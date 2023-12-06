WAGNER
COPPST
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Wagner 3-4
|61.0 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Coppin State 1-8
|55.8 PPG
|30.9 RPG
|7.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Council Jr.
|7
|29
|13.7
|5.1
|2.1
|1.00
|0.00
|0.7
|36.7
|26.7
|72.7
|1.9
|3.3
|R. Moore
|3
|30.3
|8.7
|3.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.30
|2.7
|36.0
|20.0
|87.5
|0.3
|2.7
|T. Kelton
|7
|24
|8.0
|5.3
|0.7
|0.90
|0.90
|0.6
|40.8
|41.9
|50.0
|2.3
|3
|Z. Williams
|7
|21.7
|6.9
|2.0
|1.0
|1.10
|0.00
|1.1
|28.3
|26.5
|56.5
|0.1
|1.9
|J. Ezquerra
|7
|27.6
|6.7
|3.7
|3.0
|1.90
|0.00
|1.4
|37.8
|33.3
|75.0
|1
|2.7
|J. Brown
|7
|18
|5.6
|1.0
|1.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|29.3
|25.9
|80.0
|0.1
|0.9
|R. Taylor II
|6
|16.3
|4.8
|4.0
|0.3
|0.80
|0.30
|0.8
|40.7
|0.0
|58.3
|2
|2
|T. Allen
|7
|16.1
|4.6
|3.6
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|31.3
|62.5
|87.5
|1
|2.6
|K. Lewis
|7
|19.7
|4.4
|3.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.30
|0.6
|48.4
|0.0
|12.5
|1
|2.7
|D. Howell-South
|7
|13.9
|2.3
|1.4
|0.9
|0.40
|0.30
|0.0
|26.9
|14.3
|33.3
|0.3
|1.1
|S. Zongo
|5
|9
|1.4
|1.4
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|27.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|0.8
|Total
|7
|0.0
|61.0
|41.3
|11.0
|7.40
|2.10
|9.0
|35.5
|30.9
|63.2
|12.6
|23.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Winston
|9
|21.1
|13.0
|4.4
|0.4
|1.60
|0.20
|1.9
|41.5
|31.3
|80.6
|1
|3.4
|G. Spurlock
|9
|26.4
|8.1
|3.6
|1.1
|1.10
|0.30
|1.3
|42.5
|25.9
|66.7
|0.4
|3.1
|C. Sparrow
|9
|28.7
|7.0
|2.8
|0.7
|1.40
|0.10
|1.0
|43.4
|23.8
|80.0
|1.2
|1.6
|Z. Harrison
|8
|24.4
|5.4
|1.5
|1.0
|1.30
|0.10
|2.0
|36.7
|22.2
|67.9
|0.3
|1.3
|T. Fagbenle
|8
|18.8
|5.1
|3.9
|0.4
|0.80
|1.00
|3.1
|57.1
|0.0
|52.9
|1.4
|2.5
|M. Battle
|8
|16.6
|4.5
|1.3
|0.6
|0.50
|0.00
|0.6
|21.2
|33.3
|80.0
|0.3
|1
|A. Munir-Jones
|2
|16.5
|4.5
|2.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|37.5
|16.7
|66.7
|1
|1
|P. Ryan
|8
|14.6
|4.3
|2.4
|0.4
|0.10
|0.30
|1.1
|33.3
|16.7
|60.0
|1.1
|1.3
|D. Ferguson
|4
|15.3
|3.8
|1.8
|0.5
|0.00
|0.30
|0.5
|40.0
|44.4
|75.0
|0.5
|1.3
|R. Archey
|8
|16.4
|3.3
|1.1
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|1.3
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|0.4
|A. Jones
|5
|21.6
|3.2
|2.0
|1.6
|1.80
|0.00
|1.6
|35.3
|20.0
|60.0
|0.4
|1.6
|K. Horton
|5
|15
|2.6
|1.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|33.3
|30.0
|33.3
|0.2
|0.8
|D. Prescott
|3
|6.7
|2.3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1.3
|L. Tekavcic
|5
|10.6
|1.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|20.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0.2
|0.6
|R. Williams
|4
|8.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|D. Copeland
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|9
|0.0
|55.8
|30.9
|7.1
|8.80
|2.30
|15.0
|37.3
|24.8
|70.4
|8.8
|18.7