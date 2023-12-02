Forrest scores 23 points, Williamson 21 and Bucknell hands Penn State 4th straight loss 76-67
UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. (AP) Jack Forrest scored 23 points, Noah Williamson added 21 and Bucknell handed Penn State its fourth straight loss, 76-67 win on Saturday.
Forrest was 8-of-14 shooting, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. Williamson was 9 of 13 and Josh Bascoe had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Bison (3-7), who snapped a three-game losing streak. They beat the Nittany Lions (4-5) for the first time in nine meetings, their previous victory coming in 2013.
Qudus Wahab shot 7 of 8 and scored 18 points and collected eight rebounds. Ace Baldwin Jr. added 17 points and Zach Hicks 13 for Penn State.
Penn State had a 10-point lead early in the second half but after Bucknell rallied there were eight lead changes in the final 10 minutes. A straightaway 3-pointer by 7-footer Williamson gave Bucknell the final lead with under three minutes left. A Berger 3-pointer made it a six-point lead with a minute-and-a-half remaining and five free throws and a final dunk by Williamson maintained the Bison's cushion in the final minute.
The Bison were 10 of 21 from the arc and shot 58% overall while Penn State was only 4 of 19 on 3s and shot 47% from the floor. Penn State did have an 11-of-22 advantage at the line to 8 of 11 for Bucknell.
Penn State opens its conference season at Maryland on Wednesday. Bucknell is host to Radford on Dec. 16.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Noah Williamson vs. Zach Hicks (Nittany Lions gains possession)
|19:38
|Josh Bascoe personal foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|19:38
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|19:38
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-2
|19:09
|Noah Williamson misses three point jump shot
|19:09
|Brady Muller personal foul (Nittany Lions draws the foul)
|18:52
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point dunk (Kanye Clary assists)
|0-4
|18:28
|+2
|Jack Forrest makes two point jump shot
|2-4
|18:14
|+3
|Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (Kanye Clary assists)
|2-7
|18:03
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|18:01
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|17:49
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point jump shot
|2-9
|17:33
|Leo O'Boyle personal foul (Bison draws the foul)
|17:19
|+3
|Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Josh Bascoe assists)
|5-9
|16:55
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point hook shot (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|5-11
|16:32
|+3
|Ruot Bijiek makes three point jump shot (Josh Bascoe assists)
|8-11
|16:10
|Qudus Wahab turnover (lost ball) (Jack Forrest steals)
|15:47
|Josh Bascoe turnover (bad pass) (Puff Johnson steals)
|15:44
|Ruot Bijiek shooting foul (Puff Johnson draws the foul)
|15:44
|TV timeout
|15:44
|Puff Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:44
|+1
|Puff Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-12
|15:25
|+3
|Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Josh Bascoe assists)
|11-12
|15:09
|Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:07
|Josh Bascoe defensive rebound
|14:57
|Pip Ajayi offensive foul (Nittany Lions draws the foul)
|14:57
|Pip Ajayi turnover (offensive foul)
|14:31
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:29
|Josh Adoh defensive rebound
|14:13
|Josh Adoh misses three point jump shot
|14:11
|Bison offensive rebound
|14:01
|Ian Motta turnover (lost ball)
|13:38
|Nick Kern Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|13:19
|Pip Ajayi offensive foul (Nittany Lions draws the foul)
|13:19
|Pip Ajayi turnover (offensive foul)
|13:06
|D'Marco Dunn misses three point jump shot
|13:04
|Brandon McCreesh defensive rebound
|12:40
|Ruot Bijiek misses two point jump shot
|12:38
|Leo O'Boyle defensive rebound
|12:27
|Leo O'Boyle misses three point jump shot
|12:25
|Quin Berger defensive rebound
|12:09
|Leo O'Boyle personal foul (Bison draws the foul)
|12:01
|Brandon McCreesh turnover (lost ball) (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|11:55
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup
|11-14
|11:27
|+2
|Noah Williamson makes two point layup
|13-14
|11:17
|Kanye Clary misses three point jump shot
|11:15
|Noah Williamson defensive rebound
|10:49
|Ruot Bijiek misses two point jump shot
|10:47
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|10:38
|Kanye Clary misses two point layup
|10:33
|Quin Berger defensive rebound
|10:16
|Jack Forrest misses two point jump shot
|10:14
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|10:05
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:03
|Noah Williamson defensive rebound
|9:48
|Qudus Wahab personal foul
|9:48
|TV timeout
|9:35
|+2
|Noah Williamson makes two point layup (Jack Forrest assists)
|15-14
|9:16
|+3
|Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (Nick Kern Jr. assists)
|15-17
|8:57
|Jack Forrest misses two point jump shot
|8:55
|Nick Kern Jr. defensive rebound
|8:41
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point layup (Zach Hicks assists)
|15-19
|8:22
|+3
|Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Josh Bascoe assists)
|18-19
|7:59
|Nick Kern Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:57
|Josh Bascoe defensive rebound
|7:39
|+2
|Josh Bascoe makes two point layup
|20-19
|7:25
|Kanye Clary misses two point jump shot
|7:23
|Quin Berger defensive rebound
|7:01
|Noah Williamson misses three point jump shot
|6:59
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|6:47
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|6:19
|Noah Williamson misses two point jump shot
|6:17
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|6:05
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|20-21
|5:36
|Ruot Bijiek misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|5:27
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point layup (Qudus Wahab assists)
|20-23
|5:21
|Bison 30 second timeout
|5:21
|TV timeout
|5:07
|Jack Forrest offensive foul (Nittany Lions draws the foul)
|5:07
|Jack Forrest turnover (offensive foul)
|4:46
|+2
|RayQuawndis Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|20-25
|4:32
|RayQuawndis Mitchell personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
|4:19
|Jack Forrest misses two point layup
|4:17
|D'Marco Dunn defensive rebound
|4:10
|Kanye Clary turnover (lost ball) (Josh Bascoe steals)
|4:06
|Josh Bascoe misses three point jump shot
|4:04
|Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|3:54
|Puff Johnson misses two point jump shot
|3:52
|Josh Bascoe defensive rebound
|3:35
|Noah Williamson turnover (traveling)
|3:35
|TV timeout
|3:03
|D'Marco Dunn misses two point jump shot
|3:01
|Ruot Bijiek defensive rebound
|3:01
|Puff Johnson personal foul (Ruot Bijiek draws the foul)
|2:50
|Josh Bascoe turnover (bad pass)
|2:25
|Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jack Forrest steals)
|2:21
|+3
|Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot
|23-25
|1:59
|+3
|Puff Johnson makes three point jump shot (Kanye Clary assists)
|23-28
|1:24
|+2
|Jack Forrest makes two point layup (Ruot Bijiek assists)
|25-28
|1:11
|Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|1:09
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|0:46
|+2
|Noah Williamson makes two point layup
|27-28
|0:40
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|0:24
|+2
|Puff Johnson makes two point layup (Kanye Clary assists)
|27-30
|0:06
|Noah Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|0:02
|Jack Forrest shooting foul (Ace Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|0:02
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|27-31
|0:02
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|27-32
|0:02
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|27-33
|0:01
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:36
|Jack Forrest misses two point jump shot
|19:34
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|19:27
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup (Qudus Wahab assists)
|27-35
|18:58
|Jack Forrest turnover (lost ball) (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|18:38
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point hook shot (Zach Hicks assists)
|27-37
|18:20
|Brady Muller misses three point jump shot
|18:18
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|18:02
|Kanye Clary misses three point jump shot
|18:00
|Josh Bascoe defensive rebound
|17:50
|+2
|Noah Williamson makes two point dunk (Josh Bascoe assists)
|29-37
|17:27
|Kanye Clary misses three point jump shot
|17:25
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|17:13
|Josh Bascoe turnover (bad pass)
|16:54
|Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Noah Williamson steals)
|16:47
|+2
|Ian Motta makes two point layup (Josh Bascoe assists)
|31-37
|16:35
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point layup (Kanye Clary assists)
|31-39
|16:21
|Josh Bascoe misses three point jump shot
|16:19
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|16:06
|Qudus Wahab turnover (lost ball) (Ian Motta steals)
|16:00
|Josh Bascoe misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|Ruot Bijiek offensive rebound
|15:56
|+2
|Ruot Bijiek makes two point layup
|33-39
|15:42
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot
|33-41
|15:15
|+2
|Noah Williamson makes two point hook shot
|35-41
|14:58
|Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Josh Bascoe steals)
|14:53
|+2
|Ian Motta makes two point layup (Josh Bascoe assists)
|37-41
|14:52
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|14:52
|TV timeout
|14:29
|Ian Motta shooting foul (RayQuawndis Mitchell draws the foul)
|14:29
|TV timeout
|14:29
|+1
|RayQuawndis Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-42
|14:29
|+1
|RayQuawndis Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-43
|14:03
|Josh Bascoe turnover (lost ball) (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|13:58
|Pip Ajayi blocks RayQuawndis Mitchell's two point layup
|13:55
|Puff Johnson offensive rebound
|13:51
|Puff Johnson misses two point layup
|13:49
|Pip Ajayi defensive rebound
|13:31
|Ruot Bijiek turnover (lost ball)
|13:12
|Zach Hicks turnover (traveling)
|12:47
|+2
|Pip Ajayi makes two point layup
|39-43
|12:32
|Ian Motta blocks Kanye Clary's two point layup
|12:32
|Bison defensive rebound
|12:07
|Leo O'Boyle shooting foul (Noah Williamson draws the foul)
|12:07
|+1
|Noah Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-43
|12:07
|+1
|Noah Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-43
|11:42
|Nick Kern Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Josh Bascoe steals)
|11:38
|+2
|Ian Motta makes two point layup
|43-43
|11:19
|+2
|Nick Kern Jr. makes two point layup
|43-45
|10:58
|+2
|Jack Forrest makes two point jump shot
|45-45
|10:48
|Ian Motta shooting foul (Zach Hicks draws the foul)
|10:48
|TV timeout
|10:48
|+1
|Zach Hicks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-46
|10:48
|+1
|Zach Hicks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-47
|10:26
|Qudus Wahab personal foul (Bison draws the foul)
|10:23
|RayQuawndis Mitchell personal foul (Bison draws the foul)
|10:14
|+3
|Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot
|48-47
|9:58
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:56
|Zach Hicks offensive rebound
|9:50
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot
|9:48
|Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|9:43
|RayQuawndis Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|Ian Motta personal foul (Nittany Lions draws the foul)
|9:27
|Ruot Bijiek personal foul (Nittany Lions draws the foul)
|9:24
|+2
|Zach Hicks makes two point jump shot
|48-49
|8:56
|Noah Williamson misses two point hook shot
|8:54
|Nick Kern Jr. defensive rebound
|8:35
|Nick Kern Jr. misses two point jump shot
|8:33
|Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|8:30
|+3
|Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (Qudus Wahab assists)
|48-52
|8:21
|Bison 30 second timeout
|8:21
|TV timeout
|8:08
|+3
|Ruot Bijiek makes three point jump shot (Josh Bascoe assists)
|51-52
|7:54
|Nick Kern Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Ruot Bijiek steals)
|7:49
|+2
|Josh Bascoe makes two point layup (Ruot Bijiek assists)
|53-52
|7:33
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point hook shot (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|53-54
|7:08
|Josh Bascoe misses two point jump shot
|7:06
|Ace Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|7:01
|Ian Motta shooting foul (Ace Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|7:01
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-55
|7:01
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-56
|6:36
|Zach Hicks blocks Ruot Bijiek's two point layup
|6:35
|Ian Motta offensive rebound
|6:33
|+2
|Ian Motta makes two point layup
|55-56
|6:33
|D'Marco Dunn shooting foul (Ian Motta draws the foul)
|6:33
|Ian Motta misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:33
|Ruot Bijiek offensive rebound
|6:21
|+3
|Josh Bascoe makes three point jump shot
|58-56
|5:56
|Qudus Wahab misses two point dunk
|5:54
|Zach Hicks offensive rebound
|5:39
|Ruot Bijiek personal foul (Nittany Lions draws the foul)
|5:21
|D'Marco Dunn turnover (lost ball) (Ruot Bijiek steals)
|4:56
|D'Marco Dunn shooting foul (Josh Bascoe draws the foul)
|4:56
|+1
|Josh Bascoe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-56
|4:56
|Josh Bascoe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:56
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|4:38
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot (Kanye Clary assists)
|59-58
|4:14
|Jack Forrest turnover (lost ball) (Kanye Clary steals)
|4:14
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|4:14
|TV timeout
|3:53
|Josh Bascoe personal foul (Ace Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|3:53
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-59
|3:53
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-60
|3:28
|+2
|Noah Williamson makes two point layup
|61-60
|3:09
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot
|61-62
|2:50
|+3
|Noah Williamson makes three point jump shot (Ian Motta assists)
|64-62
|2:48
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|2:43
|Ian Motta shooting foul (Puff Johnson draws the foul)
|2:43
|Puff Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:43
|+1
|Puff Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-63
|2:25
|+2
|Noah Williamson makes two point layup (Josh Bascoe assists)
|66-63
|2:06
|Noah Williamson shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|2:06
|Qudus Wahab misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:06
|Qudus Wahab misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:06
|Ruot Bijiek defensive rebound
|1:35
|+3
|Quin Berger makes three point jump shot (Josh Bascoe assists)
|69-63
|1:19
|Noah Williamson shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|1:19
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-64
|1:19
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-65
|1:18
|Kanye Clary personal foul (Josh Bascoe draws the foul)
|0:54
|Ruot Bijiek misses three point jump shot
|0:52
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|0:45
|Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|0:43
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|0:40
|Kanye Clary personal foul (Josh Bascoe draws the foul)
|0:40
|+1
|Josh Bascoe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-65
|0:40
|+1
|Josh Bascoe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-65
|0:35
|Nick Kern Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jack Forrest steals)
|0:34
|Nick Kern Jr. personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
|0:34
|+1
|Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-65
|0:34
|+1
|Jack Forrest makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-65
|0:30
|+2
|Nick Kern Jr. makes two point jump shot
|73-67
|0:30
|Ruot Bijiek shooting foul (Nick Kern Jr. draws the foul)
|0:30
|Nick Kern Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:30
|Josh Bascoe defensive rebound
|0:26
|Kanye Clary personal foul (Josh Bascoe draws the foul)
|0:26
|+1
|Josh Bascoe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-67
|0:26
|Josh Bascoe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:26
|Nick Kern Jr. defensive rebound
|0:20
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|Puff Johnson offensive rebound
|0:15
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|Bison defensive rebound
|0:07
|+2
|Noah Williamson makes two point dunk (Jack Forrest assists)
|76-67
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Noah Williamson makes two point dunk (Jack Forrest assists)
|0:07
|Bison defensive rebound
|0:13
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:15
|Puff Johnson offensive rebound
|0:18
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|0:20
|Nick Kern Jr. defensive rebound
|0:26
|Josh Bascoe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:26
|+ 1
|Josh Bascoe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:26
|Kanye Clary personal foul (Josh Bascoe draws the foul)
|0:26
|Josh Bascoe defensive rebound
|0:30
|Nick Kern Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|67
|Field Goals
|29-50 (58.0%)
|23-49 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|10-21 (47.6%)
|4-19 (21.1%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|24
|Offensive
|3
|6
|Defensive
|19
|18
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|15
|15
|Steals
|10
|6
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Bucknell 3-7
|61.8 PPG
|31.6 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Penn State 4-4
|77.0 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|10.0 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Forrest G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|Q. Wahab F
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|58.0
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|47.6
|3PT FG%
|21.1
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Forrest
|23
|4
|2
|8/14
|5/7
|2/2
|2
|36
|3
|0
|3
|0
|4
|N. Williamson
|21
|2
|0
|9/13
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Bascoe
|11
|5
|10
|3/7
|1/4
|4/6
|2
|36
|3
|0
|4
|0
|5
|R. Bijiek
|8
|4
|2
|3/8
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|36
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|B. Muller
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Motta
|8
|1
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|17
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Q. Berger
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|P. Ajayi
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|J. Adoh
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. McCreesh
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Delev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Edmonds IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fulton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. O'Brien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|22
|15
|29/50
|10/21
|8/11
|18
|200
|10
|2
|14
|3
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Wahab
|18
|8
|3
|7/8
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|Z. Hicks
|13
|7
|2
|4/6
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|37
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|P. Johnson
|7
|3
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|K. Clary
|4
|0
|6
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. O'Boyle
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|17
|1
|3
|5/10
|0/3
|7/7
|0
|33
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|N. Kern Jr.
|4
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|21
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|R. Mitchell
|4
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Dunn
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Christos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Conlan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lilley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Aire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gudmundsson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|24
|15
|23/49
|4/19
|17/22
|14
|200
|6
|1
|12
|6
|18