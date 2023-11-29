BRAD
MURYST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Bradley 6-0
|75.5 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Murray State 2-3
|77.6 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|13.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Leons
|6
|36.7
|15.5
|7.2
|1.3
|2.20
|0.70
|2.0
|44.4
|33.3
|73.8
|2
|5.2
|C. Hickman
|6
|34.8
|13.0
|3.0
|3.7
|1.00
|0.00
|2.7
|46.8
|36.4
|61.5
|0.7
|2.3
|D. Hannah
|6
|28.5
|12.2
|6.8
|2.5
|1.30
|1.70
|2.2
|63.5
|0.0
|58.3
|1.5
|5.3
|C. Davis
|6
|27.7
|9.5
|5.8
|0.7
|1.00
|0.50
|1.0
|51.6
|47.6
|75.0
|0.3
|5.5
|D. Deen
|6
|32.3
|9.2
|3.0
|3.2
|1.00
|0.00
|1.7
|31.4
|20.0
|88.9
|0.2
|2.8
|A. Atlason
|6
|19
|6.8
|1.2
|0.5
|0.00
|0.30
|0.7
|50.0
|54.2
|0.0
|0
|1.2
|D. Burch
|5
|14
|5.6
|2.0
|1.4
|0.00
|0.00
|1.2
|43.5
|60.0
|62.5
|0.2
|1.8
|A. Jonovic
|6
|11.3
|4.0
|2.7
|0.3
|0.00
|1.00
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|1.7
|E. Ellis
|5
|6.2
|0.8
|1.4
|0.6
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|14.3
|25.0
|50.0
|0.4
|1
|G. Biliew
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Hardtke
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Hennessy
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Linke
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Pettigrew
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Thomas
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|75.5
|39.0
|13.8
|6.50
|4.20
|13.3
|46.3
|36.1
|71.4
|8.2
|27.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Perry
|5
|31.6
|15.6
|6.4
|2.0
|0.40
|0.20
|1.6
|41.1
|32.3
|57.1
|0.6
|5.8
|J. Wood
|5
|35
|14.6
|4.2
|4.4
|1.20
|0.00
|2.0
|50.0
|50.0
|77.8
|0.2
|4
|N. Ellington
|5
|29.6
|13.6
|8.8
|0.6
|1.20
|2.00
|2.0
|62.5
|0.0
|64.3
|3.6
|5.2
|B. Moore Jr.
|5
|32.4
|13.6
|3.2
|3.6
|0.80
|0.00
|2.6
|49.0
|20.0
|82.6
|0.4
|2.8
|S. Walker Jr.
|5
|31.4
|6.8
|2.4
|1.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|39.4
|29.4
|42.9
|1.2
|1.2
|J. Morgan
|5
|15.6
|5.6
|3.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|46.2
|30.8
|0.0
|1.6
|2
|Q. Anderson
|5
|13.6
|5.2
|2.2
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|0.4
|36.0
|27.3
|50.0
|0.8
|1.4
|M. Abdelgowad
|5
|7.8
|2.2
|3.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|30.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|2
|S. Murray II
|3
|6
|0.7
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|F. Boatright
|1
|3
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|P. Chew
|2
|5.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|L. Rice
|1
|6
|0.0
|1.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|5
|0.0
|77.6
|42.4
|13.4
|4.80
|2.80
|10.4
|45.2
|34.0
|67.3
|11.4
|27.6