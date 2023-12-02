away team background logo
home team background logo
MVSU
NTEXAS

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
MVSU
Delta Devils
28
NTEX
Mean Green
41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Mean Green gains possession)  
19:44   C.J. Noland misses three point jump shot  
19:42   Reginald Reynolds defensive rebound  
19:23   Rayquan Brown misses three point jump shot  
19:21   Mean Green defensive rebound  
19:00   Aaron Scott misses two point jump shot  
18:58   Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound  
18:51   Moulaye Sissoko misses two point layup  
18:49   Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound  
18:46 +2 Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup 0-2
18:30   Arecko Gipson misses two point layup  
18:30   Arecko Gipson offensive rebound  
18:30   C.J. Noland personal foul  
18:20   Walter Hamilton misses two point layup  
18:18   Arecko Gipson offensive rebound  
18:11 +2 Arecko Gipson makes two point layup 2-2
18:00 +3 John Buggs III makes three point jump shot (Rubin Jones assists) 2-5
17:35   Reginald Reynolds misses two point jump shot  
17:33   Rubin Jones defensive rebound  
17:16 +2 Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup 2-7
17:16   Delta Devils 30 second timeout  
16:54   Arecko Gipson misses two point layup  
16:53   Reginald Reynolds offensive rebound  
16:53 +2 Reginald Reynolds makes two point layup 4-7
16:53   Robert Allen shooting foul (Reginald Reynolds draws the foul)  
16:53 +1 Reginald Reynolds makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-7
16:29   Rubin Jones misses three point jump shot  
16:27   Rayquan Brown defensive rebound  
16:10   Rayquan Brown turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Stone steals)  
16:02   Matthew Stone misses three point jump shot  
16:00   Donovan Sanders defensive rebound  
15:42 +2 Rayquan Brown makes two point jump shot 7-7
15:26   Aaron Scott misses two point jump shot  
15:24   Donovan Sanders defensive rebound  
15:08   Rayquan Brown turnover (out of bounds)  
15:08   TV timeout  
14:55   Robert Allen offensive foul  
14:55   Robert Allen turnover (offensive foul)  
14:42 +2 Reginald Reynolds makes two point layup (Arecko Gipson assists) 9-7
14:10 +2 C.J. Noland makes two point layup 9-9
13:49   Moulaye Sissoko shooting foul (Arecko Gipson draws the foul)  
13:49 +1 Arecko Gipson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-9
13:49   Arecko Gipson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:49   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
13:34   Daniel Umoh shooting foul (C.J. Noland draws the foul)  
13:34 +1 C.J. Noland makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-10
13:34 +1 C.J. Noland makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-11
13:11 +2 Arecko Gipson makes two point jump shot 12-11
12:55   Rubin Jones misses two point layup  
12:53   Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound  
12:52   Ernest Minton personal foul (Moulaye Sissoko draws the foul)  
12:45 +3 John Buggs III makes three point jump shot (C.J. Noland assists) 12-14
12:21 +2 Donovan Sanders makes two point jump shot 14-14
12:09 +2 Jason Edwards makes two point layup 14-16
11:44 +2 Daniel Umoh makes two point layup 16-16
11:28   Jason Edwards misses two point layup  
11:26   Donovan Sanders defensive rebound  
11:12   Donovan Sanders misses two point layup  
11:10   John Buggs III defensive rebound  
10:58 +3 John Buggs III makes three point jump shot (Aaron Scott assists) 16-19
10:36   C.J. Noland personal foul  
10:36   TV timeout  
10:23   Rayquan Brown misses two point jump shot  
10:21   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
10:09   Jason Edwards misses three point jump shot  
10:07   Rayquan Brown defensive rebound  
9:53   Rayquan Brown offensive foul  
9:53   Rayquan Brown turnover (offensive foul)  
9:36   Aaron Scott turnover (bad pass) (Danny Washington steals)  
9:30 +2 Arecko Gipson makes two point layup (Danny Washington assists) 18-19
9:13   George Ivory III personal foul  
9:02   Aaron Scott misses two point jump shot  
9:00   Robert Allen offensive rebound  
8:58   Danny Washington shooting foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)  
8:58 +1 Robert Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-20
8:58   Robert Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:58   Arecko Gipson defensive rebound  
8:41   Daniel Umoh misses two point layup  
8:39   Robert Allen defensive rebound  
8:28 +2 Rubin Jones makes two point layup 18-22
8:08   George Ivory III misses three point jump shot  
8:06   Matthew Stone defensive rebound  
7:57 +3 Matthew Stone makes three point jump shot (Rubin Jones assists) 18-25
7:25   TV timeout  
7:21   Delta Devils turnover (shot clock violation)  
6:53 +2 Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup 18-27
6:35   Reginald Reynolds misses three point jump shot  
6:33   John Buggs III defensive rebound  
6:25 +3 Rubin Jones makes three point jump shot (Jason Edwards assists) 18-30
5:53   Arecko Gipson misses two point jump shot  
5:51   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
5:44   Rubin Jones misses two point jump shot  
5:41   Jordan Johnson defensive rebound  
5:23   Rayquan Brown misses two point layup  
5:21   Matthew Stone defensive rebound  
5:15 +3 Matthew Stone makes three point jump shot (Jason Edwards assists) 18-33
4:59   Delta Devils 30 second timeout  
4:49 +2 Arecko Gipson makes two point layup 20-33
4:26 +2 Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup 20-35
4:07 +3 Arecko Gipson makes three point jump shot (Danny Washington assists) 23-35
3:52   Jason Edwards misses three point jump shot  
3:50   Reginald Reynolds defensive rebound  
3:35 +2 Danny Washington makes two point layup 25-35
3:15   Reginald Reynolds shooting foul (Jason Edwards draws the foul)  
3:15   TV timeout  
3:15 +1 Jason Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-36
3:15 +1 Jason Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-37
2:53   Rayquan Brown misses two point layup  
2:51   Delta Devils offensive rebound  
2:47   Aaron Scott shooting foul (Rayquan Brown draws the foul)  
2:37   Chidi Umeh turnover (traveling)  
2:14   John Buggs III misses three point jump shot  
2:12   Robert Allen offensive rebound  
2:07 +2 Robert Allen makes two point layup 25-39
1:36   Danny Washington misses two point jump shot  
1:34   Robert Allen defensive rebound  
1:13   Danny Washington personal foul  
1:13 +1 Aaron Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-40
1:13 +1 Aaron Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-41
0:54   Rubin Jones personal foul (Chidi Umeh draws the foul)  
0:54   Chidi Umeh misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:54   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
0:27   Jason Edwards misses three point jump shot  
0:25   Arecko Gipson defensive rebound  
0:01 +3 Donovan Sanders makes three point jump shot 28-41
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
MVSU
Delta Devils
20
NTEX
Mean Green
38

Time Team Play Score
19:39   John Buggs III shooting foul (Rayquan Brown draws the foul)  
19:39 +1 Rayquan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-41
19:39 +1 Rayquan Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-41
19:18   Aaron Scott misses three point jump shot  
19:16   Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound  
19:11 +2 C.J. Noland makes two point layup (Moulaye Sissoko assists) 30-43
18:47   Arecko Gipson misses three point jump shot  
18:45   John Buggs III defensive rebound  
18:29   C.J. Noland turnover (out of bounds)  
18:05   Rayquan Brown misses two point jump shot  
18:03   Mean Green defensive rebound  
17:44   Arecko Gipson shooting foul (Aaron Scott draws the foul)  
17:44 +1 Aaron Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-44
17:44 +1 Aaron Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-45
17:17 +2 Walter Hamilton makes two point jump shot 32-45
16:55 +2 Aaron Scott makes two point dunk (C.J. Noland assists) 32-47
16:34   Rayquan Brown turnover (bad pass) (Rubin Jones steals)  
16:26   Rubin Jones misses three point jump shot  
16:24   Robert Allen offensive rebound  
16:17   Walter Hamilton personal foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)  
16:06   Aaron Scott misses two point layup  
16:04   Rayquan Brown defensive rebound  
15:55   Donovan Sanders misses two point layup  
15:53   Walter Hamilton offensive rebound  
15:52   Walter Hamilton misses two point layup  
15:52   Delta Devils offensive rebound  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:44   Donovan Sanders misses two point layup  
15:42   Arecko Gipson offensive rebound  
15:41 +2 Arecko Gipson makes two point layup 34-47
15:41   Aaron Scott shooting foul (Arecko Gipson draws the foul)  
15:41 +1 Arecko Gipson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-47
15:26   Aaron Scott misses two point layup  
15:24   Arecko Gipson defensive rebound  
15:02   Rayquan Brown misses two point layup  
15:00   Aaron Scott defensive rebound  
14:52 +2 Rubin Jones makes two point layup 35-49
14:21   Donovan Sanders misses two point jump shot  
14:19   Robert Allen defensive rebound  
14:10 +2 Robert Allen makes two point jump shot (John Buggs III assists) 35-51
13:49   Donovan Sanders turnover (lost ball) (Matthew Stone steals)  
13:34   Jason Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Rayquan Brown steals)  
13:27   Danny Washington misses two point layup  
13:25   Robert Allen defensive rebound  
13:17   John Buggs III misses three point jump shot  
13:15   Donovan Sanders defensive rebound  
13:02 +3 Rayquan Brown makes three point jump shot (Donovan Sanders assists) 38-51
12:44 +2 Jason Edwards makes two point layup 38-53
12:20   Donovan Sanders turnover (bad pass) (Jason Edwards steals)  
12:15   Donovan Sanders personal foul (Jason Edwards draws the foul)  
12:09   Jason Edwards misses two point jump shot  
12:07   Arecko Gipson defensive rebound  
11:49   TV timeout  
11:46   Donovan Sanders misses two point layup  
11:44   Rubin Jones defensive rebound  
11:37   C.J. Noland misses two point layup  
11:35   Aaron Scott offensive rebound  
11:28 +3 Jason Edwards makes three point jump shot (Rubin Jones assists) 38-56
11:14   Jason Edwards personal foul  
11:04   Rayquan Brown misses two point jump shot  
11:02   Arecko Gipson offensive rebound  
10:59   Arecko Gipson misses two point layup  
10:59   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
10:59   Chidi Umeh personal foul  
10:41   Moulaye Sissoko turnover (Rayquan Brown steals)  
10:39   Moulaye Sissoko personal foul  
10:29   Rayquan Brown turnover (bad pass)  
10:17 +2 Rubin Jones makes two point layup 38-58
9:55   Chidi Umeh turnover (Aaron Scott steals)  
9:47 +2 Moulaye Sissoko makes two point dunk (Jason Edwards assists) 38-60
9:20   Aaron Scott blocks Rayquan Brown's two point layup  
9:18   Jason Edwards defensive rebound  
9:12   Jason Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Donovan Sanders steals)  
9:03   Donovan Sanders misses two point layup  
9:01   Rayquan Brown offensive rebound  
8:57 +2 Rayquan Brown makes two point layup (George Ivory III assists) 40-60
8:57   Delta Devils 30 second timeout  
8:37 +3 Rubin Jones makes three point jump shot (Matthew Stone assists) 40-63
8:19   Donovan Sanders turnover (Matthew Stone steals)  
8:12 +2 Matthew Stone makes two point layup 40-65
7:56   Chidi Umeh turnover (traveling)  
7:56   TV timeout  
7:39   John Buggs III misses three point jump shot  
7:37   Robert Allen offensive rebound  
7:36   Ernest Minton shooting foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)  
7:36 +1 Robert Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-66
7:36   Robert Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:36   Rayquan Brown defensive rebound  
7:17   Danny Washington turnover (bad pass)  
7:00 +3 Rubin Jones makes three point jump shot 40-69
6:32   Aaron Scott personal foul  
6:19 +2 Arecko Gipson makes two point layup 42-69
5:47   C.J. Noland misses three point jump shot  
5:45   Robert Allen offensive rebound  
5:43   Ernest Minton shooting foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)  
5:43 +1 Robert Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-70
5:43   Robert Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:43   Arecko Gipson defensive rebound  
5:25   Chidi Umeh misses two point layup  
5:23   Robert Allen defensive rebound  
5:14 +2 C.J. Noland makes two point layup 42-72
5:13   Mean Green 30 second timeout  
5:05   Alex Cotton personal foul  
5:02 +2 Arecko Gipson makes two point jump shot 44-72
5:01   Matthew Stone shooting foul (Arecko Gipson draws the foul)  
5:01 +1 Arecko Gipson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 45-72
4:36   Matthew Stone misses three point jump shot  
4:34   Alex Cotton offensive rebound  
4:28   Matthew Stone turnover  
4:02   Jason Edwards blocks Donovan Sanders's two point jump shot  
4:00   Delta Devils offensive rebound  
4:00   TV timeout  
3:58   Donovan Sanders misses two point jump shot  
3:56   Walter Hamilton offensive rebound  
3:53   Walter Hamilton misses two point layup  
3:51   Robert Allen defensive rebound  
3:24   Chris Morgan misses two point layup  
3:22   Donovan Sanders defensive rebound  
3:15   Donovan Sanders misses two point layup  
3:13   Delta Devils offensive rebound  
3:04   Rayquan Brown misses two point jump shot  
3:02   Matthew Stone defensive rebound  
2:58 +2 Matthew Stone makes two point layup 45-74
2:28   Chris Morgan personal foul (Walter Hamilton draws the foul)  
2:28   Walter Hamilton misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:28   Alex Cotton defensive rebound  
2:07   Christian Moore turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Umoh steals)  
1:42   Donovan Sanders misses three point jump shot  
1:40   Walter Hamilton offensive rebound  
1:35   Grayson Allo shooting foul (Walter Hamilton draws the foul)  
1:35   Walter Hamilton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:35 +1 Walter Hamilton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-74
1:23 +2 Christian Moore makes two point layup 46-76
1:07   Grayson Allo personal foul (Darrius Clark draws the foul)  
1:07 +1 Darrius Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-76
1:07 +1 Darrius Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-76
0:50 +3 Alex Cotton makes three point jump shot (Grayson Allo assists) 48-79
0:27   Darrius Clark turnover (lost ball) (Chris Morgan steals)  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Darrius Clark turnover (lost ball) (Chris Morgan steals) 0:27
+ 3 Alex Cotton makes three point jump shot (Grayson Allo assists) 0:50
+ 1 Darrius Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1:07
+ 1 Darrius Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1:07
  Grayson Allo personal foul (Darrius Clark draws the foul) 1:07
+ 2 Christian Moore makes two point layup 1:23
+ 1 Walter Hamilton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1:35
  Walter Hamilton misses regular free throw 1 of 2 1:35
  Grayson Allo shooting foul (Walter Hamilton draws the foul) 1:35
  Walter Hamilton offensive rebound 1:40
  Donovan Sanders misses three point jump shot 1:42
Team Stats
Points 48 79
Field Goals 18-52 (34.6%) 29-54 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 3-8 (37.5%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 30 35
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 17 22
Team 4 2
Assists 5 13
Steals 5 7
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 13 17
Technicals 0 0
23
A. Gipson G
20 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
15
R. Jones G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
Miss Valley St. 0-9 282048
North Texas 6-2 413879
The Super Pit Denton, TX
The Super Pit Denton, TX
Team Stats
Miss Valley St. 0-9 51.4 PPG 32.3 RPG 7.4 APG
North Texas 6-2 69.3 PPG 39.0 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Gipson G 7.6 PPG 3.3 RPG 0.4 APG 35.4 FG%
00
. Jones G 10.5 PPG 3.2 RPG 4.7 APG 36.5 FG%
Top Scorers
23
A. Gipson G 20 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
15
R. Jones G 15 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
34.6 FG% 53.7
37.5 3PT FG% 43.5
69.2 FT% 78.6
Miss Valley St.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gipson 20 9 1 8/13 1/2 3/4 1 37 0 0 0 4 5
R. Brown 9 5 0 3/12 1/2 2/2 1 36 2 0 5 1 4
R. Reynolds 5 3 0 2/4 0/1 1/1 1 16 0 0 0 1 2
D. Sanders 5 5 1 2/12 1/2 0/0 1 27 1 0 3 0 5
Q. Waldon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gipson 20 9 1 8/13 1/2 3/4 1 37 0 0 0 4 5
R. Brown 9 5 0 3/12 1/2 2/2 1 36 2 0 5 1 4
R. Reynolds 5 3 0 2/4 0/1 1/1 1 16 0 0 0 1 2
D. Sanders 5 5 1 2/12 1/2 0/0 1 27 1 0 3 0 5
Q. Waldon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Hamilton 3 3 0 1/4 0/0 1/3 1 14 0 0 0 3 0
D. Umoh 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 0 0
D. Washington 2 0 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 0 0
D. Clark 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
G. Ivory III 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
E. Minton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 0 0
K. Mayhan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Umeh 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/1 1 11 0 0 3 0 0
M. Petro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sanders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Stredic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 26 5 18/52 3/8 9/13 13 198 5 0 13 9 17
North Texas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Jones 15 2 3 6/10 3/5 0/0 1 30 1 0 0 0 2
M. Sissoko 10 9 1 5/6 0/0 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 4 5
J. Buggs III 9 3 1 3/6 3/6 0/0 1 25 0 0 0 0 3
C. Noland 8 0 2 3/6 0/2 2/2 2 19 0 0 1 0 0
A. Scott 6 2 1 1/7 0/1 4/4 3 27 1 1 1 1 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Jones 15 2 3 6/10 3/5 0/0 1 30 1 0 0 0 2
M. Sissoko 10 9 1 5/6 0/0 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 4 5
J. Buggs III 9 3 1 3/6 3/6 0/0 1 25 0 0 0 0 3
C. Noland 8 0 2 3/6 0/2 2/2 2 19 0 0 1 0 0
A. Scott 6 2 1 1/7 0/1 4/4 3 27 1 1 1 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Stone 10 3 1 4/6 2/4 0/0 1 22 3 0 1 0 3
J. Edwards 9 1 3 3/8 1/4 2/2 1 24 1 1 2 0 1
R. Allen 7 11 0 2/2 0/0 3/6 2 17 0 0 1 5 6
A. Cotton 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 1 1
C. Moore 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
C. Morgan 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 1 0 0 0 0
G. Allo 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Dixon Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 33 13 29/54 10/23 11/14 17 198 7 2 8 11 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola