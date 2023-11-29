away team background logo
BRAD
MURYST

12T
Bradley 6-0 ---
Murray State 2-3 ---
CFSB Center Murray , KY
Team Stats
Bradley 6-0 75.5 PPG 39.0 RPG 13.8 APG
Murray State 2-3 77.6 PPG 42.4 RPG 13.4 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bradley
Roster
M. Leons
C. Hickman
D. Hannah
C. Davis
D. Deen
A. Atlason
D. Burch
A. Jonovic
E. Ellis
G. Biliew
C. Hardtke
S. Hennessy
C. Linke
T. Pettigrew
K. Thomas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Leons 6 36.7 15.5 7.2 1.3 2.20 0.70 2.0 44.4 33.3 73.8 2 5.2
C. Hickman 6 34.8 13.0 3.0 3.7 1.00 0.00 2.7 46.8 36.4 61.5 0.7 2.3
D. Hannah 6 28.5 12.2 6.8 2.5 1.30 1.70 2.2 63.5 0.0 58.3 1.5 5.3
C. Davis 6 27.7 9.5 5.8 0.7 1.00 0.50 1.0 51.6 47.6 75.0 0.3 5.5
D. Deen 6 32.3 9.2 3.0 3.2 1.00 0.00 1.7 31.4 20.0 88.9 0.2 2.8
A. Atlason 6 19 6.8 1.2 0.5 0.00 0.30 0.7 50.0 54.2 0.0 0 1.2
D. Burch 5 14 5.6 2.0 1.4 0.00 0.00 1.2 43.5 60.0 62.5 0.2 1.8
A. Jonovic 6 11.3 4.0 2.7 0.3 0.00 1.00 0.7 50.0 0.0 100.0 1 1.7
E. Ellis 5 6.2 0.8 1.4 0.6 0.00 0.00 0.8 14.3 25.0 50.0 0.4 1
G. Biliew 2 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.5
C. Hardtke 1 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
S. Hennessy 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
C. Linke 1 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
T. Pettigrew 1 0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
K. Thomas 1 3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 6 0.0 75.5 39.0 13.8 6.50 4.20 13.3 46.3 36.1 71.4 8.2 27.7
Murray State
Roster
R. Perry
J. Wood
N. Ellington
B. Moore Jr.
S. Walker Jr.
J. Morgan
Q. Anderson
M. Abdelgowad
S. Murray II
F. Boatright
P. Chew
L. Rice
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Perry 5 31.6 15.6 6.4 2.0 0.40 0.20 1.6 41.1 32.3 57.1 0.6 5.8
J. Wood 5 35 14.6 4.2 4.4 1.20 0.00 2.0 50.0 50.0 77.8 0.2 4
N. Ellington 5 29.6 13.6 8.8 0.6 1.20 2.00 2.0 62.5 0.0 64.3 3.6 5.2
B. Moore Jr. 5 32.4 13.6 3.2 3.6 0.80 0.00 2.6 49.0 20.0 82.6 0.4 2.8
S. Walker Jr. 5 31.4 6.8 2.4 1.2 0.20 0.20 0.4 39.4 29.4 42.9 1.2 1.2
J. Morgan 5 15.6 5.6 3.6 0.2 0.20 0.20 0.4 46.2 30.8 0.0 1.6 2
Q. Anderson 5 13.6 5.2 2.2 0.8 0.40 0.20 0.4 36.0 27.3 50.0 0.8 1.4
M. Abdelgowad 5 7.8 2.2 3.0 0.2 0.00 0.00 0.2 30.0 0.0 100.0 1 2
S. Murray II 3 6 0.7 1.3 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.7 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 1
F. Boatright 1 3 0.0 2.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 0
P. Chew 2 5.5 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.50 0.00 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
L. Rice 1 6 0.0 1.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
Total 5 0.0 77.6 42.4 13.4 4.80 2.80 10.4 45.2 34.0 67.3 11.4 27.6
