Ocean State archrivals will go head-to-head for the 133rd time on Saturday night as Providence hosts Rhode Island in search of its third consecutive win in the series.

The Friars (6-1) are coming off a dominant 86-52 Tuesday win over Wagner that first-year coach Kim English described as one of their best efforts of the season.

"Moving the ball and sharing the ball all the way from start to finish was important for us," English said. "I thought the shared purpose in our group was really, really good."

The Providence offense had 25 assists on 29 made field goals and shot 52.7 percent from the field against Wagner. Ticket Gaines led the way scoring 21 points on a career-high seven 3-pointers, while Bryce Hopkins added 20.

Guard Jayden Pierre (groin) has missed three straight games but continues to progress.

"We'd love for him to be able to go on Saturday," English said.

English's team has banked five nonconference home wins so far this season, but the challenge ratchets up against the Rams (5-2), who have also won back-to-back games since going 0-2 in a mid-November tournament.

Rhode Island has not played since beating Yale 76-72 in a come-from-behind effort last Sunday.

Luis Kortright had a team-high 15 points, including 12 in the second half, while adding five rebounds and four assists in a game that coach Archie Miller knows will help his team moving forward.

"Beating Yale in itself may end up being one of the best wins that we've had in a long time," Miller said. "Learning how to win is an important thing. Guys have to go through it."

The same will be true against the Friars.

"The intensity on Saturday night will be at a fever pitch," Miller said. "It will be the hardest environment we play in."

The series dates back to 1920 and has alternated between Providence and the Rams' home in Kingston for the past two decades after many years of annual games in the capital city. Providence leads the series 76-56.

"You throw everything out the window" in rivalry games, English said. "It's a game, an opponent and a coach that we have the utmost respect for. ... I think Coach Miller did a really good job constructing that roster for this season" with five freshmen and four transfers.

Bradley transfer Zek Montgomery, who narrowly missed a double-double with 14 points and nine boards against Yale, leads Rhode Island with 15.6 points per game.

