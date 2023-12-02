MOST
DRAKE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|18:35
|Matthew Lee turnover (bad pass) (Tucker DeVries steals)
|18:45
|+1
|Kevin Overton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-4
|18:45
|+1
|Kevin Overton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-3
|18:45
|Raphe Ayres shooting foul (Kevin Overton draws the foul)
|18:51
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|18:53
|Matthew Lee misses two point jump shot
|19:10
|N.J. Benson defensive rebound
|19:12
|Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot
|19:21
|+2
|N.J. Benson makes two point layup
|2-2
|19:24
|N.J. Benson offensive rebound
|19:26
|Matthew Lee misses two point layup
|19:42
|+2
|Tucker DeVries makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|20:00
|N.J. Benson vs. Darnell Brodie (Bulldogs gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|2
|4
|Field Goals
|1-3 (33.3%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-1 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|2
|1
|Offensive
|1
|0
|Defensive
|1
|1
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
|0
|Steals
|0
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
2 PTS
|Team Stats
|Missouri State 6-1
|76.9 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Drake 6-1
|80.6 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Top Scorers
|N. Benson F
|2 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|T. DeVries G
|2 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mason
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pinegar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Gipson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mayo Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Kramer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Carper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. DeVries
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Overton
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Brodie
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
