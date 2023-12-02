away team background logo
home team background logo
VALPO
BELMONT

1st Half
VALP
Beacons
34
BELM
Bruins
43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jerome Palm vs. Brigham Rogers (Isaiah Walker gains possession)  
19:51   Cooper Schwieger blocks Jayce Willingham's two point layup  
19:49   Bruins offensive rebound  
19:48 +3 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Walker assists) 0-3
19:41   Cooper Schwieger turnover (Brigham Rogers steals)  
19:31 +3 Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Walker assists) 0-6
19:21   Cooper Schwieger turnover (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)  
19:11   Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses three point jump shot  
19:09   Brigham Rogers offensive rebound  
18:58 +3 Jayce Willingham makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 0-9
18:35   Beacons 30 second timeout  
18:16   Keishawn Davidson shooting foul (Ola Ajiboye draws the foul)  
18:16   Ola Ajiboye misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:16 +1 Ola Ajiboye makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1-9
18:09   Ja'Kobi Gillespie offensive foul  
18:09   Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (offensive foul)  
17:55   Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses two point jump shot  
17:53   Brigham Rogers defensive rebound  
17:34   Brigham Rogers misses two point layup  
17:32   Cooper Schwieger defensive rebound  
17:09 +2 Isaiah Stafford makes two point jump shot 3-9
16:59 +2 Jayce Willingham makes two point layup (Keishawn Davidson assists) 3-11
16:46   Brigham Rogers blocks Cooper Schwieger's two point jump shot  
16:44   Beacons offensive rebound  
16:36 +2 Isaiah Stafford makes two point jump shot 5-11
16:28   Keishawn Davidson turnover (Isaiah Stafford steals)  
16:13   Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses three point jump shot  
16:11   Ola Ajiboye offensive rebound  
16:07   Kyler Vanderjagt personal foul  
16:02   Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot  
16:00   Ola Ajiboye offensive rebound  
15:52   Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses two point layup  
15:50   Kyler Vanderjagt defensive rebound  
15:44 +3 Kyler Vanderjagt makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 5-14
15:25   Ola Ajiboye misses two point jump shot  
15:23   Malik Dia defensive rebound  
15:13 +3 Malik Dia makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 5-17
14:54   Darius DeAveiro misses two point jump shot  
14:52   Malik Dia defensive rebound  
14:45   Malik Dia turnover (Sherman Weatherspoon IV steals)  
14:31   Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses two point layup  
14:31   Sherman Weatherspoon IV offensive rebound  
14:31   Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses two point layup  
14:31   Sherman Weatherspoon IV offensive rebound  
14:31 +2 Sherman Weatherspoon IV makes two point layup 7-17
14:31   Bruins 30 second timeout  
14:31   TV timeout  
14:03   Malik Dia misses three point jump shot  
14:01   Ola Ajiboye defensive rebound  
13:48   Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses three point jump shot  
13:46   Kyler Vanderjagt defensive rebound  
13:35   Isaiah Stafford blocks Brigham Rogers's two point layup  
13:33   Brigham Rogers offensive rebound  
13:33   Jaxon Edwards shooting foul (Brigham Rogers draws the foul)  
13:33 +1 Brigham Rogers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-18
13:33   Brigham Rogers misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:33   Beacons defensive rebound  
13:20   Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses three point jump shot  
13:18   Malik Dia defensive rebound  
13:11   Malik Dia turnover (Isaiah Stafford steals)  
13:04 +2 Jaxon Edwards makes two point layup (Sherman Weatherspoon IV assists) 9-18
13:04   Official timeout  
12:53   Kyler Vanderjagt turnover (out of bounds)  
12:49   Jahari Williamson misses two point jump shot  
12:47   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
12:39   Cooper Schwieger personal foul  
12:37 +3 Win Miller makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists) 9-21
12:28   Jaxon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
12:26   Jahari Williamson offensive rebound  
12:11 +3 Jaxon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Jahari Williamson assists) 12-21
11:58   Keishawn Davidson turnover (Darius DeAveiro steals)  
11:46 +3 Jahari Williamson makes three point jump shot (Darius DeAveiro assists) 15-21
11:42   Bruins 30 second timeout  
11:42   TV timeout  
11:24   Jayce Willingham misses three point jump shot  
11:22   Cooper Schwieger defensive rebound  
11:15   Jahari Williamson misses three point jump shot  
11:13   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
11:06   Jayce Willingham turnover (Sherman Weatherspoon IV steals)  
10:53 +2 Sherman Weatherspoon IV makes two point layup 17-21
10:38   Jayce Willingham misses two point layup  
10:36   Darius DeAveiro defensive rebound  
10:20 +2 Cooper Schwieger makes two point layup (Darius DeAveiro assists) 19-21
10:02 +2 Brigham Rogers makes two point layup (Keishawn Davidson assists) 19-23
9:48   Jahari Williamson misses three point jump shot  
9:46   Bruins defensive rebound  
9:32 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup 19-25
9:15   Cooper Schwieger misses two point hook shot  
9:13   Malik Dia defensive rebound  
9:03 +2 Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot 19-27
9:02   Isaiah Stafford shooting foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)  
9:02 +1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-28
8:40   Cooper Schwieger misses two point jump shot  
8:38   Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound  
8:26 +2 Malik Dia makes two point dunk (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 19-30
8:17   Jaxon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
8:15   Jaxon Edwards offensive rebound  
8:03 +2 Isaiah Stafford makes two point jump shot (Jaxon Edwards assists) 21-30
7:35 +2 Malik Dia makes two point layup 21-32
7:31   Cooper Schwieger turnover (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)  
7:21 +2 Malik Dia makes two point dunk (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 21-34
7:13 +3 Cooper Schwieger makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stafford assists) 24-34
6:59 +2 Isaiah Walker makes two point layup (Malik Dia assists) 24-36
6:52   Isaiah Stafford misses two point layup  
6:50   Malik Dia defensive rebound  
6:45   Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses three point jump shot  
6:43   Isaiah Stafford defensive rebound  
6:17   Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot  
6:15   Kasper Sepp offensive rebound  
6:08   Cooper Schwieger misses two point jump shot  
6:06   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
6:06   Kasper Sepp personal foul  
6:08   TV timeout  
5:52   Kyler Vanderjagt misses two point jump shot  
5:50   Brigham Rogers offensive rebound  
5:42 +2 Kyler Vanderjagt makes two point jump shot (Brigham Rogers assists) 24-38
5:19   Jake Dykstra personal foul  
5:08   Jerome Palm misses two point hook shot  
5:06   Brigham Rogers defensive rebound  
4:49   Win Miller misses three point jump shot  
4:47   Brigham Rogers offensive rebound  
4:47   Jerome Palm personal foul  
4:33 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point jump shot 24-40
4:22 +2 Isaiah Stafford makes two point layup 26-40
4:05   Kyler Vanderjagt misses two point jump shot  
4:03   Cooper Schwieger defensive rebound  
3:54 +2 Ola Ajiboye makes two point hook shot 28-40
3:38   Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (traveling)  
3:38   TV timeout  
3:22 +2 Cooper Schwieger makes two point layup (Ola Ajiboye assists) 30-40
3:07   Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot  
2:52   Jayce Willingham offensive rebound  
2:52 +2 Jayce Willingham makes two point layup 30-42
2:43   Ola Ajiboye turnover (Malik Dia steals)  
2:31   Jahari Williamson shooting foul (Malik Dia draws the foul)  
2:31   Malik Dia misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:31   Malik Dia misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:31   Darius DeAveiro defensive rebound  
2:16 +2 Cooper Schwieger makes two point layup (Darius DeAveiro assists) 32-42
2:07   Jayce Willingham turnover (Jaxon Edwards steals)  
1:44   Jayce Willingham blocks Jahari Williamson's two point layup  
1:42   Bruins defensive rebound  
1:36   Malik Dia turnover (Darius DeAveiro steals)  
0:55   Darius DeAveiro misses three point jump shot  
0:53   Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound  
0:46   Malik Dia misses three point jump shot  
0:44   Jayce Willingham offensive rebound  
0:39   Malik Dia turnover (out of bounds)  
0:27 +2 Cooper Schwieger makes two point layup 34-42
0:21   Isaiah Stafford personal foul  
0:21 +1 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-43
0:21   Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:21   Bruins offensive rebound  
0:10   Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot  
0:08   Darius DeAveiro defensive rebound  
0:03   Darius DeAveiro turnover (Isaiah Walker steals)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
VALP
Beacons
34
BELM
Bruins
34

Time Team Play Score
19:57   Brigham Rogers blocks Cooper Schwieger's two point layup  
19:55   Jayce Willingham defensive rebound  
19:34   Brigham Rogers misses two point layup  
19:32   Ola Ajiboye defensive rebound  
19:11 +2 Isaiah Stafford makes two point layup 36-43
18:48   Ola Ajiboye personal foul  
18:28   Jayce Willingham misses two point jump shot  
18:26   Jaxon Edwards defensive rebound  
18:22   Jaxon Edwards turnover (Jayce Willingham steals)  
18:10 +2 Brigham Rogers makes two point layup (Isaiah Walker assists) 36-45
17:54   Ola Ajiboye misses two point jump shot  
17:52   Jayce Willingham defensive rebound  
17:49   Jaxon Edwards personal foul  
17:45   Ola Ajiboye shooting foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)  
17:45 +1 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-46
17:45 +1 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-47
17:34   Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot  
17:32   Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound  
17:25   Jayce Willingham turnover (Ola Ajiboye steals)  
17:11 +3 Darius DeAveiro makes three point jump shot (Sherman Weatherspoon IV assists) 39-47
16:50 +2 Malik Dia makes two point jump shot 39-49
16:36 +2 Cooper Schwieger makes two point layup (Isaiah Stafford assists) 41-49
16:24 +2 Malik Dia makes two point layup 41-51
16:15   Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses two point layup  
16:13   Brigham Rogers defensive rebound  
16:06   Malik Dia misses two point layup  
16:04   Ola Ajiboye defensive rebound  
15:45 +2 Darius DeAveiro makes two point jump shot 43-51
15:28 +2 Isaiah Walker makes two point layup (Malik Dia assists) 43-53
14:58   Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot  
14:56   Jayce Willingham defensive rebound  
14:49   Darius DeAveiro shooting foul (Malik Dia draws the foul)  
14:49   TV timeout  
14:49   Malik Dia misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:49 +1 Malik Dia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-54
14:31   Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses three point jump shot  
14:29   Jerome Palm offensive rebound  
14:20 +3 Jahari Williamson makes three point jump shot (Jerome Palm assists) 46-54
14:07   Win Miller misses three point jump shot  
14:05   Malik Dia offensive rebound  
13:53 +2 Malik Dia makes two point layup 46-56
13:45   Kyler Vanderjagt personal foul  
13:39   Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot  
13:37   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
12:50   Malik Dia misses three point jump shot  
12:48   Jerome Palm defensive rebound  
12:40   Jahari Williamson turnover (Keishawn Davidson steals)  
12:31   Keishawn Davidson turnover (Jerome Palm steals)  
12:21 +2 Isaiah Stafford makes two point jump shot 48-56
12:14   Malik Dia misses two point jump shot  
12:12   Isaiah Stafford defensive rebound  
12:00   Jahari Williamson misses three point jump shot  
11:58   Jerome Palm offensive rebound  
11:51 +2 Jerome Palm makes two point layup 50-56
11:45 +2 Isaiah Walker makes two point layup (Kyler Vanderjagt assists) 50-58
11:37   Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot  
11:35   Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound  
11:25   Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot  
11:23   Jahari Williamson defensive rebound  
11:16   Jerome Palm misses two point jump shot  
11:14   Malik Dia defensive rebound  
11:08   Malik Dia turnover (Sherman Weatherspoon IV steals)  
10:52   Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses two point layup  
10:50   Malik Dia defensive rebound  
10:44 +3 Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot 50-61
10:36   Beacons 30 second timeout  
10:24 +2 Jaxon Edwards makes two point layup (Cooper Schwieger assists) 52-61
10:06   TV timeout  
9:52   Ola Ajiboye shooting foul (Jayce Willingham draws the foul)  
9:52 +1 Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-62
9:52 +1 Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-63
9:42   Darius DeAveiro misses two point layup  
9:40   Ola Ajiboye offensive rebound  
9:29   Cooper Schwieger turnover (Jayce Willingham steals)  
9:21 +3 Isaiah Walker makes three point jump shot (Jayce Willingham assists) 52-66
9:12   Ja'Kobi Gillespie personal foul  
9:08 +3 Cooper Schwieger makes three point jump shot (Darius DeAveiro assists) 55-66
8:44   Jayce Willingham turnover (out of bounds)  
8:27   Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot  
8:25   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
8:18   Jayce Willingham misses three point jump shot  
8:16   Jahari Williamson defensive rebound  
7:58 +2 Cooper Schwieger makes two point hook shot 57-66
7:27   Jayce Willingham misses three point jump shot  
7:25   Isaiah Stafford defensive rebound  
7:08   Keishawn Davidson personal foul  
7:08   TV timeout  
7:08   Malik Dia personal foul  
7:05   Isaiah Stafford turnover (out of bounds)  
6:57   Isaiah Walker misses two point layup  
6:55   Keishawn Davidson offensive rebound  
6:39   Cooper Schwieger blocks Isaiah Walker's two point jump shot  
6:37   Jerome Palm defensive rebound  
6:28   Jahari Williamson misses three point jump shot  
6:26   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
6:04   Brigham Rogers turnover (bad pass)  
5:50 +2 Jaxon Edwards makes two point layup 59-66
5:36   Malik Dia misses two point layup  
5:34   Jayce Willingham offensive rebound  
5:30   Jaxon Edwards shooting foul (Jayce Willingham draws the foul)  
5:30   Jayce Willingham misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:30 +1 Jayce Willingham makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-67
5:20   Cooper Schwieger turnover (Jayce Willingham steals)  
5:12 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup 59-69
4:52   Sherman Weatherspoon IV turnover (traveling)  
4:38 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point jump shot 59-71
4:23   Jerome Palm misses two point jump shot  
4:19   Cooper Schwieger offensive rebound  
4:19   Isaiah Walker personal foul  
4:14 +2 Isaiah Stafford makes two point jump shot (Darius DeAveiro assists) 61-71
4:01 +2 Malik Dia makes two point layup 61-73
3:52 +2 Isaiah Stafford makes two point jump shot 63-73
3:48   Beacons 30 second timeout  
3:48   TV timeout  
3:25 +2 Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot 63-75
3:02   Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot  
3:00   Jayce Willingham defensive rebound  
2:37   Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses two point jump shot  
2:35   Malik Dia offensive rebound  
2:31 +2 Jayce Willingham makes two point dunk (Keishawn Davidson assists) 63-77
2:22   Cooper Schwieger misses three point jump shot  
2:20   Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound  
2:03   Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (lost ball)  
1:50   Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot  
1:48   Jayce Willingham defensive rebound  
1:31   Ola Ajiboye personal foul (Malik Dia draws the foul)  
1:31   Malik Dia misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:31   Malik Dia offensive rebound  
1:25   Isaiah Walker turnover (Isaiah Stafford steals)  
1:21 +2 Isaiah Stafford makes two point layup 65-77
0:54   Malik Dia misses three point jump shot  
0:52   Isaiah Stafford defensive rebound  
0:34 +3 Isaiah Stafford makes three point jump shot 68-77
0:02   Bruins turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 68 77
Field Goals 30-72 (41.7%) 30-58 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 43
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 18 28
Team 2 4
Assists 14 17
Steals 11 9
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 11 18
Fouls 14 9
Technicals 0 0
19
I. Stafford G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
4
M. Dia F
18 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
Valparaiso 4-4 343468
Belmont 6-3 433477
Curb Event Center Nashville, TN
Curb Event Center Nashville, TN
Team Stats
Valparaiso 4-4 70.4 PPG 43.0 RPG 11.9 APG
Belmont 6-3 82.9 PPG 38.5 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
00
. Stafford G 17.9 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.6 APG 36.0 FG%
00
. Dia F 16.3 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.1 APG 52.6 FG%
Top Scorers
19
I. Stafford G 21 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
4
M. Dia F 18 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
41.7 FG% 51.7
30.4 3PT FG% 36.4
50.0 FT% 56.3
Valparaiso
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Stafford 21 4 2 10/20 1/5 0/0 2 32 3 1 1 0 4
C. Schwieger 18 4 1 8/14 2/3 0/0 1 33 0 2 5 1 3
J. Edwards 9 2 1 4/6 1/3 0/0 3 23 1 0 1 1 1
D. DeAveiro 5 3 5 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 31 2 0 1 0 3
J. Palm 2 4 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 2 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Williamson 6 3 1 2/8 2/6 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 1 2
S. Weatherspoon IV 4 2 2 2/12 0/4 0/0 0 21 3 0 1 2 0
O. Ajiboye 3 6 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 4 22 1 0 1 3 3
K. Sepp 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 0
L. Manyang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sciarroni - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Scroggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 29 14 30/72 7/23 1/2 14 198 11 3 11 11 18
Belmont
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gillespie 14 3 5 5/8 1/3 3/4 2 32 2 0 3 0 3
J. Willingham 12 8 1 4/10 1/4 3/4 0 30 3 1 4 3 5
K. Davidson 11 3 4 4/4 2/2 1/1 2 33 1 0 3 1 2
I. Walker 9 6 3 4/9 1/4 0/0 1 36 1 0 1 0 6
B. Rogers 5 7 1 2/5 0/0 1/2 0 21 1 2 1 4 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Dia 18 10 2 8/15 1/5 1/5 1 25 1 0 5 3 7
K. Vanderjagt 5 2 1 2/4 1/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 0 2
W. Miller 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
J. Dykstra 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Robbins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Braccia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Orme - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scharnowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 39 17 30/58 8/22 9/16 9 201 9 3 18 11 28
