WAGNER
COPPST

1st Half
WAG
Seahawks
COPP
Eagles

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
Wagner 3-4 ---
Coppin State 1-8 ---
Physical Education Complex Baltimore , MD
Team Stats
Wagner 3-4 61.0 PPG 41.3 RPG 11.0 APG
Coppin State 1-8 55.8 PPG 30.9 RPG 7.1 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Wagner
Roster
M. Council Jr.
R. Moore
T. Kelton
Z. Williams
J. Ezquerra
J. Brown
R. Taylor II
T. Allen
K. Lewis
D. Howell-South
S. Zongo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Council Jr. 7 29 13.7 5.1 2.1 1.00 0.00 0.7 36.7 26.7 72.7 1.9 3.3
R. Moore 3 30.3 8.7 3.0 2.0 1.00 0.30 2.7 36.0 20.0 87.5 0.3 2.7
T. Kelton 7 24 8.0 5.3 0.7 0.90 0.90 0.6 40.8 41.9 50.0 2.3 3
Z. Williams 7 21.7 6.9 2.0 1.0 1.10 0.00 1.1 28.3 26.5 56.5 0.1 1.9
J. Ezquerra 7 27.6 6.7 3.7 3.0 1.90 0.00 1.4 37.8 33.3 75.0 1 2.7
J. Brown 7 18 5.6 1.0 1.1 0.10 0.10 0.6 29.3 25.9 80.0 0.1 0.9
R. Taylor II 6 16.3 4.8 4.0 0.3 0.80 0.30 0.8 40.7 0.0 58.3 2 2
T. Allen 7 16.1 4.6 3.6 0.6 0.60 0.10 0.9 31.3 62.5 87.5 1 2.6
K. Lewis 7 19.7 4.4 3.7 0.1 0.00 0.30 0.6 48.4 0.0 12.5 1 2.7
D. Howell-South 7 13.9 2.3 1.4 0.9 0.40 0.30 0.0 26.9 14.3 33.3 0.3 1.1
S. Zongo 5 9 1.4 1.4 0.4 0.40 0.00 0.2 27.3 0.0 50.0 0.6 0.8
Total 7 0.0 61.0 41.3 11.0 7.40 2.10 9.0 35.5 30.9 63.2 12.6 23.9
Coppin State
Roster
J. Winston
G. Spurlock
C. Sparrow
Z. Harrison
T. Fagbenle
M. Battle
A. Munir-Jones
P. Ryan
D. Ferguson
R. Archey
A. Jones
K. Horton
D. Prescott
L. Tekavcic
R. Williams
D. Copeland
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Winston 9 21.1 13.0 4.4 0.4 1.60 0.20 1.9 41.5 31.3 80.6 1 3.4
G. Spurlock 9 26.4 8.1 3.6 1.1 1.10 0.30 1.3 42.5 25.9 66.7 0.4 3.1
C. Sparrow 9 28.7 7.0 2.8 0.7 1.40 0.10 1.0 43.4 23.8 80.0 1.2 1.6
Z. Harrison 8 24.4 5.4 1.5 1.0 1.30 0.10 2.0 36.7 22.2 67.9 0.3 1.3
T. Fagbenle 8 18.8 5.1 3.9 0.4 0.80 1.00 3.1 57.1 0.0 52.9 1.4 2.5
M. Battle 8 16.6 4.5 1.3 0.6 0.50 0.00 0.6 21.2 33.3 80.0 0.3 1
A. Munir-Jones 2 16.5 4.5 2.0 2.0 1.00 0.00 0.5 37.5 16.7 66.7 1 1
P. Ryan 8 14.6 4.3 2.4 0.4 0.10 0.30 1.1 33.3 16.7 60.0 1.1 1.3
D. Ferguson 4 15.3 3.8 1.8 0.5 0.00 0.30 0.5 40.0 44.4 75.0 0.5 1.3
R. Archey 8 16.4 3.3 1.1 1.0 0.60 0.00 1.3 25.0 0.0 50.0 0.8 0.4
A. Jones 5 21.6 3.2 2.0 1.6 1.80 0.00 1.6 35.3 20.0 60.0 0.4 1.6
K. Horton 5 15 2.6 1.0 0.4 0.40 0.00 1.2 33.3 30.0 33.3 0.2 0.8
D. Prescott 3 6.7 2.3 1.7 0.3 0.30 0.30 0.7 50.0 0.0 100.0 0.3 1.3
L. Tekavcic 5 10.6 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.20 0.20 0.6 20.0 0.0 75.0 0.2 0.6
R. Williams 4 8.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.30 0.30 0.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0 0.5
D. Copeland 2 2.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.5
Total 9 0.0 55.8 30.9 7.1 8.80 2.30 15.0 37.3 24.8 70.4 8.8 18.7
