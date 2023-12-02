MVSU
NTEXAS
Preview not available
Preview not available
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Mean Green gains possession)
|19:44
|C.J. Noland misses three point jump shot
|19:42
|Reginald Reynolds defensive rebound
|19:23
|Rayquan Brown misses three point jump shot
|19:21
|Mean Green defensive rebound
|19:00
|Aaron Scott misses two point jump shot
|18:58
|Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound
|18:51
|Moulaye Sissoko misses two point layup
|18:49
|Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound
|18:46
|+2
|Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:30
|Arecko Gipson misses two point layup
|18:30
|Arecko Gipson offensive rebound
|18:30
|C.J. Noland personal foul
|18:20
|Walter Hamilton misses two point layup
|18:18
|Arecko Gipson offensive rebound
|18:11
|+2
|Arecko Gipson makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:00
|+3
|John Buggs III makes three point jump shot (Rubin Jones assists)
|2-5
|17:35
|Reginald Reynolds misses two point jump shot
|17:33
|Rubin Jones defensive rebound
|17:16
|+2
|Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup
|2-7
|17:16
|Delta Devils 30 second timeout
|16:54
|Arecko Gipson misses two point layup
|16:53
|Reginald Reynolds offensive rebound
|16:53
|+2
|Reginald Reynolds makes two point layup
|4-7
|16:53
|Robert Allen shooting foul (Reginald Reynolds draws the foul)
|16:53
|+1
|Reginald Reynolds makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-7
|16:29
|Rubin Jones misses three point jump shot
|16:27
|Rayquan Brown defensive rebound
|16:10
|Rayquan Brown turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Stone steals)
|16:02
|Matthew Stone misses three point jump shot
|16:00
|Donovan Sanders defensive rebound
|15:42
|+2
|Rayquan Brown makes two point jump shot
|7-7
|15:26
|Aaron Scott misses two point jump shot
|15:24
|Donovan Sanders defensive rebound
|15:08
|Rayquan Brown turnover (out of bounds)
|15:08
|TV timeout
|14:55
|Robert Allen offensive foul
|14:55
|Robert Allen turnover (offensive foul)
|14:42
|+2
|Reginald Reynolds makes two point layup (Arecko Gipson assists)
|9-7
|14:10
|+2
|C.J. Noland makes two point layup
|9-9
|13:49
|Moulaye Sissoko shooting foul (Arecko Gipson draws the foul)
|13:49
|+1
|Arecko Gipson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-9
|13:49
|Arecko Gipson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:49
|Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|13:34
|Daniel Umoh shooting foul (C.J. Noland draws the foul)
|13:34
|+1
|C.J. Noland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-10
|13:34
|+1
|C.J. Noland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-11
|13:11
|+2
|Arecko Gipson makes two point jump shot
|12-11
|12:55
|Rubin Jones misses two point layup
|12:53
|Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound
|12:52
|Ernest Minton personal foul (Moulaye Sissoko draws the foul)
|12:45
|+3
|John Buggs III makes three point jump shot (C.J. Noland assists)
|12-14
|12:21
|+2
|Donovan Sanders makes two point jump shot
|14-14
|12:09
|+2
|Jason Edwards makes two point layup
|14-16
|11:44
|+2
|Daniel Umoh makes two point layup
|16-16
|11:28
|Jason Edwards misses two point layup
|11:26
|Donovan Sanders defensive rebound
|11:12
|Donovan Sanders misses two point layup
|11:10
|John Buggs III defensive rebound
|10:58
|+3
|John Buggs III makes three point jump shot (Aaron Scott assists)
|16-19
|10:36
|C.J. Noland personal foul
|10:36
|TV timeout
|10:23
|Rayquan Brown misses two point jump shot
|10:21
|Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|10:09
|Jason Edwards misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|Rayquan Brown defensive rebound
|9:53
|Rayquan Brown offensive foul
|9:53
|Rayquan Brown turnover (offensive foul)
|9:36
|Aaron Scott turnover (bad pass) (Danny Washington steals)
|9:30
|+2
|Arecko Gipson makes two point layup (Danny Washington assists)
|18-19
|9:13
|George Ivory III personal foul
|9:02
|Aaron Scott misses two point jump shot
|9:00
|Robert Allen offensive rebound
|8:58
|Danny Washington shooting foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)
|8:58
|+1
|Robert Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-20
|8:58
|Robert Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:58
|Arecko Gipson defensive rebound
|8:41
|Daniel Umoh misses two point layup
|8:39
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|8:28
|+2
|Rubin Jones makes two point layup
|18-22
|8:08
|George Ivory III misses three point jump shot
|8:06
|Matthew Stone defensive rebound
|7:57
|+3
|Matthew Stone makes three point jump shot (Rubin Jones assists)
|18-25
|7:25
|TV timeout
|7:21
|Delta Devils turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:53
|+2
|Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup
|18-27
|6:35
|Reginald Reynolds misses three point jump shot
|6:33
|John Buggs III defensive rebound
|6:25
|+3
|Rubin Jones makes three point jump shot (Jason Edwards assists)
|18-30
|5:53
|Arecko Gipson misses two point jump shot
|5:51
|Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|5:44
|Rubin Jones misses two point jump shot
|5:41
|Jordan Johnson defensive rebound
|5:23
|Rayquan Brown misses two point layup
|5:21
|Matthew Stone defensive rebound
|5:15
|+3
|Matthew Stone makes three point jump shot (Jason Edwards assists)
|18-33
|4:59
|Delta Devils 30 second timeout
|4:49
|+2
|Arecko Gipson makes two point layup
|20-33
|4:26
|+2
|Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup
|20-35
|4:07
|+3
|Arecko Gipson makes three point jump shot (Danny Washington assists)
|23-35
|3:52
|Jason Edwards misses three point jump shot
|3:50
|Reginald Reynolds defensive rebound
|3:35
|+2
|Danny Washington makes two point layup
|25-35
|3:15
|Reginald Reynolds shooting foul (Jason Edwards draws the foul)
|3:15
|TV timeout
|3:15
|+1
|Jason Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-36
|3:15
|+1
|Jason Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-37
|2:53
|Rayquan Brown misses two point layup
|2:51
|Delta Devils offensive rebound
|2:47
|Aaron Scott shooting foul (Rayquan Brown draws the foul)
|2:37
|Chidi Umeh turnover (traveling)
|2:14
|John Buggs III misses three point jump shot
|2:12
|Robert Allen offensive rebound
|2:07
|+2
|Robert Allen makes two point layup
|25-39
|1:36
|Danny Washington misses two point jump shot
|1:34
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|1:13
|Danny Washington personal foul
|1:13
|+1
|Aaron Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-40
|1:13
|+1
|Aaron Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-41
|0:54
|Rubin Jones personal foul (Chidi Umeh draws the foul)
|0:54
|Chidi Umeh misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:54
|Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|0:27
|Jason Edwards misses three point jump shot
|0:25
|Arecko Gipson defensive rebound
|0:01
|+3
|Donovan Sanders makes three point jump shot
|28-41
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:39
|John Buggs III shooting foul (Rayquan Brown draws the foul)
|19:39
|+1
|Rayquan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-41
|19:39
|+1
|Rayquan Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-41
|19:18
|Aaron Scott misses three point jump shot
|19:16
|Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound
|19:11
|+2
|C.J. Noland makes two point layup (Moulaye Sissoko assists)
|30-43
|18:47
|Arecko Gipson misses three point jump shot
|18:45
|John Buggs III defensive rebound
|18:29
|C.J. Noland turnover (out of bounds)
|18:05
|Rayquan Brown misses two point jump shot
|18:03
|Mean Green defensive rebound
|17:44
|Arecko Gipson shooting foul (Aaron Scott draws the foul)
|17:44
|+1
|Aaron Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-44
|17:44
|+1
|Aaron Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-45
|17:17
|+2
|Walter Hamilton makes two point jump shot
|32-45
|16:55
|+2
|Aaron Scott makes two point dunk (C.J. Noland assists)
|32-47
|16:34
|Rayquan Brown turnover (bad pass) (Rubin Jones steals)
|16:26
|Rubin Jones misses three point jump shot
|16:24
|Robert Allen offensive rebound
|16:17
|Walter Hamilton personal foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)
|16:06
|Aaron Scott misses two point layup
|16:04
|Rayquan Brown defensive rebound
|15:55
|Donovan Sanders misses two point layup
|15:53
|Walter Hamilton offensive rebound
|15:52
|Walter Hamilton misses two point layup
|15:52
|Delta Devils offensive rebound
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:44
|Donovan Sanders misses two point layup
|15:42
|Arecko Gipson offensive rebound
|15:41
|+2
|Arecko Gipson makes two point layup
|34-47
|15:41
|Aaron Scott shooting foul (Arecko Gipson draws the foul)
|15:41
|+1
|Arecko Gipson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-47
|15:26
|Aaron Scott misses two point layup
|15:24
|Arecko Gipson defensive rebound
|15:02
|Rayquan Brown misses two point layup
|15:00
|Aaron Scott defensive rebound
|14:52
|+2
|Rubin Jones makes two point layup
|35-49
|14:21
|Donovan Sanders misses two point jump shot
|14:19
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|14:10
|+2
|Robert Allen makes two point jump shot (John Buggs III assists)
|35-51
|13:49
|Donovan Sanders turnover (lost ball) (Matthew Stone steals)
|13:34
|Jason Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Rayquan Brown steals)
|13:27
|Danny Washington misses two point layup
|13:25
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|13:17
|John Buggs III misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|Donovan Sanders defensive rebound
|13:02
|+3
|Rayquan Brown makes three point jump shot (Donovan Sanders assists)
|38-51
|12:44
|+2
|Jason Edwards makes two point layup
|38-53
|12:20
|Donovan Sanders turnover (bad pass) (Jason Edwards steals)
|12:15
|Donovan Sanders personal foul (Jason Edwards draws the foul)
|12:09
|Jason Edwards misses two point jump shot
|12:07
|Arecko Gipson defensive rebound
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:46
|Donovan Sanders misses two point layup
|11:44
|Rubin Jones defensive rebound
|11:37
|C.J. Noland misses two point layup
|11:35
|Aaron Scott offensive rebound
|11:28
|+3
|Jason Edwards makes three point jump shot (Rubin Jones assists)
|38-56
|11:14
|Jason Edwards personal foul
|11:04
|Rayquan Brown misses two point jump shot
|11:02
|Arecko Gipson offensive rebound
|10:59
|Arecko Gipson misses two point layup
|10:59
|Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|10:59
|Chidi Umeh personal foul
|10:41
|Moulaye Sissoko turnover (Rayquan Brown steals)
|10:39
|Moulaye Sissoko personal foul
|10:29
|Rayquan Brown turnover (bad pass)
|10:17
|+2
|Rubin Jones makes two point layup
|38-58
|9:55
|Chidi Umeh turnover (Aaron Scott steals)
|9:47
|+2
|Moulaye Sissoko makes two point dunk (Jason Edwards assists)
|38-60
|9:20
|Aaron Scott blocks Rayquan Brown's two point layup
|9:18
|Jason Edwards defensive rebound
|9:12
|Jason Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Donovan Sanders steals)
|9:03
|Donovan Sanders misses two point layup
|9:01
|Rayquan Brown offensive rebound
|8:57
|+2
|Rayquan Brown makes two point layup (George Ivory III assists)
|40-60
|8:57
|Delta Devils 30 second timeout
|8:37
|+3
|Rubin Jones makes three point jump shot (Matthew Stone assists)
|40-63
|8:19
|Donovan Sanders turnover (Matthew Stone steals)
|8:12
|+2
|Matthew Stone makes two point layup
|40-65
|7:56
|Chidi Umeh turnover (traveling)
|7:56
|TV timeout
|7:39
|John Buggs III misses three point jump shot
|7:37
|Robert Allen offensive rebound
|7:36
|Ernest Minton shooting foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)
|7:36
|+1
|Robert Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-66
|7:36
|Robert Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:36
|Rayquan Brown defensive rebound
|7:17
|Danny Washington turnover (bad pass)
|7:00
|+3
|Rubin Jones makes three point jump shot
|40-69
|6:32
|Aaron Scott personal foul
|6:19
|+2
|Arecko Gipson makes two point layup
|42-69
|5:47
|C.J. Noland misses three point jump shot
|5:45
|Robert Allen offensive rebound
|5:43
|Ernest Minton shooting foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)
|5:43
|+1
|Robert Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-70
|5:43
|Robert Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:43
|Arecko Gipson defensive rebound
|5:25
|Chidi Umeh misses two point layup
|5:23
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|5:14
|+2
|C.J. Noland makes two point layup
|42-72
|5:13
|Mean Green 30 second timeout
|5:05
|Alex Cotton personal foul
|5:02
|+2
|Arecko Gipson makes two point jump shot
|44-72
|5:01
|Matthew Stone shooting foul (Arecko Gipson draws the foul)
|5:01
|+1
|Arecko Gipson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|45-72
|4:36
|Matthew Stone misses three point jump shot
|4:34
|Alex Cotton offensive rebound
|4:28
|Matthew Stone turnover
|4:02
|Jason Edwards blocks Donovan Sanders's two point jump shot
|4:00
|Delta Devils offensive rebound
|4:00
|TV timeout
|3:58
|Donovan Sanders misses two point jump shot
|3:56
|Walter Hamilton offensive rebound
|3:53
|Walter Hamilton misses two point layup
|3:51
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|3:24
|Chris Morgan misses two point layup
|3:22
|Donovan Sanders defensive rebound
|3:15
|Donovan Sanders misses two point layup
|3:13
|Delta Devils offensive rebound
|3:04
|Rayquan Brown misses two point jump shot
|3:02
|Matthew Stone defensive rebound
|2:58
|+2
|Matthew Stone makes two point layup
|45-74
|2:28
|Chris Morgan personal foul (Walter Hamilton draws the foul)
|2:28
|Walter Hamilton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:28
|Alex Cotton defensive rebound
|2:07
|Christian Moore turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Umoh steals)
|1:42
|Donovan Sanders misses three point jump shot
|1:40
|Walter Hamilton offensive rebound
|1:35
|Grayson Allo shooting foul (Walter Hamilton draws the foul)
|1:35
|Walter Hamilton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:35
|+1
|Walter Hamilton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-74
|1:23
|+2
|Christian Moore makes two point layup
|46-76
|1:07
|Grayson Allo personal foul (Darrius Clark draws the foul)
|1:07
|+1
|Darrius Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-76
|1:07
|+1
|Darrius Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-76
|0:50
|+3
|Alex Cotton makes three point jump shot (Grayson Allo assists)
|48-79
|0:27
|Darrius Clark turnover (lost ball) (Chris Morgan steals)
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Darrius Clark turnover (lost ball) (Chris Morgan steals)
|0:27
|+ 3
|Alex Cotton makes three point jump shot (Grayson Allo assists)
|0:50
|+ 1
|Darrius Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:07
|+ 1
|Darrius Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:07
|Grayson Allo personal foul (Darrius Clark draws the foul)
|1:07
|+ 2
|Christian Moore makes two point layup
|1:23
|+ 1
|Walter Hamilton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:35
|Walter Hamilton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:35
|Grayson Allo shooting foul (Walter Hamilton draws the foul)
|1:35
|Walter Hamilton offensive rebound
|1:40
|Donovan Sanders misses three point jump shot
|1:42
|Team Stats
|Points
|48
|79
|Field Goals
|18-52 (34.6%)
|29-54 (53.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-8 (37.5%)
|10-23 (43.5%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|35
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|17
|22
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|5
|13
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|8
|Fouls
|13
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Miss Valley St. 0-9
|51.4 PPG
|32.3 RPG
|7.4 APG
|North Texas 6-2
|69.3 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|11.3 APG
|
|34.6
|FG%
|53.7
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|43.5
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gipson
|20
|9
|1
|8/13
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|37
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|R. Brown
|9
|5
|0
|3/12
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|36
|2
|0
|5
|1
|4
|R. Reynolds
|5
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Sanders
|5
|5
|1
|2/12
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Q. Waldon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gipson
|20
|9
|1
|8/13
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|37
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|R. Brown
|9
|5
|0
|3/12
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|36
|2
|0
|5
|1
|4
|R. Reynolds
|5
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Sanders
|5
|5
|1
|2/12
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Q. Waldon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Hamilton
|3
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|D. Umoh
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Washington
|2
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Clark
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Ivory III
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Minton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Mayhan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Umeh
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|11
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|M. Petro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Stredic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|48
|26
|5
|18/52
|3/8
|9/13
|13
|198
|5
|0
|13
|9
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Jones
|15
|2
|3
|6/10
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Sissoko
|10
|9
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|J. Buggs III
|9
|3
|1
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Noland
|8
|0
|2
|3/6
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Scott
|6
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Jones
|15
|2
|3
|6/10
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Sissoko
|10
|9
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|J. Buggs III
|9
|3
|1
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Noland
|8
|0
|2
|3/6
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Scott
|6
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Stone
|10
|3
|1
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|22
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Edwards
|9
|1
|3
|3/8
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|24
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|R. Allen
|7
|11
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|A. Cotton
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Moore
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Morgan
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Allo
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Dixon Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|33
|13
|29/54
|10/23
|11/14
|17
|198
|7
|2
|8
|11
|22