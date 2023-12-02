WRIGHT
DAVID
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:32
|TV timeout
|14:32
|Official timeout
|14:32
|+2
|Trey Calvin makes two point jump shot
|54-59
|14:45
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|52-59
|15:07
|Alex Huibregtse turnover (Angelo Brizzi steals)
|15:22
|+3
|Angelo Brizzi makes three point jump shot (Reed Bailey assists)
|52-57
|15:46
|Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound
|15:48
|Tanner Holden misses two point jump shot
|16:07
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|52-54
|16:15
|+2
|Tanner Holden makes two point jump shot
|52-52
|16:40
|+3
|Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Angelo Brizzi assists)
|50-52
|16:57
|Tanner Holden turnover
|17:01
|Grant Huffman turnover (Trey Calvin steals)
|17:09
|+2
|Tanner Holden makes two point jump shot (Trey Calvin assists)
|50-49
|17:19
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup
|48-49
|17:45
|+2
|Brandon Noel makes two point layup (AJ Braun assists)
|48-47
|17:58
|Brandon Noel defensive rebound
|18:00
|Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot
|18:12
|+2
|Tanner Holden makes two point jump shot
|46-47
|18:26
|+1
|Angelo Brizzi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-47
|18:26
|+1
|Angelo Brizzi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-46
|18:26
|AJ Braun shooting foul
|18:45
|+3
|Alex Huibregtse makes three point jump shot
|44-45
|18:53
|Alex Huibregtse defensive rebound
|18:55
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|19:08
|+2
|Tanner Holden makes two point layup
|41-45
|19:32
|+2
|Reed Bailey makes two point jump shot
|39-45
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+2
|Tanner Holden makes two point layup
|39-43
|0:20
|+3
|Grant Huffman makes three point jump shot (Reed Bailey assists)
|37-43
|0:49
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|0:51
|Trey Calvin misses two point jump shot
|1:07
|+2
|Reed Bailey makes two point jump shot
|37-40
|1:21
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|1:25
|+2
|Brandon Noel makes two point layup
|37-38
|1:25
|Brandon Noel offensive rebound
|1:27
|Drey Carter misses two point layup
|1:41
|+2
|David Skogman makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|35-38
|1:50
|+2
|Trey Calvin makes two point layup
|35-36
|1:59
|+2
|Bobby Durkin makes two point layup
|33-36
|2:06
|Bobby Durkin offensive rebound
|2:08
|Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|2:30
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|2:32
|Trey Calvin misses two point jump shot
|2:52
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|33-34
|3:17
|Reed Bailey defensive rebound
|3:17
|Drey Carter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:17
|+1
|Drey Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-32
|3:14
|TV timeout
|3:17
|David Skogman shooting foul
|3:17
|Drey Carter offensive rebound
|3:19
|Reed Bailey blocks Tanner Holden's two point jump shot
|3:36
|+3
|Bobby Durkin makes three point jump shot (Reed Bailey assists)
|32-32
|3:57
|+2
|Trey Calvin makes two point jump shot
|32-29
|4:22
|+3
|Bobby Durkin makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|30-29
|4:45
|+2
|Tanner Holden makes two point jump shot
|30-26
|4:59
|+2
|Reed Bailey makes two point layup
|28-26
|5:04
|Reed Bailey offensive rebound
|5:06
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|5:36
|+2
|Andrew Welage makes two point layup
|28-24
|5:51
|Logan Woods offensive rebound
|5:53
|Sean Logan blocks Andrew Welage's three point jump shot
|6:01
|Grant Huffman personal foul
|6:04
|Sean Logan turnover (Logan Woods steals)
|6:22
|+2
|Tanner Holden makes two point layup (Trey Calvin assists)
|26-24
|6:39
|+1
|Hunter Adam makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-24
|6:39
|Hunter Adam misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:39
|AJ Braun shooting foul
|6:40
|Hunter Adam offensive rebound
|6:42
|Achile Spadone misses three point jump shot
|6:57
|+2
|Drey Carter makes two point layup
|24-23
|7:03
|Drey Carter offensive rebound
|7:05
|Drey Carter misses two point layup
|7:29
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|22-23
|7:36
|TV timeout
|7:36
|Drey Carter personal foul
|8:05
|+2
|AJ Braun makes two point layup
|22-21
|8:23
|Tanner Holden defensive rebound
|8:25
|David Skogman misses three point jump shot
|8:41
|+2
|Trey Calvin makes two point jump shot
|20-21
|8:54
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|18-21
|9:04
|Reed Bailey defensive rebound
|9:06
|Tanner Holden misses two point layup
|9:12
|Tanner Holden defensive rebound
|9:14
|Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot
|9:37
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|9:39
|Alex Huibregtse misses two point jump shot
|9:45
|Alex Huibregtse defensive rebound
|9:47
|David Skogman misses two point layup
|10:08
|Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound
|10:10
|Brandon Noel misses two point hook shot
|10:29
|+3
|David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|18-19
|10:34
|Tanner Holden personal foul
|10:50
|+3
|Kaden Brown makes three point jump shot (Brandon Noel assists)
|18-16
|11:20
|+2
|Reed Bailey makes two point layup
|15-16
|11:42
|+1
|Drey Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-14
|11:42
|Drey Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:42
|TV timeout
|11:42
|Bobby Durkin shooting foul
|12:17
|+3
|David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Bobby Durkin assists)
|14-14
|12:37
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|12:39
|Tanner Holden misses two point jump shot
|13:01
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|14-11
|13:09
|+2
|AJ Braun makes two point layup
|14-9
|13:24
|Achile Spadone turnover (Drey Carter steals)
|13:24
|Achile Spadone offensive rebound
|13:26
|Achile Spadone misses two point layup
|13:43
|+2
|Trey Calvin makes two point jump shot
|12-9
|14:10
|+1
|Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-9
|14:10
|Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:10
|Trey Calvin shooting foul
|14:20
|+2
|AJ Braun makes two point hook shot
|10-8
|14:41
|AJ Braun defensive rebound
|14:41
|David Skogman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:41
|David Skogman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:41
|Andrew Welage shooting foul
|14:44
|Tanner Holden turnover (Sean Logan steals)
|14:51
|Tanner Holden offensive rebound
|14:53
|Trey Calvin misses three point jump shot
|15:07
|+2
|David Skogman makes two point layup
|8-8
|15:33
|TV timeout
|15:33
|Tanner Holden turnover
|15:33
|Connor Kochera turnover (Drey Carter steals)
|15:43
|Reed Bailey defensive rebound
|15:45
|Brandon Noel misses two point layup
|15:58
|Sean Logan turnover (Brandon Noel steals)
|16:11
|+1
|Drey Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-6
|16:11
|Drey Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:11
|Sean Logan shooting foul
|16:21
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup (Reed Bailey assists)
|7-6
|16:30
|+1
|AJ Braun makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|7-4
|16:30
|Angelo Brizzi shooting foul
|16:30
|+2
|AJ Braun makes two point layup (Alex Huibregtse assists)
|6-4
|16:40
|Alex Huibregtse defensive rebound
|16:42
|Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot
|16:51
|Reed Bailey defensive rebound
|16:53
|Alex Huibregtse misses three point jump shot
|17:13
|+3
|David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|4-4
|17:22
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|17:24
|Trey Calvin misses two point jump shot
|17:38
|Tanner Holden defensive rebound
|17:40
|David Skogman misses three point jump shot
|17:46
|Grant Huffman offensive rebound
|17:48
|Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|18:10
|+2
|AJ Braun makes two point layup
|4-1
|18:28
|+1
|Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-1
|18:28
|Reed Bailey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:28
|AJ Braun shooting foul
|18:43
|Trey Calvin turnover
|18:49
|Trey Calvin defensive rebound
|18:51
|Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot
|18:58
|Reed Bailey defensive rebound
|19:00
|Brandon Noel misses two point layup
|19:15
|David Skogman turnover (Alex Huibregtse steals)
|19:38
|+2
|AJ Braun makes two point layup (Tanner Holden assists)
|2-0
|19:52
|Angelo Brizzi turnover
|20:00
|Brandon Noel vs. Reed Bailey (Wildcats gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Trey Calvin makes two point jump shot
|14:32
|+ 2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|14:45
|Alex Huibregtse turnover (Angelo Brizzi steals)
|15:07
|+ 3
|Angelo Brizzi makes three point jump shot (Reed Bailey assists)
|15:22
|Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound
|15:46
|Tanner Holden misses two point jump shot
|15:48
|+ 2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|16:07
|+ 2
|Tanner Holden makes two point jump shot
|16:15
|+ 3
|Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Angelo Brizzi assists)
|16:40
|Tanner Holden turnover
|16:57
|Grant Huffman turnover (Trey Calvin steals)
|17:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|59
|Field Goals
|24-40 (60.0%)
|23-36 (63.9%)
|3-Pointers
|2-5 (40.0%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|4-7 (57.1%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|17
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|9
|12
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|6
|10
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|5
|7
|Fouls
|7
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
18 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
|Team Stats
|Wright State 3-4
|82.6 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Davidson 4-3
|70.3 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Top Scorers
|T. Holden G
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|G. Huffman G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|60.0
|FG%
|63.9
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Holden
|14
|4
|1
|7/11
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|A. Braun
|13
|1
|1
|6/6
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Calvin
|10
|1
|2
|5/9
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Noel
|4
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Huibregtse
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Holden
|14
|4
|1
|7/11
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|A. Braun
|13
|1
|1
|6/6
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Calvin
|10
|1
|2
|5/9
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Noel
|4
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Huibregtse
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Welage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Norris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Myers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Schwieger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Callaghan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|14
|6
|24/40
|2/5
|4/7
|7
|0
|6
|0
|5
|5
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Huffman
|18
|3
|4
|8/10
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Skogman
|13
|2
|0
|5/8
|3/5
|0/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Bailey
|9
|6
|4
|4/6
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|A. Brizzi
|5
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Kochera
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Huffman
|18
|3
|4
|8/10
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Skogman
|13
|2
|0
|5/8
|3/5
|0/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Bailey
|9
|6
|4
|4/6
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|A. Brizzi
|5
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Kochera
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Durkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Adam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Logan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spadone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Katsock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ghedini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sosnik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Matheny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Loughnane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Schulte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|17
|10
|23/36
|8/19
|5/10
|5
|0
|2
|2
|7
|5
|12