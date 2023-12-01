Caleb Love, Keshad Johnson carry polished No. 2 Arizona vs. Colgate
Arizona's transfers are playing major roles as the No. 2 Wildcats get back in action Saturday afternoon against Colgate in Tucson, Ariz.
Arizona (6-0) last played on Thanksgiving, leading most of the way but having to battle to pull out a 74-68 victory over Michigan State in Palm Desert, Calif.
North Carolina transfer Caleb Love scored a team-high 17 points. San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four steals.
"These dudes both played in national championships. They've been through the wars," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd of Love and Johnson.
"I'm just lucky to coach them, and we're thankful they're on our side. They've come in and they both have had success in their previous places, but they've 100 percent bought into our culture, and they're 100 percent contributing to our culture every single day."
The game against Colgate (4-3) might seem like a bit of a breather in Arizona's nonconference gauntlet, but the Raiders are the three-time defending Patriot League champions and were voted to win the conference again in a preseason vote of the league's coaches and sports information directors.
Braeden Smith collected 21 points, nine assists, five steals and four rebounds in an 84-69 win over Binghamton on Wednesday night. He is averaging a team-high 15.7 points on the season.
"We were very productive when Braeden was on the court tonight," coach Matt Langel said. "He made some tough shots, made his foul shots, and flew around on both ends. Five steals is impressive, and his defensive play led to some offensive scoring opportunities."
Colgate big man Keegan Records, a first-team All-Patriot League selection last season, is averaging 9.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
Records will run into a big Arizona frontcourt that includes Johnson at power forward. Seven-footers Oumar Ballo and Motiejus Krivas are forces at center.
The centers are two of the six Arizona players averaging in double-figure points, led by Kylan Boswell at 13.5 per game. Johnson is next at 13.3, followed by Love at 13.2.
Johnson and Love also have contributed to a much-improved Arizona defense that is allowing opponents to shoot just 38.1 percent. The Wildcats, who won at Duke in their second game of the season, are scoring 95.3 points per game.
A third first-year transfer also is making his mark as part of the rotation. Jaden Bradley from Alabama is coming off the bench to support the backcourt, averaging 5.5 points and contributing to the defensive transformation.
"When JB's on the court, I'm not looking for him to score 20 points or anything like that," Lloyd said. "I look for him to contribute to winning, and he does that every single time."
After playing Colgate, Arizona has pre-Christmas games against Wisconsin (Dec. 9, in Tucson), No. 1 Purdue (Dec. 16, in Indianapolis), No. 23 Alabama (Dec. 20, in Phoenix) and No. 13 Florida Atlantic (Dec. 23, in Las Vegas).
"There's probably a good chance we don't get through it unscathed," Lloyd said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|18:55
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques turnover (Caleb Love steals)
|19:07
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|19:09
|Keshad Johnson misses three point jump shot
|19:16
|Braeden Smith personal foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
|19:18
|Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|19:20
|Braeden Smith misses two point jump shot
|19:37
|Keegan Records defensive rebound
|19:37
|Oumar Ballo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:37
|Oumar Ballo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:37
|Keegan Records personal foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
|19:39
|Oumar Ballo offensive rebound
|19:41
|Kylan Boswell misses three point jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|0:02
|Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|0:06
|Caleb Love offensive rebound
|0:08
|Kylan Boswell misses two point jump shot
|0:33
|+1
|Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-35
|0:33
|+1
|Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-35
|0:33
|Pelle Larsson shooting foul (Jeff Woodward draws the foul)
|0:39
|Caleb Love turnover (Braeden Smith steals)
|0:55
|Motiejus Krivas defensive rebound
|0:57
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques misses three point jump shot
|1:07
|Oumar Ballo shooting foul (Braeden Smith draws the foul)
|1:34
|+2
|Oumar Ballo makes two point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
|28-35
|2:05
|+3
|Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot
|28-33
|2:24
|+2
|Pelle Larsson makes two point layup
|25-33
|2:30
|Pelle Larsson offensive rebound
|2:32
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|2:38
|Keshad Johnson offensive rebound
|2:40
|Oumar Ballo misses two point hook shot
|3:07
|+3
|Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot
|25-31
|3:25
|Keshad Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|3:32
|Braeden Smith turnover (Keshad Johnson steals)
|3:48
|Jeff Woodward defensive rebound
|3:50
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|TV timeout
|3:53
|Ryan Moffatt personal foul
|3:53
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|3:55
|Kylan Boswell misses two point jump shot
|4:10
|+3
|Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot (Jeff Woodward assists)
|22-31
|4:25
|+2
|Oumar Ballo makes two point alley-oop dunk (Pelle Larsson assists)
|19-31
|4:32
|Parker Jones personal foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|4:32
|Caleb Love defensive rebound
|4:34
|Braeden Smith misses three point jump shot
|4:45
|+2
|Oumar Ballo makes two point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
|19-29
|5:04
|+3
|Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Nicolas Louis-Jacques assists)
|19-27
|5:27
|Raiders 30 second timeout
|5:33
|+3
|Caleb Love makes three point jump shot (Kylan Boswell assists)
|16-27
|5:38
|Oumar Ballo offensive rebound
|5:40
|Keshad Johnson misses two point jump shot
|5:49
|Jeff Woodward turnover (Caleb Love steals)
|6:07
|Jeff Woodward defensive rebound
|6:09
|Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|6:11
|Keegan Records personal foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
|6:18
|+2
|Jalen Cox makes two point jump shot
|16-24
|6:34
|+3
|Keshad Johnson makes three point jump shot (Kylan Boswell assists)
|14-24
|6:44
|+2
|Sam Thomson makes two point jump shot
|14-21
|6:59
|+2
|Oumar Ballo makes two point layup (Filip Borovicanin assists)
|12-21
|7:18
|Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|7:20
|Jalen Cox misses two point jump shot
|7:33
|Filip Borovicanin turnover (Sam Thomson steals)
|7:41
|TV timeout
|7:42
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|7:44
|Kylan Boswell misses three point jump shot
|8:08
|Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|8:10
|Ryan Moffatt misses three point jump shot
|8:18
|Oumar Ballo turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cox steals)
|8:18
|Jump ball. Oumar Ballo vs. Jalen Cox (Raiders gains possession)
|8:18
|Jalen Cox turnover (Oumar Ballo steals)
|8:20
|Filip Borovicanin personal foul (Sam Thomson draws the foul)
|8:29
|Chandler Baker defensive rebound
|8:31
|KJ Lewis misses two point layup
|8:37
|KJ Lewis offensive rebound
|8:39
|KJ Lewis misses two point layup
|8:57
|+2
|Jeff Woodward makes two point jump shot (Ryan Moffatt assists)
|12-19
|9:21
|+3
|KJ Lewis makes three point jump shot (Kylan Boswell assists)
|10-19
|9:48
|TV timeout
|9:48
|Sam Thomson personal foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|9:49
|Caleb Love defensive rebound
|9:51
|Brady Cummins misses three point jump shot
|10:24
|+2
|Jaden Bradley makes two point jump shot
|10-16
|10:38
|Caleb Love defensive rebound
|10:40
|Braeden Smith misses two point jump shot
|10:57
|+2
|Caleb Love makes two point jump shot (Motiejus Krivas assists)
|10-14
|11:16
|+2
|Jalen Cox makes two point jump shot (Brady Cummins assists)
|10-12
|11:23
|Caleb Love turnover (Jeff Woodward steals)
|11:29
|Jalen Cox turnover (KJ Lewis steals)
|11:36
|Jalen Cox defensive rebound
|11:38
|KJ Lewis misses three point jump shot
|11:50
|Motiejus Krivas defensive rebound
|11:52
|Sam Thomson misses two point hook shot
|12:11
|Jalen Cox defensive rebound
|12:13
|Pelle Larsson misses three point jump shot
|12:33
|Caleb Love defensive rebound
|12:33
|Sam Thomson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:33
|Sam Thomson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:33
|Pelle Larsson shooting foul (Sam Thomson draws the foul)
|12:47
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|12:49
|KJ Lewis misses three point jump shot
|13:05
|+2
|Ryan Moffatt makes two point layup (Sam Thomson assists)
|8-12
|13:23
|+3
|Caleb Love makes three point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
|6-12
|13:29
|Sam Thomson turnover (lost ball)
|13:41
|Brady Cummins defensive rebound
|13:43
|Jaden Bradley misses two point jump shot
|14:03
|Jaden Bradley defensive rebound
|14:05
|Sam Thomson misses two point jump shot
|14:13
|+1
|Keshad Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-9
|14:13
|Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:13
|Keegan Records shooting foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)
|14:26
|+2
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists)
|6-8
|14:47
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|14:49
|Keshad Johnson misses three point jump shot
|14:58
|Braeden Smith turnover (out of bounds)
|15:20
|+2
|Oumar Ballo makes two point layup (Pelle Larsson assists)
|4-8
|15:32
|TV timeout
|15:33
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|15:35
|Braeden Smith misses three point jump shot
|15:51
|+2
|Oumar Ballo makes two point layup (Keshad Johnson assists)
|4-6
|16:05
|+2
|Jeff Woodward makes two point jump shot (Braeden Smith assists)
|4-4
|16:31
|+2
|Pelle Larsson makes two point layup (Caleb Love assists)
|2-4
|16:37
|Jeff Woodward turnover (Caleb Love steals)
|16:52
|Jeff Woodward defensive rebound
|16:54
|Oumar Ballo misses two point hook shot
|17:07
|Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|17:09
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques misses three point jump shot
|17:21
|Jeff Woodward defensive rebound
|17:23
|Kylan Boswell misses three point jump shot
|17:36
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques turnover (bad pass)
|17:40
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques defensive rebound
|17:42
|Pelle Larsson misses two point jump shot
|17:56
|Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|17:58
|Braeden Smith misses two point jump shot
|18:19
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques defensive rebound
|18:21
|Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|18:27
|Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|18:29
|Ryan Moffatt misses two point jump shot
|19:03
|+2
|Caleb Love makes two point floating jump shot
|2-2
|19:25
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point hook shot
|2-0
|19:49
|Pelle Larsson turnover (bad pass)
|20:00
|Jeff Woodward vs. Oumar Ballo (Wildcats gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Points
|30
|35
|Field Goals
|12-25 (48.0%)
|15-36 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-10 (40.0%)
|4-13 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|1-4 (25.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|22
|Offensive
|0
|6
|Defensive
|14
|13
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|7
|12
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|8
|6
|Fouls
|7
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|48.0
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|25.0
|
