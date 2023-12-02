away team background logo
home team background logo
MOST
DRAKE

1st Half
MOSU
Bears
2
DRKE
Bulldogs
4

Time Team Play Score
18:35   Matthew Lee turnover (bad pass) (Tucker DeVries steals)  
18:45 +1 Kevin Overton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-4
18:45 +1 Kevin Overton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-3
18:45   Raphe Ayres shooting foul (Kevin Overton draws the foul)  
18:51   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
18:53   Matthew Lee misses two point jump shot  
19:10   N.J. Benson defensive rebound  
19:12   Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot  
19:21 +2 N.J. Benson makes two point layup 2-2
19:24   N.J. Benson offensive rebound  
19:26   Matthew Lee misses two point layup  
19:42 +2 Tucker DeVries makes two point jump shot 0-2
20:00   N.J. Benson vs. Darnell Brodie (Bulldogs gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 2 4
Field Goals 1-3 (33.3%) 1-2 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 0-0 (0.0%) 0-1 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 2 1
Offensive 1 0
Defensive 1 1
Team 0 0
Assists 0 0
Steals 0 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fouls 1 0
Technicals 0 0
35
N. Benson F
2 PTS, 2 REB
12
T. DeVries G
2 PTS
12T
Missouri State 6-1 2-2
Drake 6-1 2-2
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
Team Stats
Missouri State 6-1 76.9 PPG 42.0 RPG 15.0 APG
Drake 6-1 80.6 PPG 36.6 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
00
. Benson F 9.3 PPG 7.7 RPG 0.9 APG 73.0 FG%
00
. DeVries G 19.6 PPG 6.9 RPG 3.1 APG 49.0 FG%
Top Scorers
35
N. Benson F 2 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
12
T. DeVries G 2 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 50.0
0 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 100.0
Missouri State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Benson 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
M. Lee 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
R. Ayres 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinegar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Gipson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mayo Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Kramer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1
Drake
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. DeVries 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
K. Overton 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
D. Brodie 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Northweather - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Alia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Bath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fried - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rosario - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 4 1 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
