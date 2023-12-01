Ole Miss aims to continue ascent vs. Memphis
Ole Miss will try to continue its undefeated start to the season as Memphis works on bouncing back from its first loss.
The rivals will meet Saturday afternoon in Oxford, Miss.
The Rebels (6-0) won three consecutive games by a combined total of five points before producing their biggest margin of victory of the season Tuesday when they defeated North Carolina State 72-52 in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
"That was definitely a step in the right direction," first-year Rebels coach Chris Beard said.
Ole Miss did not trail in the game in which Jaemyn Brakefield scored a career-high 25 points and Allen Flanigan had his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
"We're just getting better every day," Beard said.
The Rebels will see Oklahoma State transfer Moussa Cisse make his debut Saturday. The 7-footer received a waiver from the NCAA as a two-time transfer to become eligible right away.
"Moussa is a talented player," Beard said. "I don't think his height defines him. He's obviously an athlete, Defensive Player of the Year in the Big 12 (last season). He'll make our team better."
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway is looking for a better performance from his team after a 79-63 loss to Villanova in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Nov. 24 in the Bahamas.
"Hopefully, this is our wake-up call," Hardaway said.
The Tigers (5-1) fell behind 16-2, trailed 44-16 at halftime and by as many as 35 points in the second half.
Memphis made a 21-0 run during the second half before running out of steam.
Hardaway tried to keep the loss in perspective considering that the Tigers defeated Michigan and Arkansas on consecutive nights to reach the title game.
"We can't take this entire (tournament) and just be in the dumps because we lost to a good team," he said. "We beat two really good teams."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:22
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:43
|Allen Flanigan personal foul
|5:47
|Jayhlon Young offensive rebound
|5:49
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|6:04
|Nick Jourdain defensive rebound
|6:04
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:04
|Nick Jourdain shooting foul (Jaemyn Brakefield draws the foul)
|6:04
|+2
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point layup (Allen Flanigan assists)
|67-65
|6:12
|Rebels defensive rebound
|6:12
|David Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:12
|Moussa Cisse shooting foul (David Jones draws the foul)
|6:12
|+2
|David Jones makes two point jump shot
|67-63
|6:31
|Tigers defensive rebound
|6:33
|Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|6:37
|Malcolm Dandridge turnover (Jaylen Murray steals)
|6:37
|Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|6:39
|Allen Flanigan misses two point layup
|6:42
|Allen Flanigan offensive rebound
|6:44
|Moussa Cisse misses two point layup
|6:48
|TJ Caldwell defensive rebound
|6:50
|Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|6:58
|Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|7:00
|Ashton Hardaway misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-63
|7:12
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-62
|7:12
|TV timeout
|7:12
|Jahvon Quinerly shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|7:24
|TJ Caldwell defensive rebound
|7:26
|Ashton Hardaway misses two point jump shot
|7:59
|+2
|Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
|65-61
|8:15
|+2
|Ashton Hardaway makes two point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|65-59
|8:31
|Matthew Murrell turnover
|8:35
|+2
|Malcolm Dandridge makes two point dunk
|63-59
|8:40
|Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|8:42
|Caleb Mills misses two point jump shot
|9:11
|Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|9:11
|Matthew Murrell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:11
|Malcolm Dandridge personal foul
|9:11
|Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|9:13
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|9:19
|+2
|TJ Caldwell makes two point layup
|61-59
|9:34
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|61-57
|9:34
|Matthew Murrell shooting foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|9:34
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point layup (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|60-57
|9:35
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|9:35
|Tigers offensive rebound
|9:35
|David Jones misses two point jump shot
|9:52
|David Jones defensive rebound
|9:52
|Jamarion Sharp misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:52
|David Jones shooting foul (Jamarion Sharp draws the foul)
|9:52
|+2
|Jamarion Sharp makes two point dunk (TJ Caldwell assists)
|58-57
|10:02
|Jamarion Sharp defensive rebound
|10:04
|Ashton Hardaway misses two point jump shot
|10:12
|Jaylen Murray turnover (Caleb Mills steals)
|10:43
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point layup (David Jones assists)
|58-55
|11:05
|+2
|Jamarion Sharp makes two point dunk (Matthew Murrell assists)
|56-55
|11:26
|+2
|Nick Jourdain makes two point layup
|56-53
|11:38
|TV timeout
|11:38
|Tigers defensive rebound
|11:39
|Jaylen Murray misses three point jump shot
|11:59
|Jamarion Sharp defensive rebound
|12:01
|Jayhlon Young misses two point layup
|12:18
|Rebels turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:19
|Rebels offensive rebound
|12:21
|Matthew Murrell misses two point jump shot
|12:42
|TJ Caldwell offensive rebound
|12:44
|TJ Caldwell misses three point jump shot
|13:05
|+3
|Ashton Hardaway makes three point jump shot (Jayhlon Young assists)
|54-53
|13:11
|Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|13:13
|Jaylen Murray misses three point jump shot
|13:20
|TJ Caldwell defensive rebound
|13:22
|Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot
|13:33
|+1
|Jaylen Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-53
|13:33
|+1
|Jaylen Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-52
|13:33
|Jahvon Quinerly shooting foul (Jaylen Murray draws the foul)
|13:44
|Malcolm Dandridge turnover (lost ball)
|14:03
|+2
|Matthew Murrell makes two point layup
|51-51
|14:09
|Jaylen Murray defensive rebound
|14:11
|Jayhlon Young misses three point jump shot
|14:31
|+1
|Jaylen Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-49
|14:31
|+1
|Jaylen Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-48
|14:31
|Malcolm Dandridge shooting foul (Jaylen Murray draws the foul)
|14:47
|+2
|Jayhlon Young makes two point layup
|51-47
|15:10
|+2
|Moussa Cisse makes two point dunk (Jaylen Murray assists)
|49-47
|15:21
|Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|15:23
|Nick Jourdain misses three point jump shot
|15:43
|+3
|Matthew Murrell makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Murray assists)
|49-45
|15:46
|TV timeout
|15:46
|Jaykwon Walton personal foul
|16:01
|+2
|David Jones makes two point layup
|49-42
|16:06
|TJ Caldwell turnover (David Jones steals)
|16:12
|+2
|David Jones makes two point layup
|47-42
|16:12
|David Jones offensive rebound
|16:14
|Caleb Mills misses two point jump shot
|16:33
|+3
|Matthew Murrell makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Murray assists)
|45-42
|16:36
|Rebels offensive rebound
|16:38
|Jaykwon Walton blocks Matthew Murrell's three point jump shot
|16:51
|Jayhlon Young turnover
|16:55
|+2
|Jaylen Murray makes two point layup (Jaemyn Brakefield assists)
|45-39
|17:05
|David Jones personal foul
|17:05
|Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
|17:07
|TJ Caldwell misses two point layup
|17:20
|Jaykwon Walton personal foul
|17:27
|+2
|Jordan Brown makes two point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|45-37
|17:36
|Jamarion Sharp personal foul
|17:52
|TV timeout
|17:52
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|17:59
|+2
|TJ Caldwell makes two point jump shot (Jaylen Murray assists)
|43-37
|18:07
|Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|18:09
|Jaykwon Walton misses two point jump shot
|18:30
|+3
|TJ Caldwell makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Murray assists)
|43-35
|18:49
|+1
|Jaykwon Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|43-32
|18:49
|Allen Flanigan shooting foul (Jaykwon Walton draws the foul)
|18:49
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point jump shot
|42-32
|19:08
|Jaemyn Brakefield turnover
|19:15
|Jaemyn Brakefield offensive rebound
|19:17
|Allen Flanigan misses two point jump shot
|19:30
|+1
|Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-32
|19:30
|Matthew Murrell shooting foul (Jahvon Quinerly draws the foul)
|19:30
|+2
|Jahvon Quinerly makes two point layup
|39-32
|19:35
|Tigers offensive rebound
|19:38
|Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot
|19:44
|+2
|Jamarion Sharp makes two point dunk
|37-32
|19:45
|Jaylen Murray offensive rebound
|19:47
|Jaylen Murray misses two point jump shot
|19:51
|Jaylen Murray defensive rebound
|19:53
|Jamarion Sharp blocks Jahvon Quinerly's two point layup
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Rebels offensive rebound
|0:01
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses two point layup
|0:01
|Jaemyn Brakefield offensive rebound
|0:03
|Allen Flanigan misses two point jump shot
|0:15
|Rebels defensive rebound
|0:17
|Jayhlon Young misses two point layup
|0:22
|Allen Flanigan turnover (bad pass) (Jayhlon Young steals)
|0:22
|Rebels 30 second timeout
|0:27
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|0:27
|Caleb Mills misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:27
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-30
|0:27
|Robert Cowherd shooting foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|0:41
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|0:51
|Ashton Hardaway defensive rebound
|0:53
|TJ Caldwell misses two point jump shot
|1:08
|TJ Caldwell defensive rebound
|1:10
|Jaemyn Brakefield blocks Jahvon Quinerly's two point layup
|1:33
|TV timeout
|1:33
|Allen Flanigan turnover (offensive foul)
|1:33
|Allen Flanigan offensive foul
|1:44
|+2
|Malcolm Dandridge makes two point dunk (Caleb Mills assists)
|36-30
|1:58
|Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|2:00
|Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|2:24
|+2
|Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup (Jaykwon Walton assists)
|34-30
|2:56
|+3
|Jaylen Murray makes three point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists)
|32-30
|3:17
|+2
|David Jones makes two point dunk
|32-27
|3:24
|Allen Flanigan turnover (lost ball) (David Jones steals)
|3:35
|+2
|David Jones makes two point layup (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|30-27
|3:43
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|3:45
|Moussa Cisse misses two point dunk
|3:50
|Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|3:52
|Moussa Cisse blocks Caleb Mills's two point layup
|4:00
|Matthew Murrell turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Mills steals)
|4:13
|Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|4:15
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|4:34
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-27
|4:34
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-26
|4:34
|Nick Jourdain personal foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|4:34
|Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|4:36
|Malcolm Dandridge misses two point layup
|4:56
|Jamarion Sharp turnover (offensive foul)
|4:56
|Jamarion Sharp offensive foul
|5:04
|Malcolm Dandridge personal foul
|5:05
|Malcolm Dandridge turnover (lost ball) (Jamarion Sharp steals)
|5:09
|Jayden Hardaway defensive rebound
|5:11
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses two point layup
|5:16
|Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|5:18
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|5:23
|Nick Jourdain defensive rebound
|5:25
|Malcolm Dandridge blocks Jaemyn Brakefield's two point layup
|5:37
|Jaemyn Brakefield offensive rebound
|5:39
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses three point jump shot
|5:43
|Ashton Hardaway personal foul (Jaylen Murray draws the foul)
|6:04
|+1
|David Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-25
|6:04
|+1
|David Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-25
|6:04
|Matthew Murrell shooting foul (David Jones draws the foul)
|6:09
|Tigers offensive rebound
|6:11
|Matthew Murrell blocks Jaykwon Walton's two point jump shot
|6:27
|+3
|Matthew Murrell makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Murray assists)
|26-25
|6:39
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:40
|Tigers offensive rebound
|6:42
|Jaykwon Walton misses two point layup
|6:47
|David Jones offensive rebound
|6:49
|Jaykwon Walton misses two point jump shot
|7:11
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|7:13
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses three point jump shot
|7:23
|TV timeout
|7:23
|Jahvon Quinerly turnover (bad pass)
|7:24
|David Jones defensive rebound
|7:26
|Allen Flanigan misses two point layup
|7:31
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|7:33
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|7:39
|Nick Jourdain offensive rebound
|7:41
|Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|7:48
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|7:50
|Matthew Murrell misses two point jump shot
|8:13
|+3
|David Jones makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|26-22
|8:31
|+3
|Matthew Murrell makes three point jump shot (TJ Caldwell assists)
|23-22
|8:51
|Caleb Mills turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Murrell steals)
|9:09
|+3
|Jaylen Murray makes three point jump shot (Matthew Murrell assists)
|23-19
|9:15
|David Jones turnover (bad pass) (TJ Caldwell steals)
|9:17
|David Jones defensive rebound
|9:19
|Jaylen Murray misses two point layup
|9:41
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:12
|Tigers defensive rebound
|10:16
|Allen Flanigan misses two point jump shot
|10:33
|+1
|Nick Jourdain makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-16
|10:33
|+1
|Nick Jourdain makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-16
|10:33
|Jamarion Sharp shooting foul (Nick Jourdain draws the foul)
|10:46
|+2
|Allen Flanigan makes two point dunk (Matthew Murrell assists)
|21-16
|10:53
|Jahvon Quinerly turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Murrell steals)
|10:54
|TV timeout
|10:54
|Tigers offensive rebound
|10:56
|Jaylen Murray blocks Caleb Mills's two point layup
|11:01
|TJ Caldwell turnover (lost ball) (Jayhlon Young steals)
|11:10
|Jaylen Murray defensive rebound
|11:12
|Jaemyn Brakefield blocks Jayhlon Young's two point layup
|11:17
|Allen Flanigan turnover (bad pass) (Jayhlon Young steals)
|11:31
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point dunk
|21-14
|11:52
|+2
|Jamarion Sharp makes two point layup (Jaylen Murray assists)
|19-14
|12:15
|Jamarion Sharp defensive rebound
|12:17
|Ashton Hardaway misses two point jump shot
|12:33
|+3
|Jaylen Murray makes three point jump shot
|19-12
|12:53
|+2
|Nick Jourdain makes two point layup
|19-9
|12:56
|Nick Jourdain offensive rebound
|12:58
|Caleb Mills misses two point jump shot
|13:12
|Jamarion Sharp turnover (bad pass) (Jaykwon Walton steals)
|13:19
|Nick Jourdain personal foul
|13:32
|+2
|Jayden Hardaway makes two point layup
|17-9
|13:37
|Jayden Hardaway defensive rebound
|13:39
|TJ Caldwell misses three point jump shot
|13:55
|+2
|Jayhlon Young makes two point layup
|15-9
|14:02
|Jayhlon Young defensive rebound
|14:04
|Malcolm Dandridge blocks Moussa Cisse's two point layup
|14:24
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:32
|Tigers offensive rebound
|14:34
|Jaylen Murray blocks David Jones's two point layup
|14:56
|Jayden Hardaway defensive rebound
|14:58
|Matthew Murrell misses two point jump shot
|15:06
|+1
|Malcolm Dandridge makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13-9
|15:06
|Allen Flanigan shooting foul (Malcolm Dandridge draws the foul)
|15:06
|+2
|Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup
|12-9
|15:09
|+2
|Allen Flanigan makes two point jump shot
|10-9
|15:34
|Rashaud Marshall defensive rebound
|15:34
|Jayden Hardaway misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:34
|+1
|Jayden Hardaway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-7
|15:34
|TV timeout
|15:34
|Rashaud Marshall shooting foul (Jayden Hardaway draws the foul)
|15:37
|Jayden Hardaway offensive rebound
|15:39
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|16:05
|Tigers defensive rebound
|16:05
|Malcolm Dandridge blocks Jaylen Murray's two point layup
|16:21
|Caleb Mills personal foul (Jaemyn Brakefield draws the foul)
|16:42
|+3
|David Jones makes three point jump shot
|9-7
|16:52
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|16:54
|Allen Flanigan misses two point layup
|17:10
|+2
|David Jones makes two point layup
|6-7
|17:17
|Matthew Murrell turnover (bad pass) (David Jones steals)
|17:27
|+2
|David Jones makes two point layup
|4-7
|17:36
|Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|17:38
|Jaylen Murray misses two point jump shot
|17:51
|+2
|Jahvon Quinerly makes two point layup
|2-7
|18:04
|+3
|Matthew Murrell makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Murray assists)
|0-7
|18:13
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|18:15
|Allen Flanigan blocks Malcolm Dandridge's two point layup
|18:37
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-4
|18:37
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-3
|18:37
|Jordan Brown shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|18:44
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|18:46
|Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|19:07
|+2
|Allen Flanigan makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:24
|Jordan Brown personal foul
|19:27
|Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|19:29
|Jordan Brown misses two point layup
|19:43
|Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|19:45
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Jordan Brown vs. Jamarion Sharp (Jaylen Murray gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:22
|Allen Flanigan personal foul
|5:43
|Jayhlon Young offensive rebound
|5:47
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|5:49
|Nick Jourdain defensive rebound
|6:04
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:04
|Nick Jourdain shooting foul (Jaemyn Brakefield draws the foul)
|6:04
|+ 2
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point layup (Allen Flanigan assists)
|6:04
|Rebels defensive rebound
|6:12
|David Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:12
|Moussa Cisse shooting foul (David Jones draws the foul)
|6:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|65
|Field Goals
|27-63 (42.9%)
|23-54 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-17 (17.6%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|35
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|20
|23
|Team
|10
|5
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|4
|8
|Turnovers
|8
|13
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|D. Jones F
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|M. Murrell G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|17.6
|3PT FG%
|47.4
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|76.9
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jones
|22
|5
|1
|9/17
|2/8
|2/3
|2
|28
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|N. Jourdain
|6
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. Quinerly
|5
|3
|5
|2/7
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Young
|4
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Brown
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dandridge
|9
|4
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|17
|0
|3
|3
|2
|2
|A. Hardaway
|5
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Hardaway
|3
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Cherenfant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pierre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Stansbury
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|28
|9
|27/63
|3/17
|10/13
|16
|124
|9
|4
|8
|8
|20
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Murrell
|17
|4
|3
|6/10
|5/6
|0/1
|3
|29
|2
|1
|3
|0
|4
|J. Murray
|15
|4
|8
|4/10
|3/5
|4/4
|0
|34
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|T. Caldwell
|7
|5
|2
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. Cisse
|2
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|J. Brakefield
|2
|4
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|0/1
|0
|28
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Cowherd
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Marshall
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nunez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gazzo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McGrath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|30
|16
|23/54
|9/19
|10/13
|13
|134
|5
|8
|13
|7
|23