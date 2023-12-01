No. 7 Duke takes 'next play' mentality to Georgia Tech
No. 7 Duke heads from Arkansas in Atlanta to open Atlantic Coast Conference play against host Georgia Tech on Saturday.
After trailing by one point at halftime, the Blue Devils (5-2) fell behind Arkansas by as many as 14 in an 80-75 setback on Wednesday.
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer's group faced a raucous crowd in a record-setting attendance of 20,344 fans at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
"I don't care if you're experienced or not, I don't think you see many environments like this," Scheyer said. "It's a different kind of thing. For our freshman, I thought they needed to experience this. Our veterans have seen environments like this, we need them to provide poise and toughness."
One "veteran" is sophomore Kyle Filipowski, who collected 26 points and 10 rebounds. Jeremy Roach, a rare Duke four-year senior, added 22 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field.
The Blue Devils now have to prepare for Georgia Tech, a program they have dominated over recent seasons. Since 2010, Duke has lost just one game to the Yellow Jackets, including an 86-43 drubbing in Atlanta last season.
Scheyer is building a "next play, next game" mentality with his young club.
"You have to have a short memory," Scheyer said. "(Georgia Tech) is at home resting today, they weren't on the road. For us, we're going to have a day and a half to prepare, and then it's an early game on Saturday."
Filipowski, the ACC preseason player of the year, added to his high-scoring season on Wednesday and leads the team with 19.9 points per game. He is also the team's top rebounder at 8.3 per game. Roach is second in scoring at 13.0 points per contest, and Tyrese Proctor is averaging 11.7.
Georgia Tech (3-2) is riding high following the first premier victory of the Damon Stoudamire era, a 67-59 win over No. 21 Mississippi State at home on Tuesday.
After a loss to UMass Lowell on Nov. 14 and a 35-point defeat at Cincinnati on Nov. 22, the first-year head coach received a much-needed performance from Georgia Tech junior Miles Kelly on Tuesday.
Kelly led the team with 22 points and 12 rebounds against the Bulldogs en route to the first double-double of his college career.
"To me, Miles is an all-league, All-American type player," Stoudamire said. "He has to be good for us every night. I was proud of him today. With 12 rebounds, I think he is a bit tougher than most think."
Kelly started 27 of 33 games last season for then-coach Josh Pastner, and averaged 14.4 points per game. Through five contests this season, Kelly leads the Yellow Jackets at 19.4 points per contest and is contributing 6.6 rebounds.
Dallan "Deebo" Coleman and Kowacie Reeves Jr. are tied for second on the team at 10.8 points per game.
The last Georgia Tech win over Duke was on March 2, 2021, and was its first since Jan. 9, 2010, a game in which now Blue Devil coach Scheyer scored 25 points for Duke.
--Field Level Media
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|6:51
|TV timeout
|6:57
|+2
|Baye Ndongo makes two point dunk
|53-58
|7:28
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|7:30
|Caleb Foster misses two point jump shot
|8:04
|Ebenezer Dowuona turnover (bad pass) (Jeremy Roach steals)
|8:13
|TV timeout
|8:13
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|8:23
|+2
|Caleb Foster makes two point layup
|53-56
|8:34
|Miles Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Foster steals)
|8:46
|+2
|Jeremy Roach makes two point jump shot
|51-56
|9:01
|Blue Devils defensive rebound
|9:03
|Kyle Sturdivant misses two point layup
|9:16
|+3
|TJ Power makes three point jump shot
|49-56
|9:27
|+2
|Tyzhaun Claude makes two point dunk (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|46-56
|9:41
|Tyzhaun Claude defensive rebound
|9:43
|Deebo Coleman blocks Jeremy Roach's two point jump shot
|9:52
|Jeremy Roach defensive rebound
|9:54
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|10:09
|+2
|Mark Mitchell makes two point dunk
|46-54
|10:17
|+1
|Kyle Sturdivant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-54
|10:17
|+1
|Kyle Sturdivant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-53
|10:17
|Caleb Foster shooting foul (Deebo Coleman draws the foul)
|10:23
|Tyzhaun Claude defensive rebound
|10:25
|Baye Ndongo blocks Jared McCain's two point layup
|10:31
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|10:33
|Caleb Foster blocks Deebo Coleman's two point jump shot
|10:56
|Caleb Foster turnover (bad pass)
|11:24
|+1
|Deebo Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|44-52
|11:24
|Jeremy Roach shooting foul (Deebo Coleman draws the foul)
|11:24
|+2
|Deebo Coleman makes two point layup (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|44-51
|11:27
|Tyzhaun Claude defensive rebound
|11:29
|Jared McCain misses three point jump shot
|11:36
|TV timeout
|11:36
|Baye Ndongo personal foul (Kyle Filipowski draws the foul)
|11:48
|+2
|Kyle Sturdivant makes two point jump shot
|44-49
|12:00
|+2
|Kyle Filipowski makes two point layup
|44-47
|12:05
|Jeremy Roach defensive rebound
|12:07
|Naithan George misses two point jump shot
|12:42
|Caleb Foster turnover (bad pass)
|13:00
|Yellow Jackets turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:03
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|13:05
|Tyzhaun Claude misses three point jump shot
|13:33
|Deebo Coleman defensive rebound
|13:33
|Mark Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:33
|+1
|Mark Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-47
|13:33
|TV timeout
|13:33
|Ebenezer Dowuona shooting foul (Mark Mitchell draws the foul)
|14:15
|Mark Mitchell offensive rebound
|14:17
|Mark Mitchell misses two point layup
|14:22
|Mark Mitchell defensive rebound
|14:24
|Naithan George misses three point jump shot
|14:49
|+2
|Jared McCain makes two point layup (Kyle Filipowski assists)
|41-47
|15:07
|+2
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. makes two point jump shot (Deebo Coleman assists)
|39-47
|15:19
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. defensive rebound
|15:21
|Jared McCain misses three point jump shot
|15:30
|Jeremy Roach defensive rebound
|15:32
|Kyle Filipowski blocks Miles Kelly's three point jump shot
|15:42
|+2
|Jared McCain makes two point layup (Jeremy Roach assists)
|39-45
|15:49
|Naithan George turnover (bad pass) (Jeremy Roach steals)
|15:57
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. offensive rebound
|15:59
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|16:08
|Mark Mitchell personal foul (Naithan George draws the foul)
|16:10
|Mark Mitchell personal foul
|16:43
|+1
|Jeremy Roach makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|37-45
|16:43
|+1
|Jeremy Roach makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|36-45
|16:43
|+1
|Jeremy Roach makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|35-45
|16:43
|Naithan George shooting foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
|16:49
|Ryan Young offensive rebound
|16:51
|Jared McCain misses two point jump shot
|17:30
|+2
|Baye Ndongo makes two point layup (Naithan George assists)
|34-45
|17:41
|+2
|Ryan Young makes two point layup (Kyle Filipowski assists)
|34-43
|17:53
|+2
|Ebenezer Dowuona makes two point alley-oop dunk (Naithan George assists)
|32-43
|18:00
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|18:02
|Kyle Filipowski misses three point jump shot
|18:14
|Blue Devils offensive rebound
|18:16
|Baye Ndongo blocks Ryan Young's two point jump shot
|18:21
|+1
|Baye Ndongo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-41
|18:21
|Jared McCain shooting foul (Baye Ndongo draws the foul)
|18:21
|+2
|Baye Ndongo makes two point layup (Miles Kelly assists)
|32-40
|18:46
|+1
|Caleb Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-38
|18:46
|Caleb Foster misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:46
|Ebenezer Dowuona shooting foul (Caleb Foster draws the foul)
|19:09
|Jeremy Roach offensive rebound
|19:11
|Kyle Filipowski misses three point jump shot
|19:38
|+3
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. makes three point jump shot (Baye Ndongo assists)
|31-38
|19:54
|Ebenezer Dowuona defensive rebound
|19:56
|Ebenezer Dowuona blocks Kyle Filipowski's two point jump shot
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:04
|Jared McCain defensive rebound
|0:06
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|0:36
|+2
|Kyle Filipowski makes two point layup
|31-35
|1:05
|+2
|Miles Kelly makes two point layup
|29-35
|1:21
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|1:23
|Jeremy Roach misses two point jump shot
|1:35
|Jeremy Roach defensive rebound
|1:37
|Naithan George misses three point jump shot
|1:41
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|1:43
|Kyle Filipowski misses two point jump shot
|2:02
|Jared McCain defensive rebound
|2:04
|Miles Kelly misses two point jump shot
|2:24
|TV timeout
|2:24
|Jeremy Roach personal foul (Yellow Jackets draws the foul)
|2:46
|+2
|Jeremy Roach makes two point layup
|29-33
|2:54
|Jeremy Roach defensive rebound
|2:56
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. defensive rebound
|3:09
|Jaylen Blakes misses three point jump shot
|3:23
|+2
|Miles Kelly makes two point jump shot
|27-33
|3:48
|+2
|Jared McCain makes two point jump shot
|27-31
|3:56
|Jared McCain offensive rebound
|3:58
|Jaylen Blakes misses three point jump shot
|4:14
|+3
|Miles Kelly makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|25-31
|4:35
|+2
|Jeremy Roach makes two point jump shot
|25-28
|5:00
|+1
|Kyle Sturdivant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-28
|5:00
|+1
|Kyle Sturdivant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-27
|5:00
|Jared McCain shooting foul (Kyle Sturdivant draws the foul)
|5:12
|Mark Mitchell personal foul (Yellow Jackets draws the foul)
|5:13
|Tyzhaun Claude defensive rebound
|5:15
|Jaylen Blakes misses two point layup
|5:38
|+3
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. makes three point jump shot
|23-26
|5:48
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|5:50
|Jeremy Roach misses three point jump shot
|5:56
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|5:58
|Kyle Filipowski blocks Tyzhaun Claude's two point layup
|6:16
|Miles Kelly offensive rebound
|6:18
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. misses two point layup
|6:21
|Tyzhaun Claude defensive rebound
|6:23
|Caleb Foster misses two point layup
|6:40
|+2
|Baye Ndongo makes two point jump shot
|23-23
|6:58
|+3
|Jeremy Roach makes three point jump shot
|23-21
|7:03
|Mark Mitchell offensive rebound
|7:05
|Jeremy Roach misses two point jump shot
|7:21
|Kyle Filipowski offensive rebound
|7:23
|Mark Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|7:30
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|7:32
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|7:41
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|7:43
|Mark Mitchell misses two point layup
|7:49
|Miles Kelly turnover (bad pass)
|7:53
|+2
|Jaylen Blakes makes two point layup
|20-21
|8:04
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Blakes steals)
|8:12
|Jaylen Blakes personal foul (Yellow Jackets draws the foul)
|8:24
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|8:26
|+2
|Caleb Foster makes two point layup (Kyle Filipowski assists)
|18-21
|8:31
|Naithan George turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Filipowski steals)
|8:53
|+2
|Caleb Foster makes two point jump shot
|16-21
|9:06
|+2
|Tyzhaun Claude makes two point layup (Baye Ndongo assists)
|14-21
|9:30
|+2
|Caleb Foster makes two point jump shot
|14-19
|9:40
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|9:43
|Kyle Filipowski blocks Tyzhaun Claude's two point layup
|10:06
|+1
|Kyle Filipowski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-19
|10:06
|Kyle Filipowski misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:06
|Baye Ndongo shooting foul (Kyle Filipowski draws the foul)
|10:06
|Tyzhaun Claude defensive rebound
|10:08
|Jaylen Blakes misses two point layup
|10:24
|+2
|Baye Ndongo makes two point layup (Tyzhaun Claude assists)
|11-19
|10:51
|Tyzhaun Claude defensive rebound
|10:53
|Mark Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|11:12
|+1
|Baye Ndongo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-17
|11:12
|Baye Ndongo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:12
|TV timeout
|11:12
|TJ Power shooting foul (Kyle Sturdivant draws the foul)
|11:33
|+2
|Mark Mitchell makes two point dunk (Caleb Foster assists)
|11-16
|11:40
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Foster steals)
|11:45
|Deebo Coleman defensive rebound
|11:47
|TJ Power misses three point jump shot
|12:08
|+2
|Baye Ndongo makes two point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|9-16
|12:26
|+3
|Jeremy Roach makes three point jump shot (Ryan Young assists)
|9-14
|12:38
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (lost ball)
|12:50
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|12:52
|Tyzhaun Claude misses two point jump shot
|12:54
|Tyzhaun Claude offensive rebound
|12:56
|Baye Ndongo misses three point jump shot
|13:06
|Caleb Foster personal foul (Kyle Sturdivant draws the foul)
|13:21
|+2
|Mark Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists)
|6-14
|13:28
|Blue Devils offensive rebound
|13:30
|Miles Kelly blocks Mark Mitchell's two point layup
|13:33
|Baye Ndongo turnover (bad pass) (Mark Mitchell steals)
|13:58
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|14:00
|Caleb Foster misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|Ibrahima Sacko personal foul (Kyle Filipowski draws the foul)
|14:18
|Caleb Foster defensive rebound
|14:20
|Deebo Coleman misses three point jump shot
|14:41
|+1
|Kyle Filipowski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-14
|14:41
|Kyle Filipowski misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:41
|Ibrahima Sacko shooting foul (Kyle Filipowski draws the foul)
|14:41
|Kyle Filipowski offensive rebound
|14:43
|Ibrahima Sacko blocks Jared McCain's two point layup
|14:50
|Jeremy Roach defensive rebound
|14:52
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|14:58
|Jared McCain misses two point layup
|15:11
|+2
|Ibrahima Sacko makes two point layup (Miles Kelly assists)
|3-14
|15:38
|Ebenezer Dowuona defensive rebound
|15:38
|Jeremy Roach misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:38
|+1
|Jeremy Roach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-12
|15:38
|Ebenezer Dowuona shooting foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
|15:45
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|15:47
|Kyle Filipowski blocks Miles Kelly's two point jump shot
|16:03
|Jeremy Roach turnover (traveling)
|16:22
|TV timeout
|16:22
|Blue Devils 30 second timeout
|16:26
|+3
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. makes three point jump shot (Naithan George assists)
|2-12
|16:39
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|16:41
|Kyle Filipowski misses three point jump shot
|16:51
|Kyle Filipowski defensive rebound
|16:53
|Naithan George misses three point jump shot
|17:06
|Ryan Young turnover (traveling)
|17:27
|+3
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. makes three point jump shot (Naithan George assists)
|2-9
|17:31
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. defensive rebound
|17:33
|Ryan Young misses two point jump shot
|17:35
|Ryan Young offensive rebound
|17:37
|Ryan Young misses two point layup
|17:56
|+3
|Miles Kelly makes three point jump shot (Naithan George assists)
|2-6
|18:01
|Naithan George defensive rebound
|18:03
|Jared McCain misses three point jump shot
|18:22
|Ryan Young defensive rebound
|18:24
|Baye Ndongo misses two point layup
|18:44
|Jump ball. Baye Ndongo vs. Kyle Filipowski (Baye Ndongo gains possession)
|18:44
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|18:46
|Tyrese Proctor misses two point layup
|19:14
|+3
|Baye Ndongo makes three point jump shot (Naithan George assists)
|2-3
|19:35
|+2
|Kyle Filipowski makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|20:00
|Kyle Filipowski vs. Ebenezer Dowuona (Tyrese Proctor gains possession)
|+ 2
|Baye Ndongo makes two point dunk
|6:57
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|7:28
|Caleb Foster misses two point jump shot
|7:30
|Ebenezer Dowuona turnover (bad pass) (Jeremy Roach steals)
|8:04
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|8:13
|+ 2
|Caleb Foster makes two point layup
|8:23
|Miles Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Foster steals)
|8:34
|+ 2
|Jeremy Roach makes two point jump shot
|8:46
|Blue Devils defensive rebound
|9:01
|Kyle Sturdivant misses two point layup
|9:03
|+ 3
|TJ Power makes three point jump shot
|9:16
|Points
|53
|58
|Field Goals
|21-54 (38.9%)
|22-45 (48.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-15 (20.0%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|30
|Offensive
|8
|3
|Defensive
|17
|25
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|7
|16
|Steals
|7
|0
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|4
|9
|Fouls
|11
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|7 Duke 5-2
|82.7 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Georgia Tech 3-2
|72.8 PPG
|44.6 RPG
|11.2 APG
|
|38.9
|FG%
|48.9
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|87.5
|
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roach
|16
|7
|2
|5/9
|2/3
|4/5
|2
|33
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|C. Foster
|9
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|29
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|K. Filipowski
|8
|8
|3
|3/8
|0/3
|2/4
|0
|29
|1
|4
|0
|2
|6
|M. Mitchell
|7
|3
|0
|3/8
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|21
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|T. Power
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blakes
|2
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Stewart
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Hubbard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Borden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reeves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schutt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Begovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|25
|7
|21/54
|3/15
|8/13
|11
|133
|7
|5
|4
|8
|17
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Reeves Jr.
|14
|4
|0
|5/6
|4/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Kelly
|10
|6
|2
|4/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|29
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|T. Claude
|4
|8
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|E. Dowuona
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|N. George
|0
|1
|6
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Sturdivant
|6
|0
|4
|1/4
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Coleman
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|I. Sacko
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T. Gapare
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Murphy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Abram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nichols
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Souare
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miguel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Terry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|28
|16
|22/45
|7/20
|7/8
|8
|142
|0
|6
|9
|3
|25