away team background logo
home team background logo
SJST
MNTNA

2nd Half
SJSU
Spartans
1
MONT
Grizzlies
5

Time Team Play Score
16:57   Te'Jon Sawyer defensive rebound  
16:59   Trey Anderson misses two point turnaround jump shot  
17:18 +2 Laolu Oke makes two point layup (Josh Vazquez assists) 25-41
17:43   Money Williams defensive rebound  
17:45   Trey Anderson misses three point stepback jump shot  
17:57   Money Williams personal foul (Alvaro Cardenas draws the foul)  
18:01   Money Williams turnover (bad pass) (Alvaro Cardenas steals)  
18:18   Adrame Diongue turnover (lost ball) (Dischon Thomas steals)  
18:28   Myron Amey Jr. defensive rebound  
18:30   Aanen Moody misses three point pullup jump shot  
18:39   Myron Amey Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Money Williams steals)  
18:47   Trey Anderson defensive rebound  
18:49   Dischon Thomas misses three point jump shot  
18:59 +1 Adrame Diongue makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-39
18:59   Adrame Diongue misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:59   Money Williams shooting foul (Adrame Diongue draws the foul)  
19:22 +3 Josh Vazquez makes three point jump shot (Laolu Oke assists) 24-39
19:38   Spartans turnover (bad pass) (Grizzlies steals)  

1st Half
SJSU
Spartans
24
MONT
Grizzlies
36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:05 +3 Money Williams makes three point pullup jump shot 24-36
0:36 +2 Trey Anderson makes two point driving layup 24-33
0:54   Garrett Anderson defensive rebound  
0:56   Blake Jones misses two point turnaround jump shot  
0:56   Jump ball. Money Williams vs. Trey Anderson (Grizzlies gains possession)  
1:01   Money Williams offensive rebound  
1:01   Trey Anderson blocks Money Williams's two point layup  
1:03   Money Williams offensive rebound  
1:05   Money Williams misses two point cutting layup  
1:11   Trey Anderson personal foul  
1:22   Money Williams defensive rebound  
1:22   Latrell Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:22   Brandon Whitney personal foul (Latrell Davis draws the foul)  
1:38 +2 Laolu Oke makes two point floating jump shot (Josh Vazquez assists) 22-33
2:04   Grizzlies defensive rebound  
2:07   Tibet Gorener misses two point turnaround jump shot  
2:38 +2 Money Williams makes two point driving layup 22-31
3:05   Brandon Whitney defensive rebound  
3:05   Trey Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:05   Giordan Williams personal foul (Trey Anderson draws the foul)  
3:06   Spartans offensive rebound  
3:08   Ricky Mitchell Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:14   Garrett Anderson offensive rebound  
3:16   Tibet Gorener misses three point pullup jump shot  
3:28 +2 Brandon Whitney makes two point putback layup 22-29
3:32   Brandon Whitney offensive rebound  
3:34   Giordan Williams misses three point jump shot  
3:43   TV timeout  
3:43   Grizzlies 30 second timeout  
3:44 +3 Tibet Gorener makes three point jump shot (Ricky Mitchell Jr. assists) 22-27
3:51   Aanen Moody turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Mitchell Jr. steals)  
3:57   Money Williams defensive rebound  
3:59   Trey Anderson misses two point pullup jump shot  
4:07   Trey Anderson defensive rebound  
4:09   Money Williams misses two point stepback jump shot  
4:24   Aanen Moody defensive rebound  
4:26   Ricky Mitchell Jr. misses three point stepback jump shot  
4:37   Te'Jon Sawyer turnover (lost ball)  
4:57 +2 Garrett Anderson makes two point running reverse layup (William Humer assists) 19-27
5:07   Tibet Gorener defensive rebound  
5:09   Tibet Gorener blocks Aanen Moody's two point hook shot  
5:30   Blake Jones defensive rebound  
5:32   Alvaro Cardenas misses two point driving layup  
5:38   Te'Jon Sawyer turnover (bad pass) (Tibet Gorener steals)  
5:52 +2 William Humer makes two point cutting layup (Alvaro Cardenas assists) 17-27
6:01 +3 Josh Vazquez makes three point jump shot (Money Williams assists) 15-27
6:13   Money Williams defensive rebound  
6:13   Trey Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:13   Blake Jones personal foul (Trey Anderson draws the foul)  
6:23   Tibet Gorener defensive rebound  
6:25   Money Williams misses three point jump shot  
6:41 +3 Alvaro Cardenas makes three point pullup jump shot 15-24
6:48   Alvaro Cardenas defensive rebound  
6:50   Brandon Whitney misses three point jump shot  
7:06   Brandon Whitney defensive rebound  
7:08   Te'Jon Sawyer blocks Trey Anderson's two point driving layup  
7:27   Spartans defensive rebound  
7:29   Aanen Moody misses three point jump shot  
7:46 +1 William Humer makes regular free throw 1 of 1 12-24
7:46   Dischon Thomas shooting foul (William Humer draws the foul)  
7:46 +2 William Humer makes two point reverse layup 11-24
7:55   TV timeout  
7:56   Tibet Gorener offensive rebound  
7:58   Tibet Gorener misses two point driving layup  
8:05   Te'Jon Sawyer personal foul (William Humer draws the foul)  
8:19 +2 Te'Jon Sawyer makes two point bank hook shot (Aanen Moody assists) 9-24
8:41 +2 William Humer makes two point cutting layup (Alvaro Cardenas assists) 9-22
8:54   Giordan Williams turnover (traveling)  
9:09   Adrame Diongue personal foul  
9:18   Spartans 30 second timeout  
9:18   Adrame Diongue personal foul (Te'Jon Sawyer draws the foul)  
9:27   Alvaro Cardenas turnover (traveling)  
9:55 +3 Money Williams makes three point jump shot (Brandon Whitney assists) 7-22
10:02   Alvaro Cardenas turnover  
10:07 +2 Blake Jones makes two point layup (Money Williams assists) 7-19
10:15   Money Williams defensive rebound  
10:17   Diogo Seixas misses two point driving layup  
10:40 +2 Te'Jon Sawyer makes two point hook shot (Blake Jones assists) 7-17
10:52   TV timeout  
10:52   Diogo Seixas turnover (offensive foul)  
10:52   Diogo Seixas offensive foul  
11:00   Diogo Seixas defensive rebound  
11:02   Brandon Whitney misses two point driving floating jump shot  
11:22 +3 Trey Anderson makes three point jump shot (Myron Amey Jr. assists) 7-15
11:30   Trey Anderson defensive rebound  
11:32   Dischon Thomas misses two point turnaround hook shot  
11:47   Money Williams defensive rebound  
11:49   Diogo Seixas misses three point jump shot  
12:10 +2 Money Williams makes two point cutting layup (Dischon Thomas assists) 4-15
12:22   Diogo Seixas turnover (bad pass)  
12:35   Trey Anderson defensive rebound  
12:37   Te'Jon Sawyer misses two point turnaround bank jump shot  
12:52   Grizzlies offensive rebound  
12:55   Aanen Moody misses three point jump shot  
13:09 +1 Tibet Gorener makes regular free throw 3 of 3 4-13
13:09   Tibet Gorener misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
13:09 +1 Tibet Gorener makes regular free throw 1 of 3 3-13
13:09   Laolu Oke shooting foul (Tibet Gorener draws the foul)  
13:41 +2 Money Williams makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot 2-13
14:00   Alvaro Cardenas turnover (bad pass)  
14:23 +2 Money Williams makes two point driving layup 2-11
14:38   TV timeout  
14:38   Grizzlies defensive rebound  
14:41   William Humer misses two point jump shot  
15:08 +2 Te'Jon Sawyer makes two point hook shot (Dischon Thomas assists) 2-9
15:17   Tibet Gorener turnover (lost ball)  
15:34 +2 Te'Jon Sawyer makes two point putback layup 2-7
15:40   Te'Jon Sawyer offensive rebound  
15:42   Giordan Williams misses two point driving layup  
16:00   Dischon Thomas defensive rebound  
16:02   Giordan Williams blocks Myron Amey Jr.'s two point driving layup  
16:10   Laolu Oke turnover (offensive foul)  
16:10   Laolu Oke offensive foul (Trey Anderson draws the foul)  
16:30 +2 William Humer makes two point cutting layup (Alvaro Cardenas assists) 2-5
16:44   Josh Vazquez turnover (offensive foul)  
16:44   Josh Vazquez offensive foul  
16:44   Tibet Gorener personal foul (Aanen Moody draws the foul)  
16:59   Laolu Oke defensive rebound  
17:01   Myron Amey Jr. misses two point driving finger roll layup  
17:14 +2 Money Williams makes two point driving layup 0-5
17:21   Money Williams defensive rebound  
17:23   Adrame Diongue misses two point alley-oop layup  
17:37   Spartans defensive rebound  
17:39   Dischon Thomas misses two point layup  
17:50   Myron Amey Jr. personal foul (Money Williams draws the foul)  
17:57   Adrame Diongue turnover (traveling)  
18:04   Josh Vazquez personal foul (Alvaro Cardenas draws the foul)  
18:27   Adrame Diongue defensive rebound  
18:29   Dischon Thomas misses three point jump shot  
18:39   Josh Vazquez defensive rebound  
18:41   Trey Anderson misses two point driving layup  
18:54 +3 Josh Vazquez makes three point jump shot (Dischon Thomas assists) 0-3
19:09   Laolu Oke offensive rebound  
19:11   Dischon Thomas misses two point turnaround hook shot  
19:32   Dischon Thomas defensive rebound  
19:34   Tibet Gorener misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Adrame Diongue vs. Laolu Oke (Spartans gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 25 41
Field Goals 9-27 (33.3%) 18-37 (48.6%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 5-13 (38.5%)
Free Throws 4-9 (44.4%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 16 24
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 11 16
Team 3 3
Assists 6 11
Steals 3 3
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 6 11
Technicals 0 0
21
W. Humer F
9 PTS, 1 AST
0
M. Williams G
16 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
San Jose State 5-3 24125
Montana 2-4 36541
Dahlberg Arena Missoula, MT
Dahlberg Arena Missoula, MT
Team Stats
San Jose State 5-3 75.6 PPG 38.0 RPG 14.0 APG
Montana 2-4 70.8 PPG 38.8 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
00
. Humer F 4.9 PPG 2.9 RPG 0.6 APG 48.4 FG%
00
. Williams G 13.3 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.3 APG 39.3 FG%
Top Scorers
21
W. Humer F 9 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
0
M. Williams G 16 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
33.3 FG% 48.6
33.3 3PT FG% 38.5
44.4 FT% 0
San Jose State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Anderson 5 4 0 2/7 1/2 0/2 1 - 0 1 0 0 4
T. Gorener 5 3 0 1/5 1/3 2/3 1 - 1 1 1 1 2
A. Cardenas 3 1 3 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 3 0 1
A. Diongue 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 - 0 0 2 0 1
M. Amey Jr. 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Humer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Seixas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mitchell Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Vaihola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Perry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Goodarzi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wise - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Blackerby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 13 6 9/27 3/9 4/9 6 0 3 2 9 2 11
Montana
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Williams 16 9 2 7/11 2/3 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 2 7
J. Vazquez 9 1 2 3/3 3/3 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 1
L. Oke 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 1 1
A. Moody 0 1 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
D. Thomas 0 2 3 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Sawyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Whitney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nap - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bateman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Davidson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Shoff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 21 11 18/37 5/13 0/0 11 0 3 2 7 5 16
