VALPO
BELMONT
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jerome Palm vs. Brigham Rogers (Isaiah Walker gains possession)
|19:51
|Cooper Schwieger blocks Jayce Willingham's two point layup
|19:49
|Bruins offensive rebound
|19:48
|+3
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Walker assists)
|0-3
|19:41
|Cooper Schwieger turnover (Brigham Rogers steals)
|19:31
|+3
|Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Walker assists)
|0-6
|19:21
|Cooper Schwieger turnover (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)
|19:11
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|19:09
|Brigham Rogers offensive rebound
|18:58
|+3
|Jayce Willingham makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|0-9
|18:35
|Beacons 30 second timeout
|18:16
|Keishawn Davidson shooting foul (Ola Ajiboye draws the foul)
|18:16
|Ola Ajiboye misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:16
|+1
|Ola Ajiboye makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-9
|18:09
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie offensive foul
|18:09
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (offensive foul)
|17:55
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses two point jump shot
|17:53
|Brigham Rogers defensive rebound
|17:34
|Brigham Rogers misses two point layup
|17:32
|Cooper Schwieger defensive rebound
|17:09
|+2
|Isaiah Stafford makes two point jump shot
|3-9
|16:59
|+2
|Jayce Willingham makes two point layup (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|3-11
|16:46
|Brigham Rogers blocks Cooper Schwieger's two point jump shot
|16:44
|Beacons offensive rebound
|16:36
|+2
|Isaiah Stafford makes two point jump shot
|5-11
|16:28
|Keishawn Davidson turnover (Isaiah Stafford steals)
|16:13
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|Ola Ajiboye offensive rebound
|16:07
|Kyler Vanderjagt personal foul
|16:02
|Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot
|16:00
|Ola Ajiboye offensive rebound
|15:52
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses two point layup
|15:50
|Kyler Vanderjagt defensive rebound
|15:44
|+3
|Kyler Vanderjagt makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|5-14
|15:25
|Ola Ajiboye misses two point jump shot
|15:23
|Malik Dia defensive rebound
|15:13
|+3
|Malik Dia makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|5-17
|14:54
|Darius DeAveiro misses two point jump shot
|14:52
|Malik Dia defensive rebound
|14:45
|Malik Dia turnover (Sherman Weatherspoon IV steals)
|14:31
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses two point layup
|14:31
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV offensive rebound
|14:31
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses two point layup
|14:31
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV offensive rebound
|14:31
|+2
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV makes two point layup
|7-17
|14:31
|Bruins 30 second timeout
|14:31
|TV timeout
|14:03
|Malik Dia misses three point jump shot
|14:01
|Ola Ajiboye defensive rebound
|13:48
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses three point jump shot
|13:46
|Kyler Vanderjagt defensive rebound
|13:35
|Isaiah Stafford blocks Brigham Rogers's two point layup
|13:33
|Brigham Rogers offensive rebound
|13:33
|Jaxon Edwards shooting foul (Brigham Rogers draws the foul)
|13:33
|+1
|Brigham Rogers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-18
|13:33
|Brigham Rogers misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:33
|Beacons defensive rebound
|13:20
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses three point jump shot
|13:18
|Malik Dia defensive rebound
|13:11
|Malik Dia turnover (Isaiah Stafford steals)
|13:04
|+2
|Jaxon Edwards makes two point layup (Sherman Weatherspoon IV assists)
|9-18
|13:04
|Official timeout
|12:53
|Kyler Vanderjagt turnover (out of bounds)
|12:49
|Jahari Williamson misses two point jump shot
|12:47
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|12:39
|Cooper Schwieger personal foul
|12:37
|+3
|Win Miller makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|9-21
|12:28
|Jaxon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|12:26
|Jahari Williamson offensive rebound
|12:11
|+3
|Jaxon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Jahari Williamson assists)
|12-21
|11:58
|Keishawn Davidson turnover (Darius DeAveiro steals)
|11:46
|+3
|Jahari Williamson makes three point jump shot (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|15-21
|11:42
|Bruins 30 second timeout
|11:42
|TV timeout
|11:24
|Jayce Willingham misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|Cooper Schwieger defensive rebound
|11:15
|Jahari Williamson misses three point jump shot
|11:13
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|11:06
|Jayce Willingham turnover (Sherman Weatherspoon IV steals)
|10:53
|+2
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV makes two point layup
|17-21
|10:38
|Jayce Willingham misses two point layup
|10:36
|Darius DeAveiro defensive rebound
|10:20
|+2
|Cooper Schwieger makes two point layup (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|19-21
|10:02
|+2
|Brigham Rogers makes two point layup (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|19-23
|9:48
|Jahari Williamson misses three point jump shot
|9:46
|Bruins defensive rebound
|9:32
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup
|19-25
|9:15
|Cooper Schwieger misses two point hook shot
|9:13
|Malik Dia defensive rebound
|9:03
|+2
|Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot
|19-27
|9:02
|Isaiah Stafford shooting foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)
|9:02
|+1
|Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-28
|8:40
|Cooper Schwieger misses two point jump shot
|8:38
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound
|8:26
|+2
|Malik Dia makes two point dunk (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|19-30
|8:17
|Jaxon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|8:15
|Jaxon Edwards offensive rebound
|8:03
|+2
|Isaiah Stafford makes two point jump shot (Jaxon Edwards assists)
|21-30
|7:35
|+2
|Malik Dia makes two point layup
|21-32
|7:31
|Cooper Schwieger turnover (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)
|7:21
|+2
|Malik Dia makes two point dunk (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|21-34
|7:13
|+3
|Cooper Schwieger makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stafford assists)
|24-34
|6:59
|+2
|Isaiah Walker makes two point layup (Malik Dia assists)
|24-36
|6:52
|Isaiah Stafford misses two point layup
|6:50
|Malik Dia defensive rebound
|6:45
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|Isaiah Stafford defensive rebound
|6:17
|Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot
|6:15
|Kasper Sepp offensive rebound
|6:08
|Cooper Schwieger misses two point jump shot
|6:06
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|6:06
|Kasper Sepp personal foul
|6:08
|TV timeout
|5:52
|Kyler Vanderjagt misses two point jump shot
|5:50
|Brigham Rogers offensive rebound
|5:42
|+2
|Kyler Vanderjagt makes two point jump shot (Brigham Rogers assists)
|24-38
|5:19
|Jake Dykstra personal foul
|5:08
|Jerome Palm misses two point hook shot
|5:06
|Brigham Rogers defensive rebound
|4:49
|Win Miller misses three point jump shot
|4:47
|Brigham Rogers offensive rebound
|4:47
|Jerome Palm personal foul
|4:33
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point jump shot
|24-40
|4:22
|+2
|Isaiah Stafford makes two point layup
|26-40
|4:05
|Kyler Vanderjagt misses two point jump shot
|4:03
|Cooper Schwieger defensive rebound
|3:54
|+2
|Ola Ajiboye makes two point hook shot
|28-40
|3:38
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (traveling)
|3:38
|TV timeout
|3:22
|+2
|Cooper Schwieger makes two point layup (Ola Ajiboye assists)
|30-40
|3:07
|Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot
|2:52
|Jayce Willingham offensive rebound
|2:52
|+2
|Jayce Willingham makes two point layup
|30-42
|2:43
|Ola Ajiboye turnover (Malik Dia steals)
|2:31
|Jahari Williamson shooting foul (Malik Dia draws the foul)
|2:31
|Malik Dia misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:31
|Malik Dia misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:31
|Darius DeAveiro defensive rebound
|2:16
|+2
|Cooper Schwieger makes two point layup (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|32-42
|2:07
|Jayce Willingham turnover (Jaxon Edwards steals)
|1:44
|Jayce Willingham blocks Jahari Williamson's two point layup
|1:42
|Bruins defensive rebound
|1:36
|Malik Dia turnover (Darius DeAveiro steals)
|0:55
|Darius DeAveiro misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound
|0:46
|Malik Dia misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|Jayce Willingham offensive rebound
|0:39
|Malik Dia turnover (out of bounds)
|0:27
|+2
|Cooper Schwieger makes two point layup
|34-42
|0:21
|Isaiah Stafford personal foul
|0:21
|+1
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-43
|0:21
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:21
|Bruins offensive rebound
|0:10
|Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot
|0:08
|Darius DeAveiro defensive rebound
|0:03
|Darius DeAveiro turnover (Isaiah Walker steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:57
|Brigham Rogers blocks Cooper Schwieger's two point layup
|19:55
|Jayce Willingham defensive rebound
|19:34
|Brigham Rogers misses two point layup
|19:32
|Ola Ajiboye defensive rebound
|19:11
|+2
|Isaiah Stafford makes two point layup
|36-43
|18:48
|Ola Ajiboye personal foul
|18:28
|Jayce Willingham misses two point jump shot
|18:26
|Jaxon Edwards defensive rebound
|18:22
|Jaxon Edwards turnover (Jayce Willingham steals)
|18:10
|+2
|Brigham Rogers makes two point layup (Isaiah Walker assists)
|36-45
|17:54
|Ola Ajiboye misses two point jump shot
|17:52
|Jayce Willingham defensive rebound
|17:49
|Jaxon Edwards personal foul
|17:45
|Ola Ajiboye shooting foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)
|17:45
|+1
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-46
|17:45
|+1
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-47
|17:34
|Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot
|17:32
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound
|17:25
|Jayce Willingham turnover (Ola Ajiboye steals)
|17:11
|+3
|Darius DeAveiro makes three point jump shot (Sherman Weatherspoon IV assists)
|39-47
|16:50
|+2
|Malik Dia makes two point jump shot
|39-49
|16:36
|+2
|Cooper Schwieger makes two point layup (Isaiah Stafford assists)
|41-49
|16:24
|+2
|Malik Dia makes two point layup
|41-51
|16:15
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses two point layup
|16:13
|Brigham Rogers defensive rebound
|16:06
|Malik Dia misses two point layup
|16:04
|Ola Ajiboye defensive rebound
|15:45
|+2
|Darius DeAveiro makes two point jump shot
|43-51
|15:28
|+2
|Isaiah Walker makes two point layup (Malik Dia assists)
|43-53
|14:58
|Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|Jayce Willingham defensive rebound
|14:49
|Darius DeAveiro shooting foul (Malik Dia draws the foul)
|14:49
|TV timeout
|14:49
|Malik Dia misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:49
|+1
|Malik Dia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-54
|14:31
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses three point jump shot
|14:29
|Jerome Palm offensive rebound
|14:20
|+3
|Jahari Williamson makes three point jump shot (Jerome Palm assists)
|46-54
|14:07
|Win Miller misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|Malik Dia offensive rebound
|13:53
|+2
|Malik Dia makes two point layup
|46-56
|13:45
|Kyler Vanderjagt personal foul
|13:39
|Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot
|13:37
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|12:50
|Malik Dia misses three point jump shot
|12:48
|Jerome Palm defensive rebound
|12:40
|Jahari Williamson turnover (Keishawn Davidson steals)
|12:31
|Keishawn Davidson turnover (Jerome Palm steals)
|12:21
|+2
|Isaiah Stafford makes two point jump shot
|48-56
|12:14
|Malik Dia misses two point jump shot
|12:12
|Isaiah Stafford defensive rebound
|12:00
|Jahari Williamson misses three point jump shot
|11:58
|Jerome Palm offensive rebound
|11:51
|+2
|Jerome Palm makes two point layup
|50-56
|11:45
|+2
|Isaiah Walker makes two point layup (Kyler Vanderjagt assists)
|50-58
|11:37
|Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot
|11:35
|Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
|11:25
|Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot
|11:23
|Jahari Williamson defensive rebound
|11:16
|Jerome Palm misses two point jump shot
|11:14
|Malik Dia defensive rebound
|11:08
|Malik Dia turnover (Sherman Weatherspoon IV steals)
|10:52
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses two point layup
|10:50
|Malik Dia defensive rebound
|10:44
|+3
|Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot
|50-61
|10:36
|Beacons 30 second timeout
|10:24
|+2
|Jaxon Edwards makes two point layup (Cooper Schwieger assists)
|52-61
|10:06
|TV timeout
|9:52
|Ola Ajiboye shooting foul (Jayce Willingham draws the foul)
|9:52
|+1
|Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-62
|9:52
|+1
|Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-63
|9:42
|Darius DeAveiro misses two point layup
|9:40
|Ola Ajiboye offensive rebound
|9:29
|Cooper Schwieger turnover (Jayce Willingham steals)
|9:21
|+3
|Isaiah Walker makes three point jump shot (Jayce Willingham assists)
|52-66
|9:12
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie personal foul
|9:08
|+3
|Cooper Schwieger makes three point jump shot (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|55-66
|8:44
|Jayce Willingham turnover (out of bounds)
|8:27
|Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot
|8:25
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|8:18
|Jayce Willingham misses three point jump shot
|8:16
|Jahari Williamson defensive rebound
|7:58
|+2
|Cooper Schwieger makes two point hook shot
|57-66
|7:27
|Jayce Willingham misses three point jump shot
|7:25
|Isaiah Stafford defensive rebound
|7:08
|Keishawn Davidson personal foul
|7:08
|TV timeout
|7:08
|Malik Dia personal foul
|7:05
|Isaiah Stafford turnover (out of bounds)
|6:57
|Isaiah Walker misses two point layup
|6:55
|Keishawn Davidson offensive rebound
|6:39
|Cooper Schwieger blocks Isaiah Walker's two point jump shot
|6:37
|Jerome Palm defensive rebound
|6:28
|Jahari Williamson misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|6:04
|Brigham Rogers turnover (bad pass)
|5:50
|+2
|Jaxon Edwards makes two point layup
|59-66
|5:36
|Malik Dia misses two point layup
|5:34
|Jayce Willingham offensive rebound
|5:30
|Jaxon Edwards shooting foul (Jayce Willingham draws the foul)
|5:30
|Jayce Willingham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:30
|+1
|Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-67
|5:20
|Cooper Schwieger turnover (Jayce Willingham steals)
|5:12
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup
|59-69
|4:52
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV turnover (traveling)
|4:38
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point jump shot
|59-71
|4:23
|Jerome Palm misses two point jump shot
|4:19
|Cooper Schwieger offensive rebound
|4:19
|Isaiah Walker personal foul
|4:14
|+2
|Isaiah Stafford makes two point jump shot (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|61-71
|4:01
|+2
|Malik Dia makes two point layup
|61-73
|3:52
|+2
|Isaiah Stafford makes two point jump shot
|63-73
|3:48
|Beacons 30 second timeout
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:25
|+2
|Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot
|63-75
|3:02
|Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot
|3:00
|Jayce Willingham defensive rebound
|2:37
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses two point jump shot
|2:35
|Malik Dia offensive rebound
|2:31
|+2
|Jayce Willingham makes two point dunk (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|63-77
|2:22
|Cooper Schwieger misses three point jump shot
|2:20
|Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
|2:03
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (lost ball)
|1:50
|Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot
|1:48
|Jayce Willingham defensive rebound
|1:31
|Ola Ajiboye personal foul (Malik Dia draws the foul)
|1:31
|Malik Dia misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:31
|Malik Dia offensive rebound
|1:25
|Isaiah Walker turnover (Isaiah Stafford steals)
|1:21
|+2
|Isaiah Stafford makes two point layup
|65-77
|0:54
|Malik Dia misses three point jump shot
|0:52
|Isaiah Stafford defensive rebound
|0:34
|+3
|Isaiah Stafford makes three point jump shot
|68-77
|0:02
|Bruins turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bruins turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:02
|+ 3
|Isaiah Stafford makes three point jump shot
|0:34
|Isaiah Stafford defensive rebound
|0:52
|Malik Dia misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|+ 2
|Isaiah Stafford makes two point layup
|1:21
|Isaiah Walker turnover (Isaiah Stafford steals)
|1:25
|Malik Dia offensive rebound
|1:31
|Malik Dia misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:31
|Ola Ajiboye personal foul (Malik Dia draws the foul)
|1:31
|Jayce Willingham defensive rebound
|1:48
|Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot
|1:50
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|77
|Field Goals
|30-72 (41.7%)
|30-58 (51.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|43
|Offensive
|11
|11
|Defensive
|18
|28
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|11
|9
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|18
|Fouls
|14
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
21 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|Valparaiso 4-4
|70.4 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Belmont 6-3
|82.9 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Stafford G
|17.9 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.6 APG
|36.0 FG%
|
00
|. Dia F
|16.3 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|1.1 APG
|52.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Stafford G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|M. Dia F
|18 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.7
|FG%
|51.7
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|56.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Stafford
|21
|4
|2
|10/20
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|32
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|C. Schwieger
|18
|4
|1
|8/14
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|2
|5
|1
|3
|J. Edwards
|9
|2
|1
|4/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. DeAveiro
|5
|3
|5
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Palm
|2
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Stafford
|21
|4
|2
|10/20
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|32
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|C. Schwieger
|18
|4
|1
|8/14
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|2
|5
|1
|3
|J. Edwards
|9
|2
|1
|4/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. DeAveiro
|5
|3
|5
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Palm
|2
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Williamson
|6
|3
|1
|2/8
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|S. Weatherspoon IV
|4
|2
|2
|2/12
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|21
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|O. Ajiboye
|3
|6
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|22
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|K. Sepp
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Manyang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Vick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sciarroni
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Carroll
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Scroggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|29
|14
|30/72
|7/23
|1/2
|14
|198
|11
|3
|11
|11
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gillespie
|14
|3
|5
|5/8
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Willingham
|12
|8
|1
|4/10
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|30
|3
|1
|4
|3
|5
|K. Davidson
|11
|3
|4
|4/4
|2/2
|1/1
|2
|33
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|I. Walker
|9
|6
|3
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|B. Rogers
|5
|7
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|21
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gillespie
|14
|3
|5
|5/8
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Willingham
|12
|8
|1
|4/10
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|30
|3
|1
|4
|3
|5
|K. Davidson
|11
|3
|4
|4/4
|2/2
|1/1
|2
|33
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|I. Walker
|9
|6
|3
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|B. Rogers
|5
|7
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|21
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dia
|18
|10
|2
|8/15
|1/5
|1/5
|1
|25
|1
|0
|5
|3
|7
|K. Vanderjagt
|5
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|W. Miller
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Dykstra
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Robbins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Braccia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Orme
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Scharnowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|39
|17
|30/58
|8/22
|9/16
|9
|201
|9
|3
|18
|11
|28