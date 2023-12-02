away team background logo
home team background logo
WRIGHT
DAVID

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
WRST
Raiders
15
DAV
Wildcats
16

Time Team Play Score
14:32   TV timeout  
14:32   Official timeout  
14:32 +2 Trey Calvin makes two point jump shot 54-59
14:45 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 52-59
15:07   Alex Huibregtse turnover (Angelo Brizzi steals)  
15:22 +3 Angelo Brizzi makes three point jump shot (Reed Bailey assists) 52-57
15:46   Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound  
15:48   Tanner Holden misses two point jump shot  
16:07 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 52-54
16:15 +2 Tanner Holden makes two point jump shot 52-52
16:40 +3 Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Angelo Brizzi assists) 50-52
16:57   Tanner Holden turnover  
17:01   Grant Huffman turnover (Trey Calvin steals)  
17:09 +2 Tanner Holden makes two point jump shot (Trey Calvin assists) 50-49
17:19 +2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup 48-49
17:45 +2 Brandon Noel makes two point layup (AJ Braun assists) 48-47
17:58   Brandon Noel defensive rebound  
18:00   Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot  
18:12 +2 Tanner Holden makes two point jump shot 46-47
18:26 +1 Angelo Brizzi makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-47
18:26 +1 Angelo Brizzi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-46
18:26   AJ Braun shooting foul  
18:45 +3 Alex Huibregtse makes three point jump shot 44-45
18:53   Alex Huibregtse defensive rebound  
18:55   Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot  
19:08 +2 Tanner Holden makes two point layup 41-45
19:32 +2 Reed Bailey makes two point jump shot 39-45

1st Half
WRST
Raiders
39
DAV
Wildcats
43

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +2 Tanner Holden makes two point layup 39-43
0:20 +3 Grant Huffman makes three point jump shot (Reed Bailey assists) 37-43
0:49   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
0:51   Trey Calvin misses two point jump shot  
1:07 +2 Reed Bailey makes two point jump shot 37-40
1:21   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
1:25 +2 Brandon Noel makes two point layup 37-38
1:25   Brandon Noel offensive rebound  
1:27   Drey Carter misses two point layup  
1:41 +2 David Skogman makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists) 35-38
1:50 +2 Trey Calvin makes two point layup 35-36
1:59 +2 Bobby Durkin makes two point layup 33-36
2:06   Bobby Durkin offensive rebound  
2:08   Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot  
2:30   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
2:32   Trey Calvin misses two point jump shot  
2:52 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 33-34
3:17   Reed Bailey defensive rebound  
3:17   Drey Carter misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:17 +1 Drey Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-32
3:14   TV timeout  
3:17   David Skogman shooting foul  
3:17   Drey Carter offensive rebound  
3:19   Reed Bailey blocks Tanner Holden's two point jump shot  
3:36 +3 Bobby Durkin makes three point jump shot (Reed Bailey assists) 32-32
3:57 +2 Trey Calvin makes two point jump shot 32-29
4:22 +3 Bobby Durkin makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 30-29
4:45 +2 Tanner Holden makes two point jump shot 30-26
4:59 +2 Reed Bailey makes two point layup 28-26
5:04   Reed Bailey offensive rebound  
5:06   Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot  
5:36 +2 Andrew Welage makes two point layup 28-24
5:51   Logan Woods offensive rebound  
5:53   Sean Logan blocks Andrew Welage's three point jump shot  
6:01   Grant Huffman personal foul  
6:04   Sean Logan turnover (Logan Woods steals)  
6:22 +2 Tanner Holden makes two point layup (Trey Calvin assists) 26-24
6:39 +1 Hunter Adam makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-24
6:39   Hunter Adam misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:39   AJ Braun shooting foul  
6:40   Hunter Adam offensive rebound  
6:42   Achile Spadone misses three point jump shot  
6:57 +2 Drey Carter makes two point layup 24-23
7:03   Drey Carter offensive rebound  
7:05   Drey Carter misses two point layup  
7:29 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 22-23
7:36   TV timeout  
7:36   Drey Carter personal foul  
8:05 +2 AJ Braun makes two point layup 22-21
8:23   Tanner Holden defensive rebound  
8:25   David Skogman misses three point jump shot  
8:41 +2 Trey Calvin makes two point jump shot 20-21
8:54 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 18-21
9:04   Reed Bailey defensive rebound  
9:06   Tanner Holden misses two point layup  
9:12   Tanner Holden defensive rebound  
9:14   Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot  
9:37   David Skogman defensive rebound  
9:39   Alex Huibregtse misses two point jump shot  
9:45   Alex Huibregtse defensive rebound  
9:47   David Skogman misses two point layup  
10:08   Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound  
10:10   Brandon Noel misses two point hook shot  
10:29 +3 David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 18-19
10:34   Tanner Holden personal foul  
10:50 +3 Kaden Brown makes three point jump shot (Brandon Noel assists) 18-16
11:20 +2 Reed Bailey makes two point layup 15-16
11:42 +1 Drey Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-14
11:42   Drey Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:42   TV timeout  
11:42   Bobby Durkin shooting foul  
12:17 +3 David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Bobby Durkin assists) 14-14
12:37   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
12:39   Tanner Holden misses two point jump shot  
13:01 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 14-11
13:09 +2 AJ Braun makes two point layup 14-9
13:24   Achile Spadone turnover (Drey Carter steals)  
13:24   Achile Spadone offensive rebound  
13:26   Achile Spadone misses two point layup  
13:43 +2 Trey Calvin makes two point jump shot 12-9
14:10 +1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-9
14:10   Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:10   Trey Calvin shooting foul  
14:20 +2 AJ Braun makes two point hook shot 10-8
14:41   AJ Braun defensive rebound  
14:41   David Skogman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:41   David Skogman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:41   Andrew Welage shooting foul  
14:44   Tanner Holden turnover (Sean Logan steals)  
14:51   Tanner Holden offensive rebound  
14:53   Trey Calvin misses three point jump shot  
15:07 +2 David Skogman makes two point layup 8-8
15:33   TV timeout  
15:33   Tanner Holden turnover  
15:33   Connor Kochera turnover (Drey Carter steals)  
15:43   Reed Bailey defensive rebound  
15:45   Brandon Noel misses two point layup  
15:58   Sean Logan turnover (Brandon Noel steals)  
16:11 +1 Drey Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-6
16:11   Drey Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:11   Sean Logan shooting foul  
16:21 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup (Reed Bailey assists) 7-6
16:30 +1 AJ Braun makes regular free throw 1 of 1 7-4
16:30   Angelo Brizzi shooting foul  
16:30 +2 AJ Braun makes two point layup (Alex Huibregtse assists) 6-4
16:40   Alex Huibregtse defensive rebound  
16:42   Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot  
16:51   Reed Bailey defensive rebound  
16:53   Alex Huibregtse misses three point jump shot  
17:13 +3 David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 4-4
17:22   David Skogman defensive rebound  
17:24   Trey Calvin misses two point jump shot  
17:38   Tanner Holden defensive rebound  
17:40   David Skogman misses three point jump shot  
17:46   Grant Huffman offensive rebound  
17:48   Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot  
18:10 +2 AJ Braun makes two point layup 4-1
18:28 +1 Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-1
18:28   Reed Bailey misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:28   AJ Braun shooting foul  
18:43   Trey Calvin turnover  
18:49   Trey Calvin defensive rebound  
18:51   Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot  
18:58   Reed Bailey defensive rebound  
19:00   Brandon Noel misses two point layup  
19:15   David Skogman turnover (Alex Huibregtse steals)  
19:38 +2 AJ Braun makes two point layup (Tanner Holden assists) 2-0
19:52   Angelo Brizzi turnover  
20:00   Brandon Noel vs. Reed Bailey (Wildcats gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Trey Calvin makes two point jump shot 14:32
+ 2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 14:45
  Alex Huibregtse turnover (Angelo Brizzi steals) 15:07
+ 3 Angelo Brizzi makes three point jump shot (Reed Bailey assists) 15:22
  Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound 15:46
  Tanner Holden misses two point jump shot 15:48
+ 2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 16:07
+ 2 Tanner Holden makes two point jump shot 16:15
+ 3 Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Angelo Brizzi assists) 16:40
  Tanner Holden turnover 16:57
  Grant Huffman turnover (Trey Calvin steals) 17:01
Team Stats
Points 54 59
Field Goals 24-40 (60.0%) 23-36 (63.9%)
3-Pointers 2-5 (40.0%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 14 17
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 9 12
Team 0 0
Assists 6 10
Steals 6 2
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 5 7
Fouls 7 5
Technicals 0 0
23
T. Holden G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
5
G. Huffman G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
Wright State 3-4 391352
Davidson 4-3 431154
Belk Arena Davidson, NC
Belk Arena Davidson, NC
Team Stats
Wright State 3-4 82.6 PPG 40.3 RPG 13.0 APG
Davidson 4-3 70.3 PPG 35.9 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
00
. Holden G 15.0 PPG 5.7 RPG 2.9 APG 50.7 FG%
00
. Huffman G 9.6 PPG 5.3 RPG 5.3 APG 41.0 FG%
Top Scorers
23
T. Holden G 14 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
5
G. Huffman G 16 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
60.0 FG% 63.9
40.0 3PT FG% 42.1
57.1 FT% 50.0
Wright State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Holden 14 4 1 7/11 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 3 1 3
A. Braun 13 1 1 6/6 0/0 1/1 3 - 0 0 0 0 1
T. Calvin 10 1 2 5/9 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
B. Noel 4 2 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 1 1
A. Huibregtse 3 3 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 3
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Holden 14 4 1 7/11 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 3 1 3
A. Braun 13 1 1 6/6 0/0 1/1 3 0 0 0 0 0 1
T. Calvin 10 1 2 5/9 0/1 0/0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1
B. Noel 4 2 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1
A. Huibregtse 3 3 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Welage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Norris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Myers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Schwieger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Callaghan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 14 6 24/40 2/5 4/7 7 0 6 0 5 5 9
Davidson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Huffman 18 3 4 8/10 1/3 1/2 1 - 0 0 1 1 2
D. Skogman 13 2 0 5/8 3/5 0/2 1 - 0 0 1 0 2
R. Bailey 9 6 4 4/6 0/2 1/2 0 - 0 1 0 1 5
A. Brizzi 5 2 1 1/2 1/2 2/2 1 - 1 0 1 0 2
C. Kochera 5 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Huffman 18 3 4 8/10 1/3 1/2 1 0 0 0 1 1 2
D. Skogman 13 2 0 5/8 3/5 0/2 1 0 0 0 1 0 2
R. Bailey 9 6 4 4/6 0/2 1/2 0 0 0 1 0 1 5
A. Brizzi 5 2 1 1/2 1/2 2/2 1 0 1 0 1 0 2
C. Kochera 5 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Durkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Adam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Logan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spadone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Katsock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ghedini - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sosnik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Matheny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Loughnane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Schulte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 17 10 23/36 8/19 5/10 5 0 2 2 7 5 12
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola