No. 8 Miami opens ACC play with balanced 62-49 win over Notre Dame
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) The offense wasn't great. The defense was, and No. 8 Miami started Atlantic Coast Conference play with a grind-it-out win.
Matthew Cleveland scored 14 points, Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack each added 13 and the Hurricanes beat Notre Dame 62-49 on Saturday in the ACC opener for both teams.
It was the first time Miami (6-1, 1-0) held a team under 50 points since a 46-44 loss to Virginia on March 4, 2020. And it was only the sixth time in its last 355 games that Notre Dame (3-4, 0-1) was held under 50 points, going back to Feb. 9, 2013.
“There's been so much preseason hype because of the last two seasons,” Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said. “There's been high expectation, which is great, but that’s on paper. It doesn’t win any games. You've got to play the game and you've got to play the opponent. I knew this game would be a much slower pace, much lower scoring."
The Hurricanes - the only men's team in the country to make the Elite Eight in both 2022 and 2023 - got 13 rebounds from Omier, seven assists from Pack and finished with a 16-0 edge in fast-break points.
J.R. Konieczny scored 14 for Notre Dame (3-4, 0-1). Tae Davis finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Irish, who missed their final 10 shots - but held Miami 24 points below its season average.
“It's all positive,” Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “There ain't no moral victories, I can tell you that much. ... There aren't any. We've got to learn from this and we've got to keep getting better.”
With former Hurricane standouts like Bruce Brown - in town with the Indiana Pacers to play the Miami Heat - and Davon Reed sitting courtside, Miami held Notre Dame to 29% shooting, 19% on 3-pointers.
Miami's Bensley Joseph drew the primary defensive assignment against Notre Dame freshman Markus Burton, who was averaging 16.3 points entering Saturday. Burton scored just six on 3 for 11 shooting, 0 for 5 from 3-point range.
“That's the game,” Larrañaga said. “We won by (13), we held him 10 or 11 points below his average.”
Braeden Shrewsberry's 3-pointer with 7:25 left in the first half put Notre Dame up 20-19. But Miami - in what has been a calling card for the Hurricanes this season, the big spurt - took the lead right back with a 12-0 run, with five different players scoring during the burst that started when Kyshawn George hit a 3-pointer.
It was the eighth time already this season that Miami had a run of at least 10-0 during a game. This one put the Hurricanes on top to stay, though the game remained relatively close until the end.
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: It was Notre Dame's 21st consecutive loss in true road games against ranked teams, a stretch that started with a 79-70 loss at Miami on Feb. 3, 2016.
Miami: The Hurricanes are off to a 6-1 start for the second consecutive season. It's the first time Miami has done that since 2015-16 (6-1) and 2016-17 (7-0).
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Miami will remain in the AP Top 25 for a 19th consecutive poll when the latest version is released Monday, extending its school record. The 95-73 loss at No. 12 Kentucky earlier in the week will almost certainly cost the Hurricanes a few spots.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: Host Western Michigan on Tuesday.
Miami: Host LIU on Wednesday.
---
Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Kebba Njie vs. Norchad Omier (Bensley Joseph gains possession)
|19:38
|Norchad Omier turnover (traveling)
|19:11
|Markus Burton misses three point jump shot
|19:09
|Tae Davis offensive rebound
|18:56
|+3
|J.R. Konieczny makes three point jump shot (Markus Burton assists)
|3-0
|18:37
|+3
|Norchad Omier makes three point jump shot (Bensley Joseph assists)
|3-3
|18:19
|Markus Burton turnover (bad pass)
|18:05
|+2
|Wooga Poplar makes two point jump shot
|3-5
|17:36
|Tae Davis misses three point jump shot
|17:34
|Kebba Njie offensive rebound
|17:29
|Kebba Njie misses two point layup
|17:27
|Tae Davis offensive rebound
|17:25
|+2
|Tae Davis makes two point layup
|5-5
|17:13
|Norchad Omier turnover (lost ball) (Markus Burton steals)
|16:44
|+3
|J.R. Konieczny makes three point jump shot (Markus Burton assists)
|8-5
|16:25
|Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|16:23
|Markus Burton defensive rebound
|16:18
|J.R. Konieczny misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|16:08
|Norchad Omier misses three point jump shot
|16:06
|Tae Davis defensive rebound
|15:59
|Wooga Poplar shooting foul (Tae Davis draws the foul)
|15:59
|TV timeout
|15:59
|+1
|Tae Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-5
|15:59
|+1
|Tae Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-5
|15:46
|Wooga Poplar turnover (bad pass)
|15:27
|Julian Roper II misses two point layup
|15:25
|Bensley Joseph defensive rebound
|15:20
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|15:18
|Julian Roper II defensive rebound
|15:03
|Markus Burton personal foul (Nijel Pack draws the foul)
|14:35
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point jump shot (Nijel Pack assists)
|10-7
|14:13
|+2
|Tae Davis makes two point layup (Julian Roper II assists)
|12-7
|13:55
|+3
|Wooga Poplar makes three point jump shot
|12-10
|13:48
|Julian Roper II turnover (bad pass) (Bensley Joseph steals)
|13:47
|Julian Roper II shooting foul (Matthew Cleveland draws the foul)
|13:47
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-11
|13:47
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-12
|13:39
|Markus Burton turnover (lost ball) (Matthew Cleveland steals)
|13:35
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point dunk
|12-14
|13:15
|Matthew Cleveland shooting foul (J.R. Konieczny draws the foul)
|13:15
|+1
|J.R. Konieczny makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-14
|13:15
|+1
|J.R. Konieczny makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-14
|12:57
|+3
|Bensley Joseph makes three point jump shot (Nijel Pack assists)
|14-17
|12:25
|J.R. Konieczny misses three point jump shot
|12:23
|Bensley Joseph defensive rebound
|12:17
|Christian Watson misses two point jump shot
|12:15
|Logan Imes defensive rebound
|12:05
|Markus Burton misses two point jump shot
|12:03
|Christian Watson defensive rebound
|12:01
|Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|11:59
|Braeden Shrewsberry defensive rebound
|11:42
|Logan Imes misses three point jump shot
|11:41
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|11:41
|Kebba Njie personal foul (Norchad Omier draws the foul)
|11:41
|TV timeout
|11:22
|Michael Nwoko misses two point hook shot
|11:20
|Logan Imes defensive rebound
|11:06
|Julian Roper II misses two point jump shot
|11:04
|Hurricanes defensive rebound
|10:44
|Michael Nwoko misses two point layup
|10:42
|Julian Roper II defensive rebound
|10:32
|+3
|Braeden Shrewsberry makes three point jump shot (Logan Imes assists)
|17-17
|10:20
|Bensley Joseph misses two point jump shot
|10:18
|Braeden Shrewsberry defensive rebound
|10:12
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|10:10
|Julian Roper II offensive rebound
|10:06
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|10:04
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|9:53
|Matthew Cleveland misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|Braeden Shrewsberry defensive rebound
|9:31
|Carey Booth misses three point jump shot
|9:29
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|9:15
|Christian Watson turnover (lost ball) (Logan Imes steals)
|8:48
|Julian Roper II misses two point layup
|8:46
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|8:40
|Bensley Joseph turnover (bad pass) (Julian Roper II steals)
|8:19
|Carey Booth misses two point jump shot
|8:17
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|8:02
|J.R. Konieczny blocks Kyshawn George's two point layup
|8:00
|Kyshawn George offensive rebound
|7:53
|+2
|Christian Watson makes two point jump shot
|17-19
|7:25
|+3
|Braeden Shrewsberry makes three point jump shot (Carey Booth assists)
|20-19
|6:59
|Bensley Joseph misses three point jump shot
|6:59
|Hurricanes offensive rebound
|6:59
|Logan Imes personal foul
|6:59
|TV timeout
|6:50
|+3
|Kyshawn George makes three point jump shot (Nijel Pack assists)
|20-22
|6:13
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|6:08
|+3
|Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Kyshawn George assists)
|20-25
|5:34
|Kebba Njie misses three point jump shot
|5:32
|AJ Casey defensive rebound
|5:28
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point dunk (Nijel Pack assists)
|20-27
|5:26
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|5:07
|Kebba Njie turnover (lost ball) (Wooga Poplar steals)
|4:55
|Wooga Poplar turnover (lost ball) (Logan Imes steals)
|4:54
|Logan Imes turnover (lost ball)
|4:46
|Carey Booth personal foul
|4:42
|Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|4:40
|J.R. Konieczny defensive rebound
|4:18
|J.R. Konieczny turnover (bad pass) (AJ Casey steals)
|4:13
|+2
|AJ Casey makes two point layup
|20-29
|3:47
|Carey Booth misses three point jump shot
|3:45
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|3:39
|+2
|Wooga Poplar makes two point layup
|20-31
|3:21
|+2
|Carey Booth makes two point layup (Markus Burton assists)
|22-31
|3:21
|Kyshawn George shooting foul (Carey Booth draws the foul)
|3:21
|TV timeout
|3:21
|Carey Booth misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:21
|Kyshawn George defensive rebound
|3:03
|Wooga Poplar misses two point jump shot
|3:01
|Julian Roper II defensive rebound
|2:39
|Markus Burton misses three point jump shot
|2:37
|Carey Booth offensive rebound
|2:24
|Tae Davis misses two point layup
|2:22
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|2:14
|Wooga Poplar misses three point jump shot
|2:12
|Carey Booth defensive rebound
|1:59
|J.R. Konieczny misses three point jump shot
|1:57
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|1:43
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point layup (AJ Casey assists)
|22-33
|1:22
|Markus Burton misses three point jump shot
|1:21
|Fighting Irish offensive rebound
|1:09
|Tae Davis misses two point layup
|1:07
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|1:06
|Bensley Joseph turnover (traveling)
|0:43
|+2
|Markus Burton makes two point jump shot
|24-33
|0:29
|Bensley Joseph offensive foul (Markus Burton draws the foul)
|0:29
|Bensley Joseph turnover (offensive foul)
|0:02
|Kebba Njie misses two point jump shot
|0:01
|Fighting Irish offensive rebound
|0:01
|+2
|Tae Davis makes two point layup (Markus Burton assists)
|26-33
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:30
|Wooga Poplar personal foul (Kebba Njie draws the foul)
|19:09
|Kebba Njie misses two point hook shot
|19:07
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|18:49
|+2
|Nijel Pack makes two point jump shot
|26-35
|18:16
|+2
|Tae Davis makes two point layup (Markus Burton assists)
|28-35
|17:51
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point layup (Nijel Pack assists)
|28-37
|17:26
|+2
|Julian Roper II makes two point layup
|30-37
|17:02
|+3
|Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot
|30-40
|16:41
|+2
|Markus Burton makes two point layup
|32-40
|16:21
|Nijel Pack turnover (bad pass) (Tae Davis steals)
|16:13
|Julian Roper II misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|Tae Davis offensive rebound
|16:07
|+2
|Tae Davis makes two point layup
|34-40
|15:47
|Bensley Joseph misses two point jump shot
|15:47
|Hurricanes offensive rebound
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:37
|Tae Davis personal foul (Wooga Poplar draws the foul)
|15:33
|Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|15:31
|Tae Davis defensive rebound
|15:18
|Markus Burton turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Cleveland steals)
|15:13
|+2
|Wooga Poplar makes two point dunk (Matthew Cleveland assists)
|34-42
|14:47
|Tae Davis misses three point jump shot
|14:45
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|14:21
|+3
|Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot
|34-45
|13:54
|Markus Burton misses two point layup
|13:52
|Kebba Njie offensive rebound
|13:51
|Kebba Njie misses two point layup
|13:51
|Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|13:51
|J.R. Konieczny shooting foul (Matthew Cleveland draws the foul)
|13:51
|Matthew Cleveland misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:51
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-46
|13:32
|Norchad Omier shooting foul (Kebba Njie draws the foul)
|13:32
|+1
|Kebba Njie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-46
|13:32
|+1
|Kebba Njie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-46
|13:14
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point layup (Nijel Pack assists)
|36-48
|12:51
|+2
|Kebba Njie makes two point dunk (J.R. Konieczny assists)
|38-48
|12:27
|Wooga Poplar misses three point jump shot
|12:25
|J.R. Konieczny defensive rebound
|12:06
|Julian Roper II misses two point layup
|12:04
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|12:03
|Kebba Njie shooting foul (Matthew Cleveland draws the foul)
|12:03
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-49
|12:03
|Matthew Cleveland misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:03
|Tae Davis defensive rebound
|11:38
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|11:36
|Christian Watson defensive rebound
|11:18
|Christian Watson misses three point jump shot
|11:16
|Braeden Shrewsberry defensive rebound
|11:13
|Nijel Pack blocks Braeden Shrewsberry's two point layup
|11:13
|Fighting Irish offensive rebound
|11:13
|TV timeout
|11:02
|+2
|Carey Booth makes two point dunk
|40-49
|10:46
|Norchad Omier turnover (bad pass) (Braeden Shrewsberry steals)
|10:34
|Carey Booth turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Cleveland steals)
|10:28
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point dunk
|40-51
|10:10
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|10:03
|Carey Booth shooting foul (Christian Watson draws the foul)
|10:03
|Christian Watson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:03
|+1
|Christian Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-52
|9:50
|Tae Davis turnover (bad pass)
|9:36
|Matthew Cleveland misses three point jump shot
|9:34
|Tae Davis defensive rebound
|9:15
|Kebba Njie misses two point layup
|9:13
|Kyshawn George defensive rebound
|9:09
|Kyshawn George misses two point layup
|9:07
|J.R. Konieczny defensive rebound
|8:59
|Michael Nwoko personal foul (Kebba Njie draws the foul)
|8:46
|Markus Burton turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Cleveland steals)
|8:34
|Markus Burton blocks Michael Nwoko's two point layup
|8:32
|Julian Roper II defensive rebound
|8:22
|+3
|J.R. Konieczny makes three point jump shot (Markus Burton assists)
|43-52
|8:04
|+2
|Christian Watson makes two point jump shot
|43-54
|7:43
|+2
|Markus Burton makes two point layup
|45-54
|7:29
|Hurricanes 30 second timeout
|7:29
|TV timeout
|7:14
|Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|7:12
|Norchad Omier offensive rebound
|7:09
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point layup
|45-56
|6:55
|Markus Burton misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|J.R. Konieczny offensive rebound
|6:47
|J.R. Konieczny misses two point layup
|6:45
|Tae Davis offensive rebound
|6:43
|Julian Roper II turnover (lost ball)
|6:43
|TV timeout
|6:24
|Nijel Pack turnover (lost ball) (Markus Burton steals)
|6:05
|Wooga Poplar shooting foul (Kebba Njie draws the foul)
|6:05
|Kebba Njie misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:05
|+1
|Kebba Njie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-56
|5:48
|+2
|Nijel Pack makes two point jump shot
|46-58
|5:21
|+3
|J.R. Konieczny makes three point jump shot (Kebba Njie assists)
|49-58
|5:03
|Nijel Pack misses two point layup
|5:01
|Fighting Irish defensive rebound
|4:34
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|4:32
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|4:29
|Markus Burton personal foul (Bensley Joseph draws the foul)
|4:18
|Kebba Njie blocks Bensley Joseph's two point layup
|4:16
|Tae Davis defensive rebound
|4:10
|Tae Davis misses two point layup
|4:08
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|3:56
|Norchad Omier misses two point jump shot
|3:54
|Norchad Omier offensive rebound
|3:54
|Norchad Omier turnover (traveling)
|3:54
|TV timeout
|3:32
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|3:27
|Markus Burton misses three point jump shot
|3:25
|Markus Burton offensive rebound
|3:11
|Markus Burton misses two point layup
|3:11
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|3:11
|Jump ball. (Hurricanes gains possession)
|2:57
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|2:57
|Hurricanes offensive rebound
|2:57
|Kebba Njie personal foul
|2:50
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point jump shot (Nijel Pack assists)
|49-60
|2:32
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|2:30
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|2:03
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|2:01
|Tae Davis defensive rebound
|1:52
|Tae Davis turnover (bad pass) (Bensley Joseph steals)
|1:46
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point layup (Bensley Joseph assists)
|49-62
|1:46
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|1:27
|J.R. Konieczny misses two point jump shot
|1:25
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|1:12
|Wooga Poplar misses three point jump shot
|1:10
|Braeden Shrewsberry defensive rebound
|1:04
|Braeden Shrewsberry turnover (lost ball)
|0:53
|Norchad Omier turnover (lost ball) (Julian Roper II steals)
|0:48
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|0:47
|Braeden Shrewsberry offensive rebound
|0:47
|Norchad Omier personal foul (Braeden Shrewsberry draws the foul)
|0:43
|Carey Booth misses three point jump shot
|0:41
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|0:16
|Bensley Joseph misses two point jump shot
|0:14
|Carey Booth defensive rebound
|0:08
|Julian Roper II misses three point jump shot
|0:06
|J.R. Konieczny offensive rebound
|0:02
|Julian Roper II misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|0:02
|Julian Roper II misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|J.R. Konieczny offensive rebound
|0:06
|Julian Roper II misses three point jump shot
|0:08
|Carey Booth defensive rebound
|0:14
|Bensley Joseph misses two point jump shot
|0:16
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|0:41
|Carey Booth misses three point jump shot
|0:43
|Norchad Omier personal foul (Braeden Shrewsberry draws the foul)
|0:47
|Braeden Shrewsberry offensive rebound
|0:47
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|0:48
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|62
|Field Goals
|18-63 (28.6%)
|25-54 (46.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-32 (18.8%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|5-8 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|37
|Offensive
|12
|3
|Defensive
|23
|30
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|11
|12
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|11
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 3-4
|64.0 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|11.2 APG
|8 Miami (Fla.) 6-1
|86.3 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Konieczny G
|8.5 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|48.6 FG%
|
00
|. Cleveland G
|14.8 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|63.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Konieczny G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|M. Cleveland G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|28.6
|FG%
|46.3
|
|
|18.8
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Konieczny
|14
|5
|1
|4/9
|4/7
|2/2
|1
|35
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|T. Davis
|12
|10
|0
|5/10
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|M. Burton
|6
|2
|6
|3/11
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|33
|2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|K. Njie
|5
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|29
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|J. Roper II
|2
|5
|1
|1/8
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|28
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Konieczny
|14
|5
|1
|4/9
|4/7
|2/2
|1
|35
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|T. Davis
|12
|10
|0
|5/10
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|M. Burton
|6
|2
|6
|3/11
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|33
|2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|K. Njie
|5
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|29
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|J. Roper II
|2
|5
|1
|1/8
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|28
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Shrewsberry
|6
|6
|0
|2/11
|2/10
|0/0
|0
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|C. Booth
|4
|3
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|0/1
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|L. Imes
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Zona
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Braiton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hattan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Harbaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Crowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sanders Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|35
|11
|18/63
|6/32
|7/9
|11
|200
|8
|3
|13
|12
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cleveland
|14
|5
|1
|5/7
|0/2
|4/6
|1
|34
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|N. Pack
|13
|3
|7
|5/14
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|32
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|N. Omier
|13
|13
|0
|6/8
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|0
|5
|2
|11
|W. Poplar
|9
|4
|0
|4/8
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|B. Joseph
|3
|2
|2
|1/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cleveland
|14
|5
|1
|5/7
|0/2
|4/6
|1
|34
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|N. Pack
|13
|3
|7
|5/14
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|32
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|N. Omier
|13
|13
|0
|6/8
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|0
|5
|2
|11
|W. Poplar
|9
|4
|0
|4/8
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|B. Joseph
|3
|2
|2
|1/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Watson
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. George
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Casey
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Nwoko
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Mastin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Cassano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Djobet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|33
|12
|25/54
|7/18
|5/8
|9
|201
|8
|1
|13
|3
|30