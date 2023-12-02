Cohen scores 21 in UMass' 66-56 victory over South Florida
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Josh Cohen scored 21 points as UMass beat South Florida 66-56 on Saturday.
Cohen added nine rebounds for the Minutemen (4-1). Keon Thompson scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line. Matt Cross shot 1 of 6 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line to finish with eight points, while adding 11 rebounds.
Selton Miguel led the Bulls (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, four assists and two steals. Sam Hines Jr. added nine points for South Florida. Kasean Pryor also put up eight points.
NEXT UP
UMass' next game is Wednesday against Towson on the road, and South Florida squares off against Florida State on Saturday.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Daniel Tobiloba vs. Mathok Majok (Bulls gains possession)
|19:35
|Sam Hines Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:33
|Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound
|19:18
|Sam Hines Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:16
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|18:51
|Matt Cross misses two point jump shot
|18:49
|Matt Cross offensive rebound
|18:39
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|Kobe Knox defensive rebound
|18:32
|Chris Youngblood misses two point jump shot
|18:30
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|18:20
|Keon Thompson misses two point layup
|18:18
|Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|18:09
|+2
|Chris Youngblood makes two point dunk (Sam Hines Jr. assists)
|2-0
|18:00
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point layup (Matt Cross assists)
|2-2
|18:00
|Daniel Tobiloba shooting foul (Mathok Majok draws the foul)
|18:00
|Keon Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:00
|Keon Thompson offensive rebound
|17:40
|Rahsool Diggins offensive foul
|17:40
|Rahsool Diggins turnover (offensive foul)
|17:27
|David Ogunleye offensive foul
|17:27
|David Ogunleye turnover (offensive foul)
|17:18
|Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|17:16
|David Ogunleye defensive rebound
|17:00
|+2
|Jose Placer makes two point jump shot
|4-2
|16:50
|Jose Placer personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|16:48
|Matt Cross offensive foul
|16:48
|Matt Cross turnover (offensive foul)
|16:33
|Chris Youngblood misses two point jump shot
|16:31
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|16:25
|+3
|Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Jayden Ndjigue assists)
|4-5
|16:01
|Jose Placer turnover (lost ball) (Jayden Ndjigue steals)
|16:01
|Jump ball. (Minutemen gains possession)
|16:01
|TV timeout
|15:46
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point jump shot (Rahsool Diggins assists)
|4-7
|15:23
|Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
|15:21
|Chris Youngblood offensive rebound
|15:18
|Chris Youngblood misses two point layup
|15:16
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|15:09
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|15:07
|Bulls defensive rebound
|14:58
|Marqui Worthy personal foul (Nic Smith draws the foul)
|14:47
|Matt Cross shooting foul (Kasean Pryor draws the foul)
|14:47
|+1
|Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|5-7
|14:47
|Kasean Pryor misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|14:47
|+1
|Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|6-7
|14:31
|David Ogunleye blocks Daniel Hankins-Sanford's two point layup
|14:31
|Kasean Pryor personal foul
|14:26
|Jaylen Curry misses three point jump shot
|14:24
|David Ogunleye defensive rebound
|14:18
|Selton Miguel turnover (lost ball) (Daniel Hankins-Sanford steals)
|14:03
|Kobe Knox shooting foul (Robert Davis Jr. draws the foul)
|14:03
|+1
|Robert Davis Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-8
|14:03
|Robert Davis Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:03
|Jayden Reid defensive rebound
|13:44
|David Ogunleye turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Curry steals)
|13:32
|Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:30
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|13:22
|Jayden Reid misses two point layup
|13:20
|Marqui Worthy defensive rebound
|13:05
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|12:56
|Selton Miguel turnover (traveling)
|12:41
|Kasean Pryor personal foul (Robert Davis Jr. draws the foul)
|12:39
|+3
|Robert Davis Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Curry assists)
|6-11
|12:18
|+3
|Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot
|9-11
|11:47
|Jaylen Curry misses three point jump shot
|11:45
|Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|11:38
|Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|11:36
|Robert Davis Jr. personal foul
|11:36
|TV timeout
|11:25
|Jayden Ndjigue blocks Jayden Reid's two point jump shot
|11:23
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|11:18
|Josh Cohen turnover (lost ball) (Jayden Reid steals)
|10:54
|Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|10:52
|Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound
|10:43
|Sam Hines Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:41
|Jaylen Curry defensive rebound
|10:34
|Marqui Worthy misses three point jump shot
|10:32
|Chris Youngblood defensive rebound
|10:26
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists)
|11-11
|10:23
|Jayden Reid shooting foul (Jaylen Curry draws the foul)
|10:23
|+1
|Jaylen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-12
|10:23
|+1
|Jaylen Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-13
|10:10
|Selton Miguel misses two point layup
|10:08
|Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound
|10:02
|Jayden Ndjigue turnover (lost ball) (Selton Miguel steals)
|9:58
|Rahsool Diggins shooting foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
|9:58
|+1
|Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-13
|9:58
|+1
|Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-13
|9:44
|+3
|Marqui Worthy makes three point jump shot (Robert Davis Jr. assists)
|13-16
|9:25
|+2
|Jose Placer makes two point jump shot (Sam Hines Jr. assists)
|15-16
|9:03
|Josh Cohen turnover (lost ball)
|8:39
|Kobe Knox misses two point jump shot
|8:37
|Robert Davis Jr. defensive rebound
|8:30
|Josh Cohen misses three point jump shot
|8:28
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|8:08
|Robert Davis Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Knox steals)
|8:03
|Jaylen Curry shooting foul (Kobe Knox draws the foul)
|8:03
|TV timeout
|8:03
|+1
|Kobe Knox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-16
|8:03
|Kobe Knox misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:03
|Robert Davis Jr. defensive rebound
|7:44
|Jaylen Curry misses two point layup
|7:42
|Jose Placer defensive rebound
|7:24
|Jump ball. (Bulls gains possession)
|7:17
|Jose Placer misses two point jump shot
|7:14
|Brandon Stroud personal foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)
|7:14
|Keon Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:14
|Kobe Knox defensive rebound
|6:58
|Kobe Knox misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|6:41
|Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:39
|Keon Thompson offensive rebound
|6:26
|David Ogunleye shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|6:26
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-17
|6:26
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-18
|6:05
|Kobe Knox misses three point jump shot
|6:03
|Brandon Stroud offensive rebound
|5:59
|Brandon Stroud turnover (traveling)
|5:33
|Josh Cohen misses two point jump shot
|5:31
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|5:26
|Jaylen Curry misses three point jump shot
|5:24
|Chris Youngblood defensive rebound
|5:23
|Jayden Ndjigue personal foul (Chris Youngblood draws the foul)
|5:23
|+1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-18
|5:23
|+1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-18
|5:13
|Marqui Worthy misses three point jump shot
|5:11
|Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound
|5:07
|Gerald Jones III shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|5:07
|Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:07
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-19
|4:53
|Kobe Knox turnover (bad pass)
|4:35
|+2
|Marqui Worthy makes two point jump shot
|18-21
|4:18
|Jaylen Curry personal foul (Jayden Reid draws the foul)
|4:18
|+1
|Jayden Reid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-21
|4:18
|Jayden Reid misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:18
|Robert Davis Jr. defensive rebound
|3:58
|Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot
|3:56
|Jayden Reid personal foul
|3:56
|TV timeout
|3:56
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-22
|3:56
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-23
|3:48
|Jayden Reid turnover (bad pass)
|3:29
|Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot
|3:27
|Chris Youngblood defensive rebound
|3:14
|Chris Youngblood misses two point jump shot
|3:12
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|3:07
|Chris Youngblood shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|3:07
|Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:07
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-24
|2:44
|Jose Placer misses two point jump shot
|2:42
|Brandon Stroud offensive rebound
|2:41
|Keon Thompson shooting foul (Brandon Stroud draws the foul)
|2:41
|+1
|Brandon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-24
|2:41
|+1
|Brandon Stroud makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-24
|2:27
|Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot
|2:25
|Gerald Jones III defensive rebound
|2:04
|Gerald Jones III turnover (lost ball) (Robert Davis Jr. steals)
|1:54
|Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|1:53
|Bulls defensive rebound
|1:53
|Bulls 30 second timeout
|1:27
|Brandon Stroud turnover (bad pass) (Marqui Worthy steals)
|1:18
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point layup (Robert Davis Jr. assists)
|21-26
|1:09
|Jayden Ndjigue personal foul (Brandon Stroud draws the foul)
|1:09
|Brandon Stroud misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:09
|Brandon Stroud misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:09
|Robert Davis Jr. defensive rebound
|1:02
|Brandon Stroud personal foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)
|1:02
|+1
|Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-27
|1:02
|+1
|Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-28
|0:45
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point jump shot (Jose Placer assists)
|23-28
|0:36
|Josh Cohen turnover (lost ball) (David Ogunleye steals)
|0:18
|Jose Placer offensive foul (Robert Davis Jr. draws the foul)
|0:18
|Jose Placer turnover (offensive foul)
|0:18
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|0:03
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point layup
|23-30
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|Keon Thompson misses two point layup
|19:47
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|19:47
|Chris Youngblood shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|19:47
|Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:47
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-31
|19:29
|David Ogunleye turnover (lost ball) (Jayden Ndjigue steals)
|19:21
|+2
|Jayden Ndjigue makes two point layup
|23-33
|19:15
|Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|19:13
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|19:08
|Chris Youngblood personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|19:02
|Josh Cohen turnover (lost ball) (Selton Miguel steals)
|18:52
|+2
|Jose Placer makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists)
|25-33
|18:44
|Matt Cross misses two point layup
|18:42
|David Ogunleye defensive rebound
|18:31
|Kobe Knox misses three point jump shot
|18:29
|David Ogunleye offensive rebound
|18:24
|Jayden Ndjigue personal foul (Jose Placer draws the foul)
|18:23
|Josh Cohen blocks Selton Miguel's two point layup
|18:21
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|18:14
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point layup
|25-35
|17:50
|+2
|Selton Miguel makes two point layup
|27-35
|17:38
|Rahsool Diggins misses two point layup
|17:36
|Rahsool Diggins offensive rebound
|17:32
|Rahsool Diggins misses two point jump shot
|17:32
|Bulls defensive rebound
|17:32
|Josh Cohen personal foul (David Ogunleye draws the foul)
|17:04
|Kobe Knox misses three point jump shot
|17:02
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|16:55
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists)
|27-37
|16:55
|David Ogunleye shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|16:55
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-38
|16:42
|Jayden Reid misses three point jump shot
|16:40
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|16:35
|Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:33
|Kobe Knox defensive rebound
|16:29
|Kobe Knox turnover (bad pass)
|15:59
|Marqui Worthy turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Knox steals)
|15:54
|Kobe Knox misses two point layup
|15:52
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|15:34
|Marqui Worthy misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|Minutemen turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:32
|TV timeout
|15:04
|+3
|Sam Hines Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jayden Reid assists)
|30-38
|14:48
|Sam Hines Jr. personal foul (Ryan Marcus draws the foul)
|14:32
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|14:30
|Matt Cross offensive rebound
|14:24
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists)
|30-40
|14:07
|Selton Miguel misses two point layup
|14:05
|Selton Miguel offensive rebound
|13:58
|+3
|Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (Chris Youngblood assists)
|33-40
|13:45
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point jump shot (Marqui Worthy assists)
|33-42
|13:26
|Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass) (Josh Cohen steals)
|13:24
|Selton Miguel personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|13:12
|Marqui Worthy misses three point jump shot
|13:10
|Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound
|12:58
|Josh Cohen misses two point jump shot
|12:56
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|12:56
|Gerald Jones III shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|12:56
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-43
|12:56
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-44
|12:43
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point layup (Jayden Reid assists)
|35-44
|12:15
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point jump shot (Rahsool Diggins assists)
|35-46
|11:56
|Sam Hines Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:54
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|11:40
|Marqui Worthy offensive foul
|11:40
|Marqui Worthy turnover (offensive foul)
|11:33
|Jaylen Curry personal foul (Jayden Reid draws the foul)
|11:19
|Sam Hines Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Curry steals)
|11:13
|Jaylen Curry turnover (lost ball) (Sam Hines Jr. steals)
|11:00
|Jayden Reid misses three point jump shot
|10:58
|Mathok Majok defensive rebound
|10:30
|Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot
|10:28
|Jayden Reid defensive rebound
|10:23
|Jayden Reid turnover (lost ball) (Rahsool Diggins steals)
|10:15
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point layup (Rahsool Diggins assists)
|35-48
|10:08
|Bulls 30 second timeout
|10:01
|Selton Miguel misses two point layup
|9:59
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|9:54
|Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:52
|Gerald Jones III defensive rebound
|9:51
|Josh Cohen personal foul
|9:37
|Jose Placer turnover (lost ball)
|9:25
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|9:23
|Robert Davis Jr. offensive rebound
|9:12
|Gerald Jones III personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|9:12
|Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:12
|Keon Thompson offensive rebound
|9:09
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|Jose Placer defensive rebound
|8:59
|Chris Youngblood misses two point layup
|8:57
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|8:54
|Keon Thompson offensive foul (Jose Placer draws the foul)
|8:54
|Keon Thompson turnover (offensive foul)
|8:37
|Chris Youngblood misses two point layup
|8:37
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|8:37
|Chris Youngblood personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|8:37
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-49
|8:37
|Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:37
|Bulls defensive rebound
|8:17
|Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
|8:15
|Mathok Majok defensive rebound
|8:11
|Corey Walker Jr. personal foul (Mathok Majok draws the foul)
|8:11
|Mathok Majok misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:11
|Kasean Pryor defensive rebound
|8:01
|Robert Davis Jr. personal foul (Kobe Knox draws the foul)
|8:01
|+1
|Kobe Knox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-49
|8:01
|Kobe Knox misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:01
|Keon Thompson defensive rebound
|7:46
|Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (Jose Placer steals)
|7:36
|Keon Thompson blocks Jose Placer's two point layup
|7:34
|Selton Miguel offensive rebound
|7:28
|Kasean Pryor misses three point jump shot
|7:28
|Kasean Pryor offensive rebound
|7:28
|Mathok Majok personal foul
|7:28
|TV timeout
|7:28
|+1
|Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-49
|7:28
|+1
|Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-49
|7:11
|Corey Walker Jr. shooting foul (Rahsool Diggins draws the foul)
|7:11
|+1
|Rahsool Diggins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-50
|7:11
|Rahsool Diggins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:11
|Kasean Pryor defensive rebound
|7:05
|Keon Thompson personal foul (Kasean Pryor draws the foul)
|7:05
|+1
|Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-50
|7:05
|+1
|Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-50
|6:57
|Kobe Knox personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|6:57
|Matt Cross misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:57
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-51
|6:37
|Josh Cohen shooting foul (Corey Walker Jr. draws the foul)
|6:37
|+1
|Corey Walker Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-51
|6:37
|+1
|Corey Walker Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-51
|6:11
|Matt Cross offensive foul (Kasean Pryor draws the foul)
|6:11
|Matt Cross turnover (offensive foul)
|6:04
|Keon Thompson personal foul (Jayden Reid draws the foul)
|6:04
|+1
|Jayden Reid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-51
|6:04
|+1
|Jayden Reid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-51
|5:32
|+2
|Jayden Ndjigue makes two point jump shot
|44-53
|5:06
|Selton Miguel misses two point jump shot
|5:04
|Jayden Reid offensive rebound
|4:55
|Kasean Pryor misses three point jump shot
|4:53
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|4:51
|Corey Walker Jr. personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|4:51
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-54
|4:51
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-55
|4:28
|Chris Youngblood misses two point jump shot
|4:26
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|4:19
|Chris Youngblood blocks Jaylen Curry's two point layup
|4:17
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|4:17
|Matt Cross misses two point jump shot
|4:15
|Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound
|4:07
|+3
|Jaylen Curry makes three point jump shot (Jayden Ndjigue assists)
|44-58
|3:47
|+2
|Corey Walker Jr. makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists)
|46-58
|3:09
|+2
|Jayden Ndjigue makes two point jump shot (Josh Cohen assists)
|46-60
|3:01
|Bulls 30 second timeout
|3:01
|Bulls technical foul
|3:01
|Bulls turnover (offensive foul)
|3:01
|Amir Abdur-Rahim technical foul
|3:01
|+1
|Matt Cross makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|46-61
|3:01
|+1
|Matt Cross makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|46-62
|2:35
|+3
|Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (Jayden Reid assists)
|49-62
|2:29
|Matt Cross offensive foul
|2:29
|Matt Cross turnover (offensive foul)
|2:19
|Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|2:17
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|2:09
|Selton Miguel personal foul (Jayden Ndjigue draws the foul)
|2:09
|Jayden Ndjigue misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:09
|+1
|Jayden Ndjigue makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-63
|1:50
|Jayden Ndjigue blocks Chris Youngblood's two point layup
|1:48
|Robert Davis Jr. defensive rebound
|1:41
|Jayden Ndjigue turnover (lost ball)
|1:35
|Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|1:33
|Selton Miguel offensive rebound
|1:24
|+3
|Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (Chris Youngblood assists)
|52-63
|1:21
|Bulls 30 second timeout
|1:19
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|1:09
|Corey Walker Jr. personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|1:09
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-64
|1:09
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-65
|0:53
|+2
|Corey Walker Jr. makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists)
|54-65
|0:53
|Minutemen 60 second timeout
|0:52
|Chris Youngblood personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|0:52
|Matt Cross misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:52
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-66
|0:44
|Josh Cohen shooting foul (Kasean Pryor draws the foul)
|0:44
|+1
|Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-66
|0:44
|+1
|Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-66
|0:43
|Kobe Knox personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|0:43
|Matt Cross misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:43
|Matt Cross misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:43
|Kasean Pryor defensive rebound
|0:33
|Jayden Reid misses three point jump shot
|0:31
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|0:04
|Minutemen turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|66
|Field Goals
|15-55 (27.3%)
|18-54 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-22 (22.7%)
|4-25 (16.0%)
|Free Throws
|21-27 (77.8%)
|26-41 (63.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|46
|Offensive
|11
|13
|Defensive
|22
|31
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|16
|Fouls
|30
|25
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Team Stats
|South Florida 2-4
|71.0 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Massachusetts 4-1
|89.5 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|21.5 APG
|
|27.3
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|22.7
|3PT FG%
|16.0
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|63.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Hines Jr.
|9
|4
|2
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Placer
|6
|2
|1
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|C. Youngblood
|4
|4
|2
|1/13
|0/4
|2/2
|5
|27
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|K. Knox
|2
|3
|0
|0/6
|0/4
|2/4
|3
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Tobiloba
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Miguel
|16
|5
|4
|5/11
|4/5
|2/2
|2
|31
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|K. Pryor
|8
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|8/9
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Walker Jr.
|6
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Reid
|3
|3
|3
|0/5
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|B. Stroud
|2
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|7
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|G. Jones III
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Ogunleye
|0
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|15
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|N. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Balagam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jennings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|33
|12
|15/55
|5/22
|21/27
|30
|200
|8
|2
|17
|11
|22