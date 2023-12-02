Florida Gulf Coast up next as Cincinnati goes for 7 straight
The Cincinnati Bearcats look to match their longest unbeaten start in six years when they host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Sunday.
The Bearcats (6-0) are coming off a dramatic 86-81 overtime win at Howard on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., and then an on-campus accident two days later, when one of their players was struck by a vehicle.
Viktor Lakhin scored a team-high 19 points while Dan Skillings Jr. added 16 and a key blocked shot late in overtime, to give Cincinnati a win in their first road game of the season. The Bearcats are looking for their first 7-0 start since the 2017-18 team won its first seven games.
"I do think this will be good for us. I'm proud of our guys finding a way to win despite not playing well," Cincinnati coach Wes Miller said. "We have a lot to learn from in getting back to the drawing board and the basics. We played some real good basketball last week and may have gotten complacent."
On Thursday, Simas Lukosius was struck by a moving vehicle on campus and sustained only minor injuries after scoring 11 points in the victory.
"We are relieved to report that Simas has no major injury from Thursday night, and his participation status is day-to-day," Miller added. "He is feeling better from the initial shock of the incident, and we are grateful for everyone's support."
The Eagles (2-6) snapped a five-game losing streak by coming back from a 15-point deficit to post a 68-65 win over Florida International on Wednesday in Miami.
Trailing 53-40, FGCU went on a 23-3 run in a nine-minute span of the second half to take a 63-56 lead and hold on for just the Eagles' second win. Dallion Johnson scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half to help spark the rally as the Eagles played without two of their key contributors.
"Really gutsy effort by this group," FGCU head coach Pat Chambers said. "No Chase Johnston, no Andre Weir, and FIU was relentless on the defensive end. To come out and compete in the second half the way we did, I'm really proud of our resilience and grit. We had great contributions from all eight players that stepped on the floor."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|0:04
|Aziz Bandaogo blocks Cyrus Largie's two point layup
|0:04
|Cyrus Largie offensive rebound
|0:06
|Aziz Bandaogo blocks Cyrus Largie's two point layup
|0:33
|+3
|CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot
|26-49
|1:00
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|1:00
|Zach Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:00
|John Newman III personal foul (Zach Anderson draws the foul)
|0:59
|Eagles offensive rebound
|1:01
|Dallion Johnson misses three point jump shot
|1:09
|+2
|Jizzle James makes two point layup
|26-46
|1:18
|Dallion Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Viktor Lakhin steals)
|1:20
|John Newman III personal foul
|1:43
|+3
|CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (Viktor Lakhin assists)
|26-44
|2:04
|+3
|Dallion Johnson makes three point jump shot (Keeshawn Kellman assists)
|26-41
|2:18
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point dunk
|23-41
|2:23
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|2:25
|John Newman III misses two point layup
|2:31
|Rahmir Barno turnover (lost ball) (Aziz Bandaogo steals)
|2:46
|+3
|Viktor Lakhin makes three point jump shot (Jizzle James assists)
|23-39
|3:02
|+2
|Zach Anderson makes two point layup
|23-36
|3:07
|Jizzle James turnover (Rahmir Barno steals)
|3:13
|TV timeout
|3:13
|Bearcats 30 second timeout
|3:14
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point layup
|21-36
|3:26
|Dallion Johnson defensive rebound
|3:28
|Ody Oguama misses two point layup
|3:33
|Ody Oguama offensive rebound
|3:35
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses two point layup
|4:00
|+2
|Zach Anderson makes two point layup (Rahmir Barno assists)
|19-36
|4:13
|Dan Skillings Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Zach Anderson steals)
|4:18
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|4:20
|Dallion Johnson misses two point jump shot
|4:33
|Dan Skillings Jr. personal foul
|4:46
|Dan Skillings Jr. personal foul
|4:48
|Dallion Johnson defensive rebound
|4:50
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses two point layup
|4:56
|Keeshawn Kellman turnover (lost ball) (Day Day Thomas steals)
|5:13
|+1
|Dan Skillings Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-36
|5:13
|Rahmir Barno shooting foul (Dan Skillings Jr. draws the foul)
|5:13
|+2
|Dan Skillings Jr. makes two point jump shot (Day Day Thomas assists)
|17-35
|5:21
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|5:23
|Franco Miller Jr. misses two point layup
|5:48
|+3
|Day Day Thomas makes three point jump shot (Dan Skillings Jr. assists)
|17-33
|5:54
|Dan Skillings Jr. offensive rebound
|5:56
|Day Day Thomas misses two point jump shot
|6:09
|+3
|Dakota Rivers makes three point jump shot (Franco Miller Jr. assists)
|17-30
|6:28
|Ody Oguama personal foul
|6:31
|Dakota Rivers defensive rebound
|6:33
|John Newman III misses two point layup
|6:38
|John Newman III offensive rebound
|6:40
|John Newman III misses two point layup
|6:53
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|6:55
|Ody Oguama blocks Josiah Shackleford's two point layup
|7:05
|Viktor Lakhin personal foul
|7:32
|Dakota Rivers defensive rebound
|7:32
|Viktor Lakhin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:32
|Keeshawn Kellman shooting foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)
|7:32
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point dunk (Jizzle James assists)
|14-30
|7:39
|+2
|Rahmir Barno makes two point jump shot
|14-28
|7:58
|+3
|CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot
|12-28
|8:01
|CJ Fredrick offensive rebound
|8:03
|Josh Reed misses three point jump shot
|8:03
|Jizzle James defensive rebound
|8:03
|Keeshawn Kellman misses two point layup
|8:08
|Keeshawn Kellman offensive rebound
|8:10
|Dallion Johnson misses two point jump shot
|8:17
|Rahmir Barno defensive rebound
|8:19
|Jizzle James misses three point jump shot
|8:41
|+2
|Rahmir Barno makes two point jump shot
|12-25
|8:55
|+2
|Aziz Bandaogo makes two point dunk (Viktor Lakhin assists)
|10-25
|9:08
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point layup (Chase Johnston assists)
|10-23
|9:18
|Eagles offensive rebound
|9:20
|Dallion Johnson misses three point jump shot
|9:33
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point jump shot (Aziz Bandaogo assists)
|8-23
|9:49
|Bearcats defensive rebound
|9:51
|Chase Johnston misses three point jump shot
|10:13
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point jump shot (Jizzle James assists)
|8-21
|10:34
|Jizzle James defensive rebound
|10:36
|Zach Anderson misses two point jump shot
|11:04
|TV timeout
|11:04
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|11:07
|+2
|Jizzle James makes two point jump shot
|8-19
|11:19
|Josh Reed defensive rebound
|11:21
|Chase Johnston misses two point jump shot
|11:38
|+2
|Aziz Bandaogo makes two point dunk (Ody Oguama assists)
|8-17
|11:49
|Jizzle James defensive rebound
|11:51
|Franco Miller Jr. misses two point layup
|12:10
|+2
|Jizzle James makes two point jump shot
|8-15
|12:21
|Cyrus Largie shooting foul (Dan Skillings Jr. draws the foul)
|12:45
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|12:47
|Franco Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|13:16
|+1
|CJ Fredrick makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|8-13
|13:16
|CJ Fredrick misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|13:16
|+1
|CJ Fredrick makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|8-12
|13:17
|Chase Johnston shooting foul (CJ Fredrick draws the foul)
|13:28
|Dakota Rivers personal foul
|13:28
|Zach Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Day Day Thomas steals)
|13:33
|Dan Skillings Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Zach Anderson steals)
|13:40
|Dakota Rivers turnover (lost ball) (John Newman III steals)
|14:08
|+2
|Ody Oguama makes two point jump shot
|8-11
|14:16
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|14:18
|Zach Anderson misses two point layup
|14:27
|Ody Oguama turnover (Rahmir Barno steals)
|14:48
|+2
|Rahmir Barno makes two point jump shot
|8-9
|15:07
|Dan Skillings Jr. turnover (traveling)
|15:10
|Bearcats offensive rebound
|15:12
|Dakota Rivers blocks Dan Skillings Jr.'s two point layup
|15:31
|Dan Skillings Jr. offensive rebound
|15:33
|Day Day Thomas misses three point jump shot
|15:46
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|15:48
|Zach Anderson misses two point jump shot
|16:12
|TV timeout
|16:12
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|16:13
|+2
|Day Day Thomas makes two point layup
|6-9
|16:19
|Aziz Bandaogo defensive rebound
|16:13
|Keeshawn Kellman misses two point layup
|16:28
|Rahmir Barno defensive rebound
|16:30
|Aziz Bandaogo misses two point jump shot
|16:41
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|16:43
|Dallion Johnson misses three point jump shot
|17:04
|+3
|CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (John Newman III assists)
|6-7
|17:18
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point layup
|6-4
|17:37
|John Newman III turnover (Dallion Johnson steals)
|17:46
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point dunk (Franco Miller Jr. assists)
|4-4
|18:16
|+2
|John Newman III makes two point layup
|2-4
|18:36
|+2
|Zach Anderson makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|18:54
|Zach Anderson offensive rebound
|18:56
|Rahmir Barno misses two point jump shot
|19:04
|Dallion Johnson defensive rebound
|19:06
|Aziz Bandaogo misses two point jump shot
|19:15
|Day Day Thomas defensive rebound
|19:17
|Dallion Johnson misses two point jump shot
|19:33
|Day Day Thomas personal foul
|19:51
|+2
|Aziz Bandaogo makes two point dunk (Day Day Thomas assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|Keeshawn Kellman vs. Aziz Bandaogo (Bearcats gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|19:52
|Viktor Lakhin misses two point layup
|19:54
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|0:02
|Aziz Bandaogo blocks Cyrus Largie's two point layup
|0:04
|Cyrus Largie offensive rebound
|0:04
|Aziz Bandaogo blocks Cyrus Largie's two point layup
|0:06
|+ 3
|CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot
|0:33
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|1:00
|Zach Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:00
|John Newman III personal foul (Zach Anderson draws the foul)
|1:00
|Eagles offensive rebound
|0:59
|Team Stats
|Points
|26
|49
|Field Goals
|12-32 (37.5%)
|20-34 (58.8%)
|3-Pointers
|2-6 (33.3%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Free Throws
|0-1 (0.0%)
|3-5 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|12
|24
|Offensive
|3
|7
|Defensive
|7
|15
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|5
|11
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|5
|6
|Fouls
|5
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|FGCU 2-6
|69.0 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Cincinnati 6-0
|85.3 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Kellman F
|10.5 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|0.5 APG
|62.3 FG%
|
00
|. Fredrick G
|6.5 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|1.2 APG
|43.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Kellman F
|8 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|C. Fredrick G
|14 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|58.8
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|66.7
|
|
|0.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Kellman
|8
|1
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|R. Barno
|6
|2
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Anderson
|6
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Johnson
|3
|3
|0
|1/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|F. Miller Jr.
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Rivers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Shackleford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Largie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Weir
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Dwyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Riemenschneider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Vespe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Pina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|26
|10
|5
|12/32
|2/6
|0/1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|5
|3
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Fredrick
|14
|1
|0
|4/4
|4/4
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|V. Lakhin
|11
|5
|2
|5/6
|1/1
|0/1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|A. Bandaogo
|6
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|D. Thomas
|5
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Newman III
|2
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Skillings Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Oguama
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Lukosius
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kirkwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Tolentino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Griffith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|22
|11
|20/34
|6/9
|3/5
|7
|0
|5
|3
|6
|7
|15