NAVY
GWASH
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:19
|Garrett Johnson shooting foul (Austin Benigni draws the foul)
|14:19
|+2
|Austin Benigni makes two point layup
|4-9
|14:25
|Darren Buchanan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Mike Woods steals)
|14:38
|Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound
|14:40
|Kam Summers misses two point layup
|14:52
|Maximus Edwards personal foul
|14:58
|Donovan Draper defensive rebound
|14:58
|Garrett Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:58
|+1
|Garrett Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-9
|14:58
|Mike Woods shooting foul (Garrett Johnson draws the foul)
|15:04
|Mike Woods turnover (lost ball) (Garrett Johnson steals)
|15:12
|TV timeout
|15:12
|Darren Buchanan Jr. personal foul
|15:19
|Mike Woods offensive rebound
|15:21
|Austin Benigni misses two point jump shot
|15:40
|+3
|Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jacoi Hutchinson assists)
|2-8
|15:47
|Garrett Johnson defensive rebound
|15:49
|Garrett Johnson blocks Donovan Draper's two point layup
|16:06
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-5
|16:06
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-4
|16:06
|Austin Inge shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|16:31
|+2
|Mac MacDonald makes two point jump shot
|2-3
|16:50
|Darren Buchanan Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|16:50
|James Bishop IV defensive rebound
|16:50
|Babatunde Akingbola blocks Mike Woods's two point layup
|16:54
|Maximus Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Mike Woods steals)
|17:16
|Midshipmen turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:22
|Midshipmen offensive rebound
|17:24
|Babatunde Akingbola blocks Mitch Fischer's two point layup
|17:44
|+3
|Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists)
|0-3
|17:50
|James Bishop IV defensive rebound
|17:52
|Babatunde Akingbola blocks Austin Benigni's two point layup
|18:01
|Austin Benigni offensive rebound
|18:03
|Austin Inge misses two point layup
|18:08
|James Bishop IV turnover (lost ball) (Mac MacDonald steals)
|18:15
|Mitch Fischer turnover (lost ball) (Garrett Johnson steals)
|18:31
|Mike Woods defensive rebound
|18:33
|Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot
|19:02
|Garrett Johnson defensive rebound
|19:04
|Austin Benigni misses two point jump shot
|19:24
|Mac MacDonald defensive rebound
|19:26
|Garrett Johnson misses two point jump shot
|19:36
|Mitch Fischer personal foul
|19:37
|Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound
|19:39
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Mike Woods vs. Babatunde Akingbola (Revolutionaries gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|4
|9
|Field Goals
|2-10 (20.0%)
|2-5 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-0 (0.0%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|6
|6
|Offensive
|2
|1
|Defensive
|3
|5
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|0
|2
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fouls
|3
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
2 PTS, 1 REB
7 PTS, 2 REB
|Team Stats
|Navy 2-4
|62.0 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|11.2 APG
|George Wash. 6-2
|82.5 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Top Scorers
|A. Benigni G
|2 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|G. Johnson G
|7 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|20.0
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|66.7
|
|
|0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. MacDonald
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Benigni
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Inge
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Fischer
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Woods
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Johnson
|7
|2
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|-
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J. Bishop IV
|2
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Edwards
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Buchanan Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|B. Akingbola
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Johnson
|7
|2
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J. Bishop IV
|2
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Edwards
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Buchanan Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|B. Akingbola
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hutchinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Talipov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schroder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Cronin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Weluche-Ume
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Autry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Arrington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|9
|6
|2
|2/5
|2/3
|3/4
|3
|0
|2
|4
|4
|1
|5