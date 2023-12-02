away team background logo
INDST
BRAD

2nd Half
INST
Sycamores
36
BRAD
Braves
45

Time Team Play Score
0:08   Demarion Burch offensive rebound  
0:10   Darius Hannah misses two point layup  
0:14   Darius Hannah offensive rebound  
0:16   Malevy Leons misses two point layup  
0:26 +1 Isaiah Swope makes regular free throw 2 of 2 85-75
0:26 +1 Isaiah Swope makes regular free throw 1 of 2 84-75
0:26   Duke Deen personal foul (Isaiah Swope draws the foul)  
0:31   Sycamores 60 second timeout  
0:32   Sycamores defensive rebound  
0:34   Demarion Burch misses three point jump shot  
0:42   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
0:42   Julian Larry misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:42   Christian Davis personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)  
0:52   Ryan Conwell defensive rebound  
0:52   Demarion Burch misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:52 +1 Demarion Burch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 83-75
0:52   Xavier Bledson shooting foul (Demarion Burch draws the foul)  
1:04 +1 Julian Larry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 83-74
1:04 +1 Julian Larry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 82-74
1:04   Malevy Leons personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)  
1:14   Duke Deen turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Swope steals)  
1:19   Duke Deen offensive rebound  
1:21   Duke Deen misses three point jump shot  
1:31   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
1:33   Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot  
1:44   Braves 30 second timeout  
1:44   Sycamores defensive rebound  
1:46   Duke Deen misses three point jump shot  
1:54   Isaiah Swope turnover (bad pass) (Christian Davis steals)  
2:20 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point layup (Malevy Leons assists) 81-74
2:26   Malevy Leons offensive rebound  
2:28   Malevy Leons misses two point jump shot  
2:55 +1 Isaiah Swope makes regular free throw 2 of 2 81-72
2:55 +1 Isaiah Swope makes regular free throw 1 of 2 80-72
2:55   Demarion Burch personal foul (Isaiah Swope draws the foul)  
2:58 +1 Duke Deen makes regular free throw 3 of 3 79-72
2:58 +1 Duke Deen makes regular free throw 2 of 3 79-71
2:58 +1 Duke Deen makes regular free throw 1 of 3 79-70
2:59   Julian Larry shooting foul (Duke Deen draws the foul)  
3:04 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point layup 79-69
3:08   Jayson Kent offensive rebound  
3:10   Julian Larry misses two point layup  
3:26   TV timeout  
3:26   Darius Hannah shooting foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)  
4:00 +2 Duke Deen makes two point jump shot 77-69
4:21 +3 Robbie Avila makes three point jump shot 77-67
4:44 +1 Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 74-67
4:44 +1 Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 1 of 2 74-66
4:44   Julian Larry personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)  
4:58 +1 Ryan Conwell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 74-65
4:58   Malevy Leons shooting foul (Ryan Conwell draws the foul)  
4:58 +2 Ryan Conwell makes two point layup 73-65
5:03   Ryan Conwell offensive rebound  
5:05   Julian Larry misses two point layup  
5:31 +2 Malevy Leons makes two point layup 71-65
5:53   Braves defensive rebound  
5:55   Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot  
6:10 +2 Christian Davis makes two point layup 71-63
6:18   Christian Davis offensive rebound  
6:20   Malevy Leons misses three point jump shot  
6:27   Braves 30 second timeout  
6:33 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Masen Miller assists) 71-61
6:51 +2 Christian Davis makes two point layup 68-61
7:00   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
7:02   Robbie Avila misses two point layup  
7:31   Isaiah Swope defensive rebound  
7:33   Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot  
7:42   Malevy Leons offensive rebound  
7:44   Darius Hannah misses two point jump shot  
8:02   Jump ball. Darius Hannah vs. Robbie Avila (Braves gains possession)  
8:02   Darius Hannah offensive rebound  
8:04   Connor Hickman misses two point layup  
8:09 +2 Robbie Avila makes two point layup 68-59
8:12   Robbie Avila offensive rebound  
8:14   Jayson Kent misses two point layup  
8:21   Jayson Kent offensive rebound  
8:23   Isaiah Swope misses two point jump shot  
8:45   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
8:48 +2 Christian Davis makes two point layup 66-59
8:55   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
8:57   Julian Larry misses two point layup  
9:24 +2 Malevy Leons makes two point layup 66-57
9:29   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
9:31   Jake Wolfe misses three point jump shot  
9:40 +3 Connor Hickman makes three point jump shot (Malevy Leons assists) 66-55
9:59   Sycamores turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:59   Braves defensive rebound  
9:59   Jake Wolfe misses three point jump shot  
10:29 +1 Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 66-52
10:29 +1 Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 1 of 2 66-51
10:29   Jake Wolfe personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)  
10:42   Julian Larry turnover (out of bounds)  
10:52 +3 Christian Davis makes three point jump shot (Duke Deen assists) 66-50
11:05 +1 Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 1 of 1 66-47
11:05   Malevy Leons shooting foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)  
11:05 +2 Robbie Avila makes two point layup 65-47
11:24   Robbie Avila offensive rebound  
11:26   Jake Wolfe misses three point jump shot  
11:37   TV timeout  
11:37   Malevy Leons personal foul (Jake Wolfe draws the foul)  
11:55 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point layup 63-47
12:05   Christian Davis offensive rebound  
12:07   Darius Hannah misses two point hook shot  
12:26   Xavier Bledson turnover (bad pass)  
12:55   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
12:57   Duke Deen misses three point jump shot  
13:15   Isaiah Swope personal foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)  
13:29 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot 63-45
13:42 +1 Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-45
13:42 +1 Connor Hickman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-44
13:42   Isaiah Swope shooting foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)  
13:52   Demarion Burch offensive rebound  
13:54   Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot  
14:10 +3 Julian Larry makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists) 60-43
14:22   Isaiah Swope defensive rebound  
14:24   Malevy Leons misses three point jump shot  
14:26   Jayson Kent personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)  
14:28   Ryan Conwell personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)  
14:40   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
14:42   Malevy Leons blocks Ryan Conwell's two point layup  
15:01   Duke Deen turnover (bad pass) (Julian Larry steals)  
15:11 +2 Robbie Avila makes two point layup (Isaiah Swope assists) 57-43
15:29 +3 Connor Hickman makes three point jump shot (Ahmet Jonovic assists) 55-43
15:52 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point layup (Isaiah Swope assists) 55-40
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54   Demarion Burch personal foul (Jayson Kent draws the foul)  
15:54   Jayson Kent offensive rebound  
15:55   Robbie Avila misses two point layup  
16:23   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
16:25   Duke Deen misses three point jump shot  
16:35   Ryan Conwell turnover (bad pass) (Darius Hannah steals)  
16:40   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
16:42   Darius Hannah misses two point layup  
16:50   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
16:52   Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot  
17:03   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
17:05   Demarion Burch misses three point jump shot  
17:15 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point layup (Robbie Avila assists) 53-40
17:44   Isaiah Swope defensive rebound  
17:46   Connor Hickman misses two point jump shot  
17:46   Julian Larry personal foul  
18:09   Julian Larry turnover (Connor Hickman steals)  
18:15   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
18:15 +3 Connor Hickman makes three point jump shot (Duke Deen assists) 51-40
18:27   Robbie Avila turnover (lost ball) (Darius Hannah steals)  
18:38 +1 Demarion Burch makes regular free throw 1 of 1 51-37
18:38   Robbie Avila shooting foul (Demarion Burch draws the foul)  
18:38 +2 Demarion Burch makes two point layup 51-36
18:48 +2 Robbie Avila makes two point layup 51-34
18:54   Demarion Burch personal foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)  
19:17 +2 Malevy Leons makes two point layup (Duke Deen assists) 49-34
19:24   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
19:26   Jayson Kent misses two point jump shot  
19:38 +2 Connor Hickman makes two point jump shot 49-32
19:50   Ryan Conwell turnover (lost ball) (Malevy Leons steals)  

1st Half
INST
Sycamores
49
BRAD
Braves
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Robbie Avila turnover (lost ball) (Connor Hickman steals)  
0:22   Ryan Conwell defensive rebound  
0:22   Malevy Leons misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:22   Isaiah Swope personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)  
0:37 +3 Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Swope assists) 49-30
0:46   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
0:50   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
0:50   Connor Hickman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:50   Connor Hickman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:50   Robbie Avila shooting foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)  
0:55   Malevy Leons offensive rebound  
0:57   Ahmet Jonovic misses two point jump shot  
1:07   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
1:09   Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot  
1:27   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
1:29   Duke Deen misses three point jump shot  
1:41 +2 Robbie Avila makes two point jump shot 46-30
1:53   Ahmet Jonovic turnover (offensive foul)  
1:53   Ahmet Jonovic offensive foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)  
2:19   Braves defensive rebound  
2:21   Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot  
2:34   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
2:36   Connor Hickman misses two point jump shot  
2:50 +3 Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Jayson Kent assists) 44-30
3:04   TV timeout  
3:04   Malevy Leons turnover (traveling)  
3:08   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
3:10   Malevy Leons blocks Isaiah Swope's three point jump shot  
3:21 +2 Malevy Leons makes two point layup (Duke Deen assists) 41-30
3:29   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
3:31   Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot  
3:46   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
3:48   Christian Davis misses three point jump shot  
4:18 +3 Julian Larry makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists) 41-28
4:28   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
4:30   Duke Deen misses two point jump shot  
4:42   TV timeout  
4:42   Braves 30 second timeout  
4:48 +3 Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists) 38-28
4:59 +2 Connor Hickman makes two point layup (Darius Hannah assists) 35-28
5:17 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot (Jake Wolfe assists) 35-26
5:27 +2 Christian Davis makes two point layup (Darius Hannah assists) 32-26
5:36   Robbie Avila turnover (lost ball) (Darius Hannah steals)  
5:49   Ahmet Jonovic turnover (bad pass)  
5:51   Ahmet Jonovic defensive rebound  
5:53   Ryan Conwell misses two point layup  
6:03   Derek Vorst defensive rebound  
6:05   Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot  
6:27   Connor Hickman defensive rebound  
6:29   Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot  
6:35   Duke Deen turnover (bad pass) (Jake Wolfe steals)  
6:39   Derek Vorst personal foul (Ahmet Jonovic draws the foul)  
7:03 +3 Isaiah Swope makes three point jump shot 32-24
7:09   TV timeout  
7:09   Demarion Burch turnover (bad pass)  
7:22 +2 Derek Vorst makes two point layup (Isaiah Swope assists) 29-24
7:37 +2 Demarion Burch makes two point jump shot 27-24
8:01 +2 Ryan Conwell makes two point layup 27-22
8:07   Derek Vorst defensive rebound  
8:07   Derek Vorst blocks Demarion Burch's two point layup  
8:11   Demarion Burch offensive rebound  
8:13   Demarion Burch misses two point jump shot  
8:28   Xavier Bledson turnover (traveling)  
8:39   Duke Deen personal foul  
8:41   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
8:43   Robbie Avila blocks Duke Deen's two point layup  
8:57 +2 Robbie Avila makes two point jump shot 25-22
9:11 +2 Malevy Leons makes two point dunk (Demarion Burch assists) 23-22
9:18   Robbie Avila turnover (bad pass) (Malevy Leons steals)  
9:26   Xavier Bledson defensive rebound  
9:28   Duke Deen misses three point jump shot  
9:39 +3 Robbie Avila makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 23-20
10:00 +3 Duke Deen makes three point jump shot 20-20
10:10   Julian Larry personal foul (Demarion Burch draws the foul)  
10:10   Demarion Burch defensive rebound  
10:12   Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot  
10:26 +2 Malevy Leons makes two point layup 20-17
10:46   Isaiah Swope turnover (traveling)  
10:59 +2 Ahmet Jonovic makes two point hook shot 20-15
11:23   Braves defensive rebound  
11:25   Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot  
11:33   TV timeout  
11:33   Demarion Burch turnover (out of bounds)  
11:38   Xavier Bledson turnover (lost ball) (Christian Davis steals)  
11:54   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
11:56   Demarion Burch misses two point jump shot  
12:09 +3 Xavier Bledson makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 20-13
12:14   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
12:16   Demarion Burch misses two point jump shot  
12:23   Demarion Burch defensive rebound  
12:25   Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot  
12:35 +1 Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-13
12:35 +1 Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-12
12:35   Ryan Conwell shooting foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)  
12:46   Isaiah Swope personal foul (Connor Hickman draws the foul)  
12:52 +2 Isaiah Swope makes two point jump shot 17-11
12:58   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
13:00   Darius Hannah misses two point layup  
13:13   Demarion Burch defensive rebound  
13:15   Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot  
13:33 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point jump shot 15-11
13:52   Jayson Kent turnover (traveling)  
13:58   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
14:00   Duke Deen misses two point jump shot  
14:25 +3 Jayson Kent makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 15-9
14:45   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
14:47   Duke Deen misses two point jump shot  
15:02 +2 Robbie Avila makes two point layup 12-9
15:12   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
15:14   Connor Hickman misses two point jump shot  
15:29   Connor Hickman defensive rebound  
15:29   Julian Larry misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:29   Julian Larry misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:29   Almar Atlason shooting foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)  
15:29   Almar Atlason turnover (bad pass) (Julian Larry steals)  
15:33   Almar Atlason defensive rebound  
15:35   Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot  
15:47   TV timeout  
15:47   Almar Atlason personal foul (Isaiah Swope draws the foul)  
15:55   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
15:57   Malevy Leons misses two point layup  
16:11 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point layup 10-9
16:15   Jayson Kent offensive rebound  
16:17   Ryan Conwell misses two point layup  
16:25 +2 Connor Hickman makes two point layup 8-9
16:32   Connor Hickman defensive rebound  
16:34   Robbie Avila misses two point layup  
16:47   Duke Deen personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)  
16:58   Darius Hannah turnover (traveling)  
17:22 +3 Ryan Conwell makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists) 8-7
17:38 +3 Duke Deen makes three point jump shot 5-7
17:50 +2 Julian Larry makes two point layup 5-4
18:09 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point dunk (Connor Hickman assists) 3-4
18:18   Isaiah Swope turnover (bad pass) (Connor Hickman steals)  
18:29   Sycamores defensive rebound  
18:31   Duke Deen misses two point jump shot  
18:44 +1 Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-2
18:44   Robbie Avila misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:55   Christian Davis personal foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)  
18:57 +2 Duke Deen makes two point jump shot 2-2
19:04 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point dunk (Ryan Conwell assists) 2-0
19:16   Darius Hannah turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Conwell steals)  
19:25   Robbie Avila turnover (lost ball) (Christian Davis steals)  
19:50   Malevy Leons turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Conwell steals)  
19:53   Jayson Kent personal foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)  
20:00   Robbie Avila vs. Malevy Leons (Duke Deen gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 85 75
Field Goals 31-59 (52.5%) 28-64 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 14-30 (46.7%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 35 34
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 25 19
Team 3 4
Assists 16 11
Steals 6 11
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
21
R. Avila C
22 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
14
M. Leons F
18 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
Indiana State 6-1 493685
Bradley 6-1 304575
Carver Arena Peoria , IL
Carver Arena Peoria , IL
Team Stats
Indiana State 6-1 87.4 PPG 34.1 RPG 17.7 APG
Bradley 6-1 75.0 PPG 38.4 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
00
. Avila C 16.2 PPG 5.8 RPG 4.2 APG 55.3 FG%
00
. Leons F 15.3 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.3 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
21
R. Avila C 22 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
14
M. Leons F 18 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
52.5 FG% 43.8
46.7 3PT FG% 30.0
69.2 FT% 76.5
Indiana State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Avila 22 9 4 9/16 2/6 2/3 2 0 0 1 5 2 7
I. Swope 18 3 4 5/11 4/9 4/4 4 0 1 0 3 0 3
R. Conwell 17 3 1 6/13 4/8 1/1 2 0 2 0 2 1 2
J. Kent 13 11 1 6/8 1/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 4 7
J. Larry 10 3 3 3/6 2/2 2/5 4 0 2 0 2 0 3
Total 85 32 16 31/59 14/30 9/13 17 0 6 2 16 7 25
Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Leons 18 9 2 6/11 0/2 6/7 4 0 2 2 2 3 6
C. Hickman 17 3 1 6/13 3/6 2/4 0 0 3 0 0 0 3
D. Deen 13 1 4 4/15 2/8 3/3 3 0 0 0 3 1 0
C. Davis 11 2 0 5/6 1/2 0/0 2 0 3 0 0 2 0
D. Hannah 8 7 2 4/9 0/0 0/0 1 0 3 0 2 2 5
Total 75 30 11 28/64 6/20 13/17 16 0 11 2 12 11 19
