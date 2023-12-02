STBON
BUFF
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Bonnies gains possession)
|19:36
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|19:34
|Chad Venning offensive rebound
|19:22
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:06
|Daryl Banks III shooting foul (Zaakir Williamson draws the foul)
|19:06
|Zaakir Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:06
|Zaakir Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:06
|Sy Chatman offensive rebound
|19:06
|Ryan Sabol misses three point jump shot
|19:04
|Assa Essamvous defensive rebound
|18:50
|Assa Essamvous misses three point jump shot
|18:48
|Ryan Sabol defensive rebound
|18:45
|Ryan Sabol turnover (double dribble)
|18:42
|Chad Venning turnover (lost ball)
|18:27
|+2
|Zaakir Williamson makes two point layup (Shawn Fulcher assists)
|2-2
|18:13
|Zaakir Williamson blocks Assa Essamvous's two point jump shot
|18:11
|Sy Chatman defensive rebound
|17:58
|Sy Chatman misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
|17:42
|+3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Assa Essamvous assists)
|5-2
|17:26
|+2
|Anquan Boldin Jr. makes two point layup (Sy Chatman assists)
|5-4
|17:16
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point jump shot
|7-4
|16:56
|Zaakir Williamson misses two point jump shot
|16:54
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|16:28
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup
|9-4
|16:28
|Shawn Fulcher personal foul
|16:28
|TV timeout
|15:39
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-4
|15:05
|Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:35
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|12-4
|14:07
|+2
|Jonnivius Smith makes two point jump shot
|12-6
|13:42
|Mika Adams-Woods turnover (traveling)
|13:10
|Shawn Fulcher misses three point jump shot
|13:08
|Sy Chatman offensive rebound
|12:53
|Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:43
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|12:41
|Sy Chatman defensive rebound
|12:31
|Shawn Fulcher turnover (lost ball) (Daryl Banks III steals)
|12:31
|Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|Jonnivius Smith defensive rebound
|12:25
|Shawn Fulcher turnover (lost ball) (Barry Evans steals)
|12:15
|+3
|Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot (Noel Brown assists)
|15-6
|11:59
|Jonnivius Smith turnover (lost ball) (Moses Flowers steals)
|11:39
|TV timeout
|11:33
|Chad Venning misses two point jump shot
|11:31
|Zaakir Williamson defensive rebound
|11:10
|Ryan Sabol misses three point jump shot
|11:08
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|10:50
|Zaakir Williamson shooting foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|10:50
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|16-6
|10:50
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|17-6
|10:50
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|18-6
|10:23
|Anquan Boldin Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:21
|Assa Essamvous defensive rebound
|9:52
|Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot
|9:50
|Anquan Boldin Jr. defensive rebound
|9:50
|Kanye Jones misses three point jump shot
|9:49
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|9:37
|Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup
|9:35
|Jonnivius Smith defensive rebound
|9:33
|+2
|Jonnivius Smith makes two point layup (Ryan Sabol assists)
|18-8
|9:21
|+3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|21-8
|9:11
|Mika Adams-Woods personal foul
|9:03
|Jonnivius Smith misses two point jump shot
|9:01
|Bonnies defensive rebound
|9:01
|Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:52
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|Ryan Sabol defensive rebound
|8:30
|Anquan Boldin Jr. misses two point layup
|8:28
|Jonnivius Smith offensive rebound
|8:21
|+2
|Jonnivius Smith makes two point jump shot
|21-10
|8:04
|+3
|Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|24-10
|7:20
|Chad Venning blocks Shawn Fulcher's two point layup
|7:18
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|7:12
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|26-10
|7:08
|Bulls 30 second timeout
|6:58
|Anquan Boldin Jr. turnover (traveling)
|6:36
|+3
|Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists)
|29-10
|6:01
|Kanye Jones misses two point jump shot
|5:59
|Zaakir Williamson offensive rebound
|5:50
|Ryan Sabol misses three point jump shot
|5:48
|Anquan Boldin Jr. offensive rebound
|5:48
|+2
|Anquan Boldin Jr. makes two point layup
|29-12
|5:41
|Anquan Boldin Jr. personal foul
|5:32
|Sy Chatman blocks Noel Brown's two point jump shot
|5:30
|Kanye Jones defensive rebound
|5:09
|Jonnivius Smith misses two point layup
|5:07
|Ryan Sabol offensive rebound
|4:54
|+2
|Sy Chatman makes two point dunk (Ryan Sabol assists)
|29-14
|4:44
|Assa Essamvous misses two point jump shot
|4:42
|Sy Chatman defensive rebound
|4:30
|Noel Brown blocks Sy Chatman's three point jump shot
|4:28
|Assa Essamvous defensive rebound
|4:07
|Assa Essamvous turnover (lost ball) (Kanye Jones steals)
|3:58
|+2
|Kanye Jones makes two point dunk
|29-16
|3:52
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|3:50
|Barry Evans offensive rebound
|3:43
|+2
|Barry Evans makes two point jump shot
|31-16
|3:30
|Ryan Sabol misses three point jump shot
|3:28
|Jonnivius Smith offensive rebound
|3:05
|Sy Chatman misses two point jump shot
|3:03
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|2:55
|+2
|Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup
|33-16
|2:50
|Bonnies 30 second timeout
|2:34
|Ryan Sabol misses two point layup
|2:32
|Anquan Boldin Jr. offensive rebound
|2:24
|Anquan Boldin Jr. misses two point layup
|2:22
|Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
|2:10
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|2:08
|Kanye Jones defensive rebound
|2:07
|Chad Venning shooting foul (Kanye Jones draws the foul)
|2:05
|+1
|Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-17
|2:05
|Kanye Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:05
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|1:44
|+3
|Barry Evans makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|36-17
|1:22
|Barry Evans shooting foul (Sy Chatman draws the foul)
|1:22
|+1
|Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-18
|1:22
|+1
|Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-19
|1:14
|Moses Flowers misses two point layup
|1:12
|Moses Flowers offensive rebound
|1:04
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|1:02
|Kanye Jones defensive rebound
|0:51
|+2
|Kanye Jones makes two point layup (Anquan Boldin Jr. assists)
|36-21
|0:51
|Bonnies 30 second timeout
|0:38
|Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot
|0:36
|Chad Venning offensive rebound
|0:28
|+3
|Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists)
|39-21
|0:03
|Sy Chatman misses two point jump shot
|0:01
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Ryan Sabol turnover (out of bounds)
|19:33
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|41-21
|19:05
|+2
|Zaakir Williamson makes two point layup (Shawn Fulcher assists)
|41-23
|19:05
|Assa Essamvous shooting foul (Zaakir Williamson draws the foul)
|19:05
|+1
|Zaakir Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-24
|18:55
|Chad Venning misses two point jump shot
|18:53
|Sy Chatman defensive rebound
|18:45
|Ryan Sabol misses three point jump shot
|18:43
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|18:27
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point jump shot (Assa Essamvous assists)
|43-24
|18:01
|Sy Chatman turnover (lost ball) (Assa Essamvous steals)
|18:01
|Sy Chatman personal foul
|17:38
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point hook shot
|45-24
|17:10
|Sy Chatman misses three point jump shot
|17:08
|Jonnivius Smith offensive rebound
|17:03
|+2
|Jonnivius Smith makes two point dunk
|45-26
|16:40
|Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup
|16:38
|Sy Chatman defensive rebound
|16:31
|+2
|Jonnivius Smith makes two point dunk (Shawn Fulcher assists)
|45-28
|16:19
|Chad Venning misses two point jump shot
|16:17
|Sy Chatman defensive rebound
|16:11
|Shawn Fulcher misses two point layup
|16:09
|Jonnivius Smith offensive rebound
|16:04
|Barry Evans personal foul
|16:04
|TV timeout
|15:56
|+1
|Jonnivius Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-29
|15:56
|+1
|Jonnivius Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-30
|15:49
|+3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Moses Flowers assists)
|48-30
|15:16
|Mika Adams-Woods blocks Kanye Jones's two point jump shot
|15:14
|Kanye Jones offensive rebound
|14:56
|Mika Adams-Woods blocks Kanye Jones's two point layup
|14:54
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|14:54
|Noel Brown turnover (Jonnivius Smith steals)
|14:44
|Noel Brown personal foul
|14:43
|Assa Essamvous shooting foul (Sy Chatman draws the foul)
|14:43
|+1
|Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-31
|14:43
|+1
|Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-32
|14:22
|+2
|Mika Adams-Woods makes two point jump shot (Noel Brown assists)
|50-32
|14:18
|Jonnivius Smith shooting foul
|14:18
|+1
|Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-32
|14:01
|+2
|Jonnivius Smith makes two point layup
|51-34
|13:37
|Jonnivius Smith blocks Moses Flowers's two point jump shot
|13:35
|Moses Flowers offensive rebound
|13:23
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|53-34
|13:00
|Kanye Jones misses three point jump shot
|12:58
|Bonnies defensive rebound
|12:46
|Sy Chatman personal foul
|12:28
|Chad Venning misses two point jump shot
|12:26
|Zaakir Williamson defensive rebound
|12:17
|+3
|Shawn Fulcher makes three point jump shot
|53-37
|11:51
|Sy Chatman blocks Chad Venning's two point layup
|11:51
|Bulls defensive rebound
|11:51
|TV timeout
|11:39
|Sy Chatman turnover (lost ball) (Assa Essamvous steals)
|11:28
|Ryan Sabol personal foul
|11:24
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point jump shot
|55-37
|11:12
|Anquan Boldin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
|11:10
|Shawn Fulcher personal foul
|11:03
|Daryl Banks III turnover (bad pass) (Sy Chatman steals)
|10:51
|+2
|Sy Chatman makes two point dunk
|55-39
|10:43
|Mika Adams-Woods turnover (lost ball) (Shawn Fulcher steals)
|10:43
|+2
|Sy Chatman makes two point layup (Shawn Fulcher assists)
|55-41
|10:43
|Bonnies 30 second timeout
|10:27
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|57-41
|10:04
|Shawn Fulcher misses three point jump shot
|10:02
|Assa Essamvous defensive rebound
|9:51
|Sy Chatman blocks Chad Venning's two point jump shot
|9:49
|Assa Essamvous offensive rebound
|9:33
|+3
|Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists)
|60-41
|9:23
|Assa Essamvous shooting foul (Kanye Jones draws the foul)
|9:23
|+1
|Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-42
|9:23
|+1
|Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-43
|9:05
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point jump shot (Moses Flowers assists)
|62-43
|8:38
|Sy Chatman turnover (bad pass) (Moses Flowers steals)
|8:21
|Assa Essamvous misses three point jump shot
|8:19
|Anquan Boldin Jr. defensive rebound
|8:04
|+2
|Zaakir Williamson makes two point layup
|62-45
|7:51
|Mika Adams-Woods turnover (bad pass) (Shawn Fulcher steals)
|7:51
|Shawn Fulcher misses two point layup
|7:51
|Assa Essamvous defensive rebound
|7:51
|Mika Adams-Woods turnover (out of bounds)
|7:51
|TV timeout
|7:47
|+3
|Sy Chatman makes three point jump shot (Ryan Sabol assists)
|62-48
|7:34
|Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot
|7:32
|Mika Adams-Woods offensive rebound
|7:23
|+2
|Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup
|64-48
|7:17
|Mika Adams-Woods personal foul
|7:11
|+1
|Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-49
|7:05
|+1
|Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-50
|6:56
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|6:54
|Shawn Fulcher defensive rebound
|6:38
|Shawn Fulcher turnover (lost ball) (Daryl Banks III steals)
|6:30
|Daryl Banks III turnover (Shawn Fulcher steals)
|6:30
|Moses Flowers personal foul
|6:30
|Shawn Fulcher misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:30
|Shawn Fulcher misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:25
|Ryan Sabol misses three point jump shot
|6:23
|Anquan Boldin Jr. offensive rebound
|6:17
|Barry Evans blocks Anquan Boldin Jr.'s two point layup
|6:15
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|6:04
|Kanye Jones shooting foul
|6:04
|+1
|Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-50
|6:03
|+1
|Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-50
|5:51
|Ryan Sabol misses two point jump shot
|5:49
|Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
|5:32
|Shawn Fulcher personal foul
|5:32
|Moses Flowers misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:32
|+1
|Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-50
|5:20
|Shawn Fulcher offensive foul
|5:20
|Shawn Fulcher turnover (offensive foul)
|4:53
|+3
|Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (Barry Evans assists)
|70-50
|4:37
|Moses Flowers personal foul
|4:37
|+1
|Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-51
|4:37
|+1
|Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-52
|4:24
|Jonnivius Smith shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)
|4:24
|Chad Venning misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:24
|Chad Venning misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:24
|Sy Chatman defensive rebound
|4:14
|Anquan Boldin Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:12
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|3:58
|+2
|Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup (Chad Venning assists)
|72-52
|3:44
|TV timeout
|3:27
|Moses Flowers personal foul
|3:27
|+1
|Kanye Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-53
|3:27
|Kanye Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:27
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|3:25
|Sy Chatman personal foul
|3:25
|Barry Evans misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:25
|Barry Evans misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:25
|Sy Chatman defensive rebound
|3:17
|Barry Evans shooting foul
|3:17
|Sy Chatman misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|3:17
|+1
|Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|72-54
|3:17
|+1
|Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|72-55
|3:07
|Ryan Sabol personal foul
|3:07
|+1
|Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-55
|3:07
|+1
|Moses Flowers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-55
|2:50
|Shawn Fulcher misses two point layup
|2:48
|Mika Adams-Woods defensive rebound
|2:25
|Assa Essamvous misses two point jump shot
|2:23
|Sy Chatman defensive rebound
|2:15
|+2
|Sy Chatman makes two point dunk
|74-57
|2:15
|Chad Venning shooting foul
|2:15
|+1
|Sy Chatman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|74-58
|2:13
|Anquan Boldin Jr. personal foul
|2:13
|+1
|Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-58
|2:13
|+1
|Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-58
|1:55
|Chad Venning blocks Kanye Jones's two point layup
|1:53
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|1:39
|Chad Venning turnover (bad pass) (Shawn Fulcher steals)
|1:29
|+2
|Sy Chatman makes two point dunk (Shawn Fulcher assists)
|76-60
|1:21
|Kanye Jones personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|1:21
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-60
|1:21
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-60
|1:15
|+2
|Shawn Fulcher makes two point layup
|78-62
|1:00
|Barry Evans turnover (lost ball) (Kanye Jones steals)
|0:52
|+2
|Shawn Fulcher makes two point layup (Kanye Jones assists)
|78-64
|0:52
|Bulls 30 second timeout
|0:52
|Mika Adams-Woods turnover
|0:50
|Shawn Fulcher misses two point jump shot
|0:48
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|0:28
|Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot
|0:26
|Assa Essamvous offensive rebound
|0:15
|Assa Essamvous misses two point layup
|0:14
|Barry Evans offensive rebound
|0:13
|+2
|Barry Evans makes two point layup
|80-64
|0:12
|Shawn Fulcher misses three point jump shot
|0:11
|Anquan Boldin Jr. offensive rebound
|0:10
|Assa Essamvous shooting foul
|0:10
|Anquan Boldin Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:10
|+1
|Anquan Boldin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|80-65
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Anquan Boldin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:10
|Anquan Boldin Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:10
|Assa Essamvous shooting foul
|0:10
|Anquan Boldin Jr. offensive rebound
|0:11
|Shawn Fulcher misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|+ 2
|Barry Evans makes two point layup
|0:13
|Barry Evans offensive rebound
|0:14
|Assa Essamvous misses two point layup
|0:15
|Assa Essamvous offensive rebound
|0:26
|Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot
|0:28
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|0:48
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|65
|Field Goals
|28-57 (49.1%)
|22-58 (37.9%)
|3-Pointers
|10-23 (43.5%)
|2-17 (11.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|19-27 (70.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|35
|Offensive
|9
|13
|Defensive
|24
|21
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|19
|11
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
23 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
20 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|St. Bonaventure 5-2
|70.5 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Buffalo 1-7
|69.9 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Top Scorers
|C. Venning F
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|S. Chatman F
|20 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|
|49.1
|FG%
|37.9
|
|
|43.5
|3PT FG%
|11.8
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|70.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Venning
|23
|5
|1
|11/17
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|27
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|M. Adams-Woods
|20
|6
|8
|7/12
|3/6
|3/3
|2
|40
|0
|2
|5
|1
|5
|D. Banks III
|14
|4
|3
|3/8
|3/7
|5/5
|1
|40
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|B. Evans
|7
|8
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|0/2
|3
|26
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|A. Essamvous
|0
|7
|2
|0/6
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|30
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Venning
|23
|5
|1
|11/17
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|27
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|M. Adams-Woods
|20
|6
|8
|7/12
|3/6
|3/3
|2
|40
|0
|2
|5
|1
|5
|D. Banks III
|14
|4
|3
|3/8
|3/7
|5/5
|1
|40
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|B. Evans
|7
|8
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|0/2
|3
|26
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|A. Essamvous
|0
|7
|2
|0/6
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|30
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flowers
|16
|3
|2
|4/10
|3/7
|5/6
|3
|27
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|N. Brown
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|K. Luc
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Martinez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Belardinelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ostrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. DeRose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Pride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|33
|19
|28/57
|10/23
|14/19
|16
|201
|7
|6
|12
|9
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Chatman
|20
|11
|1
|6/11
|1/4
|7/8
|3
|38
|1
|3
|3
|2
|9
|Z. Williamson
|7
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|S. Fulcher
|7
|1
|5
|3/11
|1/4
|0/2
|4
|27
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Boldin Jr.
|5
|6
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|R. Sabol
|0
|3
|3
|0/8
|0/6
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Chatman
|20
|11
|1
|6/11
|1/4
|7/8
|3
|38
|1
|3
|3
|2
|9
|Z. Williamson
|7
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|S. Fulcher
|7
|1
|5
|3/11
|1/4
|0/2
|4
|27
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Boldin Jr.
|5
|6
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|R. Sabol
|0
|3
|3
|0/8
|0/6
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|14
|6
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|23
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|K. Jones
|12
|4
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|8/10
|2
|27
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|L. McVeigh
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Famakinde
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|34
|11
|22/58
|2/17
|19/27
|16
|201
|8
|5
|11
|13
|21