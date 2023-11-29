away team background logo
PVAM
TULANE

1st Half
PVAM
Panthers
TUL
Green Wave

12T
Prairie View 4-2 ---
Tulane 4-1 ---
Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
Prairie View 4-2 74.5 PPG 43.7 RPG 9.7 APG
Tulane 4-1 86.4 PPG 30.8 RPG 12.6 APG
Prairie View
Roster
C. Smith IV
C. Felix Jr.
N. Gazelas
B. Myles
J. Hopkins
O. Horton Jr.
A. Nunley
C. Lane Jr.
J. Nimmer
M. Harris
R. Giles Jr.
S. Grisby
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Smith IV 6 29.7 15.5 5.3 1.0 1.20 0.30 2.2 38.0 39.1 80.0 0.8 4.5
C. Felix Jr. 6 29.5 12.7 3.8 0.7 0.50 0.20 1.2 41.7 75.0 88.5 1.8 2
N. Gazelas 6 34.8 10.5 2.0 1.3 0.80 0.00 0.8 38.2 28.6 50.0 0.2 1.8
B. Myles 6 22.8 9.0 7.7 0.7 0.80 1.20 1.2 58.5 25.0 83.3 1.7 6
J. Hopkins 3 18.7 8.7 5.3 1.7 2.70 0.00 3.3 50.0 0.0 44.4 2 3.3
O. Horton Jr. 4 20.5 7.8 4.0 2.3 1.50 0.30 2.0 33.3 11.1 58.8 1 3
A. Nunley 6 21.7 7.7 5.3 2.3 2.30 0.50 1.5 40.7 0.0 85.7 2.3 3
C. Lane Jr. 6 16 7.2 2.8 0.7 0.50 0.00 0.7 30.3 46.2 100.0 0.3 2.5
J. Nimmer 1 13 4.0 5.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 1 4
M. Harris 6 9 1.2 1.2 0.0 0.20 0.30 0.3 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.5 0.7
R. Giles Jr. 3 4 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.7 16.7 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.3
S. Grisby 6 9.5 0.2 2.0 0.5 0.30 0.50 0.5 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.8 1.2
Total 6 0.0 74.5 43.7 9.7 9.00 3.20 12.3 39.8 31.5 77.9 13.0 27.2
Tulane
Roster
K. Cross
S. James
K. King
J. Forbes
C. Holloway
T. Williams
G. Glenn III
P. Daniels
L. Stephens
M. Panoam
J. Wood
A. Woods
M. Bowman
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Cross 5 34 19.2 8.6 3.8 1.40 1.20 2.2 57.1 40.0 82.4 0.8 7.8
S. James 5 37.4 15.4 4.8 2.0 2.20 0.80 0.8 61.0 50.0 85.7 0.2 4.6
K. King 5 31.8 14.8 3.4 1.6 2.80 0.20 1.4 52.9 35.0 76.5 1 2.4
J. Forbes 4 30 12.3 1.8 1.8 1.80 0.00 1.5 34.1 23.1 83.3 0.8 1
C. Holloway 5 23 10.8 2.4 1.0 0.80 0.20 1.2 55.9 12.5 78.9 0.8 1.6
T. Williams 4 24.5 7.8 2.3 2.3 1.80 0.00 1.0 44.4 11.1 66.7 0 2.3
G. Glenn III 5 13 5.2 3.6 0.6 1.00 0.40 1.2 66.7 0.0 66.7 1 2.6
P. Daniels 5 6.8 2.8 0.8 0.0 0.20 0.60 0.2 75.0 0.0 50.0 0.4 0.4
L. Stephens 2 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 100.0 0 0
M. Panoam 3 5 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.30 0.00 0.3 33.3 0.0 100.0 0 0
J. Wood 3 8.7 1.0 1.3 0.3 1.00 0.00 0.3 16.7 16.7 0.0 0.3 1
A. Woods 2 4.5 0.5 1.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.5 0.5
M. Bowman 2 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 5 0.0 86.4 30.8 12.6 12.00 3.40 9.6 51.5 27.9 79.2 5.8 23.6
