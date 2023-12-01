Kansas State out to ride momentum in clash vs. No. Alabama
Looking for a more consistent effort, Kansas State hosts North Alabama on Saturday afternoon in Manhattan, Kan.
The Wildcats (5-2) needed overtime before posting an 88-78 win over Oral Roberts on Tuesday.
Kansas State's Tylor Perry overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 20 points, matching Arthur Kaluma for the team lead.
Perry stepped it up in overtime, totaling seven points, two rebounds, a steal and an assist.
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang credited his transfer guard for his poise.
"(Perry) is gritty and he's a winner," Tang said. "He's won everywhere he's been. Those are just plays that winners make. He wanted the ball, the moment wasn't too big for him, and he wasn't afraid of failing."
Cam Carter recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Wildcats scored the final 12 points of the game.
"I love getting my teammates involved," Perry said. "Cam had it going super early, and sometimes I just need to get out of the way. I haven't been in a position like this before with that many weapons on one team."
North Alabama (4-3) snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday night with an 86-71 victory over Tennessee Tech. The Lions outscored the Golden Eagles 54-33 in the second half, with guards Jacari Lane (20 points) and Detalian Brown (19 points) leading the way.
Damian Forrest added his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
The Lions went 18-15 overall (10-8 in conference play) last season and 9-21 (2-14) in 2021-22.
"There's a lot of momentum right now. And you guys have created that," North Alabama coach Tony Pujol told his team in the preseason. "And I'm just thankful to be a part of it."
KJ Johnson averages a team-best 14.6 points for North Alabama.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|55
|Field Goals
|18-48 (37.5%)
|12-42 (28.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|2-14 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|29-40 (72.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|27
|Offensive
|13
|8
|Defensive
|24
|17
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|11
|7
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|7
|Fouls
|24
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|North Alabama 4-3
|77.6 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Kansas State 5-2
|83.9 PPG
|48.1 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Smith Jr. F
|8.7 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|0.9 APG
|48.8 FG%
|
00
|. Carter G
|16.9 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|3.0 APG
|42.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Smith Jr. F
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|C. Carter G
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|28.6
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|72.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smith Jr.
|15
|5
|0
|5/7
|3/4
|2/3
|3
|-
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|D. Brown
|15
|2
|0
|5/8
|5/8
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Lane
|13
|4
|9
|3/8
|0/0
|7/10
|3
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|D. Forrest
|7
|10
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|-
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|W. Soucie
|6
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|-
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smith Jr.
|15
|5
|0
|5/7
|3/4
|2/3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|D. Brown
|15
|2
|0
|5/8
|5/8
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Lane
|13
|4
|9
|3/8
|0/0
|7/10
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|D. Forrest
|7
|10
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|W. Soucie
|6
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Howell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Albritton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fulcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Floyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hargett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|37
|11
|18/48
|8/20
|15/20
|24
|0
|5
|1
|16
|13
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Carter
|12
|4
|0
|4/14
|1/5
|3/4
|2
|-
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|A. Kaluma
|10
|5
|1
|1/9
|0/3
|8/10
|4
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Perry
|9
|0
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|7/9
|4
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. N'Guessan
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Ames
|2
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Carter
|12
|4
|0
|4/14
|1/5
|3/4
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|A. Kaluma
|10
|5
|1
|1/9
|0/3
|8/10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Perry
|9
|0
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|7/9
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. N'Guessan
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Ames
|2
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Colbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Finister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Tomlin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Manning
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lindsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. McNair Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Glover
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|25
|7
|12/42
|2/14
|29/40
|18
|0
|7
|3
|7
|8
|17