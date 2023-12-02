NIOWA
EVAN
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|0:00
|Ben Humrichous misses two point driving floating jump shot
|0:07
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point driving layup
|78-78
|0:12
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|0:12
|Antonio Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Bowen Born steals)
|0:12
|Jump ball. Antonio Thomas vs. Bowen Born (Panthers gains possession)
|0:17
|Antonio Thomas defensive rebound
|0:19
|Bowen Born misses two point turnaround jump shot
|0:34
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|0:34
|+2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point driving layup
|76-78
|0:39
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|0:41
|Gage Bobe blocks Bowen Born's two point pullup jump shot
|1:04
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|1:06
|Antonio Thomas misses three point jump shot
|1:38
|+3
|Trey Campbell makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists)
|76-76
|2:00
|+2
|Antonio Thomas makes two point driving floating jump shot
|73-76
|2:29
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-74
|2:29
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-74
|2:29
|Antonio Thomas personal foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|2:32
|Antonio Thomas personal foul
|2:46
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|2:46
|+1
|Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-74
|2:46
|+1
|Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-73
|2:46
|Michael Duax personal foul (Antonio Thomas draws the foul)
|3:00
|Tanner Cuff defensive rebound
|3:02
|Bowen Born misses three point stepback jump shot
|3:18
|+2
|Tanner Cuff makes two point layup (Antonio Thomas assists)
|71-72
|3:32
|Tanner Cuff defensive rebound
|3:34
|Bowen Born misses two point pullup jump shot
|3:50
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|3:50
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:50
|TV timeout
|3:50
|Bowen Born personal foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)
|3:52
|Antonio Thomas defensive rebound
|3:54
|Tytan Anderson misses two point floating jump shot
|4:14
|+2
|Antonio Thomas makes two point driving layup
|71-70
|4:29
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup
|71-68
|4:43
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|4:45
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:04
|Jacob Hutson turnover (traveling)
|5:28
|+3
|Antonio Thomas makes three point jump shot (Tanner Cuff assists)
|69-68
|5:51
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|5:54
|+3
|Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Jacob Hutson assists)
|69-65
|6:20
|+3
|Ben Humrichous makes three point jump shot (Antonio Thomas assists)
|66-65
|6:40
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Jacob Hutson assists)
|66-62
|7:04
|+3
|Ben Humrichous makes three point jump shot (Antonio Thomas assists)
|63-62
|7:16
|Chuck Bailey III defensive rebound
|7:18
|Jacob Hutson misses two point layup
|7:39
|+1
|Chuck Bailey III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-59
|7:39
|+1
|Chuck Bailey III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-58
|7:39
|TV timeout
|7:39
|Bowen Born shooting foul (Chuck Bailey III draws the foul)
|7:51
|Ben Humrichous defensive rebound
|7:53
|Ben Humrichous blocks Tytan Anderson's two point layup
|8:02
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|8:04
|Tanner Cuff misses two point driving finger roll layup
|8:11
|Tanner Cuff defensive rebound
|8:13
|Trey Campbell misses three point jump shot
|8:27
|Jacob Hutson defensive rebound
|8:29
|Chuck Bailey III misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|8:30
|Jump ball. (Purple Aces gains possession)
|9:00
|+2
|Jacob Hutson makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists)
|63-57
|9:07
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|9:09
|Ben Humrichous misses two point driving layup
|9:28
|+2
|Jacob Hutson makes two point layup
|61-57
|9:50
|+1
|Ben Humrichous makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-57
|9:50
|+1
|Ben Humrichous makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-56
|9:50
|Kyle Pock personal foul (Ben Humrichous draws the foul)
|9:57
|Jacob Hutson turnover (bad pass) (Ben Humrichous steals)
|10:06
|Chuck Bailey III turnover (lost ball) (Trey Campbell steals)
|10:12
|Chuck Bailey III defensive rebound
|10:14
|Kyle Pock misses three point jump shot
|10:23
|Jacob Hutson defensive rebound
|10:25
|Chuck Bailey III misses two point driving layup
|10:46
|+3
|Trey Campbell makes three point jump shot (Jacob Hutson assists)
|59-55
|11:04
|Joshua Hughes personal foul (Jacob Hutson draws the foul)
|11:16
|+2
|Joshua Hughes makes two point dunk (Ben Humrichous assists)
|56-55
|11:31
|TV timeout
|11:31
|Cole Henry personal foul
|11:34
|Joshua Hughes defensive rebound
|11:36
|Kyle Pock misses three point jump shot
|11:59
|+2
|Joshua Hughes makes two point jump shot (Gage Bobe assists)
|56-53
|12:02
|Kyle Pock personal foul
|12:05
|Tytan Anderson personal foul
|12:07
|Chuck Bailey III offensive rebound
|12:09
|Tanner Cuff misses three point jump shot
|12:32
|Tytan Anderson personal foul
|12:32
|Ben Humrichous defensive rebound
|12:34
|Tytan Anderson misses two point layup
|12:48
|+2
|Joshua Hughes makes two point jump shot (Tanner Cuff assists)
|56-51
|12:54
|Nate Heise personal foul
|13:14
|+1
|Cole Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|56-49
|13:14
|Joshua Hughes shooting foul (Cole Henry draws the foul)
|13:14
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup
|55-49
|13:19
|Tytan Anderson offensive rebound
|13:21
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|13:29
|+2
|Gage Bobe makes two point layup (Joshua Hughes assists)
|53-49
|13:47
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot
|53-47
|13:55
|Tanner Cuff turnover (lost ball) (Bowen Born steals)
|14:09
|Nate Heise personal foul
|14:27
|+2
|Nate Heise makes two point cutting layup (Cole Henry assists)
|50-47
|14:47
|TV timeout
|14:56
|+2
|Antonio Thomas makes two point layup
|48-47
|15:03
|Antonio Thomas offensive rebound
|15:05
|Cam Haffner misses three point jump shot
|15:29
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists)
|48-45
|15:38
|Antonio Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Nate Heise steals)
|15:55
|+2
|Cole Henry makes two point layup (Nate Heise assists)
|46-45
|16:10
|Cam Haffner personal foul
|16:15
|+2
|Cam Haffner makes two point jump shot (Joshua Hughes assists)
|44-45
|16:31
|+1
|Jacob Hutson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-43
|16:31
|Jacob Hutson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:31
|Cam Haffner shooting foul (Jacob Hutson draws the foul)
|16:41
|+3
|Ben Humrichous makes three point jump shot (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists)
|43-43
|17:00
|+2
|Jacob Hutson makes two point layup (Nate Heise assists)
|43-40
|17:02
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. personal foul
|17:18
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup
|41-40
|17:35
|+2
|Bowen Born makes two point pullup jump shot
|41-38
|17:44
|Antonio Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Michael Duax steals)
|17:55
|Cam Haffner defensive rebound
|17:57
|Bowen Born misses two point jump shot
|18:17
|+2
|Ben Humrichous makes two point putback layup
|39-38
|18:18
|Ben Humrichous offensive rebound
|18:20
|Yacine Toumi misses three point jump shot
|18:43
|+2
|Jacob Hutson makes two point layup
|39-36
|19:12
|+2
|Antonio Thomas makes two point layup
|37-36
|19:19
|Ben Humrichous offensive rebound
|19:21
|Cam Haffner misses two point pullup jump shot
|19:45
|Antonio Thomas defensive rebound
|19:47
|Trey Campbell misses three point jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point alley-oop layup (Nate Heise assists)
|37-34
|0:01
|Tanner Cuff turnover (bad pass)
|0:01
|Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:28
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|0:30
|Tanner Cuff misses three point jump shot
|0:42
|+2
|Jacob Hutson makes two point tip layup
|35-34
|0:42
|Jacob Hutson offensive rebound
|0:44
|Tytan Anderson misses two point layup
|1:03
|+2
|Antonio Thomas makes two point driving layup
|33-34
|1:09
|Antonio Thomas defensive rebound
|1:11
|Cam Haffner blocks Nate Heise's two point driving layup
|1:29
|+2
|Tanner Cuff makes two point turnaround jump shot
|33-32
|1:54
|+1
|Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-30
|1:54
|+1
|Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-30
|1:54
|Antonio Thomas personal foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)
|2:00
|Jacob Hutson defensive rebound
|2:02
|Tanner Cuff misses two point driving reverse layup
|2:14
|+1
|Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-30
|2:14
|+1
|Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-30
|2:14
|Cam Haffner personal foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)
|2:24
|+1
|Joshua Hughes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-30
|2:24
|Joshua Hughes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:24
|Tytan Anderson personal foul (Joshua Hughes draws the foul)
|2:25
|Joshua Hughes defensive rebound
|2:27
|Tytan Anderson misses two point layup
|2:54
|Antonio Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Trey Campbell steals)
|3:13
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot
|29-29
|3:19
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|3:21
|Yacine Toumi misses two point jump shot
|3:44
|+3
|Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Jacob Hutson assists)
|26-29
|3:58
|Jacob Hutson defensive rebound
|3:58
|Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:58
|+1
|Yacine Toumi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-29
|3:58
|TV timeout
|3:58
|Jacob Hutson personal foul
|4:10
|+3
|Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Tytan Anderson assists)
|23-28
|4:25
|Chuck Bailey III turnover (offensive foul)
|4:25
|Chuck Bailey III offensive foul
|4:25
|Tytan Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Cam Haffner steals)
|4:52
|+2
|Tanner Cuff makes two point driving finger roll layup
|20-28
|4:25
|Tytan Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Cam Haffner steals)
|4:58
|Chuck Bailey III defensive rebound
|5:00
|RJ Taylor misses three point jump shot
|5:13
|+2
|Antonio Thomas makes two point layup
|20-26
|5:19
|Yacine Toumi offensive rebound
|5:21
|Cole Henry blocks Yacine Toumi's two point jump shot
|5:42
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup
|20-24
|6:04
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|6:04
|Antonio Thomas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:04
|+1
|Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-24
|6:04
|Kyle Pock personal foul
|6:25
|+2
|Cole Henry makes two point layup
|18-23
|6:43
|+1
|Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-23
|6:43
|+1
|Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-22
|6:43
|Landon Wolf personal foul (Antonio Thomas draws the foul)
|6:44
|Cole Henry turnover (lost ball) (Antonio Thomas steals)
|6:53
|Kyle Pock offensive rebound
|6:55
|Kyle Pock misses three point jump shot
|7:17
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|7:17
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:17
|Kyle Pock personal foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)
|7:38
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|7:38
|Gage Bobe defensive rebound
|7:40
|Nate Heise misses two point jump shot
|7:55
|Jacob Hutson defensive rebound
|7:57
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point layup
|8:24
|Tanner Cuff defensive rebound
|8:26
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|8:32
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|8:34
|Chuck Bailey III misses two point jump shot
|8:39
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup
|16-21
|8:46
|Tytan Anderson offensive rebound
|8:48
|Bowen Born misses two point layup
|8:57
|Chuck Bailey III turnover (bad pass) (Bowen Born steals)
|9:10
|Bowen Born turnover (lost ball) (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. steals)
|9:29
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|9:31
|Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot
|9:40
|Tytan Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. steals)
|9:49
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Bowen Born steals)
|10:03
|+2
|Jacob Hutson makes two point hook shot (Landon Wolf assists)
|14-21
|10:24
|+2
|Chuck Bailey III makes two point dunk (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists)
|12-21
|10:37
|Trey Campbell personal foul (Yacine Toumi draws the foul)
|10:52
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-19
|10:52
|Tytan Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:52
|Yacine Toumi shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|10:56
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|10:58
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:13
|+1
|Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-19
|11:13
|+1
|Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-19
|11:13
|Joshua Hughes shooting foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)
|11:20
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|11:22
|Chuck Bailey III misses two point jump shot
|11:38
|Chuck Bailey III defensive rebound
|11:40
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|11:50
|Joshua Hughes personal foul (Jacob Hutson draws the foul)
|12:02
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|12:09
|+3
|Gage Bobe makes three point jump shot (Tanner Cuff assists)
|9-19
|12:25
|+2
|Jacob Hutson makes two point layup (Nate Heise assists)
|9-16
|12:41
|+1
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-16
|12:41
|+1
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-15
|12:41
|RJ Taylor shooting foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)
|12:57
|Tanner Cuff defensive rebound
|12:59
|RJ Taylor misses two point pullup jump shot
|13:13
|+1
|Chuck Bailey III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-14
|13:13
|+1
|Chuck Bailey III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-13
|13:13
|Bowen Born shooting foul (Chuck Bailey III draws the foul)
|13:22
|Landon Wolf turnover (lost ball) (Gage Bobe steals)
|13:22
|Jump ball. Landon Wolf vs. Gage Bobe (Purple Aces gains possession)
|13:33
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|13:35
|Tanner Cuff misses two point driving layup
|13:52
|Michael Duax personal foul
|13:54
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|13:56
|RJ Taylor misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|+2
|Joshua Hughes makes two point jump shot
|7-12
|14:18
|RJ Taylor personal foul
|14:32
|Joshua Hughes defensive rebound
|14:34
|Michael Duax misses two point turnaround jump shot
|14:58
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|15:00
|Chuck Bailey III misses three point jump shot
|15:26
|Tanner Cuff defensive rebound
|15:26
|Tytan Anderson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:26
|Tytan Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:26
|TV timeout
|15:26
|Ben Humrichous shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|15:37
|RJ Taylor defensive rebound
|15:39
|Ben Humrichous misses three point jump shot
|15:59
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point dunk (Nate Heise assists)
|7-10
|16:18
|Yacine Toumi turnover (bad pass)
|16:32
|Tytan Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Ben Humrichous steals)
|16:37
|Ben Humrichous personal foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)
|16:52
|+1
|Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-10
|16:52
|+1
|Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-9
|16:52
|Trey Campbell shooting foul (Antonio Thomas draws the foul)
|16:57
|Trey Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Antonio Thomas steals)
|17:10
|Yacine Toumi turnover (bad pass)
|17:25
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|17:27
|Jacob Hutson misses two point hook shot
|17:53
|+2
|Ben Humrichous makes two point layup (Yacine Toumi assists)
|5-8
|18:11
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|18:13
|Tytan Anderson misses two point layup
|18:38
|+3
|Cam Haffner makes three point jump shot (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists)
|5-6
|18:49
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup
|5-3
|19:16
|+3
|Cam Haffner makes three point jump shot (Antonio Thomas assists)
|3-3
|19:37
|+3
|Trey Campbell makes three point jump shot (Tytan Anderson assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|(Panthers gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|0:00
|Ben Humrichous misses two point driving floating jump shot
|0:00
|+ 2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point driving layup
|0:07
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|0:12
|Antonio Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Bowen Born steals)
|0:12
|Antonio Thomas defensive rebound
|0:17
|Bowen Born misses two point turnaround jump shot
|0:19
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|0:34
|+ 2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point driving layup
|0:34
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|0:39
|Gage Bobe blocks Bowen Born's two point pullup jump shot
|0:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|78
|Field Goals
|29-57 (50.9%)
|27-50 (54.0%)
|3-Pointers
|9-20 (45.0%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|30
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|22
|25
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|16
|15
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|12
|Fouls
|21
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
21 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|Northern Iowa 2-5
|73.4 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Evansville 6-1
|84.9 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Anderson G
|10.4 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|1.6 APG
|53.1 FG%
|
00
|. Thomas G
|7.0 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|2.1 APG
|41.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Anderson G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|A. Thomas G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|50.9
|FG%
|54.0
|
|
|45.0
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Anderson
|21
|3
|2
|9/15
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|-
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|N. Heise
|17
|5
|5
|4/6
|3/3
|6/6
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|J. Hutson
|15
|6
|4
|7/9
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|B. Born
|11
|5
|3
|4/13
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|-
|4
|0
|1
|0
|5
|T. Campbell
|9
|2
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Thomas
|22
|5
|4
|7/8
|1/2
|7/8
|3
|-
|2
|0
|4
|1
|4
|B. Humrichous
|15
|4
|1
|5/8
|3/4
|2/2
|2
|-
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|C. Haffner
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|-
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|K. Strawbridge Jr.
|4
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Y. Toumi
|3
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
