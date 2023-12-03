TULANE
FORD
Preview not available
Preview not available
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:14
|Green Wave 30 second timeout
|0:20
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|0:22
|Kyle Rose misses two point jump shot
|0:29
|Kyle Rose offensive rebound
|0:31
|Japhet Medor misses two point jump shot
|0:43
|+2
|Collin Holloway makes two point layup
|43-41
|1:04
|Kolby King defensive rebound
|1:06
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|1:24
|+2
|Sion James makes two point layup
|41-41
|1:42
|Antrell Charlton turnover (Jaylen Forbes steals)
|1:52
|+2
|Kolby King makes two point jump shot
|39-41
|2:19
|+3
|Joshua Rivera makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists)
|37-41
|2:35
|Jaylen Forbes personal foul
|2:35
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|2:37
|Joshua Rivera misses two point jump shot
|2:56
|Gregg Glenn III turnover
|3:14
|Japhet Medor turnover
|3:25
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|3:27
|Tre' Williams misses two point jump shot
|3:40
|Tre' Williams defensive rebound
|3:40
|Kyle Rose misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:40
|TV timeout
|3:40
|Kolby King shooting foul
|3:40
|+2
|Kyle Rose makes two point jump shot (Will Richardson assists)
|37-38
|3:59
|+2
|Gregg Glenn III makes two point jump shot
|37-36
|4:10
|Antrell Charlton turnover
|4:21
|+3
|Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot
|35-36
|4:35
|Jahmere Tripp turnover (Gregg Glenn III steals)
|5:02
|+2
|Gregg Glenn III makes two point jump shot
|32-36
|5:15
|Tre' Williams defensive rebound
|5:17
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|5:26
|Sion James personal foul
|5:35
|Green Wave defensive rebound
|5:37
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|5:53
|+1
|Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-36
|5:53
|+1
|Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-36
|5:53
|Will Richardson personal foul
|5:55
|Abdou Tsimbila turnover (Collin Holloway steals)
|6:08
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|6:10
|Joshua Rivera misses two point layup
|6:25
|Collin Holloway turnover (Japhet Medor steals)
|6:40
|+2
|Abdou Tsimbila makes two point dunk (Kyle Rose assists)
|28-36
|6:52
|+2
|Kolby King makes two point layup
|28-34
|7:08
|+2
|Joshua Rivera makes two point jump shot (Will Richardson assists)
|26-34
|7:25
|+2
|Kolby King makes two point layup
|26-32
|7:29
|Abdou Tsimbila turnover (Kolby King steals)
|7:40
|+2
|Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot
|24-32
|7:45
|+1
|Will Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-32
|7:45
|+1
|Will Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-31
|7:45
|TV timeout
|7:45
|Gregg Glenn III personal foul
|7:57
|+1
|Gregg Glenn III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-30
|7:57
|Gregg Glenn III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:57
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo personal foul
|8:03
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot
|21-30
|8:13
|Joshua Rivera offensive rebound
|8:15
|Will Richardson misses two point jump shot
|8:39
|+1
|Tre' Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-27
|8:39
|Tre' Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:39
|Ogheneyole Akuwovo shooting foul
|8:56
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Romad Dean assists)
|20-27
|9:10
|+2
|Collin Holloway makes two point dunk
|20-24
|9:20
|Collin Holloway offensive rebound
|9:22
|Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
|9:50
|Romad Dean turnover (offensive foul)
|9:50
|Romad Dean offensive foul
|10:08
|+2
|Collin Holloway makes two point layup (Tre' Williams assists)
|18-24
|10:25
|+3
|Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists)
|16-24
|10:35
|Kolby King turnover
|10:46
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Zach Riley assists)
|16-21
|11:01
|Romad Dean defensive rebound
|11:03
|Kolby King misses two point layup
|11:10
|Zach Riley turnover (Kolby King steals)
|11:20
|+2
|Collin Holloway makes two point layup
|16-18
|11:34
|Green Wave defensive rebound
|11:36
|Gregg Glenn III blocks Abdou Tsimbila's two point layup
|11:48
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|11:48
|Collin Holloway misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:48
|TV timeout
|11:48
|Zach Riley shooting foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)
|11:48
|+2
|Collin Holloway makes two point jump shot (Sion James assists)
|14-18
|12:02
|+2
|Will Richardson makes two point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists)
|12-18
|12:12
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|12:14
|Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
|12:24
|+2
|Joshua Rivera makes two point layup
|12-16
|12:27
|Joshua Rivera offensive rebound
|12:29
|Joshua Rivera misses two point layup
|12:47
|+2
|Collin Holloway makes two point layup (Tre' Williams assists)
|12-14
|13:12
|+2
|Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup (Zach Riley assists)
|10-14
|13:30
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|13:32
|Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
|13:45
|+2
|Joshua Rivera makes two point layup
|10-12
|14:00
|+2
|Collin Holloway makes two point layup
|10-10
|14:07
|Collin Holloway offensive rebound
|14:09
|Collin Holloway misses two point layup
|14:19
|+3
|Antrell Charlton makes three point jump shot (Abdou Tsimbila assists)
|8-10
|14:30
|Sion James turnover (Will Richardson steals)
|14:41
|Elijah Gray turnover (offensive foul)
|14:41
|Elijah Gray offensive foul
|15:07
|+2
|Tre' Williams makes two point layup
|8-7
|15:22
|+2
|Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot
|6-7
|15:39
|Jaylen Forbes turnover (offensive foul)
|15:39
|Jaylen Forbes offensive foul
|15:51
|TV timeout
|15:51
|Joshua Rivera turnover (traveling)
|16:02
|Rams defensive rebound
|16:04
|Antrell Charlton blocks Sion James's two point layup
|16:17
|Elijah Gray personal foul
|16:33
|+2
|Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot (Joshua Rivera assists)
|6-5
|16:51
|+2
|Collin Holloway makes two point layup
|6-3
|16:51
|Green Wave defensive rebound
|16:53
|Japhet Medor misses two point layup
|17:06
|Japhet Medor defensive rebound
|17:08
|Kolby King misses three point jump shot
|17:18
|Kyle Rose turnover (Collin Holloway steals)
|17:26
|+1
|Kolby King makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-3
|17:26
|+1
|Kolby King makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-3
|17:26
|Kyle Rose personal foul
|17:40
|Abdou Tsimbila personal foul
|17:45
|Sion James defensive rebound
|17:47
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|17:58
|Sion James turnover
|18:09
|+3
|Antrell Charlton makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists)
|2-3
|18:18
|Rams defensive rebound
|18:20
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|18:20
|Collin Holloway offensive rebound
|18:22
|Collin Holloway misses two point layup
|18:38
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|18:40
|Collin Holloway blocks Joshua Rivera's two point layup
|18:51
|Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|18:53
|Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
|19:05
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|19:07
|Joshua Rivera misses two point jump shot
|19:27
|Collin Holloway personal foul
|19:53
|+2
|Collin Holloway makes two point layup
|2-0
|20:00
|(Green Wave gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Green Wave 30 second timeout
|0:14
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|0:20
|Kyle Rose misses two point jump shot
|0:22
|Kyle Rose offensive rebound
|0:29
|Japhet Medor misses two point jump shot
|0:31
|+ 2
|Collin Holloway makes two point layup
|0:43
|Kolby King defensive rebound
|1:04
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|+ 2
|Sion James makes two point layup
|1:24
|Antrell Charlton turnover (Jaylen Forbes steals)
|1:42
|+ 2
|Kolby King makes two point jump shot
|1:52
|Team Stats
|Points
|43
|41
|Field Goals
|18-29 (62.1%)
|16-30 (53.3%)
|3-Pointers
|1-3 (33.3%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|14
|Offensive
|3
|5
|Defensive
|7
|7
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|3
|12
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|11
|Fouls
|6
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
20 PTS, 3 REB
|Key Players
|
00
|. Holloway F
|12.3 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|1.0 APG
|59.5 FG%
|
00
|. Rose G
|5.6 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.7 APG
|36.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Holloway F
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|K. Rose G
|11 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|
|62.1
|FG%
|53.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|63.6
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Holloway
|20
|3
|0
|9/11
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|-
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|K. King
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Forbes
|5
|3
|0
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Williams
|3
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. James
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Holloway
|20
|3
|0
|9/11
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|K. King
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Forbes
|5
|3
|0
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Williams
|3
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. James
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Glenn III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Shapiro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Panoam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Cross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|43
|10
|3
|18/29
|1/3
|6/9
|6
|0
|6
|2
|6
|3
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Rose
|11
|1
|4
|4/7
|3/5
|0/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Charlton
|10
|0
|1
|4/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|J. Rivera
|9
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|A. Tsimbila
|4
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|J. Medor
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Rose
|11
|1
|4
|4/7
|3/5
|0/1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Charlton
|10
|0
|1
|4/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|J. Rivera
|9
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|A. Tsimbila
|4
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|J. Medor
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Richardson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Riley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Dean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tripp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Akuwovo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Best
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Montas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. O'Toole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|41
|12
|12
|16/30
|7/11
|2/3
|9
|0
|2
|1
|11
|5
|7