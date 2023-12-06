The Arizona State Sun Devils are on a three-game winning streak since getting the stuffing knocked out of them on Thanksgiving, and they look to keep the momentum rolling on Wednesday against SMU in Tempe, Ariz.

The Sun Devils (5-2), who are 4-0 at home this season, have defeated Vanderbilt, Sam Houston and San Francisco by double digits after a 77-49 loss to BYU at Las Vegas. The conquests of Sam Houston and San Francisco were at home.

Arizona State avenged last year's 97-60 loss at San Francisco with a 72-61 win over the Dons on Sunday.

"Really solid performance," Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley said. "First half, really good defense, great energy on defense."

Frankie Collins led the Sun Devils with 21 points, shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. He also had eight rebounds, three assists and led the team with three steals and two blocks.

"I think now we got a better understanding after getting a couple games under our belt," Collins said of Arizona State's turnaround following the loss to BYU. "(We have) more understanding of what people want to shoot. They understand how hard we got to play as a team and just play together."

SMU (6-3) is coming off a 90-47 win over visiting Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday. The Mustangs will play their first true road game against the Sun Devils.

SMU is 0-5 against Arizona State, including last year's 75-57 loss at home.

In the win over Texas A&M-Commerce, Keon Ambrose-Hylton had a career-high 19 points while making all nine shots from the field. Chuck Harris scored 10 points and chipped in seven assists.

B.J. Edwards added seven points and seven assists, among the team's 26 assists on 36 field goals.

The Mustangs shot 69.2 percent from the field and won the rebounding battle 36-16.

"Our defense was so good it created opportunities for us," SMU coach Rob Lanier said. "We did such a good job creating open-floor opportunities. For the most part, we did a good job of moving without the ball."

--Field Level Media