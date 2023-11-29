PVAM
TULANE
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Prairie View 4-2
|74.5 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|9.7 APG
|Tulane 4-1
|86.4 PPG
|30.8 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Smith IV
|6
|29.7
|15.5
|5.3
|1.0
|1.20
|0.30
|2.2
|38.0
|39.1
|80.0
|0.8
|4.5
|C. Felix Jr.
|6
|29.5
|12.7
|3.8
|0.7
|0.50
|0.20
|1.2
|41.7
|75.0
|88.5
|1.8
|2
|N. Gazelas
|6
|34.8
|10.5
|2.0
|1.3
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|38.2
|28.6
|50.0
|0.2
|1.8
|B. Myles
|6
|22.8
|9.0
|7.7
|0.7
|0.80
|1.20
|1.2
|58.5
|25.0
|83.3
|1.7
|6
|J. Hopkins
|3
|18.7
|8.7
|5.3
|1.7
|2.70
|0.00
|3.3
|50.0
|0.0
|44.4
|2
|3.3
|O. Horton Jr.
|4
|20.5
|7.8
|4.0
|2.3
|1.50
|0.30
|2.0
|33.3
|11.1
|58.8
|1
|3
|A. Nunley
|6
|21.7
|7.7
|5.3
|2.3
|2.30
|0.50
|1.5
|40.7
|0.0
|85.7
|2.3
|3
|C. Lane Jr.
|6
|16
|7.2
|2.8
|0.7
|0.50
|0.00
|0.7
|30.3
|46.2
|100.0
|0.3
|2.5
|J. Nimmer
|1
|13
|4.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|4
|M. Harris
|6
|9
|1.2
|1.2
|0.0
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.7
|R. Giles Jr.
|3
|4
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|16.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.3
|S. Grisby
|6
|9.5
|0.2
|2.0
|0.5
|0.30
|0.50
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|1.2
|Total
|6
|0.0
|74.5
|43.7
|9.7
|9.00
|3.20
|12.3
|39.8
|31.5
|77.9
|13.0
|27.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Cross
|5
|34
|19.2
|8.6
|3.8
|1.40
|1.20
|2.2
|57.1
|40.0
|82.4
|0.8
|7.8
|S. James
|5
|37.4
|15.4
|4.8
|2.0
|2.20
|0.80
|0.8
|61.0
|50.0
|85.7
|0.2
|4.6
|K. King
|5
|31.8
|14.8
|3.4
|1.6
|2.80
|0.20
|1.4
|52.9
|35.0
|76.5
|1
|2.4
|J. Forbes
|4
|30
|12.3
|1.8
|1.8
|1.80
|0.00
|1.5
|34.1
|23.1
|83.3
|0.8
|1
|C. Holloway
|5
|23
|10.8
|2.4
|1.0
|0.80
|0.20
|1.2
|55.9
|12.5
|78.9
|0.8
|1.6
|T. Williams
|4
|24.5
|7.8
|2.3
|2.3
|1.80
|0.00
|1.0
|44.4
|11.1
|66.7
|0
|2.3
|G. Glenn III
|5
|13
|5.2
|3.6
|0.6
|1.00
|0.40
|1.2
|66.7
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|2.6
|P. Daniels
|5
|6.8
|2.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.20
|0.60
|0.2
|75.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.4
|L. Stephens
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|M. Panoam
|3
|5
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|J. Wood
|3
|8.7
|1.0
|1.3
|0.3
|1.00
|0.00
|0.3
|16.7
|16.7
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|A. Woods
|2
|4.5
|0.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.5
|M. Bowman
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|86.4
|30.8
|12.6
|12.00
|3.40
|9.6
|51.5
|27.9
|79.2
|5.8
|23.6