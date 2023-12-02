One side will look to keep momentum and the other to regain it as Clemson visits Pittsburgh to begin Atlantic Coast Conference play on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers (6-0) aim to maintain the impetus provided by an 85-77 victory over No. 23 Alabama on Tuesday -- the program's second-ever road triumph over a nonconference top 25 team.

"The game was kind of back and forth," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "We had to battle with some foul trouble. We just kind of kept swinging and hung in there. We had some different guys play well at different points of the game."

PJ Hall paced the team with 21 points in that one, Joseph Girard had 16 -- including four 3-pointers -- and Chase Hunter added 15.

Following a 71-64 home loss to Missouri the same night, the Panthers (5-2) will look to bounce back in the same manner that they did after their first defeat this season.

In that Tuesday clash against Missouri, Pitt shot 16-for-47 (34 percent) overall. The Panthers were 6-for-24 (25 percent) in the second half.

"I thought we got great looks," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said of the setback. "It was just one of those nights where we couldn't make a shot and -- for the first time this season -- we allowed that to impact the game. We allowed the impact of defense. We allowed it to impact everything. It's a learning lesson for us."

The Panthers rebounded from an earlier 15-point setback to Florida on Nov. 22 with a 25-point win over Oregon State two days later.

Blake Hinson (19.6 points per game), Ishmael Leggett (14.9), and Carlton Carrington (14.9) have all been good for double-figure scoring for Pitt.

Clemson (10.2) and Pitt (10.0) average the most made 3-pointers in the conference. Pitt has put up 29.9 tries from beyond the arc, while Clemson has attempted 24.5. Those marks are also first and second in the ACC.

