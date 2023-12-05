BRAD
AKRON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:29
|TV timeout
|15:29
|Malevy Leons shooting foul (Enrique Freeman draws the foul)
|15:29
|+2
|Enrique Freeman makes two point hook shot (Mikal Dawson assists)
|5-8
|15:42
|Malevy Leons turnover (bad pass) (Enrique Freeman steals)
|15:51
|+2
|Enrique Freeman makes two point layup
|5-6
|15:55
|Enrique Freeman offensive rebound
|15:57
|Sammy Hunter misses two point jump shot
|16:10
|Enrique Freeman defensive rebound
|16:12
|Christian Davis misses three point jump shot
|16:25
|Duke Deen defensive rebound
|16:27
|Shammah Scott misses two point jump shot
|16:51
|+1
|Darius Hannah makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-4
|16:51
|Darius Hannah misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:51
|Nate Johnson shooting foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)
|17:21
|+1
|Enrique Freeman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-4
|17:21
|Enrique Freeman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:21
|Darius Hannah shooting foul (Enrique Freeman draws the foul)
|17:24
|Enrique Freeman offensive rebound
|17:26
|Sammy Hunter misses two point jump shot
|17:36
|Malevy Leons turnover (bad pass) (Enrique Freeman steals)
|17:49
|Duke Deen offensive rebound
|17:51
|Darius Hannah misses three point jump shot
|18:07
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|18:09
|Enrique Freeman misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|+2
|Emarion Ellis makes two point layup
|4-3
|18:51
|+3
|Sammy Hunter makes three point jump shot (Enrique Freeman assists)
|2-3
|19:11
|+2
|Darius Hannah makes two point dunk
|2-0
|19:17
|Sammy Hunter turnover (lost ball) (Malevy Leons steals)
|19:28
|Duke Deen personal foul (Nate Johnson draws the foul)
|19:33
|Mikal Dawson offensive rebound
|19:35
|Shammah Scott misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Ahmet Jonovic vs. Enrique Freeman (Zips gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|5
|8
|Field Goals
|2-4 (50.0%)
|3-8 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|0-2 (0.0%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|3
|4
|Offensive
|1
|3
|Defensive
|2
|1
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
|2
|Steals
|1
|2
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
|Top Scorers
|D. Hannah F
|3 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|E. Freeman F
|5 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hickman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hardtke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hennessy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Biliew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pettigrew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Atlason
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Linke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|5
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Freeman
|5
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|S. Hunter
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dawson
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Freeman
|5
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|S. Hunter
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dawson
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lyles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Prather Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Musiime-Kamali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Halligan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thornton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|8
|4
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1