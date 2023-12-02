away team background logo
STBON
BUFF

1st Half
STBN
Bonnies
39
BUF
Bulls
21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Bonnies gains possession)  
19:36   Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot  
19:34   Chad Venning offensive rebound  
19:22 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup 2-0
19:06   Daryl Banks III shooting foul (Zaakir Williamson draws the foul)  
19:06   Zaakir Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:06   Zaakir Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:06   Sy Chatman offensive rebound  
19:06   Ryan Sabol misses three point jump shot  
19:04   Assa Essamvous defensive rebound  
18:50   Assa Essamvous misses three point jump shot  
18:48   Ryan Sabol defensive rebound  
18:45   Ryan Sabol turnover (double dribble)  
18:42   Chad Venning turnover (lost ball)  
18:27 +2 Zaakir Williamson makes two point layup (Shawn Fulcher assists) 2-2
18:13   Zaakir Williamson blocks Assa Essamvous's two point jump shot  
18:11   Sy Chatman defensive rebound  
17:58   Sy Chatman misses three point jump shot  
17:56   Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound  
17:42 +3 Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Assa Essamvous assists) 5-2
17:26 +2 Anquan Boldin Jr. makes two point layup (Sy Chatman assists) 5-4
17:16 +2 Chad Venning makes two point jump shot 7-4
16:56   Zaakir Williamson misses two point jump shot  
16:54   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
16:28 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup 9-4
16:28   Shawn Fulcher personal foul  
16:28   TV timeout  
15:39 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-4
15:05   Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)  
14:35 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists) 12-4
14:07 +2 Jonnivius Smith makes two point jump shot 12-6
13:42   Mika Adams-Woods turnover (traveling)  
13:10   Shawn Fulcher misses three point jump shot  
13:08   Sy Chatman offensive rebound  
12:53   Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)  
12:43   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
12:41   Sy Chatman defensive rebound  
12:31   Shawn Fulcher turnover (lost ball) (Daryl Banks III steals)  
12:31   Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot  
12:29   Jonnivius Smith defensive rebound  
12:25   Shawn Fulcher turnover (lost ball) (Barry Evans steals)  
12:15 +3 Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot (Noel Brown assists) 15-6
11:59   Jonnivius Smith turnover (lost ball) (Moses Flowers steals)  
11:39   TV timeout  
11:33   Chad Venning misses two point jump shot  
11:31   Zaakir Williamson defensive rebound  
11:10   Ryan Sabol misses three point jump shot  
11:08   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
10:50   Zaakir Williamson shooting foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
10:50 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 3 16-6
10:50 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 3 17-6
10:50 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 3 of 3 18-6
10:23   Anquan Boldin Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:21   Assa Essamvous defensive rebound  
9:52   Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot  
9:50   Anquan Boldin Jr. defensive rebound  
9:50   Kanye Jones misses three point jump shot  
9:49   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
9:37   Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup  
9:35   Jonnivius Smith defensive rebound  
9:33 +2 Jonnivius Smith makes two point layup (Ryan Sabol assists) 18-8
9:21 +3 Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists) 21-8
9:11   Mika Adams-Woods personal foul  
9:03   Jonnivius Smith misses two point jump shot  
9:01   Bonnies defensive rebound  
9:01   Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)  
8:52   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
8:50   Ryan Sabol defensive rebound  
8:30   Anquan Boldin Jr. misses two point layup  
8:28   Jonnivius Smith offensive rebound  
8:21 +2 Jonnivius Smith makes two point jump shot 21-10
8:04 +3 Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists) 24-10
7:20   Chad Venning blocks Shawn Fulcher's two point layup  
7:18   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
7:12 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup (Mika Adams-Woods assists) 26-10
7:08   Bulls 30 second timeout  
6:58   Anquan Boldin Jr. turnover (traveling)  
6:36 +3 Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists) 29-10
6:01   Kanye Jones misses two point jump shot  
5:59   Zaakir Williamson offensive rebound  
5:50   Ryan Sabol misses three point jump shot  
5:48   Anquan Boldin Jr. offensive rebound  
5:48 +2 Anquan Boldin Jr. makes two point layup 29-12
5:41   Anquan Boldin Jr. personal foul  
5:32   Sy Chatman blocks Noel Brown's two point jump shot  
5:30   Kanye Jones defensive rebound  
5:09   Jonnivius Smith misses two point layup  
5:07   Ryan Sabol offensive rebound  
4:54 +2 Sy Chatman makes two point dunk (Ryan Sabol assists) 29-14
4:44   Assa Essamvous misses two point jump shot  
4:42   Sy Chatman defensive rebound  
4:30   Noel Brown blocks Sy Chatman's three point jump shot  
4:28   Assa Essamvous defensive rebound  
4:07   Assa Essamvous turnover (lost ball) (Kanye Jones steals)  
3:58 +2 Kanye Jones makes two point dunk 29-16
3:52   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
3:50   Barry Evans offensive rebound  
3:43 +2 Barry Evans makes two point jump shot 31-16
3:30   Ryan Sabol misses three point jump shot  
3:28   Jonnivius Smith offensive rebound  
3:05   Sy Chatman misses two point jump shot  
3:03   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
2:55 +2 Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup 33-16
2:50   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
2:34   Ryan Sabol misses two point layup  
2:32   Anquan Boldin Jr. offensive rebound  
2:24   Anquan Boldin Jr. misses two point layup  
2:22   Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound  
2:10   Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot  
2:08   Kanye Jones defensive rebound  
2:07   Chad Venning shooting foul (Kanye Jones draws the foul)  
2:05 +1 Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-17
2:05   Kanye Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:05   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
1:44 +3 Barry Evans makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists) 36-17
1:22   Barry Evans shooting foul (Sy Chatman draws the foul)  
1:22 +1 Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-18
1:22 +1 Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-19
1:14   Moses Flowers misses two point layup  
1:12   Moses Flowers offensive rebound  
1:04   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
1:02   Kanye Jones defensive rebound  
0:51 +2 Kanye Jones makes two point layup (Anquan Boldin Jr. assists) 36-21
0:51   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
0:38   Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot  
0:36   Chad Venning offensive rebound  
0:28 +3 Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists) 39-21
0:03   Sy Chatman misses two point jump shot  
0:01   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
STBN
Bonnies
41
BUF
Bulls
44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Ryan Sabol turnover (out of bounds)  
19:33 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup (Mika Adams-Woods assists) 41-21
19:05 +2 Zaakir Williamson makes two point layup (Shawn Fulcher assists) 41-23
19:05   Assa Essamvous shooting foul (Zaakir Williamson draws the foul)  
19:05 +1 Zaakir Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-24
18:55   Chad Venning misses two point jump shot  
18:53   Sy Chatman defensive rebound  
18:45   Ryan Sabol misses three point jump shot  
18:43   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
18:27 +2 Chad Venning makes two point jump shot (Assa Essamvous assists) 43-24
18:01   Sy Chatman turnover (lost ball) (Assa Essamvous steals)  
18:01   Sy Chatman personal foul  
17:38 +2 Chad Venning makes two point hook shot 45-24
17:10   Sy Chatman misses three point jump shot  
17:08   Jonnivius Smith offensive rebound  
17:03 +2 Jonnivius Smith makes two point dunk 45-26
16:40   Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup  
16:38   Sy Chatman defensive rebound  
16:31 +2 Jonnivius Smith makes two point dunk (Shawn Fulcher assists) 45-28
16:19   Chad Venning misses two point jump shot  
16:17   Sy Chatman defensive rebound  
16:11   Shawn Fulcher misses two point layup  
16:09   Jonnivius Smith offensive rebound  
16:04   Barry Evans personal foul  
16:04   TV timeout  
15:56 +1 Jonnivius Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-29
15:56 +1 Jonnivius Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-30
15:49 +3 Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Moses Flowers assists) 48-30
15:16   Mika Adams-Woods blocks Kanye Jones's two point jump shot  
15:14   Kanye Jones offensive rebound  
14:56   Mika Adams-Woods blocks Kanye Jones's two point layup  
14:54   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
14:54   Noel Brown turnover (Jonnivius Smith steals)  
14:44   Noel Brown personal foul  
14:43   Assa Essamvous shooting foul (Sy Chatman draws the foul)  
14:43 +1 Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-31
14:43 +1 Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-32
14:22 +2 Mika Adams-Woods makes two point jump shot (Noel Brown assists) 50-32
14:18   Jonnivius Smith shooting foul  
14:18 +1 Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 1 51-32
14:01 +2 Jonnivius Smith makes two point layup 51-34
13:37   Jonnivius Smith blocks Moses Flowers's two point jump shot  
13:35   Moses Flowers offensive rebound  
13:23 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup (Mika Adams-Woods assists) 53-34
13:00   Kanye Jones misses three point jump shot  
12:58   Bonnies defensive rebound  
12:46   Sy Chatman personal foul  
12:28   Chad Venning misses two point jump shot  
12:26   Zaakir Williamson defensive rebound  
12:17 +3 Shawn Fulcher makes three point jump shot 53-37
11:51   Sy Chatman blocks Chad Venning's two point layup  
11:51   Bulls defensive rebound  
11:51   TV timeout  
11:39   Sy Chatman turnover (lost ball) (Assa Essamvous steals)  
11:28   Ryan Sabol personal foul  
11:24 +2 Chad Venning makes two point jump shot 55-37
11:12   Anquan Boldin Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:10   Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound  
11:10   Shawn Fulcher personal foul  
11:03   Daryl Banks III turnover (bad pass) (Sy Chatman steals)  
10:51 +2 Sy Chatman makes two point dunk 55-39
10:43   Mika Adams-Woods turnover (lost ball) (Shawn Fulcher steals)  
10:43 +2 Sy Chatman makes two point layup (Shawn Fulcher assists) 55-41
10:43   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
10:27 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup (Mika Adams-Woods assists) 57-41
10:04   Shawn Fulcher misses three point jump shot  
10:02   Assa Essamvous defensive rebound  
9:51   Sy Chatman blocks Chad Venning's two point jump shot  
9:49   Assa Essamvous offensive rebound  
9:33 +3 Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists) 60-41
9:23   Assa Essamvous shooting foul (Kanye Jones draws the foul)  
9:23 +1 Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-42
9:23 +1 Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-43
9:05 +2 Chad Venning makes two point jump shot (Moses Flowers assists) 62-43
8:38   Sy Chatman turnover (bad pass) (Moses Flowers steals)  
8:21   Assa Essamvous misses three point jump shot  
8:19   Anquan Boldin Jr. defensive rebound  
8:04 +2 Zaakir Williamson makes two point layup 62-45
7:51   Mika Adams-Woods turnover (bad pass) (Shawn Fulcher steals)  
7:51   Shawn Fulcher misses two point layup  
7:51   Assa Essamvous defensive rebound  
7:51   Mika Adams-Woods turnover (out of bounds)  
7:51   TV timeout  
7:47 +3 Sy Chatman makes three point jump shot (Ryan Sabol assists) 62-48
7:34   Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot  
7:32   Mika Adams-Woods offensive rebound  
7:23 +2 Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup 64-48
7:17   Mika Adams-Woods personal foul  
7:11 +1 Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-49
7:05 +1 Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-50
6:56   Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot  
6:54   Shawn Fulcher defensive rebound  
6:38   Shawn Fulcher turnover (lost ball) (Daryl Banks III steals)  
6:30   Daryl Banks III turnover (Shawn Fulcher steals)  
6:30   Moses Flowers personal foul  
6:30   Shawn Fulcher misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:30   Shawn Fulcher misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:25   Ryan Sabol misses three point jump shot  
6:23   Anquan Boldin Jr. offensive rebound  
6:17   Barry Evans blocks Anquan Boldin Jr.'s two point layup  
6:15   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
6:04   Kanye Jones shooting foul  
6:04 +1 Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 65-50
6:03 +1 Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 66-50
5:51   Ryan Sabol misses two point jump shot  
5:49   Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound  
5:32   Shawn Fulcher personal foul  
5:32   Moses Flowers misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:32 +1 Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 67-50
5:20   Shawn Fulcher offensive foul  
5:20   Shawn Fulcher turnover (offensive foul)  
4:53 +3 Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (Barry Evans assists) 70-50
4:37   Moses Flowers personal foul  
4:37 +1 Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 70-51
4:37 +1 Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 70-52
4:24   Jonnivius Smith shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)  
4:24   Chad Venning misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:24   Chad Venning misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:24   Sy Chatman defensive rebound  
4:14   Anquan Boldin Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:12   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
3:58 +2 Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup (Chad Venning assists) 72-52
3:44   TV timeout  
3:27   Moses Flowers personal foul  
3:27 +1 Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 72-53
3:27   Kanye Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:27   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
3:25   Sy Chatman personal foul  
3:25   Barry Evans misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:25   Barry Evans misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:25   Sy Chatman defensive rebound  
3:17   Barry Evans shooting foul  
3:17   Sy Chatman misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
3:17 +1 Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 2 of 3 72-54
3:17 +1 Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 3 of 3 72-55
3:07   Ryan Sabol personal foul  
3:07 +1 Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 73-55
3:07 +1 Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 74-55
2:50   Shawn Fulcher misses two point layup  
2:48   Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound  
2:25   Assa Essamvous misses two point jump shot  
2:23   Sy Chatman defensive rebound  
2:15 +2 Sy Chatman makes two point dunk 74-57
2:15   Chad Venning shooting foul  
2:15 +1 Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 1 of 1 74-58
2:13   Anquan Boldin Jr. personal foul  
2:13 +1 Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2 75-58
2:13 +1 Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2 76-58
1:55   Chad Venning blocks Kanye Jones's two point layup  
1:53   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
1:39   Chad Venning turnover (bad pass) (Shawn Fulcher steals)  
1:29 +2 Sy Chatman makes two point dunk (Shawn Fulcher assists) 76-60
1:21   Kanye Jones personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
1:21 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 77-60
1:21 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 78-60
1:15 +2 Shawn Fulcher makes two point layup 78-62
1:00   Barry Evans turnover (lost ball) (Kanye Jones steals)  
0:52 +2 Shawn Fulcher makes two point layup (Kanye Jones assists) 78-64
0:52   Bulls 30 second timeout  
0:52   Mika Adams-Woods turnover  
0:50   Shawn Fulcher misses two point jump shot  
0:48   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
0:28   Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot  
0:26   Assa Essamvous offensive rebound  
0:15   Assa Essamvous misses two point layup  
0:14   Barry Evans offensive rebound  
0:13 +2 Barry Evans makes two point layup 80-64
0:12   Shawn Fulcher misses three point jump shot  
0:11   Anquan Boldin Jr. offensive rebound  
0:10   Assa Essamvous shooting foul  
0:10   Anquan Boldin Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:10 +1 Anquan Boldin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 80-65
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 80 65
Field Goals 28-57 (49.1%) 22-58 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 2-17 (11.8%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 19-27 (70.4%)
Total Rebounds 35 35
Offensive 9 13
Defensive 24 21
Team 2 1
Assists 19 11
Steals 7 8
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
32
C. Venning F
23 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
1
S. Chatman F
20 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
12T
Buffalo 1-7 214465
Team Stats
St. Bonaventure 5-2 70.5 PPG 35.8 RPG 14.0 APG
Buffalo 1-7 69.9 PPG 43.0 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
00
. Venning F 11.3 PPG 3.8 RPG 0.2 APG 56.9 FG%
00
. Chatman F 15.1 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.0 APG 48.1 FG%
Top Scorers
32
C. Venning F 23 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
1
S. Chatman F 20 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
49.1 FG% 37.9
43.5 3PT FG% 11.8
73.7 FT% 70.4
St. Bonaventure
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Venning 23 5 1 11/17 0/0 1/3 2 27 0 2 2 2 3
M. Adams-Woods 20 6 8 7/12 3/6 3/3 2 40 0 2 5 1 5
D. Banks III 14 4 3 3/8 3/7 5/5 1 40 2 0 2 0 4
B. Evans 7 8 1 3/3 1/1 0/2 3 26 1 1 1 2 6
A. Essamvous 0 7 2 0/6 0/2 0/0 4 30 2 0 1 2 5
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flowers 16 3 2 4/10 3/7 5/6 3 27 2 0 0 2 1
N. Brown 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 1 1 0 0
K. Luc - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Belardinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ostrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DeRose - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 33 19 28/57 10/23 14/19 16 201 7 6 12 9 24
Buffalo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Chatman 20 11 1 6/11 1/4 7/8 3 38 1 3 3 2 9
Z. Williamson 7 3 0 3/4 0/0 1/3 1 12 0 1 0 1 2
S. Fulcher 7 1 5 3/11 1/4 0/2 4 27 4 0 4 0 1
A. Boldin Jr. 5 6 1 2/8 0/1 1/2 2 35 0 0 1 4 2
R. Sabol 0 3 3 0/8 0/6 0/0 2 32 0 0 2 1 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Smith 14 6 0 6/8 0/0 2/2 2 23 1 1 1 4 2
K. Jones 12 4 1 2/8 0/2 8/10 2 27 2 0 0 1 3
L. McVeigh 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
I. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Famakinde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 34 11 22/58 2/17 19/27 16 201 8 5 11 13 21
