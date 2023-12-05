away team background logo
home team background logo
NAVY
GWASH

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
NAVY
Midshipmen
4
GW
Colonials
9

Time Team Play Score
14:19   Garrett Johnson shooting foul (Austin Benigni draws the foul)  
14:19 +2 Austin Benigni makes two point layup 4-9
14:25   Darren Buchanan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Mike Woods steals)  
14:38   Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound  
14:40   Kam Summers misses two point layup  
14:52   Maximus Edwards personal foul  
14:58   Donovan Draper defensive rebound  
14:58   Garrett Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:58 +1 Garrett Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-9
14:58   Mike Woods shooting foul (Garrett Johnson draws the foul)  
15:04   Mike Woods turnover (lost ball) (Garrett Johnson steals)  
15:12   TV timeout  
15:12   Darren Buchanan Jr. personal foul  
15:19   Mike Woods offensive rebound  
15:21   Austin Benigni misses two point jump shot  
15:40 +3 Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jacoi Hutchinson assists) 2-8
15:47   Garrett Johnson defensive rebound  
15:49   Garrett Johnson blocks Donovan Draper's two point layup  
16:06 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-5
16:06 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-4
16:06   Austin Inge shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)  
16:31 +2 Mac MacDonald makes two point jump shot 2-3
16:50   Darren Buchanan Jr. turnover (lost ball)  
16:50   James Bishop IV defensive rebound  
16:50   Babatunde Akingbola blocks Mike Woods's two point layup  
16:54   Maximus Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Mike Woods steals)  
17:16   Midshipmen turnover (shot clock violation)  
17:22   Midshipmen offensive rebound  
17:24   Babatunde Akingbola blocks Mitch Fischer's two point layup  
17:44 +3 Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists) 0-3
17:50   James Bishop IV defensive rebound  
17:52   Babatunde Akingbola blocks Austin Benigni's two point layup  
18:01   Austin Benigni offensive rebound  
18:03   Austin Inge misses two point layup  
18:08   James Bishop IV turnover (lost ball) (Mac MacDonald steals)  
18:15   Mitch Fischer turnover (lost ball) (Garrett Johnson steals)  
18:31   Mike Woods defensive rebound  
18:33   Maximus Edwards misses two point jump shot  
19:02   Garrett Johnson defensive rebound  
19:04   Austin Benigni misses two point jump shot  
19:24   Mac MacDonald defensive rebound  
19:26   Garrett Johnson misses two point jump shot  
19:36   Mitch Fischer personal foul  
19:37   Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound  
19:39   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Mike Woods vs. Babatunde Akingbola (Revolutionaries gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 4 9
Field Goals 2-10 (20.0%) 2-5 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 0-0 (0.0%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 6 6
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 3 5
Team 1 0
Assists 0 2
Steals 3 2
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 2 4
Fouls 3 3
Technicals 0 0
22
M. MacDonald G
2 PTS, 1 REB
9
G. Johnson G
7 PTS, 2 REB
12T
Navy 2-4 4-4
George Wash. 6-2 9-9
Charles E. Smith Center Washington, DC
Charles E. Smith Center Washington, DC
Team Stats
Navy 2-4 62.0 PPG 40.8 RPG 11.2 APG
George Wash. 6-2 82.5 PPG 43.5 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Benigni G 11.5 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.2 APG 38.3 FG%
00
. Johnson G 13.1 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.1 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Benigni G 2 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
9
G. Johnson G 7 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
20.0 FG% 40.0
0 3PT FG% 66.7
0 FT% 75.0
Navy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. MacDonald 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
A. Benigni 2 1 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
A. Inge 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
M. Fischer 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
M. Woods 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 2 0 1 1 1
Total 4 5 0 2/10 0/0 0/0 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
George Wash.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Johnson 7 2 0 2/3 2/2 1/2 1 - 2 1 0 0 2
J. Bishop IV 2 2 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
M. Edwards 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
D. Buchanan Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 1
B. Akingbola 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 3 0 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hutchinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Talipov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schroder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Cronin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Weluche-Ume - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Autry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arrington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 9 6 2 2/5 2/3 3/4 3 0 2 4 4 1 5
