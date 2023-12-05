away team background logo
MERMAK
FLA

1st Half
MRMK
Warriors
15
FLA
Gators
6

Time Team Play Score
13:43   Jordan Derkack personal foul (Zyon Pullin draws the foul)  
13:51 +2 Samba Diallo makes two point driving reverse layup 15-6
14:05   Warriors defensive rebound  
14:08   Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:17   Zyon Pullin defensive rebound  
14:19   Devon Savage misses three point jump shot  
14:23   Jaylen Stinson defensive rebound  
14:25   Will Richard misses two point driving layup  
14:35 +2 Jordan Derkack makes two point fadeaway jump shot 13-6
14:43   Will Richard turnover (bad pass)  
15:06 +3 Jacob O'Connell makes three point jump shot (Devon Savage assists) 11-6
15:17   Jordan Derkack defensive rebound  
15:19   Will Richard misses three point jump shot  
15:29   Micah Handlogten defensive rebound  
15:31   Samba Diallo misses two point layup  
15:33   Samba Diallo offensive rebound  
15:35   Samba Diallo misses two point layup  
15:53   TV timeout  
15:53   Thomas Haugh turnover (bad pass)  
15:56   Thomas Haugh defensive rebound  
15:58   Samba Diallo misses two point putback layup  
16:00   Samba Diallo offensive rebound  
16:02   Jordan Derkack misses three point jump shot  
16:17   Samba Diallo defensive rebound  
16:19   Riley Kugel misses two point jump shot  
16:32 +2 Devon Savage makes two point stepback jump shot 8-6
16:46 +2 Thomas Haugh makes two point cutting dunk (Will Richard assists) 6-6
16:55   Warriors turnover (shot clock violation)  
17:26 +1 Tyrese Samuel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-4
17:26 +1 Tyrese Samuel makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-3
17:26   Bryan Etumnu shooting foul (Tyrese Samuel draws the foul)  
17:47   Samba Diallo turnover (out of bounds)  
18:08   Walter Clayton Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
18:14 +1 Jordan Derkack makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-2
18:14 +1 Jordan Derkack makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-2
18:14   Walter Clayton Jr. shooting foul (Jordan Derkack draws the foul)  
18:20   Riley Kugel turnover (lost ball) (Devon Savage steals)  
18:28   Will Richard defensive rebound  
18:28   Jordan Derkack misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:28 +1 Jordan Derkack makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-2
18:28   Riley Kugel shooting foul (Jordan Derkack draws the foul)  
18:51   Bryan Etumnu defensive rebound  
18:51   Thomas Haugh misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:51   Thomas Haugh misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:51   Devon Savage shooting foul (Thomas Haugh draws the foul)  
19:15 +3 Samba Diallo makes three point jump shot (Jordan Derkack assists) 3-2
19:30 +2 Riley Kugel makes two point running layup (Thomas Haugh assists) 0-2
19:36   Adam Clark turnover (bad pass) (Walter Clayton Jr. steals)  
20:00   (Warriors gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 15 6
Field Goals 5-10 (50.0%) 2-6 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 7 4
Offensive 2 0
Defensive 4 4
Team 1 0
Assists 2 2
Steals 1 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 2 4
Fouls 3 2
Technicals 0 0
S. Diallo F
5 PTS, 3 REB
4
T. Samuel F
2 PTS
12T
Florida 4-3 6-6
Stephen C. O'Connell Center Gainesville, FL
Merrimack 4-5 71.0 PPG 36.9 RPG 11.8 APG
Florida 4-3 84.1 PPG 44.0 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Derkack G 17.8 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.1 APG 49.5 FG%
00
. Haugh F 4.0 PPG 4.9 RPG 0.9 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
4
J. Derkack G 5 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
10
T. Haugh F 2 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 33.3
50.0 3PT FG% 0.0
75.0 FT% 50.0
Merrimack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Derkack 5 1 1 1/2 0/1 3/4 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
S. Diallo 5 3 0 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 2 1
D. Savage 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 0
B. Etumnu 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
A. Clark 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Total 15 6 2 5/10 2/4 3/4 3 0 1 0 2 2 4
Florida
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Kugel 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
T. Haugh 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
T. Samuel 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
W. Clayton Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 0
W. Richard 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
Total 6 4 2 2/6 0/2 2/4 2 0 1 0 4 0 4
