NTEXAS
BOISE

1st Half
NTEX
Mean Green
BSU
Broncos

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Team Stats
North Texas 5-2 70.7 PPG 38.7 RPG 11.6 APG
Boise State 4-3 68.4 PPG 37.9 RPG 10.4 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
North Texas
Roster
A. Scott
J. Edwards
R. Jones
C. Noland
J. Buggs III
R. Allen
M. Sissoko
M. Stone
C. Moore
A. Cotton
C. Morgan
G. Allo
T. Dixon Jr.
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Scott 7 31.6 14.3 4.7 1.3 1.30 0.90 1.7 46.7 45.8 90.5 1.6 3.1
J. Edwards 7 24.6 13.6 1.7 1.3 0.40 0.10 2.1 40.9 31.7 90.3 0 1.7
R. Jones 7 31.9 11.1 3.0 4.4 2.10 0.00 1.7 39.7 44.4 72.7 0.9 2.1
C. Noland 7 22.6 8.1 2.4 1.4 0.90 0.30 1.7 40.4 35.0 75.0 0.4 2
J. Buggs III 7 30 7.3 2.9 0.7 0.40 0.00 0.6 44.7 40.0 100.0 0.6 2.3
R. Allen 7 21 5.0 8.1 1.1 1.00 0.90 1.0 47.6 0.0 68.2 2.3 5.9
M. Sissoko 7 16.9 4.7 5.7 0.3 0.00 0.00 0.9 62.5 0.0 50.0 2.7 3
M. Stone 7 16.1 4.3 2.4 0.7 0.60 0.00 0.1 60.0 54.5 0.0 0.7 1.7
C. Moore 3 5 2.3 1.0 0.0 0.30 0.00 1.0 66.7 0.0 75.0 0 1
A. Cotton 4 5.3 1.8 0.8 0.0 0.30 0.30 0.5 33.3 25.0 100.0 0.3 0.5
C. Morgan 2 5.5 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.50 0.00 0.5 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
G. Allo 3 2.3 0.0 0.7 0.7 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.7
T. Dixon Jr. 3 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 7 0.0 70.7 38.7 11.6 7.10 2.30 11.4 44.8 39.0 78.5 10.9 24.7
Boise State
Roster
T. Degenhart
C. Agbo
O. Stanley
C. Martin
M. Rice
R. Anderson III
J. Whiting
R. Keene
A. Meadow
K. Young
M. Sylla
K. Rice
V. Barringer
S. Winter
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Degenhart 6 33.3 13.5 4.7 1.5 1.30 0.50 1.2 43.9 33.3 78.8 1.8 2.8
C. Agbo 7 30.4 13.1 6.0 0.4 1.10 0.30 1.6 44.3 33.3 74.1 0.9 5.1
O. Stanley 7 19.7 10.3 3.4 1.3 0.40 0.70 1.3 60.5 25.0 72.0 1.6 1.9
C. Martin 7 21.9 7.6 5.6 2.3 0.70 0.70 1.6 44.7 18.2 70.8 1.1 4.4
M. Rice 7 26 7.6 2.3 0.7 0.90 0.00 2.0 31.3 19.4 70.0 0.4 1.9
R. Anderson III 7 23 4.3 2.4 1.9 0.40 0.00 1.6 27.3 23.1 75.0 0.3 2.1
J. Whiting 7 17.4 4.3 2.7 1.7 1.10 0.00 0.9 57.9 60.0 83.3 0 2.7
R. Keene 7 12.7 3.9 2.3 0.6 0.70 0.30 0.3 41.7 27.3 80.0 0.9 1.4
A. Meadow 7 12.4 3.9 1.0 0.1 0.00 0.00 0.3 34.6 28.6 55.6 0.3 0.7
K. Young 7 4.3 1.3 1.4 0.1 0.00 0.00 0.1 60.0 50.0 100.0 0.3 1.1
M. Sylla 4 3.3 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.30 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
K. Rice 2 4.5 0.5 3.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.5 2.5
V. Barringer 1 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
S. Winter 1 2 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 0
Total 7 0.0 68.4 37.9 10.4 6.60 2.60 11.4 41.9 27.5 72.5 9.4 25.9
