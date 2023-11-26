LAFAY
BELMONT
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:59
|TV timeout
|7:59
|Ryan Pettit flagrant 1 (Brigham Rogers draws the foul)
|7:59
|Leopards defensive rebound
|8:01
|Kyler Vanderjagt misses three point jump shot
|8:37
|+2
|Justin Vander Baan makes two point dunk (Luka Savicevic assists)
|18-19
|8:37
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (offensive foul)
|8:37
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie offensive foul
|9:05
|Bruins offensive rebound
|9:07
|Win Miller misses two point jump shot
|9:22
|+2
|Luka Savicevic makes two point layup
|16-19
|9:53
|+2
|Cade Tyson makes two point hook shot
|14-19
|10:10
|Kyle Jenkins personal foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)
|10:20
|Kyle Jenkins turnover (bad pass)
|10:39
|Jake Dykstra turnover (offensive foul)
|10:39
|Jake Dykstra offensive foul
|10:49
|TV timeout
|10:49
|Kyle Jenkins personal foul
|10:49
|Jayce Willingham defensive rebound
|10:51
|Mark Butler misses two point jump shot
|11:17
|Kyle Jenkins defensive rebound
|11:19
|Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot
|11:28
|Jayce Willingham defensive rebound
|11:30
|Mark Butler misses two point layup
|11:42
|+2
|Malik Dia makes two point layup
|14-17
|11:59
|+3
|Devin Hines makes three point jump shot
|14-15
|12:12
|+3
|Malik Dia makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|11-15
|12:26
|+2
|Devin Hines makes two point layup
|11-12
|12:36
|Keishawn Davidson turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Jenkins steals)
|12:49
|+3
|Devin Hines makes three point jump shot (Ryan Pettit assists)
|9-12
|12:53
|Ryan Pettit offensive rebound
|12:55
|Kyle Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|13:12
|Chris Rubayo defensive rebound
|13:14
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses two point layup
|13:22
|Jayce Willingham defensive rebound
|13:24
|Devin Hines misses three point jump shot
|13:47
|+3
|Jayce Willingham makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|6-12
|14:03
|Bruins defensive rebound
|14:05
|Chris Rubayo misses two point jump shot
|14:21
|Leopards defensive rebound
|14:23
|Keishawn Davidson misses two point jump shot
|14:25
|Chris Rubayo personal foul
|14:31
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|14:33
|Devin Hines misses two point layup
|14:43
|TV timeout
|14:43
|Malik Dia turnover (traveling)
|14:58
|+2
|Justin Vander Baan makes two point jump shot (Mark Butler assists)
|6-9
|15:12
|+3
|Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|4-9
|15:28
|+2
|Devin Hines makes two point layup
|4-6
|15:42
|Devin Hines defensive rebound
|15:44
|Kyler Vanderjagt misses two point jump shot
|15:49
|Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
|15:51
|Justin Vander Baan misses three point jump shot
|15:56
|Mark Butler defensive rebound
|15:58
|Malik Dia misses three point jump shot
|16:26
|+2
|Devin Hines makes two point layup
|2-6
|16:45
|+1
|Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-6
|16:45
|Jayce Willingham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:45
|Justin Vander Baan shooting foul (Jayce Willingham draws the foul)
|16:50
|Brigham Rogers offensive rebound
|16:52
|Kyler Vanderjagt misses two point layup
|17:03
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound
|17:05
|Devin Hines misses three point jump shot
|17:29
|+1
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|0-5
|17:29
|Mark Butler shooting foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)
|17:29
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point jump shot (Jayce Willingham assists)
|0-4
|17:30
|Bruins offensive rebound
|17:32
|Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot
|17:38
|Jayce Willingham defensive rebound
|17:40
|Justin Vander Baan misses two point jump shot
|17:55
|+2
|Jayce Willingham makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:08
|Jayce Willingham offensive rebound
|18:10
|Cade Tyson misses three point jump shot
|18:18
|Jayce Willingham offensive rebound
|18:20
|Eric Sondberg blocks Brigham Rogers's two point layup
|18:28
|Jayce Willingham defensive rebound
|18:30
|Devin Hines misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|Kyle Jenkins defensive rebound
|18:39
|Isaiah Walker misses two point jump shot
|18:49
|Justin Vander Baan turnover (lost ball) (Cade Tyson steals)
|19:13
|Eric Sondberg defensive rebound
|19:15
|Jayce Willingham misses two point jump shot
|19:31
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|19:33
|Mark Butler misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Brigham Rogers vs. Justin Vander Baan (Mark Butler gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|18
|19
|Field Goals
|8-19 (42.1%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-8 (25.0%)
|3-7 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|15
|Offensive
|1
|3
|Defensive
|6
|9
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|3
|4
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fouls
|7
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
6 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
|Key Players
|
00
|. Hines G
|8.0 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.5 APG
|37.5 FG%
|
00
|. Willingham G
|9.5 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.8 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Hines G
|12 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|J. Willingham G
|6 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.1
|FG%
|35.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hines
|12
|1
|0
|5/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Vander Baan
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Jenkins
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Sondberg
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M. Butler
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Willingham
|6
|7
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|C. Tyson
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Gillespie
|3
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Walker
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Rogers
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
