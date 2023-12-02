INDST
BRAD
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:08
|Demarion Burch offensive rebound
|0:10
|Darius Hannah misses two point layup
|0:14
|Darius Hannah offensive rebound
|0:16
|Malevy Leons misses two point layup
|0:26
|+1
|Isaiah Swope makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|85-75
|0:26
|+1
|Isaiah Swope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|84-75
|0:26
|Duke Deen personal foul (Isaiah Swope draws the foul)
|0:31
|Sycamores 60 second timeout
|0:32
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|0:34
|Demarion Burch misses three point jump shot
|0:42
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|0:42
|Julian Larry misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:42
|Christian Davis personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
|0:52
|Ryan Conwell defensive rebound
|0:52
|Demarion Burch misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:52
|+1
|Demarion Burch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|83-75
|0:52
|Xavier Bledson shooting foul (Demarion Burch draws the foul)
|1:04
|+1
|Julian Larry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|83-74
|1:04
|+1
|Julian Larry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|82-74
|1:04
|Malevy Leons personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
|1:14
|Duke Deen turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Swope steals)
|1:19
|Duke Deen offensive rebound
|1:21
|Duke Deen misses three point jump shot
|1:31
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|1:33
|Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|Braves 30 second timeout
|1:44
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|1:46
|Duke Deen misses three point jump shot
|1:54
|Isaiah Swope turnover (bad pass) (Christian Davis steals)
|2:20
|+2
|Darius Hannah makes two point layup (Malevy Leons assists)
|81-74
|2:26
|Malevy Leons offensive rebound
|2:28
|Malevy Leons misses two point jump shot
|2:55
|+1
|Isaiah Swope makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|81-72
|2:55
|+1
|Isaiah Swope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|80-72
|2:55
|Demarion Burch personal foul (Isaiah Swope draws the foul)
|2:58
|+1
|Duke Deen makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|79-72
|2:58
|+1
|Duke Deen makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|79-71
|2:58
|+1
|Duke Deen makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|79-70
|2:59
|Julian Larry shooting foul (Duke Deen draws the foul)
|3:04
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point layup
|79-69
|3:08
|Jayson Kent offensive rebound
|3:10
|Julian Larry misses two point layup
|3:26
|TV timeout
|3:26
|Darius Hannah shooting foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
|4:00
|+2
|Duke Deen makes two point jump shot
|77-69
|4:21
|+3
|Robbie Avila makes three point jump shot
|77-67
|4:44
|+1
|Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-67
|4:44
|+1
|Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-66
|4:44
|Julian Larry personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)
|4:58
|+1
|Ryan Conwell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|74-65
|4:58
|Malevy Leons shooting foul (Ryan Conwell draws the foul)
|4:58
|+2
|Ryan Conwell makes two point layup
|73-65
|5:03
|Ryan Conwell offensive rebound
|5:05
|Julian Larry misses two point layup
|5:31
|+2
|Malevy Leons makes two point layup
|71-65
|5:53
|Braves defensive rebound
|5:55
|Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot
|6:10
|+2
|Christian Davis makes two point layup
|71-63
|6:18
|Christian Davis offensive rebound
|6:20
|Malevy Leons misses three point jump shot
|6:27
|Braves 30 second timeout
|6:33
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Masen Miller assists)
|71-61
|6:51
|+2
|Christian Davis makes two point layup
|68-61
|7:00
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|7:02
|Robbie Avila misses two point layup
|7:31
|Isaiah Swope defensive rebound
|7:33
|Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|Malevy Leons offensive rebound
|7:44
|Darius Hannah misses two point jump shot
|8:02
|Jump ball. Darius Hannah vs. Robbie Avila (Braves gains possession)
|8:02
|Darius Hannah offensive rebound
|8:04
|Connor Hickman misses two point layup
|8:09
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup
|68-59
|8:12
|Robbie Avila offensive rebound
|8:14
|Jayson Kent misses two point layup
|8:21
|Jayson Kent offensive rebound
|8:23
|Isaiah Swope misses two point jump shot
|8:45
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|8:48
|+2
|Christian Davis makes two point layup
|66-59
|8:55
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|8:57
|Julian Larry misses two point layup
|9:24
|+2
|Malevy Leons makes two point layup
|66-57
|9:29
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|9:31
|Jake Wolfe misses three point jump shot
|9:40
|+3
|Connor Hickman makes three point jump shot (Malevy Leons assists)
|66-55
|9:59
|Sycamores turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:59
|Braves defensive rebound
|9:59
|Jake Wolfe misses three point jump shot
|10:29
|+1
|Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-52
|10:29
|+1
|Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-51
|10:29
|Jake Wolfe personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)
|10:42
|Julian Larry turnover (out of bounds)
|10:52
|+3
|Christian Davis makes three point jump shot (Duke Deen assists)
|66-50
|11:05
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|66-47
|11:05
|Malevy Leons shooting foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)
|11:05
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup
|65-47
|11:24
|Robbie Avila offensive rebound
|11:26
|Jake Wolfe misses three point jump shot
|11:37
|TV timeout
|11:37
|Malevy Leons personal foul (Jake Wolfe draws the foul)
|11:55
|+2
|Darius Hannah makes two point layup
|63-47
|12:05
|Christian Davis offensive rebound
|12:07
|Darius Hannah misses two point hook shot
|12:26
|Xavier Bledson turnover (bad pass)
|12:55
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|12:57
|Duke Deen misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|Isaiah Swope personal foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)
|13:29
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot
|63-45
|13:42
|+1
|Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-45
|13:42
|+1
|Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-44
|13:42
|Isaiah Swope shooting foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)
|13:52
|Demarion Burch offensive rebound
|13:54
|Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot
|14:10
|+3
|Julian Larry makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists)
|60-43
|14:22
|Isaiah Swope defensive rebound
|14:24
|Malevy Leons misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|Jayson Kent personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)
|14:28
|Ryan Conwell personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)
|14:40
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|14:42
|Malevy Leons blocks Ryan Conwell's two point layup
|15:01
|Duke Deen turnover (bad pass) (Julian Larry steals)
|15:11
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup (Isaiah Swope assists)
|57-43
|15:29
|+3
|Connor Hickman makes three point jump shot (Ahmet Jonovic assists)
|55-43
|15:52
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point layup (Isaiah Swope assists)
|55-40
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:54
|Demarion Burch personal foul (Jayson Kent draws the foul)
|15:54
|Jayson Kent offensive rebound
|15:55
|Robbie Avila misses two point layup
|16:23
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|16:25
|Duke Deen misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|Ryan Conwell turnover (bad pass) (Darius Hannah steals)
|16:40
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|16:42
|Darius Hannah misses two point layup
|16:50
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|16:52
|Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot
|17:03
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|17:05
|Demarion Burch misses three point jump shot
|17:15
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point layup (Robbie Avila assists)
|53-40
|17:44
|Isaiah Swope defensive rebound
|17:46
|Connor Hickman misses two point jump shot
|17:46
|Julian Larry personal foul
|18:09
|Julian Larry turnover (Connor Hickman steals)
|18:15
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|18:15
|+3
|Connor Hickman makes three point jump shot (Duke Deen assists)
|51-40
|18:27
|Robbie Avila turnover (lost ball) (Darius Hannah steals)
|18:38
|+1
|Demarion Burch makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-37
|18:38
|Robbie Avila shooting foul (Demarion Burch draws the foul)
|18:38
|+2
|Demarion Burch makes two point layup
|51-36
|18:48
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup
|51-34
|18:54
|Demarion Burch personal foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)
|19:17
|+2
|Malevy Leons makes two point layup (Duke Deen assists)
|49-34
|19:24
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|19:26
|Jayson Kent misses two point jump shot
|19:38
|+2
|Connor Hickman makes two point jump shot
|49-32
|19:50
|Ryan Conwell turnover (lost ball) (Malevy Leons steals)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|Robbie Avila turnover (lost ball) (Connor Hickman steals)
|0:22
|Ryan Conwell defensive rebound
|0:22
|Malevy Leons misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:22
|Isaiah Swope personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)
|0:37
|+3
|Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Swope assists)
|49-30
|0:46
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|0:50
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|0:50
|Connor Hickman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:50
|Connor Hickman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:50
|Robbie Avila shooting foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)
|0:55
|Malevy Leons offensive rebound
|0:57
|Ahmet Jonovic misses two point jump shot
|1:07
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|1:09
|Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|1:29
|Duke Deen misses three point jump shot
|1:41
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point jump shot
|46-30
|1:53
|Ahmet Jonovic turnover (offensive foul)
|1:53
|Ahmet Jonovic offensive foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)
|2:19
|Braves defensive rebound
|2:21
|Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot
|2:34
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|2:36
|Connor Hickman misses two point jump shot
|2:50
|+3
|Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Jayson Kent assists)
|44-30
|3:04
|TV timeout
|3:04
|Malevy Leons turnover (traveling)
|3:08
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|3:10
|Malevy Leons blocks Isaiah Swope's three point jump shot
|3:21
|+2
|Malevy Leons makes two point layup (Duke Deen assists)
|41-30
|3:29
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|3:31
|Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|3:48
|Christian Davis misses three point jump shot
|4:18
|+3
|Julian Larry makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists)
|41-28
|4:28
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|4:30
|Duke Deen misses two point jump shot
|4:42
|TV timeout
|4:42
|Braves 30 second timeout
|4:48
|+3
|Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists)
|38-28
|4:59
|+2
|Connor Hickman makes two point layup (Darius Hannah assists)
|35-28
|5:17
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Jake Wolfe assists)
|35-26
|5:27
|+2
|Christian Davis makes two point layup (Darius Hannah assists)
|32-26
|5:36
|Robbie Avila turnover (lost ball) (Darius Hannah steals)
|5:49
|Ahmet Jonovic turnover (bad pass)
|5:51
|Ahmet Jonovic defensive rebound
|5:53
|Ryan Conwell misses two point layup
|6:03
|Derek Vorst defensive rebound
|6:05
|Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot
|6:27
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|6:29
|Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot
|6:35
|Duke Deen turnover (bad pass) (Jake Wolfe steals)
|6:39
|Derek Vorst personal foul (Ahmet Jonovic draws the foul)
|7:03
|+3
|Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot
|32-24
|7:09
|TV timeout
|7:09
|Demarion Burch turnover (bad pass)
|7:22
|+2
|Derek Vorst makes two point layup (Isaiah Swope assists)
|29-24
|7:37
|+2
|Demarion Burch makes two point jump shot
|27-24
|8:01
|+2
|Ryan Conwell makes two point layup
|27-22
|8:07
|Derek Vorst defensive rebound
|8:07
|Derek Vorst blocks Demarion Burch's two point layup
|8:11
|Demarion Burch offensive rebound
|8:13
|Demarion Burch misses two point jump shot
|8:28
|Xavier Bledson turnover (traveling)
|8:39
|Duke Deen personal foul
|8:41
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|8:43
|Robbie Avila blocks Duke Deen's two point layup
|8:57
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point jump shot
|25-22
|9:11
|+2
|Malevy Leons makes two point dunk (Demarion Burch assists)
|23-22
|9:18
|Robbie Avila turnover (bad pass) (Malevy Leons steals)
|9:26
|Xavier Bledson defensive rebound
|9:28
|Duke Deen misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|+3
|Robbie Avila makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|23-20
|10:00
|+3
|Duke Deen makes three point jump shot
|20-20
|10:10
|Julian Larry personal foul (Demarion Burch draws the foul)
|10:10
|Demarion Burch defensive rebound
|10:12
|Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|+2
|Malevy Leons makes two point layup
|20-17
|10:46
|Isaiah Swope turnover (traveling)
|10:59
|+2
|Ahmet Jonovic makes two point hook shot
|20-15
|11:23
|Braves defensive rebound
|11:25
|Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot
|11:33
|TV timeout
|11:33
|Demarion Burch turnover (out of bounds)
|11:38
|Xavier Bledson turnover (lost ball) (Christian Davis steals)
|11:54
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|11:56
|Demarion Burch misses two point jump shot
|12:09
|+3
|Xavier Bledson makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|20-13
|12:14
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|12:16
|Demarion Burch misses two point jump shot
|12:23
|Demarion Burch defensive rebound
|12:25
|Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot
|12:35
|+1
|Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-13
|12:35
|+1
|Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-12
|12:35
|Ryan Conwell shooting foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)
|12:46
|Isaiah Swope personal foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)
|12:52
|+2
|Isaiah Swope makes two point jump shot
|17-11
|12:58
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|13:00
|Darius Hannah misses two point layup
|13:13
|Demarion Burch defensive rebound
|13:15
|Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot
|13:33
|+2
|Darius Hannah makes two point jump shot
|15-11
|13:52
|Jayson Kent turnover (traveling)
|13:58
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|14:00
|Duke Deen misses two point jump shot
|14:25
|+3
|Jayson Kent makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|15-9
|14:45
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|14:47
|Duke Deen misses two point jump shot
|15:02
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup
|12-9
|15:12
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|15:14
|Connor Hickman misses two point jump shot
|15:29
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|15:29
|Julian Larry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:29
|Julian Larry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:29
|Almar Atlason shooting foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
|15:29
|Almar Atlason turnover (bad pass) (Julian Larry steals)
|15:33
|Almar Atlason defensive rebound
|15:35
|Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:47
|Almar Atlason personal foul (Isaiah Swope draws the foul)
|15:55
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|15:57
|Malevy Leons misses two point layup
|16:11
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point layup
|10-9
|16:15
|Jayson Kent offensive rebound
|16:17
|Ryan Conwell misses two point layup
|16:25
|+2
|Connor Hickman makes two point layup
|8-9
|16:32
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|16:34
|Robbie Avila misses two point layup
|16:47
|Duke Deen personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
|16:58
|Darius Hannah turnover (traveling)
|17:22
|+3
|Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists)
|8-7
|17:38
|+3
|Duke Deen makes three point jump shot
|5-7
|17:50
|+2
|Julian Larry makes two point layup
|5-4
|18:09
|+2
|Darius Hannah makes two point dunk (Connor Hickman assists)
|3-4
|18:18
|Isaiah Swope turnover (bad pass) (Connor Hickman steals)
|18:29
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|18:31
|Duke Deen misses two point jump shot
|18:44
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-2
|18:44
|Robbie Avila misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:55
|Christian Davis personal foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)
|18:57
|+2
|Duke Deen makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|19:04
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point dunk (Ryan Conwell assists)
|2-0
|19:16
|Darius Hannah turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Conwell steals)
|19:25
|Robbie Avila turnover (lost ball) (Christian Davis steals)
|19:50
|Malevy Leons turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Conwell steals)
|19:53
|Jayson Kent personal foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)
|20:00
|Robbie Avila vs. Malevy Leons (Duke Deen gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|75
|Field Goals
|31-59 (52.5%)
|28-64 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|14-30 (46.7%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|34
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|25
|19
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|16
|11
|Steals
|6
|11
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|12
|Fouls
|17
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Indiana State 6-1
|87.4 PPG
|34.1 RPG
|17.7 APG
|Bradley 6-1
|75.0 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|
|52.5
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|46.7
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Avila
|22
|9
|4
|9/16
|2/6
|2/3
|2
|-
|0
|1
|5
|2
|7
|I. Swope
|18
|3
|4
|5/11
|4/9
|4/4
|4
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|R. Conwell
|17
|3
|1
|6/13
|4/8
|1/1
|2
|-
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Kent
|13
|11
|1
|6/8
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|J. Larry
|10
|3
|3
|3/6
|2/2
|2/5
|4
|-
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Bledson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Vorst
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wolfe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schertz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Shetlar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Daughtry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kiudulas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|32
|16
|31/59
|14/30
|9/13
|17
|0
|6
|2
|16
|7
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Leons
|18
|9
|2
|6/11
|0/2
|6/7
|4
|-
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
|C. Hickman
|17
|3
|1
|6/13
|3/6
|2/4
|0
|-
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Deen
|13
|1
|4
|4/15
|2/8
|3/3
|3
|-
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|C. Davis
|11
|2
|0
|5/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|D. Hannah
|8
|7
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|3
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Burch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jonovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Atlason
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hardtke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hennessy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Biliew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pettigrew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Linke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|30
|11
|28/64
|6/20
|13/17
|16
|0
|11
|2
|12
|11
|19