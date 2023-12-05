NTEXAS
BOISE
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|North Texas 5-2
|70.7 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Boise State 4-3
|68.4 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|10.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Scott
|7
|31.6
|14.3
|4.7
|1.3
|1.30
|0.90
|1.7
|46.7
|45.8
|90.5
|1.6
|3.1
|J. Edwards
|7
|24.6
|13.6
|1.7
|1.3
|0.40
|0.10
|2.1
|40.9
|31.7
|90.3
|0
|1.7
|R. Jones
|7
|31.9
|11.1
|3.0
|4.4
|2.10
|0.00
|1.7
|39.7
|44.4
|72.7
|0.9
|2.1
|C. Noland
|7
|22.6
|8.1
|2.4
|1.4
|0.90
|0.30
|1.7
|40.4
|35.0
|75.0
|0.4
|2
|J. Buggs III
|7
|30
|7.3
|2.9
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|44.7
|40.0
|100.0
|0.6
|2.3
|R. Allen
|7
|21
|5.0
|8.1
|1.1
|1.00
|0.90
|1.0
|47.6
|0.0
|68.2
|2.3
|5.9
|M. Sissoko
|7
|16.9
|4.7
|5.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.9
|62.5
|0.0
|50.0
|2.7
|3
|M. Stone
|7
|16.1
|4.3
|2.4
|0.7
|0.60
|0.00
|0.1
|60.0
|54.5
|0.0
|0.7
|1.7
|C. Moore
|3
|5
|2.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|1
|A. Cotton
|4
|5.3
|1.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|33.3
|25.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.5
|C. Morgan
|2
|5.5
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|G. Allo
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|T. Dixon Jr.
|3
|2.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|7
|0.0
|70.7
|38.7
|11.6
|7.10
|2.30
|11.4
|44.8
|39.0
|78.5
|10.9
|24.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Degenhart
|6
|33.3
|13.5
|4.7
|1.5
|1.30
|0.50
|1.2
|43.9
|33.3
|78.8
|1.8
|2.8
|C. Agbo
|7
|30.4
|13.1
|6.0
|0.4
|1.10
|0.30
|1.6
|44.3
|33.3
|74.1
|0.9
|5.1
|O. Stanley
|7
|19.7
|10.3
|3.4
|1.3
|0.40
|0.70
|1.3
|60.5
|25.0
|72.0
|1.6
|1.9
|C. Martin
|7
|21.9
|7.6
|5.6
|2.3
|0.70
|0.70
|1.6
|44.7
|18.2
|70.8
|1.1
|4.4
|M. Rice
|7
|26
|7.6
|2.3
|0.7
|0.90
|0.00
|2.0
|31.3
|19.4
|70.0
|0.4
|1.9
|R. Anderson III
|7
|23
|4.3
|2.4
|1.9
|0.40
|0.00
|1.6
|27.3
|23.1
|75.0
|0.3
|2.1
|J. Whiting
|7
|17.4
|4.3
|2.7
|1.7
|1.10
|0.00
|0.9
|57.9
|60.0
|83.3
|0
|2.7
|R. Keene
|7
|12.7
|3.9
|2.3
|0.6
|0.70
|0.30
|0.3
|41.7
|27.3
|80.0
|0.9
|1.4
|A. Meadow
|7
|12.4
|3.9
|1.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|34.6
|28.6
|55.6
|0.3
|0.7
|K. Young
|7
|4.3
|1.3
|1.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|60.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1.1
|M. Sylla
|4
|3.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|K. Rice
|2
|4.5
|0.5
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.5
|2.5
|V. Barringer
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Winter
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Total
|7
|0.0
|68.4
|37.9
|10.4
|6.60
|2.60
|11.4
|41.9
|27.5
|72.5
|9.4
|25.9