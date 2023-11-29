away team background logo
NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
DAYTON
SMU

1st Half
DAY
Flyers
SMU
Mustangs

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
Dayton 4-2 ---
SMU 5-2 ---
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
Dayton 4-2 69.8 PPG 33.8 RPG 14.5 APG
SMU 5-2 73.9 PPG 46.0 RPG 14.9 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Dayton
Roster
D. Holmes II
N. Santos
K. Brea
J. Bennett
K. Elvis
E. Cheeks
I. Jack
Z. Nwokeji
P. Padegimas
A. Schuler
M. Smith
B. Uhl
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Holmes II 6 30.7 16.5 5.3 2.5 0.30 1.70 3.0 48.3 30.0 71.7 0.5 4.8
N. Santos 6 32.8 13.0 8.5 0.8 0.80 0.30 1.8 65.8 58.8 69.2 1.5 7
K. Brea 6 25 10.2 3.3 1.3 0.20 0.20 1.0 44.4 41.2 87.5 0.5 2.8
J. Bennett 6 30.7 8.3 1.2 3.0 1.20 0.20 1.5 32.0 26.3 80.0 0.3 0.8
K. Elvis 6 29.3 7.3 3.0 4.8 1.00 0.00 0.7 24.0 26.9 92.9 0.8 2.2
E. Cheeks 6 30.3 6.3 4.5 1.7 1.70 0.70 1.5 46.9 30.0 55.6 1.2 3.3
I. Jack 6 9 4.3 1.3 0.0 0.20 0.50 0.7 91.7 0.0 66.7 0.8 0.5
Z. Nwokeji 4 5.8 3.0 0.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 0.3 0.3
P. Padegimas 6 7 1.8 0.7 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.5 83.3 50.0 0.0 0.5 0.2
A. Schuler 1 0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
M. Smith 1 7 0.0 0.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
B. Uhl 2 0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 6 0.0 69.8 33.8 14.5 5.30 3.50 11.2 46.1 35.5 74.4 7.8 23.2
SMU
Roster
Z. Phelps
C. Harris
S. Williamson
K. Ambrose-Hylton
T. Smith
J. Smith
E. Lanier
B. Edwards
R. Wright
J. Hudson
J. Young
M. Njie
X. Foster
T. Utter
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. Phelps 7 28.4 15.9 4.6 2.9 2.00 0.60 2.3 36.2 21.2 75.7 1.4 3.1
C. Harris 7 31 13.9 2.6 1.7 1.30 0.60 2.4 47.2 45.2 93.8 0 2.6
S. Williamson 7 24.1 8.0 6.4 2.0 0.90 0.70 2.1 38.6 28.6 52.6 1.1 5.3
K. Ambrose-Hylton 7 23.7 7.7 5.0 0.7 0.40 0.60 0.1 68.6 0.0 35.3 2.7 2.3
T. Smith 7 16.9 7.0 5.1 0.1 0.70 1.60 0.6 51.7 0.0 79.2 2.4 2.7
J. Smith 7 21.3 5.3 2.4 1.0 0.40 0.00 1.3 44.4 39.1 66.7 0.3 2.1
E. Lanier 7 8.7 5.0 0.6 0.9 0.40 0.10 0.1 50.0 50.0 83.3 0 0.6
B. Edwards 7 20.3 4.0 3.9 4.0 1.70 0.30 0.9 36.4 25.0 75.0 1.4 2.4
R. Wright 7 10.9 3.4 1.1 1.0 0.40 0.00 0.4 32.0 31.6 100.0 0.1 1
J. Hudson 7 12.3 3.0 3.3 0.4 0.60 0.30 0.3 34.8 27.3 100.0 1.1 2.1
J. Young 1 3 3.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 2 0
M. Njie 2 4 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 1.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0 1
X. Foster 1 4 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 0
T. Utter 1 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 7 0.0 73.9 46.0 14.9 8.90 4.70 11.1 42.8 34.2 69.6 13.7 27.1
