Boston College seeks effort, energy vs. Central Connecticut
Boston College head coach Earl Grant is hoping for the same effort that propelled his team into overtime Saturday when the Eagles face visiting Central Connecticut on Tuesday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
In their ACC opener Saturday, Boston College dropped an 84-78 decision to NC State in a game that needed extra time to decide.
"I thought we played hard, I thought we played tough," Grant said. "We kept swinging the ax. At the end of the day, they made some really tough shots -- dagger shots.
"Obviously we had opportunities to win the game. It's a thin line. ... I thought the energy, the effort and the stick-to-itiveness was a good sign. We can carry that effort into any game and have a chance."
Jaeden Zackery scored 20 points in the loss for the Eagles (5-3), while making 9 of his 11 free-throw attempts. But Boston College shot 14-of-26 (53.8 percent) from the free-throw line overall. BC remains one of the better free-throw shooting teams in the country at 77.4 percent on the season.
Central Connecticut (3-4) will enter the contest on a two-game winning streak. The Blue Devils beat Army 79-51 on Wednesday and earned a 78-67 victory over Holy Cross on Saturday.
Against Holy Cross, Jordan Jones scored a career-high 18 points for the Blue Devils and Kellen Amos added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
"I'm not really worried about stats," Amos said. "Coming into this year, I'm just trying to do more because I know I'm going to have games where I'm not making shots."
Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 14 points and Tre Breland came off the bench to make 5 of 6 field goal attempts (two 3-pointers) and finish with 12 points. Breland added four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
"I'm the energy guy, the glue guy," Breland said. "I'm not going to score a million points every game, but I'm going to play hard and help my team win."
Boston College's Quinten Post tossed in 18 points against NC State. He scored at least 20 points in four straight contests entering that game and has averaged a team-best 20.9 on the season.
Tuesday's matchup will be the first of three consecutive road games for Central Connecticut.
Field Level Media
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:47
|Elijah Strong personal foul
|14:06
|+3
|Donald Hand Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|30-62
|14:21
|Jay Rodgers turnover (bad pass)
|14:40
|+3
|Donald Hand Jr. makes three point jump shot (Mason Madsen assists)
|30-59
|14:52
|Allan Jeanne-Rose turnover (bad pass) (Mason Madsen steals)
|15:04
|Devin McGlockton personal foul
|15:11
|Allan Jeanne-Rose defensive rebound
|15:13
|Mason Madsen misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|15:34
|TV timeout
|15:35
|Eagles defensive rebound
|15:37
|Allan Jeanne-Rose misses three point jump shot
|15:46
|Allan Jeanne-Rose defensive rebound
|15:48
|Devin McGlockton misses two point layup
|16:00
|+2
|Allan Jeanne-Rose makes two point dunk (Jayden Brown assists)
|30-56
|16:08
|Jay Rodgers offensive rebound
|16:10
|Allan Jeanne-Rose misses three point jump shot
|16:32
|Allan Jeanne-Rose defensive rebound
|16:34
|Chas Kelley III misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|Jayden Brown turnover (bad pass)
|17:05
|Allan Jeanne-Rose defensive rebound
|17:05
|Prince Aligbe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:05
|+1
|Prince Aligbe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-56
|17:05
|Jay Rodgers shooting foul (Prince Aligbe draws the foul)
|17:10
|Allan Jeanne-Rose turnover (lost ball) (Chas Kelley III steals)
|17:25
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup
|28-55
|17:34
|Quinten Post offensive rebound
|17:36
|Allan Jeanne-Rose blocks Jaeden Zackery's two point layup
|17:44
|Jayden Brown turnover (lost ball) (Jaeden Zackery steals)
|17:53
|Jaeden Zackery turnover (bad pass)
|17:58
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|18:00
|Jordan Jones misses two point jump shot
|18:08
|Prince Aligbe turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Jones steals)
|18:26
|Jordan Jones personal foul
|18:30
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|18:32
|Jordan Jones misses three point jump shot
|18:49
|+2
|Prince Aligbe makes two point pullup jump shot
|28-53
|19:01
|+1
|Jayden Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|28-51
|19:01
|Devin McGlockton shooting foul (Jayden Brown draws the foul)
|19:02
|+2
|Jayden Brown makes two point layup (Jordan Jones assists)
|27-51
|19:22
|+2
|Prince Aligbe makes two point hook shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|25-51
|19:45
|+2
|Allan Jeanne-Rose makes two point pullup jump shot (Jay Rodgers assists)
|25-49
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:03
|+3
|Jaeden Zackery makes three point jump shot (Mason Madsen assists)
|23-49
|0:20
|Allan Jeanne-Rose turnover (out of bounds)
|0:22
|Allan Jeanne-Rose offensive rebound
|0:24
|Allan Jeanne-Rose misses two point layup
|0:36
|Abdul Momoh defensive rebound
|0:38
|Jaeden Zackery misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|0:49
|Kellen Amos turnover (bad pass)
|1:20
|+2
|Jaeden Zackery makes two point cutting layup (Quinten Post assists)
|23-46
|1:34
|Donald Hand Jr. defensive rebound
|1:36
|Jordan Jones misses three point jump shot
|1:51
|+2
|Jaeden Zackery makes two point layup
|23-44
|2:07
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|2:09
|Allan Jeanne-Rose misses three point stepback jump shot
|2:22
|Jordan Jones offensive rebound
|2:24
|Allan Jeanne-Rose misses two point jump shot
|2:44
|+1
|Quinten Post makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-42
|2:44
|+1
|Quinten Post makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-41
|2:44
|Jayden Brown shooting foul (Quinten Post draws the foul)
|3:02
|+1
|Jordan Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-40
|3:02
|Chas Kelley III shooting foul (Jordan Jones draws the foul)
|3:02
|+2
|Jordan Jones makes two point driving layup
|22-40
|3:05
|Joe Ostrowsky defensive rebound
|3:07
|Mason Madsen misses three point jump shot
|3:17
|Joe Ostrowsky turnover (bad pass) (Donald Hand Jr. steals)
|3:25
|TV timeout
|3:25
|Elijah Strong personal foul
|3:31
|Blue Devils offensive rebound
|3:33
|Kellen Amos misses three point jump shot
|3:45
|+3
|Mason Madsen makes three point jump shot (Quinten Post assists)
|20-40
|4:03
|+3
|Allan Jeanne-Rose makes three point jump shot (Jay Rodgers assists)
|20-37
|4:32
|+1
|Mason Madsen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-37
|4:32
|+1
|Mason Madsen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-36
|4:32
|Tre Breland shooting foul (Mason Madsen draws the foul)
|4:36
|Jay Rodgers turnover (lost ball) (Jaeden Zackery steals)
|4:56
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup (Elijah Strong assists)
|17-35
|5:20
|+3
|Jordan Jones makes three point stepback jump shot
|17-33
|5:46
|+2
|Elijah Strong makes two point floating jump shot
|14-33
|5:57
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|5:59
|Tre Breland misses three point jump shot
|6:06
|Jay Rodgers defensive rebound
|6:08
|Chas Kelley III misses three point jump shot
|6:27
|Elijah Strong defensive rebound
|6:27
|Allan Jeanne-Rose misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:27
|+1
|Allan Jeanne-Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-31
|6:27
|Prince Aligbe shooting foul (Allan Jeanne-Rose draws the foul)
|6:43
|+2
|Jaeden Zackery makes two point cutting layup (Fred Payne assists)
|13-31
|6:50
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|6:52
|Jordan Jones misses two point stepback jump shot
|7:05
|Jordan Jones defensive rebound
|7:07
|Quinten Post misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|7:30
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|7:32
|Jordan Jones misses two point driving layup
|7:54
|+1
|Devin McGlockton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-29
|7:54
|+1
|Devin McGlockton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-28
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:54
|Jayden Brown shooting foul (Devin McGlockton draws the foul)
|8:08
|Prince Aligbe defensive rebound
|8:10
|Davonte Sweatman misses three point jump shot
|8:32
|Allan Jeanne-Rose defensive rebound
|8:34
|Fred Payne misses two point pullup jump shot
|8:51
|+3
|Allan Jeanne-Rose makes three point jump shot (Davonte Sweatman assists)
|13-27
|8:59
|Jayden Brown defensive rebound
|9:01
|Jaeden Zackery misses three point jump shot
|9:21
|Eagles defensive rebound
|9:23
|Davonte Sweatman misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|+2
|Jaeden Zackery makes two point floating jump shot
|10-27
|9:52
|Devin McGlockton defensive rebound
|9:54
|Kellen Amos misses three point jump shot
|10:03
|Jayden Brown offensive rebound
|10:05
|Jayden Brown misses two point layup
|10:19
|Chas Kelley III personal foul
|10:34
|+2
|Armani Mighty makes two point dunk (Devin McGlockton assists)
|10-25
|10:46
|Chas Kelley III defensive rebound
|10:48
|Kellen Amos misses three point jump shot
|11:07
|+2
|Donald Hand Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot
|10-23
|11:12
|TV timeout
|11:12
|Abdul Momoh personal foul
|11:22
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|11:24
|Abdul Momoh misses two point hook shot
|11:45
|+3
|Donald Hand Jr. makes three point jump shot (Mason Madsen assists)
|10-21
|11:50
|+2
|Jordan Jones makes two point layup
|10-18
|11:58
|Jordan Jones offensive rebound
|12:00
|Davonte Sweatman misses two point layup
|12:10
|Chas Kelley III turnover (bad pass) (Davonte Sweatman steals)
|12:22
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|12:24
|Kellen Amos misses two point jump shot
|12:35
|Allan Jeanne-Rose defensive rebound
|12:37
|Mason Madsen misses three point jump shot
|12:54
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|12:56
|Allan Jeanne-Rose misses three point jump shot
|13:12
|Blue Devils 30 second timeout
|13:14
|+3
|Quinten Post makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|8-18
|13:26
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|13:28
|Davonte Sweatman misses two point jump shot
|13:46
|+3
|Mason Madsen makes three point jump shot (Devin McGlockton assists)
|8-15
|14:01
|+2
|Jordan Jones makes two point driving layup
|8-12
|14:11
|+2
|Mason Madsen makes two point turnaround jump shot
|6-12
|14:24
|Kellen Amos turnover (lost ball) (Jaeden Zackery steals)
|14:27
|Abdul Momoh defensive rebound
|14:29
|Prince Aligbe misses two point driving layup
|14:47
|+2
|Jordan Jones makes two point layup
|6-10
|15:06
|+3
|Mason Madsen makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|4-10
|15:07
|Kellen Amos personal foul
|15:15
|Abdul Momoh personal foul
|15:17
|Abdul Momoh turnover (lost ball) (Mason Madsen steals)
|15:28
|TV timeout
|15:31
|Blue Devils offensive rebound
|15:33
|Jayden Brown misses two point layup
|15:54
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point dunk
|4-7
|16:04
|Prince Aligbe defensive rebound
|16:06
|Jordan Jones misses two point jump shot
|16:23
|Chas Kelley III turnover (bad pass)
|16:33
|Devin McGlockton defensive rebound
|16:35
|Devin McGlockton blocks Allan Jeanne-Rose's two point layup
|16:42
|Jay Rodgers defensive rebound
|16:44
|Prince Aligbe misses three point jump shot
|17:01
|Chas Kelley III defensive rebound
|17:03
|Kellen Amos misses three point jump shot
|17:23
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point cutting layup (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|4-5
|17:34
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|17:36
|Jay Rodgers misses two point pullup jump shot
|17:42
|Jay Rodgers defensive rebound
|17:44
|Quinten Post misses three point jump shot
|17:59
|+2
|Jayden Brown makes two point layup
|4-3
|18:07
|Jaeden Zackery turnover (bad pass)
|18:13
|Jayden Brown turnover (lost ball) (Jaeden Zackery steals)
|18:30
|+3
|Devin McGlockton makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|2-3
|18:51
|Allan Jeanne-Rose turnover (offensive foul)
|18:51
|Allan Jeanne-Rose offensive foul
|19:06
|Devin McGlockton personal foul
|19:06
|Blue Devils defensive rebound
|19:08
|Prince Aligbe misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|19:31
|+2
|Allan Jeanne-Rose makes two point hook shot
|2-0
|19:46
|Quinten Post turnover (lost ball)
|20:00
|Jayden Brown vs. Quinten Post (Eagles gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Elijah Strong personal foul
|13:47
|+ 3
|Donald Hand Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|14:06
|Jay Rodgers turnover (bad pass)
|14:21
|+ 3
|Donald Hand Jr. makes three point jump shot (Mason Madsen assists)
|14:40
|Allan Jeanne-Rose turnover (bad pass) (Mason Madsen steals)
|14:52
|Devin McGlockton personal foul
|15:04
|Allan Jeanne-Rose defensive rebound
|15:11
|Mason Madsen misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|15:13
|Eagles defensive rebound
|15:35
|Allan Jeanne-Rose misses three point jump shot
|15:37
|Allan Jeanne-Rose defensive rebound
|15:46
|Team Stats
|Points
|30
|62
|Field Goals
|12-39 (30.8%)
|23-38 (60.5%)
|3-Pointers
|3-16 (18.8%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|22
|Offensive
|5
|1
|Defensive
|14
|19
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|5
|15
|Steals
|2
|8
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|6
|Fouls
|9
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|CCSU 3-4
|74.1 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Boston College 5-3
|75.6 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Jeanne-Rose F
|14.7 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|1.9 APG
|63.1 FG%
|
00
|. Madsen G
|3.9 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|0.6 APG
|30.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Jeanne-Rose F
|13 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|M. Madsen G
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|30.8
|FG%
|60.5
|
|
|18.8
|3PT FG%
|56.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Jeanne-Rose
|13
|7
|0
|5/12
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|1
|4
|1
|6
|J. Jones
|12
|3
|1
|5/11
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. Brown
|5
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|-
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|K. Amos
|0
|0
|0
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Rodgers
|0
|4
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ostrowsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Momoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sweatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Breland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Limric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Holloway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rissanen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Victory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Russo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Gogic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|19
|5
|12/39
|3/16
|3/4
|9
|0
|2
|1
|13
|5
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Post
|13
|6
|2
|5/7
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Zackery
|11
|2
|6
|5/8
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. McGlockton
|5
|2
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|P. Aligbe
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Kelley III
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Madsen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hand Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mighty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Strong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Harris Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Atiyeh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|20
|15
|23/38
|9/16
|7/8
|8
|0
|8
|1
|6
|1
|19