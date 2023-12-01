No. 18 Villanova in unfamiliar territory, draws Drexel
Villanova did not expect to be competing in the fifth-place game of the inaugural Big 5 Classic Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.
But that's where the No. 18-ranked Wildcats (6-2) find themselves with a matchup against Drexel following losses against Pennsylvania and Saint Joseph's.
Villanova consistently stood atop the Big 5 -- which now includes the Dragons in recent years. The Wildcats won national championships in 2016 and 2018.
Without Hall of Fame head coach Jay Wright, Villanova hasn't found the same success. Under the direction of second-year coach Kyle Neptune, the Wildcats finished 17-17 last season and are off to a 6-2 start in Year Two.
Villanova had won four in a row until dropping a 78-65 decision to Saint Joseph's on Wednesday. It was the Wildcats' first loss to the Hawks since 2011, and its first home loss to Saint Joseph's since 2004.
"They came out, were tough defensively and made some really tough shots as well," Neptune said of Saint Joseph's. "They played with a lot of energy and passion."
Justin Moore scored 17 points while Eric Dixon added 14 in the disappointing result for Villanova, which also had 17 turnovers.
Before falling to Saint Joseph's, the Wildcats defeated Texas Tech, North Carolina and Memphis to capture the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.
"Our best game is our next game," Dixon said. "That's how we always think. That's not gonna change. We'll be able to get back tomorrow, win or lose, and get better. This doesn't change that much."
Drexel will look for a signature victory on Saturday afternoon.
The Dragons (4-3) were welcomed to the Big 5 this season and defeated host Lafayette 69-48 on Wednesday.
Mate Okros scored 14 points, Lamar Oden Jr. added 11 and Amari Williams had 10. Drexel also received an unexpected boost of nine points and seven rebounds from Garfield Turner.
"Coming off the bench I try to bring energy and do what I do," Turner said. "They told me to go hard at both ends of the court."
Okros made four shots from 3-point range and Oden Jr. added a pair.
"We got guys who can shoot them, like you saw with Mate Okros tonight," Oden Jr. said. "I think sometimes you have to see the ball go in and then you have confidence the rest are going in."
Drexel hardly played a perfect game. There were lapses of execution on both ends of the court.
But the Dragons did enough to come away with the important road win. More importantly, they built some extra confidence for their looming matchup with Villanova.
"I thought we defended pretty well tonight," Drexel head coach Zach Spiker said. "The difference was we made 3s (in the second half), we shot 58 percent. We're putting the time in (shooting 3s), and I'm confident in our guys and happy for them when they have success from it. That's a great locker room right now."
"I can't wait. This is the first time for me (at the Wells Fargo Center)," Oden Jr. added. "This is going to be fun. You always dream of playing in an NBA arena."
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Yame Butler vs. Eric Dixon (Dragons gains possession)
|19:40
|Lamar Oden Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Justin Moore steals)
|19:27
|TJ Bamba misses two point jump shot
|19:25
|Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound
|19:00
|+2
|Yame Butler makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Lamar Oden Jr. assists)
|2-0
|18:44
|Amari Williams blocks Tyler Burton's two point layup
|18:42
|Tyler Burton offensive rebound
|18:36
|Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|18:34
|Yame Butler defensive rebound
|18:21
|Luke House misses two point hook shot
|18:19
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|18:05
|Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|17:44
|Yame Butler misses three point jump shot
|17:42
|TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|17:21
|Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|17:19
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|17:02
|Justin Moore turnover (bad pass) (Justin Moore steals)
|16:54
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point layup (Justin Moore assists)
|2-2
|16:30
|Luke House misses three point jump shot
|16:28
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|16:19
|Amari Williams blocks Justin Moore's two point dunk
|16:17
|Jordan Longino offensive rebound
|16:05
|Tyler Burton turnover
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:38
|+3
|Lamar Oden Jr. makes three point jump shot (Amari Williams assists)
|5-2
|15:12
|Yame Butler personal foul (Jordan Longino draws the foul)
|15:00
|+2
|Jordan Longino makes two point turnaround jump shot
|5-4
|14:33
|Justin Moore turnover (bad pass) (Hakim Hart steals)
|14:23
|Jordan Longino misses three point jump shot
|14:21
|Dragons defensive rebound
|13:56
|+2
|Luke House makes two point floating jump shot
|7-4
|13:36
|+3
|Hakim Hart makes three point jump shot (Jordan Longino assists)
|7-7
|13:04
|Kobe Magee misses two point jump shot
|13:02
|Lance Ware defensive rebound
|12:47
|Garfield Turner shooting foul (Lance Ware draws the foul)
|12:47
|Lance Ware misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:47
|Lance Ware misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:47
|Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound
|12:30
|Brendan Hausen personal foul (Garfield Turner draws the foul)
|12:20
|+2
|Kobe Magee makes two point driving layup
|9-7
|12:03
|TJ Bamba misses three point jump shot
|12:01
|Jamie Bergens defensive rebound
|11:50
|Lucas Monroe misses two point jump shot
|11:48
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|11:41
|Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|11:39
|TJ Bamba offensive rebound
|11:24
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point layup
|9-9
|11:05
|Kobe Magee misses three point jump shot
|11:03
|TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|10:53
|Eric Dixon offensive foul (Garfield Turner draws the foul)
|10:53
|Eric Dixon turnover (offensive foul)
|10:53
|TV timeout
|10:33
|+2
|Lucas Monroe makes two point driving layup (Garfield Turner assists)
|11-9
|10:12
|Eric Dixon turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Monroe steals)
|9:50
|Lucas Monroe misses two point jump shot
|9:48
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|9:42
|Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|9:40
|Lucas Monroe defensive rebound
|9:31
|+3
|Jamie Bergens makes three point jump shot (Amari Williams assists)
|14-9
|9:18
|Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|Kobe Magee defensive rebound
|8:57
|Kobe Magee turnover (bad pass) (Eric Dixon steals)
|8:50
|TJ Bamba turnover (lost ball) (Amari Williams steals)
|8:40
|Jump ball. Lucas Monroe vs. TJ Bamba (TJ Bamba gains possession)
|8:40
|Lucas Monroe turnover (lost ball) (TJ Bamba steals)
|8:26
|+3
|Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|14-12
|8:02
|+2
|Lamar Oden Jr. makes two point stepback jump shot
|16-12
|7:38
|Eric Dixon misses two point layup
|7:36
|Tyler Burton offensive rebound
|7:24
|Amari Williams blocks Eric Dixon's two point hook shot
|7:22
|Jamie Bergens defensive rebound
|7:04
|Lamar Oden Jr. misses two point layup
|7:02
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|6:55
|Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|Jordan Longino offensive rebound
|6:50
|Mate Okros personal foul (Jordan Longino draws the foul)
|6:50
|TV timeout
|6:42
|Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|6:40
|Lance Ware offensive rebound
|6:24
|Justin Moore misses two point layup
|6:22
|Dragons defensive rebound
|6:10
|Justin Moore misses two point layup
|6:08
|Lance Ware defensive rebound
|5:59
|Brendan Hausen misses three point jump shot
|5:57
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|5:33
|Jordan Longino blocks Yame Butler's two point jump shot
|5:31
|Jordan Longino defensive rebound
|5:21
|Justin Moore shooting foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|5:21
|Hakim Hart misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:21
|+1
|Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-13
|4:59
|+3
|Luke House makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|19-13
|4:49
|Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|4:47
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|4:43
|Amari Williams turnover (lost ball)
|4:39
|+3
|Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Hakim Hart assists)
|19-16
|4:06
|+3
|Luke House makes three point jump shot (Yame Butler assists)
|22-16
|3:36
|Lamar Oden Jr. shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)
|3:36
|TV timeout
|3:36
|Eric Dixon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:36
|+1
|Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-17
|3:14
|Justin Moore turnover (traveling)
|3:08
|TJ Bamba misses two point jump shot
|3:06
|Garfield Turner defensive rebound
|2:47
|Lamar Oden Jr. misses two point hook shot
|2:45
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|2:22
|Justin Moore shooting foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|2:22
|+1
|Justin Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-18
|2:22
|+1
|Justin Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-19
|1:55
|Jamie Bergens misses three point jump shot
|1:53
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|1:40
|+2
|Jordan Longino makes two point pullup jump shot (Eric Dixon assists)
|22-21
|1:11
|Kobe Magee misses two point hook shot
|1:09
|Amari Williams offensive rebound
|1:07
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point tip dunk
|24-21
|1:07
|Dragons 30 second timeout
|0:53
|Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|0:51
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|0:38
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point driving layup
|26-21
|0:12
|+3
|Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|26-24
|0:11
|Amari Williams shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)
|0:11
|+1
|Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-25
|0:03
|Mark Armstrong personal foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|0:01
|Amari Williams misses two point hook shot
|0:00
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:40
|+3
|Yame Butler makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|29-25
|19:28
|Yame Butler shooting foul (TJ Bamba draws the foul)
|19:28
|+1
|TJ Bamba makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-26
|19:28
|+1
|TJ Bamba makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-27
|19:04
|+3
|Justin Moore makes three point pullup jump shot
|32-27
|18:54
|Eric Dixon turnover (lost ball) (Yame Butler steals)
|18:30
|Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|18:28
|Eric Dixon defensive rebound
|18:19
|Yame Butler blocks TJ Bamba's two point jump shot
|18:17
|TJ Bamba offensive rebound
|18:10
|Amari Williams blocks TJ Bamba's two point layup
|18:08
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|17:55
|Luke House misses three point jump shot
|17:53
|Lamar Oden Jr. offensive rebound
|17:49
|Luke House misses three point jump shot
|17:47
|Eric Dixon defensive rebound
|17:42
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point driving layup
|32-29
|17:21
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point pullup jump shot
|34-29
|17:00
|Luke House blocks Justin Moore's two point layup
|16:58
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|16:53
|Garfield Turner blocks Justin Moore's two point jump shot
|16:51
|Lance Ware offensive rebound
|16:39
|Lance Ware misses two point jump shot
|16:37
|Mate Okros defensive rebound
|16:22
|+2
|Yame Butler makes two point driving layup
|36-29
|15:57
|+2
|TJ Bamba makes two point jump shot (Jordan Longino assists)
|36-31
|15:32
|Lamar Oden Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:30
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|15:19
|Lamar Oden Jr. personal foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|15:19
|TV timeout
|15:15
|Garfield Turner personal foul (Jordan Longino draws the foul)
|14:59
|+2
|Jordan Longino makes two point layup
|36-33
|14:38
|+2
|Lucas Monroe makes two point layup
|38-33
|14:38
|Jordan Longino shooting foul (Lucas Monroe draws the foul)
|14:38
|Lucas Monroe misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:38
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|14:12
|Lance Ware misses two point hook shot
|14:10
|Lance Ware offensive rebound
|14:07
|+2
|Lance Ware makes two point putback layup
|38-35
|13:36
|+3
|Amari Williams makes three point stepback jump shot
|41-35
|13:15
|TJ Bamba misses three point jump shot
|13:13
|Dragons defensive rebound
|12:55
|Eric Dixon personal foul
|12:37
|Jamie Bergens misses two point jump shot
|12:35
|Brendan Hausen defensive rebound
|12:29
|Brendan Hausen turnover (lost ball) (Jamie Bergens steals)
|12:20
|Amari Williams turnover (traveling)
|12:07
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point hook shot (Tyler Burton assists)
|41-37
|11:43
|Amari Williams misses two point jump shot
|11:41
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|11:28
|Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot
|11:26
|Lucas Monroe defensive rebound
|11:21
|Lucas Monroe turnover (traveling)
|11:21
|TV timeout
|11:08
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point driving layup (Jordan Longino assists)
|41-39
|11:08
|Amari Williams shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)
|11:08
|+1
|Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-40
|10:54
|Lamar Oden Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:52
|Amari Williams offensive rebound
|10:44
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point putback layup
|43-40
|10:22
|Eric Dixon misses two point hook shot
|10:20
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|10:06
|Jamie Bergens turnover
|9:48
|Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|9:46
|Luke House defensive rebound
|9:37
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point turnaround jump shot
|45-40
|9:12
|Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|Jordan Longino offensive rebound
|9:09
|Luke House personal foul (Jordan Longino draws the foul)
|9:07
|Brendan Hausen misses three point jump shot
|9:05
|Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound
|8:50
|+2
|Garfield Turner makes two point layup (Justin Moore assists)
|47-40
|8:22
|+2
|Jordan Longino makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|47-42
|7:54
|Justin Moore turnover (bad pass)
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:30
|Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|7:28
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|7:21
|+3
|Luke House makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|50-42
|6:56
|Brendan Hausen misses three point jump shot
|6:54
|Hakim Hart offensive rebound
|6:49
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point putback layup
|50-44
|6:25
|Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|6:23
|Kobe Magee offensive rebound
|6:20
|+2
|Kobe Magee makes two point putback layup
|52-44
|5:55
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point layup
|52-46
|5:27
|+2
|Lamar Oden Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|54-46
|5:05
|Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|5:03
|Hakim Hart offensive rebound
|4:56
|+3
|Jordan Longino makes three point jump shot (Hakim Hart assists)
|54-49
|4:25
|Garfield Turner misses two point layup
|4:23
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|4:18
|Brendan Hausen misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|Luke House defensive rebound
|3:55
|Justin Moore turnover (bad pass) (Brendan Hausen steals)
|3:45
|Jordan Longino misses three point jump shot
|3:43
|Hakim Hart offensive rebound
|3:40
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point putback layup
|54-51
|3:31
|Dragons 30 second timeout
|3:31
|TV timeout
|3:15
|Amari Williams misses two point hook shot
|3:13
|Lance Ware defensive rebound
|3:05
|TJ Bamba misses two point layup
|3:03
|Lance Ware offensive rebound
|2:45
|Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|2:43
|Amari Williams defensive rebound
|2:22
|Luke House misses two point layup
|2:20
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|2:09
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|1:55
|Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|1:53
|Eric Dixon offensive rebound
|1:53
|Justin Moore shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)
|1:53
|+1
|Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-52
|1:53
|+1
|Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-53
|1:27
|+2
|Amari Williams makes two point layup
|56-53
|1:07
|+2
|Jordan Longino makes two point jump shot (TJ Bamba assists)
|56-55
|1:05
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:58
|Justin Moore personal foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|0:31
|Jordan Longino shooting foul (Amari Williams draws the foul)
|0:31
|Amari Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:31
|+1
|Amari Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-55
|0:06
|Wildcats 60 second timeout
|0:03
|Amari Williams blocks Justin Moore's two point layup
|0:01
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|55
|Field Goals
|24-49 (49.0%)
|20-61 (32.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-16 (50.0%)
|5-27 (18.5%)
|Free Throws
|1-3 (33.3%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|38
|Offensive
|4
|15
|Defensive
|23
|20
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|9
|11
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|8
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|6
|Fouls
|13
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Williams F
|13.0 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|1.7 APG
|45.1 FG%
|
00
|. Dixon F
|14.0 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|1.4 APG
|48.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Williams F
|12 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|E. Dixon F
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|49.0
|FG%
|32.8
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|18.5
|
|
|33.3
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Williams
|12
|6
|2
|5/8
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|24
|1
|5
|2
|2
|4
|L. House
|11
|2
|0
|4/9
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J. Moore
|7
|6
|4
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|Y. Butler
|7
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|L. Oden Jr.
|7
|4
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. MaGee
|4
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|L. Monroe
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Bergens
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|G. Turner
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M. Okros
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Wang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Blakeney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hargrove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fuentes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Bayigamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|27
|9
|24/49
|8/16
|1/3
|13
|201
|4
|8
|12
|4
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Dixon
|21
|3
|1
|7/14
|2/6
|5/6
|2
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Moore
|4
|3
|3
|1/11
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|33
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Bamba
|4
|4
|1
|1/8
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|T. Burton
|3
|5
|1
|1/8
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. Armstrong
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Longino
|13
|4
|3
|6/8
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|H. Hart
|8
|8
|2
|3/5
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|24
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|L. Ware
|2
|7
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|B. Hausen
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Njoku
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Toole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dumont
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arcidiacono
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|35
|11
|20/61
|5/27
|10/14
|7
|202
|6
|1
|6
|15
|20