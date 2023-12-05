MERMAK
FLA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:43
|Jordan Derkack personal foul (Zyon Pullin draws the foul)
|13:51
|+2
|Samba Diallo makes two point driving reverse layup
|15-6
|14:05
|Warriors defensive rebound
|14:08
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:17
|Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|14:19
|Devon Savage misses three point jump shot
|14:23
|Jaylen Stinson defensive rebound
|14:25
|Will Richard misses two point driving layup
|14:35
|+2
|Jordan Derkack makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|13-6
|14:43
|Will Richard turnover (bad pass)
|15:06
|+3
|Jacob O'Connell makes three point jump shot (Devon Savage assists)
|11-6
|15:17
|Jordan Derkack defensive rebound
|15:19
|Will Richard misses three point jump shot
|15:29
|Micah Handlogten defensive rebound
|15:31
|Samba Diallo misses two point layup
|15:33
|Samba Diallo offensive rebound
|15:35
|Samba Diallo misses two point layup
|15:53
|TV timeout
|15:53
|Thomas Haugh turnover (bad pass)
|15:56
|Thomas Haugh defensive rebound
|15:58
|Samba Diallo misses two point putback layup
|16:00
|Samba Diallo offensive rebound
|16:02
|Jordan Derkack misses three point jump shot
|16:17
|Samba Diallo defensive rebound
|16:19
|Riley Kugel misses two point jump shot
|16:32
|+2
|Devon Savage makes two point stepback jump shot
|8-6
|16:46
|+2
|Thomas Haugh makes two point cutting dunk (Will Richard assists)
|6-6
|16:55
|Warriors turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:26
|+1
|Tyrese Samuel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-4
|17:26
|+1
|Tyrese Samuel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-3
|17:26
|Bryan Etumnu shooting foul (Tyrese Samuel draws the foul)
|17:47
|Samba Diallo turnover (out of bounds)
|18:08
|Walter Clayton Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|18:14
|+1
|Jordan Derkack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-2
|18:14
|+1
|Jordan Derkack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-2
|18:14
|Walter Clayton Jr. shooting foul (Jordan Derkack draws the foul)
|18:20
|Riley Kugel turnover (lost ball) (Devon Savage steals)
|18:28
|Will Richard defensive rebound
|18:28
|Jordan Derkack misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:28
|+1
|Jordan Derkack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-2
|18:28
|Riley Kugel shooting foul (Jordan Derkack draws the foul)
|18:51
|Bryan Etumnu defensive rebound
|18:51
|Thomas Haugh misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:51
|Thomas Haugh misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:51
|Devon Savage shooting foul (Thomas Haugh draws the foul)
|19:15
|+3
|Samba Diallo makes three point jump shot (Jordan Derkack assists)
|3-2
|19:30
|+2
|Riley Kugel makes two point running layup (Thomas Haugh assists)
|0-2
|19:36
|Adam Clark turnover (bad pass) (Walter Clayton Jr. steals)
|20:00
|(Warriors gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|15
|6
|Field Goals
|5-10 (50.0%)
|2-6 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|2-4 (50.0%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|7
|4
|Offensive
|2
|0
|Defensive
|4
|4
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|2
|2
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|J. Derkack G
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|T. Haugh F
|2 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Derkack
|5
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Diallo
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|D. Savage
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Etumnu
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Clark
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. O'Connell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Edmead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Isaacson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Legris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Plintauskas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Black
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Quezada
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Foy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Battle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McKoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|15
|6
|2
|5/10
|2/4
|3/4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Kugel
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Haugh
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Samuel
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Clayton Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|W. Richard
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Handlogten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Pullin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Aberdeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Szymczyk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Andersen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kublickas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Condon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Josefsberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Klatsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rishwain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. May
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|6
|4
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4