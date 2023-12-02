away team background logo
2nd Half
UNI
Panthers
41
EVAN
Aces
44

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
0:00   Ben Humrichous misses two point driving floating jump shot  
0:07 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point driving layup 78-78
0:12   Panthers 30 second timeout  
0:12   Antonio Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Bowen Born steals)  
0:12   Jump ball. Antonio Thomas vs. Bowen Born (Panthers gains possession)  
0:17   Antonio Thomas defensive rebound  
0:19   Bowen Born misses two point turnaround jump shot  
0:34   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
0:34 +2 Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point driving layup 76-78
0:39   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound  
0:41   Gage Bobe blocks Bowen Born's two point pullup jump shot  
1:04   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
1:06   Antonio Thomas misses three point jump shot  
1:38 +3 Trey Campbell makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists) 76-76
2:00 +2 Antonio Thomas makes two point driving floating jump shot 73-76
2:29 +1 Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 73-74
2:29 +1 Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 72-74
2:29   Antonio Thomas personal foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)  
2:32   Antonio Thomas personal foul  
2:46   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
2:46 +1 Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 71-74
2:46 +1 Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 71-73
2:46   Michael Duax personal foul (Antonio Thomas draws the foul)  
3:00   Tanner Cuff defensive rebound  
3:02   Bowen Born misses three point stepback jump shot  
3:18 +2 Tanner Cuff makes two point layup (Antonio Thomas assists) 71-72
3:32   Tanner Cuff defensive rebound  
3:34   Bowen Born misses two point pullup jump shot  
3:50   Trey Campbell defensive rebound  
3:50   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:50   TV timeout  
3:50   Bowen Born personal foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)  
3:52   Antonio Thomas defensive rebound  
3:54   Tytan Anderson misses two point floating jump shot  
4:14 +2 Antonio Thomas makes two point driving layup 71-70
4:29 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point layup 71-68
4:43   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
4:45   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:04   Jacob Hutson turnover (traveling)  
5:28 +3 Antonio Thomas makes three point jump shot (Tanner Cuff assists) 69-68
5:51   Panthers 30 second timeout  
5:54 +3 Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Jacob Hutson assists) 69-65
6:20 +3 Ben Humrichous makes three point jump shot (Antonio Thomas assists) 66-65
6:40 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Jacob Hutson assists) 66-62
7:04 +3 Ben Humrichous makes three point jump shot (Antonio Thomas assists) 63-62
7:16   Chuck Bailey III defensive rebound  
7:18   Jacob Hutson misses two point layup  
7:39 +1 Chuck Bailey III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-59
7:39 +1 Chuck Bailey III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-58
7:39   TV timeout  
7:39   Bowen Born shooting foul (Chuck Bailey III draws the foul)  
7:51   Ben Humrichous defensive rebound  
7:53   Ben Humrichous blocks Tytan Anderson's two point layup  
8:02   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
8:04   Tanner Cuff misses two point driving finger roll layup  
8:11   Tanner Cuff defensive rebound  
8:13   Trey Campbell misses three point jump shot  
8:27   Jacob Hutson defensive rebound  
8:29   Chuck Bailey III misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
8:30   Jump ball. (Purple Aces gains possession)  
9:00 +2 Jacob Hutson makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists) 63-57
9:07   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
9:09   Ben Humrichous misses two point driving layup  
9:28 +2 Jacob Hutson makes two point layup 61-57
9:50 +1 Ben Humrichous makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-57
9:50 +1 Ben Humrichous makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-56
9:50   Kyle Pock personal foul (Ben Humrichous draws the foul)  
9:57   Jacob Hutson turnover (bad pass) (Ben Humrichous steals)  
10:06   Chuck Bailey III turnover (lost ball) (Trey Campbell steals)  
10:12   Chuck Bailey III defensive rebound  
10:14   Kyle Pock misses three point jump shot  
10:23   Jacob Hutson defensive rebound  
10:25   Chuck Bailey III misses two point driving layup  
10:46 +3 Trey Campbell makes three point jump shot (Jacob Hutson assists) 59-55
11:04   Joshua Hughes personal foul (Jacob Hutson draws the foul)  
11:16 +2 Joshua Hughes makes two point dunk (Ben Humrichous assists) 56-55
11:31   TV timeout  
11:31   Cole Henry personal foul  
11:34   Joshua Hughes defensive rebound  
11:36   Kyle Pock misses three point jump shot  
11:59 +2 Joshua Hughes makes two point jump shot (Gage Bobe assists) 56-53
12:02   Kyle Pock personal foul  
12:05   Tytan Anderson personal foul  
12:07   Chuck Bailey III offensive rebound  
12:09   Tanner Cuff misses three point jump shot  
12:32   Tytan Anderson personal foul  
12:32   Ben Humrichous defensive rebound  
12:34   Tytan Anderson misses two point layup  
12:48 +2 Joshua Hughes makes two point jump shot (Tanner Cuff assists) 56-51
12:54   Nate Heise personal foul  
13:14 +1 Cole Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 1 56-49
13:14   Joshua Hughes shooting foul (Cole Henry draws the foul)  
13:14 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point layup 55-49
13:19   Tytan Anderson offensive rebound  
13:21   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
13:29 +2 Gage Bobe makes two point layup (Joshua Hughes assists) 53-49
13:47 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot 53-47
13:55   Tanner Cuff turnover (lost ball) (Bowen Born steals)  
14:09   Nate Heise personal foul  
14:27 +2 Nate Heise makes two point cutting layup (Cole Henry assists) 50-47
14:47   TV timeout  
14:56 +2 Antonio Thomas makes two point layup 48-47
15:03   Antonio Thomas offensive rebound  
15:05   Cam Haffner misses three point jump shot  
15:29 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists) 48-45
15:38   Antonio Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Nate Heise steals)  
15:55 +2 Cole Henry makes two point layup (Nate Heise assists) 46-45
16:10   Cam Haffner personal foul  
16:15 +2 Cam Haffner makes two point jump shot (Joshua Hughes assists) 44-45
16:31 +1 Jacob Hutson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-43
16:31   Jacob Hutson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:31   Cam Haffner shooting foul (Jacob Hutson draws the foul)  
16:41 +3 Ben Humrichous makes three point jump shot (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists) 43-43
17:00 +2 Jacob Hutson makes two point layup (Nate Heise assists) 43-40
17:02   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. personal foul  
17:18 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point layup 41-40
17:35 +2 Bowen Born makes two point pullup jump shot 41-38
17:44   Antonio Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Michael Duax steals)  
17:55   Cam Haffner defensive rebound  
17:57   Bowen Born misses two point jump shot  
18:17 +2 Ben Humrichous makes two point putback layup 39-38
18:18   Ben Humrichous offensive rebound  
18:20   Yacine Toumi misses three point jump shot  
18:43 +2 Jacob Hutson makes two point layup 39-36
19:12 +2 Antonio Thomas makes two point layup 37-36
19:19   Ben Humrichous offensive rebound  
19:21   Cam Haffner misses two point pullup jump shot  
19:45   Antonio Thomas defensive rebound  
19:47   Trey Campbell misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
UNI
Panthers
37
EVAN
Aces
34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point alley-oop layup (Nate Heise assists) 37-34
0:01   Tanner Cuff turnover (bad pass)  
0:01   Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:28   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
0:30   Tanner Cuff misses three point jump shot  
0:42 +2 Jacob Hutson makes two point tip layup 35-34
0:42   Jacob Hutson offensive rebound  
0:44   Tytan Anderson misses two point layup  
1:03 +2 Antonio Thomas makes two point driving layup 33-34
1:09   Antonio Thomas defensive rebound  
1:11   Cam Haffner blocks Nate Heise's two point driving layup  
1:29 +2 Tanner Cuff makes two point turnaround jump shot 33-32
1:54 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-30
1:54 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-30
1:54   Antonio Thomas personal foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)  
2:00   Jacob Hutson defensive rebound  
2:02   Tanner Cuff misses two point driving reverse layup  
2:14 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-30
2:14 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-30
2:14   Cam Haffner personal foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)  
2:24 +1 Joshua Hughes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-30
2:24   Joshua Hughes misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:24   Tytan Anderson personal foul (Joshua Hughes draws the foul)  
2:25   Joshua Hughes defensive rebound  
2:27   Tytan Anderson misses two point layup  
2:54   Antonio Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Trey Campbell steals)  
3:13 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot 29-29
3:19   Trey Campbell defensive rebound  
3:21   Yacine Toumi misses two point jump shot  
3:44 +3 Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Jacob Hutson assists) 26-29
3:58   Jacob Hutson defensive rebound  
3:58   Yacine Toumi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:58 +1 Yacine Toumi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-29
3:58   TV timeout  
3:58   Jacob Hutson personal foul  
4:10 +3 Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Tytan Anderson assists) 23-28
4:25   Chuck Bailey III turnover (offensive foul)  
4:25   Chuck Bailey III offensive foul  
4:25   Tytan Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Cam Haffner steals)  
4:52 +2 Tanner Cuff makes two point driving finger roll layup 20-28
4:25   Tytan Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Cam Haffner steals)  
4:58   Chuck Bailey III defensive rebound  
5:00   RJ Taylor misses three point jump shot  
5:13 +2 Antonio Thomas makes two point layup 20-26
5:19   Yacine Toumi offensive rebound  
5:21   Cole Henry blocks Yacine Toumi's two point jump shot  
5:42 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point layup 20-24
6:04   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
6:04   Antonio Thomas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:04 +1 Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-24
6:04   Kyle Pock personal foul  
6:25 +2 Cole Henry makes two point layup 18-23
6:43 +1 Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-23
6:43 +1 Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-22
6:43   Landon Wolf personal foul (Antonio Thomas draws the foul)  
6:44   Cole Henry turnover (lost ball) (Antonio Thomas steals)  
6:53   Kyle Pock offensive rebound  
6:55   Kyle Pock misses three point jump shot  
7:17   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
7:17   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:17   Kyle Pock personal foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)  
7:38   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
7:38   Gage Bobe defensive rebound  
7:40   Nate Heise misses two point jump shot  
7:55   Jacob Hutson defensive rebound  
7:57   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point layup  
8:24   Tanner Cuff defensive rebound  
8:26   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
8:32   Tytan Anderson defensive rebound  
8:34   Chuck Bailey III misses two point jump shot  
8:39 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point layup 16-21
8:46   Tytan Anderson offensive rebound  
8:48   Bowen Born misses two point layup  
8:57   Chuck Bailey III turnover (bad pass) (Bowen Born steals)  
9:10   Bowen Born turnover (lost ball) (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. steals)  
9:29   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
9:31   Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot  
9:40   Tytan Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. steals)  
9:49   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Bowen Born steals)  
10:03 +2 Jacob Hutson makes two point hook shot (Landon Wolf assists) 14-21
10:24 +2 Chuck Bailey III makes two point dunk (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists) 12-21
10:37   Trey Campbell personal foul (Yacine Toumi draws the foul)  
10:52 +1 Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-19
10:52   Tytan Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:52   Yacine Toumi shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)  
10:56   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
10:58   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:13 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-19
11:13 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-19
11:13   Joshua Hughes shooting foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)  
11:20   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
11:22   Chuck Bailey III misses two point jump shot  
11:38   Chuck Bailey III defensive rebound  
11:40   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
11:50   Joshua Hughes personal foul (Jacob Hutson draws the foul)  
12:02   Panthers 30 second timeout  
12:09 +3 Gage Bobe makes three point jump shot (Tanner Cuff assists) 9-19
12:25 +2 Jacob Hutson makes two point layup (Nate Heise assists) 9-16
12:41 +1 Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-16
12:41 +1 Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-15
12:41   RJ Taylor shooting foul (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. draws the foul)  
12:57   Tanner Cuff defensive rebound  
12:59   RJ Taylor misses two point pullup jump shot  
13:13 +1 Chuck Bailey III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-14
13:13 +1 Chuck Bailey III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-13
13:13   Bowen Born shooting foul (Chuck Bailey III draws the foul)  
13:22   Landon Wolf turnover (lost ball) (Gage Bobe steals)  
13:22   Jump ball. Landon Wolf vs. Gage Bobe (Purple Aces gains possession)  
13:33   Michael Duax defensive rebound  
13:35   Tanner Cuff misses two point driving layup  
13:52   Michael Duax personal foul  
13:54   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
13:56   RJ Taylor misses three point jump shot  
14:12 +2 Joshua Hughes makes two point jump shot 7-12
14:18   RJ Taylor personal foul  
14:32   Joshua Hughes defensive rebound  
14:34   Michael Duax misses two point turnaround jump shot  
14:58   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
15:00   Chuck Bailey III misses three point jump shot  
15:26   Tanner Cuff defensive rebound  
15:26   Tytan Anderson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:26   Tytan Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:26   TV timeout  
15:26   Ben Humrichous shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)  
15:37   RJ Taylor defensive rebound  
15:39   Ben Humrichous misses three point jump shot  
15:59 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point dunk (Nate Heise assists) 7-10
16:18   Yacine Toumi turnover (bad pass)  
16:32   Tytan Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Ben Humrichous steals)  
16:37   Ben Humrichous personal foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)  
16:52 +1 Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-10
16:52 +1 Antonio Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-9
16:52   Trey Campbell shooting foul (Antonio Thomas draws the foul)  
16:57   Trey Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Antonio Thomas steals)  
17:10   Yacine Toumi turnover (bad pass)  
17:25   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
17:27   Jacob Hutson misses two point hook shot  
17:53 +2 Ben Humrichous makes two point layup (Yacine Toumi assists) 5-8
18:11   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
18:13   Tytan Anderson misses two point layup  
18:38 +3 Cam Haffner makes three point jump shot (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. assists) 5-6
18:49 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point layup 5-3
19:16 +3 Cam Haffner makes three point jump shot (Antonio Thomas assists) 3-3
19:37 +3 Trey Campbell makes three point jump shot (Tytan Anderson assists) 3-0
20:00   (Panthers gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 78 78
Field Goals 29-57 (50.9%) 27-50 (54.0%)
3-Pointers 9-20 (45.0%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 26 30
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 22 25
Team 0 0
Assists 16 15
Steals 8 8
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 0
32
T. Anderson G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
2
A. Thomas G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
Northern Iowa 2-5 374178
Evansville 6-1 344478
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Northern Iowa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Anderson 21 3 2 9/15 0/0 3/6 3 - 0 0 3 2 1
N. Heise 17 5 5 4/6 3/3 6/6 2 - 1 0 0 0 5
J. Hutson 15 6 4 7/9 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 0 2 1 5
B. Born 11 5 3 4/13 3/7 0/0 3 - 4 0 1 0 5
T. Campbell 9 2 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 2 - 2 0 1 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Duax - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Courbat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Jacobson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Peksari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Rubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Daniel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 26 16 29/57 9/20 11/15 21 0 8 1 9 4 22
Evansville
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Thomas 22 5 4 7/8 1/2 7/8 3 - 2 0 4 1 4
B. Humrichous 15 4 1 5/8 3/4 2/2 2 - 2 1 0 2 2
C. Haffner 8 1 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 3 - 1 1 0 0 1
K. Strawbridge Jr. 4 1 3 1/4 0/1 2/4 1 - 2 0 1 0 1
Y. Toumi 3 4 1 1/4 0/1 1/2 1 - 0 0 2 1 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cuff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bailey III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bobe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kalle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gehlhausen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Candler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Day - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Tesch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Myers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Aigner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 30 15 27/50 7/16 17/22 15 0 8 3 12 5 25
