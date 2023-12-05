STETSON
CHARLO
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:45
|Finley Sheridan personal foul (Robert Braswell IV draws the foul)
|13:03
|+1
|Jalen Blackmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-17
|13:03
|+1
|Jalen Blackmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-17
|13:03
|Dean Reiber shooting foul (Jalen Blackmon draws the foul)
|13:17
|Hatters 30 second timeout
|13:18
|+2
|Jackson Threadgill makes two point layup
|7-17
|13:25
|Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound
|13:27
|Stephan Swenson misses two point layup
|13:53
|+2
|Dean Reiber makes two point dunk (Igor Milicic Jr. assists)
|7-15
|13:56
|Igor Milicic Jr. offensive rebound
|13:58
|Jackson Threadgill misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|Isaiah Folkes defensive rebound
|14:07
|Stephan Swenson misses three point jump shot
|14:43
|+3
|Dean Reiber makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
|7-13
|14:59
|TV timeout
|14:59
|Jalen Blackmon personal foul (Nik Graves draws the foul)
|15:16
|Nik Graves defensive rebound
|15:18
|Treyton Thompson misses three point jump shot
|15:28
|Alec Oglesby defensive rebound
|15:30
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|15:41
|Dishon Jackson defensive rebound
|15:43
|Alex Doyle misses three point jump shot
|16:09
|+2
|Nik Graves makes two point jump shot (Dishon Jackson assists)
|7-10
|16:33
|Jackson Threadgill defensive rebound
|16:35
|Jalen Blackmon misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|+3
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes three point jump shot (Igor Milicic Jr. assists)
|7-8
|17:03
|Dishon Jackson defensive rebound
|17:05
|Stephan Swenson misses two point jump shot
|17:23
|+2
|Dishon Jackson makes two point layup
|7-5
|17:34
|Aubin Gateretse personal foul (Jackson Threadgill draws the foul)
|17:34
|Aubin Gateretse personal foul (Igor Milicic Jr. draws the foul)
|17:53
|+3
|Jalen Blackmon makes three point jump shot (Treyton Thompson assists)
|7-3
|18:15
|+3
|Igor Milicic Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jackson Threadgill assists)
|4-3
|18:35
|+2
|Jalen Blackmon makes two point layup
|4-0
|19:04
|Dishon Jackson personal foul (Aubin Gateretse draws the foul)
|19:04
|Aubin Gateretse defensive rebound
|19:06
|Jackson Threadgill misses three point jump shot
|19:32
|+2
|Jalen Blackmon makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|20:00
|(Hatters gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Finley Sheridan personal foul (Robert Braswell IV draws the foul)
|12:45
|+ 1
|Jalen Blackmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:03
|+ 1
|Jalen Blackmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:03
|Dean Reiber shooting foul (Jalen Blackmon draws the foul)
|13:03
|Hatters 30 second timeout
|13:17
|+ 2
|Jackson Threadgill makes two point layup
|13:18
|Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound
|13:25
|Stephan Swenson misses two point layup
|13:27
|+ 2
|Dean Reiber makes two point dunk (Igor Milicic Jr. assists)
|13:53
|Igor Milicic Jr. offensive rebound
|13:56
|Jackson Threadgill misses three point jump shot
|13:58
|Team Stats
|Points
|9
|17
|Field Goals
|3-9 (33.3%)
|7-10 (70.0%)
|3-Pointers
|1-5 (20.0%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|2
|7
|Offensive
|0
|1
|Defensive
|2
|6
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|1
|5
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fouls
|4
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
9 PTS
|Key Players
|
00
|. Blackmon G
|20.9 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.9 APG
|45.9 FG%
|
00
|. Reiber F
|3.7 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|0.7 APG
|45.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Blackmon G
|9 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|D. Reiber F
|5 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|70.0
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blackmon
|9
|0
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Gateretse
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Thompson
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Swenson
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Oglesby
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blackmon
|9
|0
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Gateretse
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Thompson
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Swenson
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Oglesby
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Sheridan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Doyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Huxtable
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Babusiak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Kanno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Valdez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|9
|2
|1
|3/9
|1/5
|2/2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Milicic Jr.
|3
|2
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Patterson
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Graves
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Jackson
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Threadgill
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Milicic Jr.
|3
|2
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Patterson
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Graves
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Jackson
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Threadgill
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Reiber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Folkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fearne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Niagu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Rolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Richart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bailey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Braswell IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|17
|7
|5
|7/10
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6