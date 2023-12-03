away team background logo
1st Half
TUL
Green Wave
43
FOR
Rams
41

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:14   Green Wave 30 second timeout  
0:20   Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound  
0:22   Kyle Rose misses two point jump shot  
0:29   Kyle Rose offensive rebound  
0:31   Japhet Medor misses two point jump shot  
0:43 +2 Collin Holloway makes two point layup 43-41
1:04   Kolby King defensive rebound  
1:06   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
1:24 +2 Sion James makes two point layup 41-41
1:42   Antrell Charlton turnover (Jaylen Forbes steals)  
1:52 +2 Kolby King makes two point jump shot 39-41
2:19 +3 Joshua Rivera makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists) 37-41
2:35   Jaylen Forbes personal foul  
2:35   Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound  
2:37   Joshua Rivera misses two point jump shot  
2:56   Gregg Glenn III turnover  
3:14   Japhet Medor turnover  
3:25   Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound  
3:27   Tre' Williams misses two point jump shot  
3:40   Tre' Williams defensive rebound  
3:40   Kyle Rose misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:40   TV timeout  
3:40   Kolby King shooting foul  
3:40 +2 Kyle Rose makes two point jump shot (Will Richardson assists) 37-38
3:59 +2 Gregg Glenn III makes two point jump shot 37-36
4:10   Antrell Charlton turnover  
4:21 +3 Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot 35-36
4:35   Jahmere Tripp turnover (Gregg Glenn III steals)  
5:02 +2 Gregg Glenn III makes two point jump shot 32-36
5:15   Tre' Williams defensive rebound  
5:17   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
5:26   Sion James personal foul  
5:35   Green Wave defensive rebound  
5:37   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
5:53 +1 Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-36
5:53 +1 Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-36
5:53   Will Richardson personal foul  
5:55   Abdou Tsimbila turnover (Collin Holloway steals)  
6:08   Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound  
6:10   Joshua Rivera misses two point layup  
6:25   Collin Holloway turnover (Japhet Medor steals)  
6:40 +2 Abdou Tsimbila makes two point dunk (Kyle Rose assists) 28-36
6:52 +2 Kolby King makes two point layup 28-34
7:08 +2 Joshua Rivera makes two point jump shot (Will Richardson assists) 26-34
7:25 +2 Kolby King makes two point layup 26-32
7:29   Abdou Tsimbila turnover (Kolby King steals)  
7:40 +2 Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot 24-32
7:45 +1 Will Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-32
7:45 +1 Will Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-31
7:45   TV timeout  
7:45   Gregg Glenn III personal foul  
7:57 +1 Gregg Glenn III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-30
7:57   Gregg Glenn III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:57   Ogheneyole Akuwovo personal foul  
8:03 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot 21-30
8:13   Joshua Rivera offensive rebound  
8:15   Will Richardson misses two point jump shot  
8:39 +1 Tre' Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-27
8:39   Tre' Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:39   Ogheneyole Akuwovo shooting foul  
8:56 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Romad Dean assists) 20-27
9:10 +2 Collin Holloway makes two point dunk 20-24
9:20   Collin Holloway offensive rebound  
9:22   Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot  
9:50   Romad Dean turnover (offensive foul)  
9:50   Romad Dean offensive foul  
10:08 +2 Collin Holloway makes two point layup (Tre' Williams assists) 18-24
10:25 +3 Will Richardson makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists) 16-24
10:35   Kolby King turnover  
10:46 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Zach Riley assists) 16-21
11:01   Romad Dean defensive rebound  
11:03   Kolby King misses two point layup  
11:10   Zach Riley turnover (Kolby King steals)  
11:20 +2 Collin Holloway makes two point layup 16-18
11:34   Green Wave defensive rebound  
11:36   Gregg Glenn III blocks Abdou Tsimbila's two point layup  
11:48   Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound  
11:48   Collin Holloway misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:48   TV timeout  
11:48   Zach Riley shooting foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)  
11:48 +2 Collin Holloway makes two point jump shot (Sion James assists) 14-18
12:02 +2 Will Richardson makes two point jump shot (Antrell Charlton assists) 12-18
12:12   Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound  
12:14   Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot  
12:24 +2 Joshua Rivera makes two point layup 12-16
12:27   Joshua Rivera offensive rebound  
12:29   Joshua Rivera misses two point layup  
12:47 +2 Collin Holloway makes two point layup (Tre' Williams assists) 12-14
13:12 +2 Abdou Tsimbila makes two point layup (Zach Riley assists) 10-14
13:30   Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound  
13:32   Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot  
13:45 +2 Joshua Rivera makes two point layup 10-12
14:00 +2 Collin Holloway makes two point layup 10-10
14:07   Collin Holloway offensive rebound  
14:09   Collin Holloway misses two point layup  
14:19 +3 Antrell Charlton makes three point jump shot (Abdou Tsimbila assists) 8-10
14:30   Sion James turnover (Will Richardson steals)  
14:41   Elijah Gray turnover (offensive foul)  
14:41   Elijah Gray offensive foul  
15:07 +2 Tre' Williams makes two point layup 8-7
15:22 +2 Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot 6-7
15:39   Jaylen Forbes turnover (offensive foul)  
15:39   Jaylen Forbes offensive foul  
15:51   TV timeout  
15:51   Joshua Rivera turnover (traveling)  
16:02   Rams defensive rebound  
16:04   Antrell Charlton blocks Sion James's two point layup  
16:17   Elijah Gray personal foul  
16:33 +2 Antrell Charlton makes two point jump shot (Joshua Rivera assists) 6-5
16:51 +2 Collin Holloway makes two point layup 6-3
16:51   Green Wave defensive rebound  
16:53   Japhet Medor misses two point layup  
17:06   Japhet Medor defensive rebound  
17:08   Kolby King misses three point jump shot  
17:18   Kyle Rose turnover (Collin Holloway steals)  
17:26 +1 Kolby King makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-3
17:26 +1 Kolby King makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-3
17:26   Kyle Rose personal foul  
17:40   Abdou Tsimbila personal foul  
17:45   Sion James defensive rebound  
17:47   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
17:58   Sion James turnover  
18:09 +3 Antrell Charlton makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists) 2-3
18:18   Rams defensive rebound  
18:20   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
18:20   Collin Holloway offensive rebound  
18:22   Collin Holloway misses two point layup  
18:38   Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound  
18:40   Collin Holloway blocks Joshua Rivera's two point layup  
18:51   Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound  
18:53   Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot  
19:05   Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound  
19:07   Joshua Rivera misses two point jump shot  
19:27   Collin Holloway personal foul  
19:53 +2 Collin Holloway makes two point layup 2-0
20:00   (Green Wave gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 43 41
Field Goals 18-29 (62.1%) 16-30 (53.3%)
3-Pointers 1-3 (33.3%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 13 14
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 7 7
Team 3 2
Assists 3 12
Steals 6 2
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 6 11
Fouls 6 9
Technicals 0 0
5
C. Holloway F
20 PTS, 3 REB
10
K. Rose G
11 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12T
Tulane
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Holloway 20 3 0 9/11 0/0 2/3 1 - 2 1 1 3 0
K. King 8 1 0 3/5 0/1 2/2 1 - 2 0 1 0 1
J. Forbes 5 3 0 2/7 1/2 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 0 3
T. Williams 3 2 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
S. James 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Glenn III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bowman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Shapiro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Panoam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 10 3 18/29 1/3 6/9 6 0 6 2 6 3 7
Fordham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Rose 11 1 4 4/7 3/5 0/1 1 - 0 0 1 1 0
A. Charlton 10 0 1 4/4 2/2 0/0 0 - 0 1 2 0 0
J. Rivera 9 2 1 4/9 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 2 0
A. Tsimbila 4 7 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 2 5
J. Medor 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Riley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Dean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tripp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Akuwovo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Best - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Montas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. O'Toole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 12 12 16/30 7/11 2/3 9 0 2 1 11 5 7
