1st Half
STET
Hatters
9
CHAR
49ers
17

Time Team Play Score
12:45   Finley Sheridan personal foul (Robert Braswell IV draws the foul)  
13:03 +1 Jalen Blackmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-17
13:03 +1 Jalen Blackmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-17
13:03   Dean Reiber shooting foul (Jalen Blackmon draws the foul)  
13:17   Hatters 30 second timeout  
13:18 +2 Jackson Threadgill makes two point layup 7-17
13:25   Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound  
13:27   Stephan Swenson misses two point layup  
13:53 +2 Dean Reiber makes two point dunk (Igor Milicic Jr. assists) 7-15
13:56   Igor Milicic Jr. offensive rebound  
13:58   Jackson Threadgill misses three point jump shot  
14:05   Isaiah Folkes defensive rebound  
14:07   Stephan Swenson misses three point jump shot  
14:43 +3 Dean Reiber makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists) 7-13
14:59   TV timeout  
14:59   Jalen Blackmon personal foul (Nik Graves draws the foul)  
15:16   Nik Graves defensive rebound  
15:18   Treyton Thompson misses three point jump shot  
15:28   Alec Oglesby defensive rebound  
15:30   Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot  
15:41   Dishon Jackson defensive rebound  
15:43   Alex Doyle misses three point jump shot  
16:09 +2 Nik Graves makes two point jump shot (Dishon Jackson assists) 7-10
16:33   Jackson Threadgill defensive rebound  
16:35   Jalen Blackmon misses three point jump shot  
16:58 +3 Lu'Cye Patterson makes three point jump shot (Igor Milicic Jr. assists) 7-8
17:03   Dishon Jackson defensive rebound  
17:05   Stephan Swenson misses two point jump shot  
17:23 +2 Dishon Jackson makes two point layup 7-5
17:34   Aubin Gateretse personal foul (Jackson Threadgill draws the foul)  
17:34   Aubin Gateretse personal foul (Igor Milicic Jr. draws the foul)  
17:53 +3 Jalen Blackmon makes three point jump shot (Treyton Thompson assists) 7-3
18:15 +3 Igor Milicic Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jackson Threadgill assists) 4-3
18:35 +2 Jalen Blackmon makes two point layup 4-0
19:04   Dishon Jackson personal foul (Aubin Gateretse draws the foul)  
19:04   Aubin Gateretse defensive rebound  
19:06   Jackson Threadgill misses three point jump shot  
19:32 +2 Jalen Blackmon makes two point jump shot 2-0
20:00   (Hatters gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 9 17
Field Goals 3-9 (33.3%) 7-10 (70.0%)
3-Pointers 1-5 (20.0%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 2 7
Offensive 0 1
Defensive 2 6
Team 0 0
Assists 1 5
Steals 0 0
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fouls 4 2
Technicals 0 0
5
J. Blackmon G
9 PTS
21
D. Reiber F
5 PTS
12T
Stetson 5-3 9-9
Charlotte 4-3 17-17
Dale F. Halton Arena Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
Stetson 5-3 75.1 PPG 42.1 RPG 16.4 APG
Charlotte 4-3 65.9 PPG 33.4 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
00
. Blackmon G 20.9 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.9 APG 45.9 FG%
00
. Reiber F 3.7 PPG 1.4 RPG 0.7 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Blackmon G 9 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
21
D. Reiber F 5 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 70.0
20.0 3PT FG% 50.0
100.0 FT% 0
Stetson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Blackmon 9 0 0 3/4 1/2 2/2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
A. Gateretse 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1
T. Thompson 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Swenson 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
A. Oglesby 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Sheridan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Doyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Huxtable - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Babusiak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Kanno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Valdez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 9 2 1 3/9 1/5 2/2 4 0 0 0 0 0 2
Charlotte
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Milicic Jr. 3 2 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
L. Patterson 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Graves 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
D. Jackson 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
J. Threadgill 2 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Reiber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Folkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fearne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Niagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Richart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Braswell IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 17 7 5 7/10 3/6 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 1 6
