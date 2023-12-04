Providence presents quality test for No. 19 Oklahoma
Off to its best start in eight seasons, No. 19 Oklahoma begins a tough stretch in nonconference play Tuesday when Providence comes to Norman, Okla., as part of the Big East/Big 12 Battle.
The Sooners' 7-0 start is their best since 2015-16, when they opened 12-0 en route to a Final Four appearance.
The terrific start has been fueled by hot shooting and lockdown defense.
Oklahoma is among the nation's best in field-goal percentage, shooting 51.5 percent from the floor.
The Sooners are coming off their best shooting game of the season, going 40 of 70 from the floor (57.1 percent) in Thursday's 107-86 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Oklahoma is also holding opponents to just 37.8 percent from the floor.
In that win over UAPB, Jalon Moore scored a season-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
"I would say he kind of sets the tone," teammate Otega Oweh said of Moore. "He's always on go, so when you have someone on the team who's always on go, you've got to follow. You can't just have one guy be out there. It's a team, so it kind of trickles down."
While the Sooners are looking to continue their perfect start, the Friars are trying to continue their own surge.
Since dropping an overtime decision to Kansas State on Nov. 17, Providence has won four consecutive games.
The Friars (7-1) are coming off an 84-69 win over Rhode Island on Saturday in a game where they had a season-low nine turnovers.
Tuesday's game will be Providence's first true road game of the season.
A big piece of Providence's recent surge has been junior forward Bryce Hopkins, who has scored at least 20 points in each of the last three games.
In the first four games of the season, Hopkins shot just 28 percent from the field and averaged 13.5 points per game. During the Friars' winning streak, Hopkins is shooting 56.1 percent from the floor and averaging 21.0 points per game.
"Bryce is great," teammate Jayden Pierre said. "Once he gets to his spots and gets to where he wants to go and plays under control, it's hard to stop him and contain him."
Providence's defense figures to be a challenge for the Sooners as well.
The Friars are holding opponents to just 36.5 percent shooting, helped by their 6.4 blocks per game, which ranks in the top 10 nationally.
Providence has four players averaging a block per game or more, led by Josh Oduro, who is averaging 1.4.
The Friars haven't beaten a ranked nonconference opponent in a true road game since December 1975.
For Oklahoma, the game starts a four-game stretch that also includes neutral-site games against Arkansas and North Carolina. The Sooners will also host Green Bay during the four-game stretch before Christmas.
Tuesday's game is just the second between the programs.
Oklahoma beat Providence 83-74 in March 1991 in the NIT. Tuesday's game is the first between the teams in Norman.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:18
|Rivaldo Soares personal foul (Corey Floyd Jr. draws the foul)
|14:18
|Corey Floyd Jr. defensive rebound
|14:20
|John Hugley IV misses three point jump shot
|14:38
|Otega Oweh defensive rebound
|14:40
|Bryce Hopkins misses three point jump shot
|14:48
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|14:50
|Milos Uzan misses two point jump shot
|15:06
|+3
|Devin Carter makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|3-12
|15:25
|Ticket Gaines defensive rebound
|15:27
|Rivaldo Soares misses three point jump shot
|15:35
|Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball) (Milos Uzan steals)
|15:56
|+1
|Milos Uzan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|0-12
|16:01
|TV timeout
|15:56
|Garwey Dual personal foul (Milos Uzan draws the foul)
|15:56
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point layup
|0-11
|16:04
|Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball) (Milos Uzan steals)
|16:31
|Rivaldo Soares turnover (offensive foul)
|16:31
|Rivaldo Soares offensive foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|16:31
|Garwey Dual personal foul (Javian McCollum draws the foul)
|16:34
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|16:36
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point layup
|16:38
|Javian McCollum turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Hopkins steals)
|16:43
|Sam Godwin defensive rebound
|16:45
|Garwey Dual misses two point jump shot
|16:50
|Garwey Dual defensive rebound
|16:52
|Javian McCollum misses two point layup
|17:17
|Josh Oduro turnover (bad pass) (Javian McCollum steals)
|17:41
|Javian McCollum turnover (bad pass)
|17:46
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|17:48
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|18:14
|Friars 30 second timeout
|18:16
|+2
|Jalon Moore makes two point jump shot (Javian McCollum assists)
|0-9
|18:18
|Jayden Pierre turnover (lost ball) (Javian McCollum steals)
|18:32
|+1
|Otega Oweh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-7
|18:32
|+1
|Otega Oweh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-6
|18:32
|Jayden Pierre personal foul (Otega Oweh draws the foul)
|18:36
|Jayden Pierre turnover (lost ball) (Sam Godwin steals)
|19:03
|+2
|Sam Godwin makes two point layup (Otega Oweh assists)
|0-5
|19:10
|Jayden Pierre turnover (bad pass) (Otega Oweh steals)
|19:29
|+3
|Javian McCollum makes three point jump shot
|0-3
|20:00
|Josh Oduro vs. Sam Godwin (Otega Oweh gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Rivaldo Soares personal foul (Corey Floyd Jr. draws the foul)
|14:18
|Corey Floyd Jr. defensive rebound
|14:18
|John Hugley IV misses three point jump shot
|14:20
|Otega Oweh defensive rebound
|14:38
|Bryce Hopkins misses three point jump shot
|14:40
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|14:48
|Milos Uzan misses two point jump shot
|14:50
|+ 3
|Devin Carter makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|15:06
|Ticket Gaines defensive rebound
|15:25
|Rivaldo Soares misses three point jump shot
|15:27
|Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball) (Milos Uzan steals)
|15:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|3
|12
|Field Goals
|1-5 (20.0%)
|4-8 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|1-3 (33.3%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|4
|4
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|4
|4
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|1
|2
|Steals
|1
|6
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|3
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Providence 7-1
|77.3 PPG
|44.0 RPG
|14.4 APG
|19 Oklahoma 7-0
|87.4 PPG
|44.0 RPG
|16.0 APG
|
|20.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Carter
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Hopkins
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Floyd Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Pierre
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Oduro
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Carter
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Hopkins
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Floyd Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Pierre
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Oduro
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Dual
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. O'Haire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Castro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Santoro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Barron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. DeLaurier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|3
|4
|1
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|0
|6
|0
|4
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Uzan
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Oweh
|2
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Darthard
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Soares
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Hugley IV
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Uzan
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Oweh
|2
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Darthard
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Soares
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Hugley IV
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Northweather
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lovelace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Klanjscek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|12
|4
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|18
|6
|0
|3
|0
|4