layup 11-12
12:36   Keishawn Davidson turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Jenkins steals)  
12:49 +3 Devin Hines makes three point jump shot (Ryan Pettit assists) 9-12
12:53   Ryan Pettit offensive rebound  
12:55   Kyle Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
13:12   Chris Rubayo defensive rebound  
13:14   Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses two point layup  
13:22   Jayce Willingham defensive rebound  
13:24   Devin Hines misses three point jump shot  
13:47 +3 Jayce Willingham makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 6-12
14:03   Bruins defensive rebound  
14:05   Chris Rubayo misses two point jump shot  
14:21   Leopards defensive rebound  
14:23   Keishawn Davidson misses two point jump shot  
14:25   Chris Rubayo personal foul  
14:31   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
14:33   Devin Hines misses two point layup  
14:43   TV timeout  
14:43   Malik Dia turnover (traveling)  
14:58 +2 Justin Vander Baan makes two point jump shot (Mark Butler assists) 6-9
15:12 +3 Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists) 4-9
15:28 +2 Devin Hines makes two point layup 4-6
15:42   Devin Hines defensive rebound  
15:44   Kyler Vanderjagt misses two point jump shot  
15:49   Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound  
15:51   Justin Vander Baan misses three point jump shot  
15:56   Mark Butler defensive rebound  
15:58   Malik Dia misses three point jump shot  
16:26 +2 Devin Hines makes two point layup 2-6
16:45 +1 Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-6
16:45   Jayce Willingham misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:45   Justin Vander Baan shooting foul (Jayce Willingham draws the foul)  
16:50   Brigham Rogers offensive rebound  
16:52   Kyler Vanderjagt misses two point layup  
17:03   Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound  
17:05   Devin Hines misses three point jump shot  
17:29 +1 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 1 0-5
17:29   Mark Butler shooting foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)  
17:29 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point jump shot (Jayce Willingham assists) 0-4
17:30   Bruins offensive rebound  
17:32   Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot  
17:38   Jayce Willingham defensive rebound  
17:40   Justin Vander Baan misses two point jump shot  
17:55 +2 Jayce Willingham makes two point layup 0-2
18:08   Jayce Willingham offensive rebound  
18:10   Cade Tyson misses three point jump shot  
18:18   Jayce Willingham offensive rebound  
18:20   Eric Sondberg blocks Brigham Rogers's two point layup  
18:28   Jayce Willingham defensive rebound  
18:30   Devin Hines misses three point jump shot  
18:37   Kyle Jenkins defensive rebound  
18:39   Isaiah Walker misses two point jump shot  
18:49   Justin Vander Baan turnover (lost ball) (Cade Tyson steals)  
19:13   Eric Sondberg defensive rebound  
19:15   Jayce Willingham misses two point jump shot  
19:31   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
19:33   Mark Butler misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Brigham Rogers vs. Justin Vander Baan (Mark Butler gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 18 19
Field Goals 8-19 (42.1%) 7-20 (35.0%)
3-Pointers 2-8 (25.0%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 9 15
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 6 9
Team 2 3
Assists 3 4
Steals 1 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 2 4
Fouls 7 2
Technicals 0 0
3
D. Hines G
12 PTS, 1 REB
5
J. Willingham G
6 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
Lafayette 1-5 18-18
Belmont 3-3 19-20
Palestra Philadelphia, PA
Palestra Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
Lafayette 1-5 59.5 PPG 37.7 RPG 14.2 APG
Belmont 3-3 82.3 PPG 36.8 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Hines G 8.0 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.5 APG 37.5 FG%
00
. Willingham G 9.5 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.8 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Hines G 12 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
5
J. Willingham G 6 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
42.1 FG% 35.0
25.0 3PT FG% 42.9
0 FT% 66.7
Lafayette
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hines 12 1 0 5/9 2/5 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
J. Vander Baan 4 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
K. Jenkins 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 0 2
E. Sondberg 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 1
M. Butler 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
Belmont
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Willingham 6 7 1 2/3 1/1 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 2 5
C. Tyson 5 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
J. Gillespie 3 1 2 1/2 0/0 1/1 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
I. Walker 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
B. Rogers 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
