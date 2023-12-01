A new month brings new opportunities for TCU and Georgetown ahead of a clash in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Saturday in Washington.

The Horned Frogs (6-0) are eager for a challenge after coasting through their soft November schedule, winning each game by an average of 29.7 points.

"We had to handle business (in November). It wasn't too exciting, but that's part of it," guard Jameer Nelson Jr. said after TCU routed Houston Christian 101-64 on Monday at home.

Nelson and fellow guard Avery Anderson III combined for 24 points, 15 assists and one turnover in the Horned Frogs' win. Both players transferred to TCU before the season, and the duo's performance on Monday assured Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon that his new guards are settling in.

"That's the progress we (needed) to see in these six games," Dixon said. "... This was the best that they've played."

Saturday marks TCU's first road game this season, but Dixon's squad is confident it can sustain its success anywhere.

"We're capable of doing anything we set our mind to," TCU forward Emanuel Miller said. "... We're just building off our previous games, and I think we can go as far as we want to."

The Hoyas are the more battle-tested team entering Saturday's contest.

Georgetown (5-2) has overcome a second-half deficit to win in each of its last three games, including its 69-67 victory over visiting Merrimack on Wednesday.

"These games are hard," Georgetown coach Ed Cooley said. "I'm proud of our men as we continue to overcome a bit of adversity."

The Hoyas won Wednesday despite losing their top scorer, Jayden Epps, who left the game late in the first half after getting poked in the eye. Wayne Bristol Jr. stepped up with 14 points, while Supreme Cook delivered 12 points and 12 rebounds to secure Georgetown's first four-game winning streak since March 2021.

Cooley believes his team's resilience will pay dividends throughout the season.

"As we coaches go into these new territories, you gotta build trust with your players," he said. "... That definitely helps when you're able to ... come back the way we have."

Epps, whose 18.4 points per game rank second in the Big East entering Friday, is expected to play Saturday, Cooley said.

