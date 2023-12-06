STLOU
DRAKE
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Saint Louis 5-4
|75.2 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Drake 7-1
|79.8 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Parker
|4
|24.5
|17.3
|5.5
|0.8
|0.80
|0.80
|1.0
|49.2
|37.5
|50.0
|0.8
|4.8
|G. Jimerson
|9
|33.9
|15.0
|3.0
|2.4
|0.60
|0.20
|1.9
|41.9
|35.4
|90.9
|0.8
|2.2
|T. Hargrove Jr.
|9
|28.4
|14.8
|6.1
|1.1
|0.80
|0.80
|1.2
|46.9
|34.4
|78.0
|1.8
|4.3
|T. Dalger
|9
|24.8
|10.4
|4.8
|0.6
|1.00
|0.20
|1.6
|39.7
|23.5
|61.5
|0.9
|3.9
|M. Meadows Jr.
|9
|24.7
|6.4
|2.6
|3.1
|0.70
|0.10
|0.9
|47.6
|50.0
|76.5
|0.3
|2.2
|K. Thames
|9
|18.3
|5.8
|4.3
|0.8
|1.40
|0.10
|1.2
|71.0
|50.0
|45.5
|1
|3.3
|L. Hughes II
|9
|20.3
|5.2
|2.7
|0.7
|1.20
|0.00
|0.6
|25.5
|36.7
|66.7
|0.4
|2.2
|C. Medley
|9
|19.4
|4.0
|1.2
|2.2
|1.10
|0.10
|1.3
|30.3
|35.7
|91.7
|0
|1.2
|D. Curcic
|6
|10.2
|3.2
|0.2
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.2
|58.3
|55.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|B. Zhang
|7
|8.9
|2.6
|1.3
|0.4
|0.10
|0.40
|1.0
|37.5
|0.0
|100.0
|0.6
|0.7
|L. Evans IV
|2
|5
|2.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|S. Van Bussel
|5
|7
|2.2
|2.8
|0.0
|0.20
|0.60
|0.2
|40.0
|0.0
|46.7
|0.6
|2.2
|P. Jones
|1
|4
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|75.2
|36.4
|11.9
|7.80
|2.60
|10.8
|43.4
|37.0
|71.9
|7.9
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. DeVries
|8
|34
|20.1
|6.6
|3.0
|1.80
|0.30
|2.1
|49.6
|31.4
|70.7
|0.4
|6.3
|D. Brodie
|7
|25.4
|13.9
|7.0
|1.9
|0.70
|0.90
|1.6
|70.2
|0.0
|85.0
|2.9
|4.1
|K. Overton
|8
|30.4
|13.6
|3.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.4
|49.4
|35.4
|80.0
|1.3
|2.3
|A. Wright
|8
|28.6
|13.0
|1.8
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.1
|41.4
|33.3
|90.9
|0.4
|1.4
|C. Enright
|8
|22.1
|6.8
|3.6
|2.6
|0.90
|0.00
|1.5
|47.5
|50.0
|66.7
|0.4
|3.3
|C. Garland
|8
|19.5
|4.6
|2.8
|2.4
|0.50
|0.00
|0.6
|35.1
|0.0
|78.6
|0.6
|2.1
|C. Rosario
|8
|10.1
|3.3
|1.5
|0.8
|0.10
|0.00
|0.9
|56.3
|0.0
|61.5
|0.9
|0.6
|N. Ferguson
|8
|11.8
|2.6
|2.3
|0.9
|0.30
|0.10
|0.0
|80.0
|0.0
|55.6
|1
|1.3
|K. Gibson
|8
|13
|2.3
|1.6
|1.6
|0.50
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|9.1
|100.0
|0.1
|1.5
|E. Northweather
|6
|8.2
|1.5
|0.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|27.3
|30.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|A. Alia
|5
|2.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|B. Hall
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|79.8
|37.3
|16.0
|6.50
|1.40
|9.1
|48.7
|32.3
|76.7
|8.9
|24.9