1st Half
GRAM
Tigers
16
DAY
Flyers
40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Tigers gains possession)  
19:39 +2 Jimel Cofer makes two point layup (Jalen Johnson assists) 2-0
19:09   Enoch Cheeks misses three point jump shot  
19:07   Jimel Cofer defensive rebound  
19:04   Jimel Cofer turnover (traveling)  
19:01   Kobe Elvis misses two point jump shot  
18:59   Nate Santos offensive rebound  
18:45   Jimel Cofer personal foul  
18:29   DaRon Holmes II turnover (Jalen Johnson steals)  
18:01   Jimel Cofer misses three point jump shot  
17:59   Flyers defensive rebound  
17:42   Tra'Michael Moton personal foul  
17:33   DaRon Holmes II turnover (traveling)  
17:05 +2 Jonathan Aku makes two point dunk (Mikale Stevenson assists) 4-0
16:43 +3 Nate Santos makes three point jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists) 4-3
16:17   Jimel Cofer turnover (bad pass) (Javon Bennett steals)  
16:12 +3 Nate Santos makes three point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists) 4-6
16:12   TV timeout  
15:51   DaRon Holmes II blocks Jalen Johnson's two point layup  
15:49   Flyers defensive rebound  
15:38   Javon Bennett misses three point jump shot  
15:36   Koby Brea offensive rebound  
15:32   Koby Brea misses three point jump shot  
15:16   Jonathan Aku defensive rebound  
15:05   Tra'Michael Moton misses three point jump shot  
15:03   Mikale Stevenson offensive rebound  
14:54   Quintin Murrell misses three point jump shot  
14:49   Jonathan Aku offensive rebound  
14:40   Tra'Michael Moton misses two point jump shot  
14:38   DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound  
14:32 +3 Kobe Elvis makes three point jump shot (Koby Brea assists) 4-9
14:06   Tra'Michael Moton misses two point jump shot  
14:05   Koby Brea defensive rebound  
13:51   Nate Santos misses two point jump shot  
13:55   Nate Santos offensive rebound  
13:48 +2 Nate Santos makes two point layup (Kobe Elvis assists) 4-11
13:31   Tigers 30 second timeout  
13:14   Jalen Johnson misses two point layup  
13:12   Jalen Johnson offensive rebound  
13:09   Jalen Johnson misses two point layup  
13:07   Terrence Lewis offensive rebound  
12:51   Quintin Murrell misses three point jump shot  
12:49   Enoch Cheeks defensive rebound  
12:41 +3 Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Enoch Cheeks assists) 4-14
12:39   Kintavious Dozier misses three point jump shot  
12:37   Tigers offensive rebound  
12:33 +2 Jalen Johnson makes two point layup (Mikale Stevenson assists) 6-14
12:15 +3 Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists) 6-17
11:53   Terrence Lewis misses three point jump shot  
11:51   Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound  
11:26   Javon Bennett misses two point jump shot  
11:25   Zimi Nwokeji offensive rebound  
11:24   Quintin Murrell shooting foul  
11:24   TV timeout  
11:24   Zimi Nwokeji misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:24   Zimi Nwokeji misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:24   Jonathan Aku defensive rebound  
11:24   Isaac Jack personal foul  
11:15   Flyers turnover (10-second violation)  
11:00   Quintin Murrell personal foul  
10:40   Terrence Lewis blocks Kobe Elvis's two point jump shot  
10:38   Flyers offensive rebound  
10:38   Flyers turnover (shot clock violation)  
10:14   Kintavious Dozier misses two point layup  
10:12   Jonathan Aku offensive rebound  
10:12 +2 Jonathan Aku makes two point dunk 8-17
9:53 +2 Nate Santos makes two point layup (Koby Brea assists) 8-19
9:40   Jonathan Aku turnover (offensive foul)  
9:14   DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot  
9:12   Zahad Munford defensive rebound  
8:53   Zahad Munford misses three point jump shot  
8:51   Kobe Elvis defensive rebound  
8:37   Koby Brea misses three point jump shot  
8:35   Jalen Johnson defensive rebound  
8:08   Enoch Cheeks blocks Kintavious Dozier's three point jump shot  
8:06   Tigers offensive rebound  
8:03   Tra'Michael Moton misses three point jump shot  
8:00   Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:49   Kobe Elvis misses three point jump shot  
7:47   Zahad Munford defensive rebound  
7:29   Zahad Munford misses three point jump shot  
7:27   Jonathan Aku offensive rebound  
7:21   Mikale Stevenson misses two point layup  
7:19   DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound  
7:19   TV timeout  
6:57 +3 Enoch Cheeks makes three point jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists) 8-22
6:30   Nate Santos personal foul  
6:27 +2 Terrence Lewis makes two point jump shot (Tra'Michael Moton assists) 10-22
6:09 +3 Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists) 10-25
5:56   Mikale Stevenson turnover (lost ball) (Kobe Elvis steals)  
5:56   DaRon Holmes II offensive foul  
5:56   DaRon Holmes II turnover (offensive foul)  
5:43 +2 Terrence Lewis makes two point jump shot (Jalen Johnson assists) 12-25
5:22 +2 Zimi Nwokeji makes two point layup (DaRon Holmes II assists) 12-27
4:50   Jonathan Aku turnover (lost ball) (Javon Bennett steals)  
4:43 +3 Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists) 12-30
4:21   Jalen Johnson misses two point layup  
4:19   Isaac Jack defensive rebound  
4:19   Jonathan Aku personal foul  
4:07 +2 Kobe Elvis makes two point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists) 12-32
3:48   Terrence Lewis misses three point jump shot  
3:46   Kobe Elvis defensive rebound  
3:42   Kobe Elvis turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Johnson steals)  
3:41   Kobe Elvis shooting foul  
3:41   TV timeout  
3:41 +1 Mikale Stevenson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-32
3:41 +1 Mikale Stevenson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-32
3:26   Jalen Johnson personal foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)  
3:26 +1 DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-33
3:26   DaRon Holmes II misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:26   Nate Santos offensive rebound  
3:09   Javon Bennett misses two point hook shot  
3:07   Flyers offensive rebound  
2:51 +2 DaRon Holmes II makes two point jump shot 14-35
2:44   Terrence Lewis turnover (lost ball)  
2:27   Jalen Johnson personal foul (Isaac Jack draws the foul)  
2:27 +1 Isaac Jack makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-36
2:27 +1 Isaac Jack makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-37
1:57   Isaac Jack blocks Kintavious Dozier's three point jump shot  
1:55   Tigers offensive rebound  
1:55   Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:28 +3 Nate Santos makes three point jump shot (Isaac Jack assists) 14-40
1:00   Isaac Jack blocks Tra'Michael Moton's two point layup  
0:58   Terrence Lewis offensive rebound  
0:53 +2 Terrence Lewis makes two point layup 16-40
0:41   Javon Bennett misses two point layup  
0:40   Flyers offensive rebound  
0:40   Flyers 30 second timeout  
0:37   DaRon Holmes II misses two point layup  
0:35   Kintavious Dozier defensive rebound  
0:06   Kintavious Dozier misses three point jump shot  
0:04   Flyers defensive rebound  
0:05   Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:01   Javon Bennett misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Terrence Lewis defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
GRAM
Tigers
30
DAY
Flyers
36

Time Team Play Score
19:40   DaRon Holmes II misses three point jump shot  
19:38   Jonathan Aku defensive rebound  
19:09   Tra'Michael Moton misses two point layup  
19:07   Enoch Cheeks defensive rebound  
19:00 +3 Kobe Elvis makes three point jump shot 16-43
18:27   Jimel Cofer misses three point jump shot  
18:25   DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound  
18:20   Enoch Cheeks turnover (Mikale Stevenson steals)  
18:11   Mikale Stevenson turnover (lost ball)  
17:53 +2 Javon Bennett makes two point jump shot 16-45
17:35   Jalen Johnson misses two point jump shot  
17:33   Mikale Stevenson offensive rebound  
17:24 +3 Mikale Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Tra'Michael Moton assists) 19-45
17:02   DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot  
17:00   Jonathan Aku defensive rebound  
16:45 +2 Jalen Johnson makes two point layup (Tra'Michael Moton assists) 21-45
16:29   Jalen Johnson shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)  
16:29 +1 DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-46
16:29 +1 DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-47
16:22   Mikale Stevenson turnover (bad pass) (Javon Bennett steals)  
16:13 +2 Kobe Elvis makes two point jump shot 21-49
15:50   Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot  
15:48   DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound  
15:38 +3 Nate Santos makes three point jump shot (DaRon Holmes II assists) 21-52
15:13   Zahad Munford misses two point jump shot  
15:11   DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound  
15:08   DaRon Holmes II turnover (Mikale Stevenson steals)  
15:02 +2 Zahad Munford makes two point jump shot (Mikale Stevenson assists) 23-52
14:48   TV timeout  
14:39 +2 Isaac Jack makes two point layup (Javon Bennett assists) 23-54
14:27 +2 Jalen Johnson makes two point layup 25-54
14:15   Tra'Michael Moton personal foul  
13:58 +3 Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists) 25-57
13:27   Tra'Michael Moton misses two point layup  
13:25   Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound  
13:09 +2 Zimi Nwokeji makes two point layup 25-59
12:56   Terrence Lewis misses three point jump shot  
12:54   Javon Bennett defensive rebound  
12:42   Tra'Michael Moton shooting foul (Enoch Cheeks draws the foul)  
12:42 +1 Enoch Cheeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-60
12:42   Enoch Cheeks misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:42   Zahad Munford defensive rebound  
12:26 +2 Zahad Munford makes two point hook shot 27-60
11:56   Enoch Cheeks turnover (Zahad Munford steals)  
11:53   Tigers 30 second timeout  
11:34   Jalen Johnson misses two point hook shot  
11:32   Koby Brea defensive rebound  
11:23   Nate Santos misses three point jump shot  
11:21   Isaac Jack offensive rebound  
11:18   Koby Brea misses three point jump shot  
11:16   Tigers defensive rebound  
11:16   TV timeout  
10:59   Zahad Munford misses two point layup  
10:57   DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound  
10:40   DaRon Holmes II misses three point jump shot  
10:38   Nate Santos offensive rebound  
10:37 +2 Nate Santos makes two point dunk 27-62
10:03 +2 Quintin Murrell makes two point jump shot 29-62
9:39   Koby Brea misses three point jump shot  
9:37   Terrence Lewis defensive rebound  
9:17   DaRon Holmes II blocks Terrence Lewis's two point layup  
9:15   Jonathan Aku offensive rebound  
9:09 +2 Jonathan Aku makes two point layup 31-62
8:57   Kobe Elvis misses two point layup  
8:56   Jonathan Aku defensive rebound  
8:34   DaRon Holmes II blocks Quintin Murrell's two point layup  
8:32   Koby Brea defensive rebound  
8:18   Kobe Elvis turnover (Mikale Stevenson steals)  
8:04 +3 Mikale Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Kintavious Dozier assists) 34-62
7:48   Kobe Elvis turnover (bad pass) (Terrence Lewis steals)  
7:44   DaRon Holmes II shooting foul (Kintavious Dozier draws the foul)  
7:44 +1 Kintavious Dozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-62
7:44 +1 Kintavious Dozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-62
7:18   Javon Bennett misses three point jump shot  
7:16   Zimi Nwokeji offensive rebound  
7:12   Zimi Nwokeji turnover (lost ball)  
7:08 +2 Mikale Stevenson makes two point jump shot 38-62
6:48 +3 Nate Santos makes three point jump shot (Petras Padegimas assists) 38-65
6:37   Mikale Stevenson misses two point layup  
6:35   Jalen Johnson offensive rebound  
6:34   Petras Padegimas personal foul  
6:26   Mikale Stevenson misses two point jump shot  
6:24   Nate Santos defensive rebound  
6:14 +2 Zimi Nwokeji makes two point layup (Javon Bennett assists) 38-67
5:57   Petras Padegimas blocks Terrence Lewis's two point jump shot  
5:57   Terrence Lewis offensive rebound  
5:57   Koby Brea personal foul  
5:57   Terrence Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:57 +1 Terrence Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-67
5:46   Zimi Nwokeji turnover (lost ball)  
5:33   Terrence Lewis misses three point jump shot  
5:31   Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound  
5:30   Tra'Michael Moton personal foul  
5:14   Zimi Nwokeji turnover (lost ball)  
5:02   Zimi Nwokeji personal foul  
4:50   Petras Padegimas shooting foul (Terrence Lewis draws the foul)  
4:50 +1 Terrence Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-67
4:50   Terrence Lewis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:50   Petras Padegimas defensive rebound  
4:38   Mikale Stevenson personal foul  
4:20   Koby Brea misses three point jump shot  
4:18   Petras Padegimas offensive rebound  
4:11   Zimi Nwokeji misses three point jump shot  
4:09   Tigers defensive rebound  
4:08   Mikale Stevenson misses two point layup  
4:06   Koby Brea defensive rebound  
3:49 +3 Nate Santos makes three point jump shot (Petras Padegimas assists) 40-70
3:15 +2 Kintavious Dozier makes two point jump shot 42-70
2:52 +2 Isaac Jack makes two point dunk (Nate Santos assists) 42-72
2:24   Koby Brea blocks Tra'Michael Moton's two point jump shot  
2:22   Javon Bennett defensive rebound  
2:19 +2 Nate Santos makes two point dunk (Javon Bennett assists) 42-74
2:19   Flyers 30 second timeout  
1:51   Jalen Johnson misses two point layup  
1:49   Petras Padegimas defensive rebound  
1:33   Mikale Stevenson blocks Brady Uhl's two point layup  
1:31   Mikale Stevenson defensive rebound  
1:13   Zahad Munford misses two point layup  
1:11   Atticus Schuler defensive rebound  
1:01 +2 CJ Napier makes two point jump shot 42-76
0:58   Brady Uhl shooting foul (Kintavious Dozier draws the foul)  
0:58 +1 Kintavious Dozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-76
0:58 +1 Kintavious Dozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-76
0:34   Petras Padegimas misses two point jump shot  
0:32   Petras Padegimas offensive rebound  
0:29   Petras Padegimas misses two point layup  
0:27   Evan Dickey offensive rebound  
0:26   Evan Dickey misses two point jump shot  
0:24   Tigers defensive rebound  
0:21 +2 Kintavious Dozier makes two point layup 46-76
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 46 76
Field Goals 18-59 (30.5%) 28-56 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 2-19 (10.5%) 14-28 (50.0%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 41
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 14 24
Team 6 6
Assists 9 21
Steals 7 4
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 12 10
Technicals 0 0
M. Stevenson G
10 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
2
N. Santos F
26 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
Grambling 2-7 163046
Dayton 7-2 403676
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
Grambling 2-7 70.4 PPG 34.9 RPG 10.6 APG
Dayton 7-2 69.1 PPG 33.9 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
00
. Stevenson G 5.1 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.7 APG 50.0 FG%
00
. Santos F 11.7 PPG 7.9 RPG 1.1 APG 57.4 FG%
Top Scorers
3
M. Stevenson G 10 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
2
N. Santos F 26 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
30.5 FG% 50.0
10.5 3PT FG% 50.0
80.0 FT% 60.0
Grambling
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Stevenson 10 3 3 3/7 2/2 2/2 1 32 3 1 3 2 1
J. Johnson 6 3 2 3/11 0/1 0/0 3 32 2 0 0 2 1
J. Aku 6 9 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 26 0 0 2 4 5
J. Cofer 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 2 0 1
T. Moton 0 0 3 0/8 0/2 0/0 4 32 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Lewis 8 5 0 3/9 0/4 2/4 0 21 1 1 1 3 2
K. Dozier 8 1 1 2/7 0/4 4/4 0 19 0 0 0 0 1
Z. Munford 4 3 0 2/7 0/2 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 3
Q. Murrell 2 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 0 0
M. Lamin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
W. Reynolds 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Parrish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nnaji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Newton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 25 9 18/59 2/19 8/10 12 199 7 2 8 11 14
Dayton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Santos 26 5 1 10/12 6/7 0/0 1 30 0 0 0 4 1
K. Elvis 10 2 4 4/8 2/3 0/0 1 24 1 0 3 0 2
D. Holmes II 5 6 2 1/6 0/2 3/4 2 25 0 3 4 0 6
E. Cheeks 4 2 1 1/2 1/2 1/2 0 20 0 1 2 0 2
J. Bennett 2 2 8 1/7 0/3 0/0 0 29 3 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Brea 15 5 2 5/10 5/10 0/0 1 27 0 1 0 1 4
I. Jack 6 2 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 16 0 2 0 1 1
Z. Nwokeji 6 5 0 3/4 0/1 0/2 1 12 0 0 3 2 3
C. Napier 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Uhl 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Schuler 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
P. Padegimas 0 4 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 1 0 2 2
E. Dickey 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Maxwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 35 21 28/56 14/28 6/10 10 199 4 8 12 11 24
