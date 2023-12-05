away team background logo
home team background logo
BRAD
AKRON

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
BRAD
Braves
5
AKR
Zips
8

Time Team Play Score
15:29   TV timeout  
15:29   Malevy Leons shooting foul (Enrique Freeman draws the foul)  
15:29 +2 Enrique Freeman makes two point hook shot (Mikal Dawson assists) 5-8
15:42   Malevy Leons turnover (bad pass) (Enrique Freeman steals)  
15:51 +2 Enrique Freeman makes two point layup 5-6
15:55   Enrique Freeman offensive rebound  
15:57   Sammy Hunter misses two point jump shot  
16:10   Enrique Freeman defensive rebound  
16:12   Christian Davis misses three point jump shot  
16:25   Duke Deen defensive rebound  
16:27   Shammah Scott misses two point jump shot  
16:51 +1 Darius Hannah makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-4
16:51   Darius Hannah misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:51   Nate Johnson shooting foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)  
17:21 +1 Enrique Freeman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-4
17:21   Enrique Freeman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:21   Darius Hannah shooting foul (Enrique Freeman draws the foul)  
17:24   Enrique Freeman offensive rebound  
17:26   Sammy Hunter misses two point jump shot  
17:36   Malevy Leons turnover (bad pass) (Enrique Freeman steals)  
17:49   Duke Deen offensive rebound  
17:51   Darius Hannah misses three point jump shot  
18:07   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
18:09   Enrique Freeman misses three point jump shot  
18:25 +2 Emarion Ellis makes two point layup 4-3
18:51 +3 Sammy Hunter makes three point jump shot (Enrique Freeman assists) 2-3
19:11 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point dunk 2-0
19:17   Sammy Hunter turnover (lost ball) (Malevy Leons steals)  
19:28   Duke Deen personal foul (Nate Johnson draws the foul)  
19:33   Mikal Dawson offensive rebound  
19:35   Shammah Scott misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Ahmet Jonovic vs. Enrique Freeman (Zips gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 5 8
Field Goals 2-4 (50.0%) 3-8 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 0-2 (0.0%) 1-3 (33.3%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 3 4
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 2 1
Team 0 0
Assists 0 2
Steals 1 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fouls 3 1
Technicals 0 0
35
D. Hannah F
3 PTS, 1 REB
25
E. Freeman F
5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
Bradley 6-2 5-5
Akron 4-3 8-8
James A. Rhodes Arena Akron, OH
Team Stats
Bradley 6-2 75.3 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.3 APG
Akron 4-3 76.4 PPG 40.0 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Hannah F 12.5 PPG 7.3 RPG 2.3 APG 65.7 FG%
00
. Freeman F 17.3 PPG 11.7 RPG 1.3 APG 55.4 FG%
Top Scorers
35
D. Hannah F 3 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
25
E. Freeman F 5 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 37.5
0.0 3PT FG% 33.3
50.0 FT% 50.0
Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hannah 3 1 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
E. Ellis 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
D. Deen 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 1
M. Leons 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hickman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hardtke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hennessy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Biliew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pettigrew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Atlason - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Linke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 5 3 0 2/4 0/2 1/2 3 0 1 0 2 1 2
Akron
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Freeman 5 3 1 2/3 0/1 1/2 0 - 2 0 0 2 1
S. Hunter 3 0 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
S. Scott 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
M. Dawson 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lyles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Prather Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Musiime-Kamali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Halligan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thornton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 8 4 2 3/8 1/3 1/2 1 0 2 0 1 3 1
