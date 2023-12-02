SJST
MNTNA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|16:57
|Te'Jon Sawyer defensive rebound
|16:59
|Trey Anderson misses two point turnaround jump shot
|17:18
|+2
|Laolu Oke makes two point layup (Josh Vazquez assists)
|25-41
|17:43
|Money Williams defensive rebound
|17:45
|Trey Anderson misses three point stepback jump shot
|17:57
|Money Williams personal foul (Alvaro Cardenas draws the foul)
|18:01
|Money Williams turnover (bad pass) (Alvaro Cardenas steals)
|18:18
|Adrame Diongue turnover (lost ball) (Dischon Thomas steals)
|18:28
|Myron Amey Jr. defensive rebound
|18:30
|Aanen Moody misses three point pullup jump shot
|18:39
|Myron Amey Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Money Williams steals)
|18:47
|Trey Anderson defensive rebound
|18:49
|Dischon Thomas misses three point jump shot
|18:59
|+1
|Adrame Diongue makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-39
|18:59
|Adrame Diongue misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:59
|Money Williams shooting foul (Adrame Diongue draws the foul)
|19:22
|+3
|Josh Vazquez makes three point jump shot (Laolu Oke assists)
|24-39
|19:38
|Spartans turnover (bad pass) (Grizzlies steals)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:05
|+3
|Money Williams makes three point pullup jump shot
|24-36
|0:36
|+2
|Trey Anderson makes two point driving layup
|24-33
|0:54
|Garrett Anderson defensive rebound
|0:56
|Blake Jones misses two point turnaround jump shot
|0:56
|Jump ball. Money Williams vs. Trey Anderson (Grizzlies gains possession)
|1:01
|Money Williams offensive rebound
|1:01
|Trey Anderson blocks Money Williams's two point layup
|1:03
|Money Williams offensive rebound
|1:05
|Money Williams misses two point cutting layup
|1:11
|Trey Anderson personal foul
|1:22
|Money Williams defensive rebound
|1:22
|Latrell Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:22
|Brandon Whitney personal foul (Latrell Davis draws the foul)
|1:38
|+2
|Laolu Oke makes two point floating jump shot (Josh Vazquez assists)
|22-33
|2:04
|Grizzlies defensive rebound
|2:07
|Tibet Gorener misses two point turnaround jump shot
|2:38
|+2
|Money Williams makes two point driving layup
|22-31
|3:05
|Brandon Whitney defensive rebound
|3:05
|Trey Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:05
|Giordan Williams personal foul (Trey Anderson draws the foul)
|3:06
|Spartans offensive rebound
|3:08
|Ricky Mitchell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:14
|Garrett Anderson offensive rebound
|3:16
|Tibet Gorener misses three point pullup jump shot
|3:28
|+2
|Brandon Whitney makes two point putback layup
|22-29
|3:32
|Brandon Whitney offensive rebound
|3:34
|Giordan Williams misses three point jump shot
|3:43
|TV timeout
|3:43
|Grizzlies 30 second timeout
|3:44
|+3
|Tibet Gorener makes three point jump shot (Ricky Mitchell Jr. assists)
|22-27
|3:51
|Aanen Moody turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Mitchell Jr. steals)
|3:57
|Money Williams defensive rebound
|3:59
|Trey Anderson misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:07
|Trey Anderson defensive rebound
|4:09
|Money Williams misses two point stepback jump shot
|4:24
|Aanen Moody defensive rebound
|4:26
|Ricky Mitchell Jr. misses three point stepback jump shot
|4:37
|Te'Jon Sawyer turnover (lost ball)
|4:57
|+2
|Garrett Anderson makes two point running reverse layup (William Humer assists)
|19-27
|5:07
|Tibet Gorener defensive rebound
|5:09
|Tibet Gorener blocks Aanen Moody's two point hook shot
|5:30
|Blake Jones defensive rebound
|5:32
|Alvaro Cardenas misses two point driving layup
|5:38
|Te'Jon Sawyer turnover (bad pass) (Tibet Gorener steals)
|5:52
|+2
|William Humer makes two point cutting layup (Alvaro Cardenas assists)
|17-27
|6:01
|+3
|Josh Vazquez makes three point jump shot (Money Williams assists)
|15-27
|6:13
|Money Williams defensive rebound
|6:13
|Trey Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:13
|Blake Jones personal foul (Trey Anderson draws the foul)
|6:23
|Tibet Gorener defensive rebound
|6:25
|Money Williams misses three point jump shot
|6:41
|+3
|Alvaro Cardenas makes three point pullup jump shot
|15-24
|6:48
|Alvaro Cardenas defensive rebound
|6:50
|Brandon Whitney misses three point jump shot
|7:06
|Brandon Whitney defensive rebound
|7:08
|Te'Jon Sawyer blocks Trey Anderson's two point driving layup
|7:27
|Spartans defensive rebound
|7:29
|Aanen Moody misses three point jump shot
|7:46
|+1
|William Humer makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-24
|7:46
|Dischon Thomas shooting foul (William Humer draws the foul)
|7:46
|+2
|William Humer makes two point reverse layup
|11-24
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:56
|Tibet Gorener offensive rebound
|7:58
|Tibet Gorener misses two point driving layup
|8:05
|Te'Jon Sawyer personal foul (William Humer draws the foul)
|8:19
|+2
|Te'Jon Sawyer makes two point bank hook shot (Aanen Moody assists)
|9-24
|8:41
|+2
|William Humer makes two point cutting layup (Alvaro Cardenas assists)
|9-22
|8:54
|Giordan Williams turnover (traveling)
|9:09
|Adrame Diongue personal foul
|9:18
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|9:18
|Adrame Diongue personal foul (Te'Jon Sawyer draws the foul)
|9:27
|Alvaro Cardenas turnover (traveling)
|9:55
|+3
|Money Williams makes three point jump shot (Brandon Whitney assists)
|7-22
|10:02
|Alvaro Cardenas turnover
|10:07
|+2
|Blake Jones makes two point layup (Money Williams assists)
|7-19
|10:15
|Money Williams defensive rebound
|10:17
|Diogo Seixas misses two point driving layup
|10:40
|+2
|Te'Jon Sawyer makes two point hook shot (Blake Jones assists)
|7-17
|10:52
|TV timeout
|10:52
|Diogo Seixas turnover (offensive foul)
|10:52
|Diogo Seixas offensive foul
|11:00
|Diogo Seixas defensive rebound
|11:02
|Brandon Whitney misses two point driving floating jump shot
|11:22
|+3
|Trey Anderson makes three point jump shot (Myron Amey Jr. assists)
|7-15
|11:30
|Trey Anderson defensive rebound
|11:32
|Dischon Thomas misses two point turnaround hook shot
|11:47
|Money Williams defensive rebound
|11:49
|Diogo Seixas misses three point jump shot
|12:10
|+2
|Money Williams makes two point cutting layup (Dischon Thomas assists)
|4-15
|12:22
|Diogo Seixas turnover (bad pass)
|12:35
|Trey Anderson defensive rebound
|12:37
|Te'Jon Sawyer misses two point turnaround bank jump shot
|12:52
|Grizzlies offensive rebound
|12:55
|Aanen Moody misses three point jump shot
|13:09
|+1
|Tibet Gorener makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|4-13
|13:09
|Tibet Gorener misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|13:09
|+1
|Tibet Gorener makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|3-13
|13:09
|Laolu Oke shooting foul (Tibet Gorener draws the foul)
|13:41
|+2
|Money Williams makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|2-13
|14:00
|Alvaro Cardenas turnover (bad pass)
|14:23
|+2
|Money Williams makes two point driving layup
|2-11
|14:38
|TV timeout
|14:38
|Grizzlies defensive rebound
|14:41
|William Humer misses two point jump shot
|15:08
|+2
|Te'Jon Sawyer makes two point hook shot (Dischon Thomas assists)
|2-9
|15:17
|Tibet Gorener turnover (lost ball)
|15:34
|+2
|Te'Jon Sawyer makes two point putback layup
|2-7
|15:40
|Te'Jon Sawyer offensive rebound
|15:42
|Giordan Williams misses two point driving layup
|16:00
|Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|16:02
|Giordan Williams blocks Myron Amey Jr.'s two point driving layup
|16:10
|Laolu Oke turnover (offensive foul)
|16:10
|Laolu Oke offensive foul (Trey Anderson draws the foul)
|16:30
|+2
|William Humer makes two point cutting layup (Alvaro Cardenas assists)
|2-5
|16:44
|Josh Vazquez turnover (offensive foul)
|16:44
|Josh Vazquez offensive foul
|16:44
|Tibet Gorener personal foul (Aanen Moody draws the foul)
|16:59
|Laolu Oke defensive rebound
|17:01
|Myron Amey Jr. misses two point driving finger roll layup
|17:14
|+2
|Money Williams makes two point driving layup
|0-5
|17:21
|Money Williams defensive rebound
|17:23
|Adrame Diongue misses two point alley-oop layup
|17:37
|Spartans defensive rebound
|17:39
|Dischon Thomas misses two point layup
|17:50
|Myron Amey Jr. personal foul (Money Williams draws the foul)
|17:57
|Adrame Diongue turnover (traveling)
|18:04
|Josh Vazquez personal foul (Alvaro Cardenas draws the foul)
|18:27
|Adrame Diongue defensive rebound
|18:29
|Dischon Thomas misses three point jump shot
|18:39
|Josh Vazquez defensive rebound
|18:41
|Trey Anderson misses two point driving layup
|18:54
|+3
|Josh Vazquez makes three point jump shot (Dischon Thomas assists)
|0-3
|19:09
|Laolu Oke offensive rebound
|19:11
|Dischon Thomas misses two point turnaround hook shot
|19:32
|Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|19:34
|Tibet Gorener misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Adrame Diongue vs. Laolu Oke (Spartans gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|25
|41
|Field Goals
|9-27 (33.3%)
|18-37 (48.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-9 (33.3%)
|5-13 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|4-9 (44.4%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|24
|Offensive
|2
|5
|Defensive
|11
|16
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|6
|11
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|7
|Fouls
|6
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
16 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|San Jose State 5-3
|75.6 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Montana 2-4
|70.8 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Humer F
|4.9 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|0.6 APG
|48.4 FG%
|
00
|. Williams G
|13.3 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|2.3 APG
|39.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Humer F
|9 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|M. Williams G
|16 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|48.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|44.4
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Anderson
|5
|4
|0
|2/7
|1/2
|0/2
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|T. Gorener
|5
|3
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|2/3
|1
|-
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|A. Cardenas
|3
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Diongue
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Amey Jr.
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Total
|25
|13
|6
|9/27
|3/9
|4/9
|6
|0
|3
|2
|9
|2
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Williams
|16
|9
|2
|7/11
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|J. Vazquez
|9
|1
|2
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Oke
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Moody
|0
|1
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Thomas
|0
|2
|3
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Total
|41
|21
|11
|18/37
|5/13
|0/0
|11
|0
|3
|2
|7
|5
|16