STLOU
DRAKE

1st Half
STL
Billikens
DRKE
Bulldogs

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
Saint Louis 5-4
Drake 7-1
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
Team Stats
Saint Louis 5-4 75.2 PPG 36.4 RPG 11.9 APG
Drake 7-1 79.8 PPG 37.3 RPG 16.0 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Saint Louis
Roster
S. Parker
G. Jimerson
T. Hargrove Jr.
T. Dalger
M. Meadows Jr.
K. Thames
L. Hughes II
C. Medley
D. Curcic
B. Zhang
L. Evans IV
S. Van Bussel
P. Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Parker 4 24.5 17.3 5.5 0.8 0.80 0.80 1.0 49.2 37.5 50.0 0.8 4.8
G. Jimerson 9 33.9 15.0 3.0 2.4 0.60 0.20 1.9 41.9 35.4 90.9 0.8 2.2
T. Hargrove Jr. 9 28.4 14.8 6.1 1.1 0.80 0.80 1.2 46.9 34.4 78.0 1.8 4.3
T. Dalger 9 24.8 10.4 4.8 0.6 1.00 0.20 1.6 39.7 23.5 61.5 0.9 3.9
M. Meadows Jr. 9 24.7 6.4 2.6 3.1 0.70 0.10 0.9 47.6 50.0 76.5 0.3 2.2
K. Thames 9 18.3 5.8 4.3 0.8 1.40 0.10 1.2 71.0 50.0 45.5 1 3.3
L. Hughes II 9 20.3 5.2 2.7 0.7 1.20 0.00 0.6 25.5 36.7 66.7 0.4 2.2
C. Medley 9 19.4 4.0 1.2 2.2 1.10 0.10 1.3 30.3 35.7 91.7 0 1.2
D. Curcic 6 10.2 3.2 0.2 0.5 0.50 0.00 0.2 58.3 55.6 0.0 0.2 0
B. Zhang 7 8.9 2.6 1.3 0.4 0.10 0.40 1.0 37.5 0.0 100.0 0.6 0.7
L. Evans IV 2 5 2.5 0.5 0.0 0.50 0.00 0.5 66.7 50.0 0.0 0 0.5
S. Van Bussel 5 7 2.2 2.8 0.0 0.20 0.60 0.2 40.0 0.0 46.7 0.6 2.2
P. Jones 1 4 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 0
Total 9 0.0 75.2 36.4 11.9 7.80 2.60 10.8 43.4 37.0 71.9 7.9 25.3
Drake
Roster
T. DeVries
D. Brodie
K. Overton
A. Wright
C. Enright
C. Garland
C. Rosario
N. Ferguson
K. Gibson
E. Northweather
A. Alia
B. Hall
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. DeVries 8 34 20.1 6.6 3.0 1.80 0.30 2.1 49.6 31.4 70.7 0.4 6.3
D. Brodie 7 25.4 13.9 7.0 1.9 0.70 0.90 1.6 70.2 0.0 85.0 2.9 4.1
K. Overton 8 30.4 13.6 3.5 1.0 0.50 0.30 0.4 49.4 35.4 80.0 1.3 2.3
A. Wright 8 28.6 13.0 1.8 2.0 1.00 0.00 1.1 41.4 33.3 90.9 0.4 1.4
C. Enright 8 22.1 6.8 3.6 2.6 0.90 0.00 1.5 47.5 50.0 66.7 0.4 3.3
C. Garland 8 19.5 4.6 2.8 2.4 0.50 0.00 0.6 35.1 0.0 78.6 0.6 2.1
C. Rosario 8 10.1 3.3 1.5 0.8 0.10 0.00 0.9 56.3 0.0 61.5 0.9 0.6
N. Ferguson 8 11.8 2.6 2.3 0.9 0.30 0.10 0.0 80.0 0.0 55.6 1 1.3
K. Gibson 8 13 2.3 1.6 1.6 0.50 0.00 0.1 33.3 9.1 100.0 0.1 1.5
E. Northweather 6 8.2 1.5 0.7 0.0 0.30 0.00 0.0 27.3 30.0 0.0 0.2 0.5
A. Alia 5 2.2 0.4 0.0 0.2 0.20 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0 0
B. Hall 3 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 8 0.0 79.8 37.3 16.0 6.50 1.40 9.1 48.7 32.3 76.7 8.9 24.9
