GRAM
DAYTON
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Tigers gains possession)
|19:39
|+2
|Jimel Cofer makes two point layup (Jalen Johnson assists)
|2-0
|19:09
|Enoch Cheeks misses three point jump shot
|19:07
|Jimel Cofer defensive rebound
|19:04
|Jimel Cofer turnover (traveling)
|19:01
|Kobe Elvis misses two point jump shot
|18:59
|Nate Santos offensive rebound
|18:45
|Jimel Cofer personal foul
|18:29
|DaRon Holmes II turnover (Jalen Johnson steals)
|18:01
|Jimel Cofer misses three point jump shot
|17:59
|Flyers defensive rebound
|17:42
|Tra'Michael Moton personal foul
|17:33
|DaRon Holmes II turnover (traveling)
|17:05
|+2
|Jonathan Aku makes two point dunk (Mikale Stevenson assists)
|4-0
|16:43
|+3
|Nate Santos makes three point jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists)
|4-3
|16:17
|Jimel Cofer turnover (bad pass) (Javon Bennett steals)
|16:12
|+3
|Nate Santos makes three point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists)
|4-6
|16:12
|TV timeout
|15:51
|DaRon Holmes II blocks Jalen Johnson's two point layup
|15:49
|Flyers defensive rebound
|15:38
|Javon Bennett misses three point jump shot
|15:36
|Koby Brea offensive rebound
|15:32
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|Jonathan Aku defensive rebound
|15:05
|Tra'Michael Moton misses three point jump shot
|15:03
|Mikale Stevenson offensive rebound
|14:54
|Quintin Murrell misses three point jump shot
|14:49
|Jonathan Aku offensive rebound
|14:40
|Tra'Michael Moton misses two point jump shot
|14:38
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|14:32
|+3
|Kobe Elvis makes three point jump shot (Koby Brea assists)
|4-9
|14:06
|Tra'Michael Moton misses two point jump shot
|14:05
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|13:51
|Nate Santos misses two point jump shot
|13:55
|Nate Santos offensive rebound
|13:48
|+2
|Nate Santos makes two point layup (Kobe Elvis assists)
|4-11
|13:31
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|13:14
|Jalen Johnson misses two point layup
|13:12
|Jalen Johnson offensive rebound
|13:09
|Jalen Johnson misses two point layup
|13:07
|Terrence Lewis offensive rebound
|12:51
|Quintin Murrell misses three point jump shot
|12:49
|Enoch Cheeks defensive rebound
|12:41
|+3
|Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Enoch Cheeks assists)
|4-14
|12:39
|Kintavious Dozier misses three point jump shot
|12:37
|Tigers offensive rebound
|12:33
|+2
|Jalen Johnson makes two point layup (Mikale Stevenson assists)
|6-14
|12:15
|+3
|Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists)
|6-17
|11:53
|Terrence Lewis misses three point jump shot
|11:51
|Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound
|11:26
|Javon Bennett misses two point jump shot
|11:25
|Zimi Nwokeji offensive rebound
|11:24
|Quintin Murrell shooting foul
|11:24
|TV timeout
|11:24
|Zimi Nwokeji misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:24
|Zimi Nwokeji misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:24
|Jonathan Aku defensive rebound
|11:24
|Isaac Jack personal foul
|11:15
|Flyers turnover (10-second violation)
|11:00
|Quintin Murrell personal foul
|10:40
|Terrence Lewis blocks Kobe Elvis's two point jump shot
|10:38
|Flyers offensive rebound
|10:38
|Flyers turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:14
|Kintavious Dozier misses two point layup
|10:12
|Jonathan Aku offensive rebound
|10:12
|+2
|Jonathan Aku makes two point dunk
|8-17
|9:53
|+2
|Nate Santos makes two point layup (Koby Brea assists)
|8-19
|9:40
|Jonathan Aku turnover (offensive foul)
|9:14
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot
|9:12
|Zahad Munford defensive rebound
|8:53
|Zahad Munford misses three point jump shot
|8:51
|Kobe Elvis defensive rebound
|8:37
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|8:35
|Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|8:08
|Enoch Cheeks blocks Kintavious Dozier's three point jump shot
|8:06
|Tigers offensive rebound
|8:03
|Tra'Michael Moton misses three point jump shot
|8:00
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:49
|Kobe Elvis misses three point jump shot
|7:47
|Zahad Munford defensive rebound
|7:29
|Zahad Munford misses three point jump shot
|7:27
|Jonathan Aku offensive rebound
|7:21
|Mikale Stevenson misses two point layup
|7:19
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|7:19
|TV timeout
|6:57
|+3
|Enoch Cheeks makes three point jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists)
|8-22
|6:30
|Nate Santos personal foul
|6:27
|+2
|Terrence Lewis makes two point jump shot (Tra'Michael Moton assists)
|10-22
|6:09
|+3
|Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists)
|10-25
|5:56
|Mikale Stevenson turnover (lost ball) (Kobe Elvis steals)
|5:56
|DaRon Holmes II offensive foul
|5:56
|DaRon Holmes II turnover (offensive foul)
|5:43
|+2
|Terrence Lewis makes two point jump shot (Jalen Johnson assists)
|12-25
|5:22
|+2
|Zimi Nwokeji makes two point layup (DaRon Holmes II assists)
|12-27
|4:50
|Jonathan Aku turnover (lost ball) (Javon Bennett steals)
|4:43
|+3
|Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists)
|12-30
|4:21
|Jalen Johnson misses two point layup
|4:19
|Isaac Jack defensive rebound
|4:19
|Jonathan Aku personal foul
|4:07
|+2
|Kobe Elvis makes two point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists)
|12-32
|3:48
|Terrence Lewis misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|Kobe Elvis defensive rebound
|3:42
|Kobe Elvis turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Johnson steals)
|3:41
|Kobe Elvis shooting foul
|3:41
|TV timeout
|3:41
|+1
|Mikale Stevenson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-32
|3:41
|+1
|Mikale Stevenson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-32
|3:26
|Jalen Johnson personal foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|3:26
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-33
|3:26
|DaRon Holmes II misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:26
|Nate Santos offensive rebound
|3:09
|Javon Bennett misses two point hook shot
|3:07
|Flyers offensive rebound
|2:51
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point jump shot
|14-35
|2:44
|Terrence Lewis turnover (lost ball)
|2:27
|Jalen Johnson personal foul (Isaac Jack draws the foul)
|2:27
|+1
|Isaac Jack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-36
|2:27
|+1
|Isaac Jack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-37
|1:57
|Isaac Jack blocks Kintavious Dozier's three point jump shot
|1:55
|Tigers offensive rebound
|1:55
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:28
|+3
|Nate Santos makes three point jump shot (Isaac Jack assists)
|14-40
|1:00
|Isaac Jack blocks Tra'Michael Moton's two point layup
|0:58
|Terrence Lewis offensive rebound
|0:53
|+2
|Terrence Lewis makes two point layup
|16-40
|0:41
|Javon Bennett misses two point layup
|0:40
|Flyers offensive rebound
|0:40
|Flyers 30 second timeout
|0:37
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point layup
|0:35
|Kintavious Dozier defensive rebound
|0:06
|Kintavious Dozier misses three point jump shot
|0:04
|Flyers defensive rebound
|0:05
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:01
|Javon Bennett misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Terrence Lewis defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:40
|DaRon Holmes II misses three point jump shot
|19:38
|Jonathan Aku defensive rebound
|19:09
|Tra'Michael Moton misses two point layup
|19:07
|Enoch Cheeks defensive rebound
|19:00
|+3
|Kobe Elvis makes three point jump shot
|16-43
|18:27
|Jimel Cofer misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|18:20
|Enoch Cheeks turnover (Mikale Stevenson steals)
|18:11
|Mikale Stevenson turnover (lost ball)
|17:53
|+2
|Javon Bennett makes two point jump shot
|16-45
|17:35
|Jalen Johnson misses two point jump shot
|17:33
|Mikale Stevenson offensive rebound
|17:24
|+3
|Mikale Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Tra'Michael Moton assists)
|19-45
|17:02
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot
|17:00
|Jonathan Aku defensive rebound
|16:45
|+2
|Jalen Johnson makes two point layup (Tra'Michael Moton assists)
|21-45
|16:29
|Jalen Johnson shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|16:29
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-46
|16:29
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-47
|16:22
|Mikale Stevenson turnover (bad pass) (Javon Bennett steals)
|16:13
|+2
|Kobe Elvis makes two point jump shot
|21-49
|15:50
|Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:48
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|15:38
|+3
|Nate Santos makes three point jump shot (DaRon Holmes II assists)
|21-52
|15:13
|Zahad Munford misses two point jump shot
|15:11
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|15:08
|DaRon Holmes II turnover (Mikale Stevenson steals)
|15:02
|+2
|Zahad Munford makes two point jump shot (Mikale Stevenson assists)
|23-52
|14:48
|TV timeout
|14:39
|+2
|Isaac Jack makes two point layup (Javon Bennett assists)
|23-54
|14:27
|+2
|Jalen Johnson makes two point layup
|25-54
|14:15
|Tra'Michael Moton personal foul
|13:58
|+3
|Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists)
|25-57
|13:27
|Tra'Michael Moton misses two point layup
|13:25
|Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound
|13:09
|+2
|Zimi Nwokeji makes two point layup
|25-59
|12:56
|Terrence Lewis misses three point jump shot
|12:54
|Javon Bennett defensive rebound
|12:42
|Tra'Michael Moton shooting foul (Enoch Cheeks draws the foul)
|12:42
|+1
|Enoch Cheeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-60
|12:42
|Enoch Cheeks misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:42
|Zahad Munford defensive rebound
|12:26
|+2
|Zahad Munford makes two point hook shot
|27-60
|11:56
|Enoch Cheeks turnover (Zahad Munford steals)
|11:53
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|11:34
|Jalen Johnson misses two point hook shot
|11:32
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|11:23
|Nate Santos misses three point jump shot
|11:21
|Isaac Jack offensive rebound
|11:18
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|11:16
|Tigers defensive rebound
|11:16
|TV timeout
|10:59
|Zahad Munford misses two point layup
|10:57
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|10:40
|DaRon Holmes II misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|Nate Santos offensive rebound
|10:37
|+2
|Nate Santos makes two point dunk
|27-62
|10:03
|+2
|Quintin Murrell makes two point jump shot
|29-62
|9:39
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|9:37
|Terrence Lewis defensive rebound
|9:17
|DaRon Holmes II blocks Terrence Lewis's two point layup
|9:15
|Jonathan Aku offensive rebound
|9:09
|+2
|Jonathan Aku makes two point layup
|31-62
|8:57
|Kobe Elvis misses two point layup
|8:56
|Jonathan Aku defensive rebound
|8:34
|DaRon Holmes II blocks Quintin Murrell's two point layup
|8:32
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|8:18
|Kobe Elvis turnover (Mikale Stevenson steals)
|8:04
|+3
|Mikale Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Kintavious Dozier assists)
|34-62
|7:48
|Kobe Elvis turnover (bad pass) (Terrence Lewis steals)
|7:44
|DaRon Holmes II shooting foul (Kintavious Dozier draws the foul)
|7:44
|+1
|Kintavious Dozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-62
|7:44
|+1
|Kintavious Dozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-62
|7:18
|Javon Bennett misses three point jump shot
|7:16
|Zimi Nwokeji offensive rebound
|7:12
|Zimi Nwokeji turnover (lost ball)
|7:08
|+2
|Mikale Stevenson makes two point jump shot
|38-62
|6:48
|+3
|Nate Santos makes three point jump shot (Petras Padegimas assists)
|38-65
|6:37
|Mikale Stevenson misses two point layup
|6:35
|Jalen Johnson offensive rebound
|6:34
|Petras Padegimas personal foul
|6:26
|Mikale Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|6:24
|Nate Santos defensive rebound
|6:14
|+2
|Zimi Nwokeji makes two point layup (Javon Bennett assists)
|38-67
|5:57
|Petras Padegimas blocks Terrence Lewis's two point jump shot
|5:57
|Terrence Lewis offensive rebound
|5:57
|Koby Brea personal foul
|5:57
|Terrence Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:57
|+1
|Terrence Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-67
|5:46
|Zimi Nwokeji turnover (lost ball)
|5:33
|Terrence Lewis misses three point jump shot
|5:31
|Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound
|5:30
|Tra'Michael Moton personal foul
|5:14
|Zimi Nwokeji turnover (lost ball)
|5:02
|Zimi Nwokeji personal foul
|4:50
|Petras Padegimas shooting foul (Terrence Lewis draws the foul)
|4:50
|+1
|Terrence Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-67
|4:50
|Terrence Lewis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:50
|Petras Padegimas defensive rebound
|4:38
|Mikale Stevenson personal foul
|4:20
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|4:18
|Petras Padegimas offensive rebound
|4:11
|Zimi Nwokeji misses three point jump shot
|4:09
|Tigers defensive rebound
|4:08
|Mikale Stevenson misses two point layup
|4:06
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|3:49
|+3
|Nate Santos makes three point jump shot (Petras Padegimas assists)
|40-70
|3:15
|+2
|Kintavious Dozier makes two point jump shot
|42-70
|2:52
|+2
|Isaac Jack makes two point dunk (Nate Santos assists)
|42-72
|2:24
|Koby Brea blocks Tra'Michael Moton's two point jump shot
|2:22
|Javon Bennett defensive rebound
|2:19
|+2
|Nate Santos makes two point dunk (Javon Bennett assists)
|42-74
|2:19
|Flyers 30 second timeout
|1:51
|Jalen Johnson misses two point layup
|1:49
|Petras Padegimas defensive rebound
|1:33
|Mikale Stevenson blocks Brady Uhl's two point layup
|1:31
|Mikale Stevenson defensive rebound
|1:13
|Zahad Munford misses two point layup
|1:11
|Atticus Schuler defensive rebound
|1:01
|+2
|CJ Napier makes two point jump shot
|42-76
|0:58
|Brady Uhl shooting foul (Kintavious Dozier draws the foul)
|0:58
|+1
|Kintavious Dozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-76
|0:58
|+1
|Kintavious Dozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-76
|0:34
|Petras Padegimas misses two point jump shot
|0:32
|Petras Padegimas offensive rebound
|0:29
|Petras Padegimas misses two point layup
|0:27
|Evan Dickey offensive rebound
|0:26
|Evan Dickey misses two point jump shot
|0:24
|Tigers defensive rebound
|0:21
|+2
|Kintavious Dozier makes two point layup
|46-76
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Kintavious Dozier makes two point layup
|0:21
|Tigers defensive rebound
|0:24
|Evan Dickey misses two point jump shot
|0:26
|Evan Dickey offensive rebound
|0:27
|Petras Padegimas misses two point layup
|0:29
|Petras Padegimas offensive rebound
|0:32
|Petras Padegimas misses two point jump shot
|0:34
|+ 1
|Kintavious Dozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:58
|+ 1
|Kintavious Dozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:58
|Brady Uhl shooting foul (Kintavious Dozier draws the foul)
|0:58
|+ 2
|CJ Napier makes two point jump shot
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|76
|Field Goals
|18-59 (30.5%)
|28-56 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-19 (10.5%)
|14-28 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|6-10 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|41
|Offensive
|11
|11
|Defensive
|14
|24
|Team
|6
|6
|Assists
|9
|21
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Turnovers
|8
|12
|Fouls
|12
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
10 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
|Key Players
|
00
|. Stevenson G
|5.1 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.7 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
00
|. Santos F
|11.7 PPG
|7.9 RPG
|1.1 APG
|57.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Stevenson G
|10 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|N. Santos F
|26 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|30.5
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|10.5
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Stevenson
|10
|3
|3
|3/7
|2/2
|2/2
|1
|32
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|J. Johnson
|6
|3
|2
|3/11
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|32
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. Aku
|6
|9
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|J. Cofer
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Moton
|0
|0
|3
|0/8
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Stevenson
|10
|3
|3
|3/7
|2/2
|2/2
|1
|32
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|J. Johnson
|6
|3
|2
|3/11
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|32
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. Aku
|6
|9
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|J. Cofer
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Moton
|0
|0
|3
|0/8
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lewis
|8
|5
|0
|3/9
|0/4
|2/4
|0
|21
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|K. Dozier
|8
|1
|1
|2/7
|0/4
|4/4
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Z. Munford
|4
|3
|0
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Q. Murrell
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Lamin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Reynolds
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Parrish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nnaji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Newton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Burnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|25
|9
|18/59
|2/19
|8/10
|12
|199
|7
|2
|8
|11
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Santos
|26
|5
|1
|10/12
|6/7
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|K. Elvis
|10
|2
|4
|4/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|D. Holmes II
|5
|6
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|3/4
|2
|25
|0
|3
|4
|0
|6
|E. Cheeks
|4
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|20
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|J. Bennett
|2
|2
|8
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|29
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Santos
|26
|5
|1
|10/12
|6/7
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|K. Elvis
|10
|2
|4
|4/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|D. Holmes II
|5
|6
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|3/4
|2
|25
|0
|3
|4
|0
|6
|E. Cheeks
|4
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|20
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|J. Bennett
|2
|2
|8
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|29
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brea
|15
|5
|2
|5/10
|5/10
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|I. Jack
|6
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|16
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Z. Nwokeji
|6
|5
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|C. Napier
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Uhl
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Schuler
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Padegimas
|0
|4
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|E. Dickey
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Maxwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|35
|21
|28/56
|14/28
|6/10
|10
|199
|4
|8
|12
|11
|24