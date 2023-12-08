Jahmyl Telfort, Butler look to ride chemistry to win over Cal
If the start of this season is any indication, Butler again might be a force to be reckoned with in the Big East Conference.
The Bulldogs are off to a 7-2 start after a 72-59 win Tuesday night over Buffalo. Their only losses are to ranked teams -- Michigan State and Florida Atlantic -- and they own solid wins over Penn State, Boise State and Texas Tech.
Butler will try to add another victory to its resume Saturday in Indianapolis when it hosts California in another non-conference matchup.
Jahmyl Telfort nearly recorded a triple-double against Buffalo with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Jalen Thomas contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Pierre Brooks scored 17 points.
The Bulldogs' early success is a function of making shots and keeping the opposition from doing so. Per kenpom.com, they're top 50 nationally in effective field goal percentage and defensive effective field goal percentage. Not bad for any team, but particularly one with 11 new players.
"It's chemistry; we all like each other, we all want to play with each other," Telfort said. "We just want to win, to be honest with you. So we'll do whatever it takes."
Meanwhile, the Golden Bears (3-5) are still searching for what Butler's found. They snapped a four-game losing streak last Saturday after Northern Arizona transfer Jalen Cone drained seven 3-pointers and finished with 26 points in an 84-69 win over Santa Clara.
Cal isn't that far off from having a winning record. In its four-game skid, it lost by a combined 18 points. A 76-67 loss to San Diego State last month came in overtime after the Golden Bears missed two chances to possibly win the game in regulation.
Cal coach Mark Madsen pointed to a season-low seven turnovers against Santa Clara as evidence his team is starting to figure things out.
"That's going to be a huge key for us this year," he said.
The Bulldogs' 82-58 win last season over the Golden Bears in Berkeley, Calif., was the first meeting of the two teams.
--Field Level Media
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|18:25
|TV timeout
|18:25
|Golden Bears 30 second timeout
|18:26
|+2
|Jalen Thomas makes two point dunk (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|37-39
|18:33
|Jahmyl Telfort offensive rebound
|18:35
|Posh Alexander misses two point jump shot
|18:45
|Pierre Brooks II defensive rebound
|18:47
|Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|18:56
|Pierre Brooks II turnover (offensive foul)
|18:56
|Pierre Brooks II offensive foul
|19:01
|Jalen Thomas offensive rebound
|19:03
|Posh Alexander misses two point jump shot
|19:09
|Jalen Thomas offensive rebound
|19:11
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|19:27
|Fardaws Aimaq turnover (bad pass)
|19:42
|+3
|DJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Jalen Thomas assists)
|37-37
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:07
|+3
|Finley Bizjack makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|37-34
|0:19
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:30
|+3
|Keonte Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cone assists)
|37-31
|0:57
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup (Posh Alexander assists)
|34-31
|1:08
|Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|1:10
|Fardaws Aimaq misses two point jump shot
|1:15
|Jahmyl Telfort personal foul
|1:15
|Gus Larson offensive rebound
|1:16
|Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup
|1:27
|Golden Bears offensive rebound
|1:27
|Andre Screen blocks Jaylon Tyson's two point layup
|1:41
|Jaylon Tyson defensive rebound
|1:43
|Pierre Brooks II misses three point jump shot
|1:52
|Fardaws Aimaq turnover (lost ball) (Posh Alexander steals)
|2:05
|Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|2:07
|Posh Alexander misses two point jump shot
|2:19
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|2:21
|Jalen Cone misses two point jump shot
|2:39
|+2
|Pierre Brooks II makes two point jump shot
|34-29
|2:48
|Pierre Brooks II defensive rebound
|2:50
|Andre Screen blocks Fardaws Aimaq's two point layup
|3:00
|Posh Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Gus Larson steals)
|3:07
|+2
|Keonte Kennedy makes two point layup
|34-27
|3:17
|Andre Screen turnover (bad pass) (Keonte Kennedy steals)
|3:41
|+2
|Keonte Kennedy makes two point layup (Jalen Cone assists)
|32-27
|3:47
|TV timeout
|3:47
|Jalen Thomas personal foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)
|4:13
|+2
|Finley Bizjack makes two point layup (DJ Davis assists)
|30-27
|4:20
|DJ Davis defensive rebound
|4:22
|Jalen Celestine misses three point jump shot
|4:35
|+2
|Jalen Thomas makes two point layup
|30-25
|4:36
|Jalen Thomas offensive rebound
|4:38
|Pierre Brooks II misses two point jump shot
|4:49
|+2
|Keonte Kennedy makes two point layup
|30-23
|4:54
|+1
|DJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-23
|4:54
|+1
|DJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-22
|4:54
|Jalen Celestine shooting foul (DJ Davis draws the foul)
|5:19
|+3
|Fardaws Aimaq makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cone assists)
|28-21
|5:46
|+2
|Pierre Brooks II makes two point layup
|25-21
|5:49
|Jalen Thomas defensive rebound
|5:51
|Jalen Thomas blocks Fardaws Aimaq's two point layup
|6:03
|Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound
|6:05
|Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|6:16
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-19
|6:16
|Posh Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:16
|Grant Newell shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|6:26
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|6:28
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point layup
|6:41
|Jalen Thomas defensive rebound
|6:43
|Fardaws Aimaq misses two point hook shot
|7:00
|Jahmyl Telfort turnover (traveling)
|7:29
|+2
|Jalen Cone makes two point jump shot
|25-18
|7:32
|TV timeout
|7:32
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|23-18
|7:39
|Jalen Cone turnover (lost ball) (Posh Alexander steals)
|7:54
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point jump shot (Jalen Thomas assists)
|23-16
|8:17
|+2
|Fardaws Aimaq makes two point jump shot
|23-14
|8:37
|Keonte Kennedy defensive rebound
|8:39
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|8:59
|+3
|Rodney Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Keonte Kennedy assists)
|21-14
|9:05
|Landon Moore turnover (lost ball) (Keonte Kennedy steals)
|9:17
|Grant Newell turnover (bad pass)
|9:30
|Golden Bears 30 second timeout
|9:31
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|18-14
|9:37
|Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|9:39
|Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|+1
|Finley Bizjack makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-12
|10:08
|ND Okafor shooting foul (Finley Bizjack draws the foul)
|10:08
|+2
|Finley Bizjack makes two point layup
|18-11
|10:20
|Finley Bizjack defensive rebound
|10:22
|Keonte Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|10:33
|Keonte Kennedy defensive rebound
|10:35
|Landon Moore misses two point jump shot
|10:53
|Jaylon Tyson turnover (offensive foul)
|10:53
|Jaylon Tyson offensive foul
|10:58
|Finley Bizjack turnover (lost ball)
|11:10
|Golden Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:41
|+1
|Landon Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-9
|11:41
|+1
|Landon Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-8
|11:41
|TV timeout
|11:41
|Fardaws Aimaq shooting foul (Landon Moore draws the foul)
|11:48
|Landon Moore defensive rebound
|11:50
|Fardaws Aimaq misses two point jump shot
|12:02
|Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|12:04
|Andre Screen misses two point layup
|12:27
|+2
|Rodney Brown Jr. makes two point jump shot
|18-7
|12:34
|+1
|Andre Screen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-7
|12:36
|Keonte Kennedy shooting foul (Andre Screen draws the foul)
|12:36
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point layup
|16-6
|12:36
|Andre Screen offensive rebound
|12:36
|DJ Davis misses two point layup
|12:54
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|12:56
|Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|13:13
|Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|13:15
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|13:17
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|13:19
|Pierre Brooks II misses two point layup
|13:24
|Pierre Brooks II defensive rebound
|13:26
|Jaylon Tyson misses two point jump shot
|13:38
|Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|13:40
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|13:51
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|13:53
|Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|14:00
|Pierre Brooks II turnover (bad pass)
|14:17
|+2
|Fardaws Aimaq makes two point layup (Jaylon Tyson assists)
|16-4
|14:38
|Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|14:40
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|15:07
|+3
|Keonte Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Jaylon Tyson assists)
|14-4
|15:33
|Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|15:35
|Andre Screen misses two point layup
|15:44
|TV timeout
|15:44
|Jaylon Tyson personal foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)
|16:01
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|16:03
|Jalen Thomas blocks Fardaws Aimaq's two point layup
|16:12
|Posh Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cone steals)
|16:31
|+3
|Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot
|11-4
|16:39
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|8-4
|16:44
|Posh Alexander offensive rebound
|16:46
|Posh Alexander misses two point jump shot
|16:59
|+1
|Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-2
|16:59
|+1
|Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-2
|16:59
|Jalen Thomas shooting foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)
|17:22
|Golden Bears defensive rebound
|17:24
|Pierre Brooks II misses three point jump shot
|17:49
|+3
|Fardaws Aimaq makes three point jump shot (Jaylon Tyson assists)
|6-2
|18:18
|+2
|Pierre Brooks II makes two point jump shot
|3-2
|18:32
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|18:34
|Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
|18:51
|+3
|Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot (Keonte Kennedy assists)
|3-0
|19:21
|Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|19:23
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|19:36
|Jaylon Tyson turnover (traveling)
|20:00
|Fardaws Aimaq vs. Jalen Thomas (Fardaws Aimaq gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|37
|39
|Field Goals
|14-31 (45.2%)
|15-35 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-14 (50.0%)
|2-6 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|23
|Offensive
|2
|6
|Defensive
|10
|12
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|8
|6
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|6
|8
|Fouls
|7
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|California 3-5
|74.6 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|9.5 APG
|Butler 7-2
|82.1 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Kennedy G
|10.0 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|20.0 FG%
|
00
|. Alexander G
|10.3 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|5.3 APG
|42.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Kennedy G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|P. Alexander G
|9 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Brown Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Larson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Celestine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McCloskey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Pavlovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Curtis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Karapetian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Claiborne Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Desler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Askew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bowser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|37
|12
|8
|14/31
|7/14
|2/2
|7
|0
|4
|0
|6
|2
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Alexander
|9
|3
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|P. Brooks II
|6
|3
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Davis
|5
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Thomas
|4
|5
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|J. Telfort
|2
|1
|1
|1/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Bizjack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Screen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gavalas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Turnbull
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. McComb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Kapke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cassia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mulloy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|39
|18
|6
|15/35
|2/6
|7/8
|4
|0
|2
|4
|8
|6
|12