DAYTON
SMU
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Holmes II
|6
|30.7
|16.5
|5.3
|2.5
|0.30
|1.70
|3.0
|48.3
|30.0
|71.7
|0.5
|4.8
|N. Santos
|6
|32.8
|13.0
|8.5
|0.8
|0.80
|0.30
|1.8
|65.8
|58.8
|69.2
|1.5
|7
|K. Brea
|6
|25
|10.2
|3.3
|1.3
|0.20
|0.20
|1.0
|44.4
|41.2
|87.5
|0.5
|2.8
|J. Bennett
|6
|30.7
|8.3
|1.2
|3.0
|1.20
|0.20
|1.5
|32.0
|26.3
|80.0
|0.3
|0.8
|K. Elvis
|6
|29.3
|7.3
|3.0
|4.8
|1.00
|0.00
|0.7
|24.0
|26.9
|92.9
|0.8
|2.2
|E. Cheeks
|6
|30.3
|6.3
|4.5
|1.7
|1.70
|0.70
|1.5
|46.9
|30.0
|55.6
|1.2
|3.3
|I. Jack
|6
|9
|4.3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.20
|0.50
|0.7
|91.7
|0.0
|66.7
|0.8
|0.5
|Z. Nwokeji
|4
|5.8
|3.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|P. Padegimas
|6
|7
|1.8
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|83.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.2
|A. Schuler
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Smith
|1
|7
|0.0
|0.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Uhl
|2
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|69.8
|33.8
|14.5
|5.30
|3.50
|11.2
|46.1
|35.5
|74.4
|7.8
|23.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Phelps
|7
|28.4
|15.9
|4.6
|2.9
|2.00
|0.60
|2.3
|36.2
|21.2
|75.7
|1.4
|3.1
|C. Harris
|7
|31
|13.9
|2.6
|1.7
|1.30
|0.60
|2.4
|47.2
|45.2
|93.8
|0
|2.6
|S. Williamson
|7
|24.1
|8.0
|6.4
|2.0
|0.90
|0.70
|2.1
|38.6
|28.6
|52.6
|1.1
|5.3
|K. Ambrose-Hylton
|7
|23.7
|7.7
|5.0
|0.7
|0.40
|0.60
|0.1
|68.6
|0.0
|35.3
|2.7
|2.3
|T. Smith
|7
|16.9
|7.0
|5.1
|0.1
|0.70
|1.60
|0.6
|51.7
|0.0
|79.2
|2.4
|2.7
|J. Smith
|7
|21.3
|5.3
|2.4
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|1.3
|44.4
|39.1
|66.7
|0.3
|2.1
|E. Lanier
|7
|8.7
|5.0
|0.6
|0.9
|0.40
|0.10
|0.1
|50.0
|50.0
|83.3
|0
|0.6
|B. Edwards
|7
|20.3
|4.0
|3.9
|4.0
|1.70
|0.30
|0.9
|36.4
|25.0
|75.0
|1.4
|2.4
|R. Wright
|7
|10.9
|3.4
|1.1
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|32.0
|31.6
|100.0
|0.1
|1
|J. Hudson
|7
|12.3
|3.0
|3.3
|0.4
|0.60
|0.30
|0.3
|34.8
|27.3
|100.0
|1.1
|2.1
|J. Young
|1
|3
|3.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|M. Njie
|2
|4
|1.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|X. Foster
|1
|4
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|T. Utter
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|7
|0.0
|73.9
|46.0
|14.9
|8.90
|4.70
|11.1
|42.8
|34.2
|69.6
|13.7
|27.1