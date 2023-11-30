LSU will try to bounce back from a lopsided loss when it faces Southeastern Louisiana on Friday night in Baton Rouge, La.

The Tigers (4-3) were out-shot significantly when they lost to host Syracuse 80-57 on Tuesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

"The first half, I thought offensively, the numbers won't reflect it, but when we moved the ball, I thought we got some good shots," LSU coach Matt McMahon said. "We weren't able to convert some of those.

"I thought we really defended well in the first half and despite the poor shooting percentages, it enabled us to hang around."

LSU made just 2 of 22 3-pointers and the Orange made 8 of 13 in the second half alone, when they scored 47 points to expand a five-point halftime lead. Syracuse finished 11 of 21 from long range.

"I know the number that stands out is the (3-point shooting)," McMahon said, "but I think some of the things that have to get cleaned up are the turnovers and then the ability to guard the three-point shot, where we continue to struggle."

LSU committed 19 turnovers that turned into 26 Syracuse points.

The Tigers will be facing a Lions' team that has forced 20 or more turnovers in two of its last three games. SLU (2-5) forced 26 turnovers and had 19 steals in a 101-55 victory against Southern-New Orleans on Tuesday in Hammond, La.

Nick Caldwell scored the first seven points of the game and SLU raced to a 20-2 lead on its way to ending a five-game losing streak that included a 91-77 loss to Tennessee State three days earlier. Caldwell finished with 23 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

"I thought our guys came out with a sense of urgency," Lions coach David Kiefer said. "After a very disappointing showing last game, I expected our guys to come out with some more energy and toughness. I thought for the most part we did that."

The Lions shot 51.3 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent (14 of 34) on 3-pointers and finished with 26 assists on 40 field goals.

--Field Level Media