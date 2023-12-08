Minnesota, without Dawson Garcia, takes on Florida Gulf Coast
Minnesota will go for back-to-back victories when it hosts Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.
The Golden Gophers (6-3) are coming off a 76-65 win on their home court against Nebraska. They trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half and stormed back by outscoring the Cornhuskers 52-26 in the second half.
The comeback win came with a cost. Dawson Garcia, Minnesota's top scorer at 18.2 points per game, injured his right ankle during the game and is not expected to play against Florida Gulf Coast.
Golden Gophers coach Ben Johnson said Garcia's injury was not a high-ankle sprain, which typically requires a player to miss more action.
"Now, it's just a matter of time and how quickly he can heal from it," Johnson said. "This is a straight ankle sprain. Thank goodness there was nothing else going on. He rolled it pretty good. Thankfully it's not a high ankle because those take a long time."
Garcia's absence could mean more playing time for Pharrel Payne. He scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked two shots against Nebraska.
"There's going to be some days off here with Christmas break," Johnson said. "So if there was ever a time to have (an injury), then have it be now. I told guys, everybody wants to play, so what are you going to do with your opportunity now?"
The next opportunity will come against Florida Gulf Coast (3-7), which has yet to begin its conference season in the Atlantic Sun. The Eagles have struggled but are coming off an 87-54 win over New College of Florida on Tuesday night.
Keeshawn Kellman scored 18 points on 8-for-9 shooting for Florida Gulf Coast. Teammate Dallion Johnson scored 17 points, thanks in large part to five 3-pointers.
"I was more proud of our defense," Eagles coach Pat Chambers said. "I think our defense and rebounding hasn't been where it needs to be at this stage in the season, and we still have time to correct it before (conference play)."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:32
|+1
|Keeshawn Kellman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-43
|14:32
|Parker Fox shooting foul (Keeshawn Kellman draws the foul)
|14:32
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point dunk (Franco Miller Jr. assists)
|40-43
|14:34
|Braeden Carrington personal foul (Keeshawn Kellman draws the foul)
|14:44
|Joshua Ola-Joseph personal foul
|15:02
|Cyrus Largie defensive rebound
|15:04
|Joshua Ola-Joseph misses two point jump shot
|15:14
|TV timeout
|15:21
|Cam Christie defensive rebound
|15:23
|Dallion Johnson misses two point jump shot
|15:51
|+2
|Cam Christie makes two point jump shot
|38-43
|16:08
|Parker Fox defensive rebound
|16:08
|Zach Anderson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:08
|+1
|Zach Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-41
|16:08
|Braeden Carrington shooting foul (Zach Anderson draws the foul)
|16:23
|Elijah Hawkins turnover (out of bounds)
|16:50
|Joshua Ola-Joseph defensive rebound
|16:52
|Rahmir Barno misses two point jump shot
|16:56
|Rahmir Barno defensive rebound
|16:58
|Cam Christie misses three point jump shot
|17:16
|+2
|Rahmir Barno makes two point layup
|37-41
|17:21
|Zach Anderson defensive rebound
|17:23
|Joshua Ola-Joseph misses two point layup
|17:35
|Pharrel Payne defensive rebound
|17:37
|Dallion Johnson misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|+2
|Pharrel Payne makes two point layup (Braeden Carrington assists)
|35-41
|18:14
|+2
|Zach Anderson makes two point jump shot
|35-39
|18:34
|+2
|Pharrel Payne makes two point layup (Elijah Hawkins assists)
|33-39
|18:38
|Pharrel Payne defensive rebound
|18:40
|Pharrel Payne blocks Rahmir Barno's two point jump shot
|18:59
|Franco Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|19:01
|Braeden Carrington misses three point jump shot
|19:12
|Cam Christie defensive rebound
|19:14
|Zach Anderson misses two point jump shot
|19:18
|Zach Anderson defensive rebound
|19:20
|Dallion Johnson blocks Pharrel Payne's two point layup
|19:22
|Pharrel Payne offensive rebound
|19:24
|Pharrel Payne misses two point layup
|19:33
|Pharrel Payne offensive rebound
|19:35
|Joshua Ola-Joseph misses three point jump shot
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Dallion Johnson defensive rebound
|0:01
|Cam Christie misses two point jump shot
|0:24
|Joshua Ola-Joseph defensive rebound
|0:24
|Zach Anderson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:24
|+1
|Zach Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-37
|0:24
|Elijah Hawkins shooting foul (Zach Anderson draws the foul)
|0:54
|+2
|Braeden Carrington makes two point jump shot
|32-37
|1:18
|+2
|Cyrus Largie makes two point layup
|32-35
|1:31
|+3
|Joshua Ola-Joseph makes three point jump shot (Elijah Hawkins assists)
|30-35
|1:43
|+3
|Dallion Johnson makes three point jump shot (Cyrus Largie assists)
|30-32
|1:54
|Cyrus Largie offensive rebound
|1:56
|Franco Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:02
|+2
|Cam Christie makes two point layup
|27-32
|2:12
|Cam Christie offensive rebound
|2:14
|Cam Christie misses two point jump shot
|2:38
|+2
|Zach Anderson makes two point jump shot
|27-30
|3:06
|+3
|Elijah Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Pharrel Payne assists)
|25-30
|3:12
|TV timeout
|3:12
|Franco Miller Jr. personal foul
|3:14
|Zach Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Hawkins steals)
|3:25
|Zach Anderson offensive rebound
|3:27
|Dallion Johnson misses two point jump shot
|3:56
|+2
|Cam Christie makes two point jump shot (Elijah Hawkins assists)
|25-27
|4:13
|+1
|Keeshawn Kellman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-25
|4:13
|Keeshawn Kellman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:13
|Braeden Carrington shooting foul (Keeshawn Kellman draws the foul)
|4:20
|Cyrus Largie defensive rebound
|4:22
|Mike Mitchell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:34
|Keeshawn Kellman turnover (lost ball) (Pharrel Payne steals)
|5:00
|+2
|Mike Mitchell Jr. makes two point layup (Joshua Ola-Joseph assists)
|24-25
|5:09
|Keeshawn Kellman turnover (traveling)
|5:09
|Keeshawn Kellman offensive rebound
|5:09
|Rahmir Barno misses two point layup
|5:21
|Rahmir Barno offensive rebound
|5:23
|Cyrus Largie misses two point jump shot
|5:39
|+1
|Joshua Ola-Joseph makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-23
|5:39
|+1
|Joshua Ola-Joseph makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-22
|5:39
|Dallion Johnson shooting foul (Joshua Ola-Joseph draws the foul)
|5:39
|Joshua Ola-Joseph offensive rebound
|5:39
|Braeden Carrington misses three point jump shot
|5:52
|Mike Mitchell Jr. defensive rebound
|5:54
|Dallion Johnson misses two point jump shot
|6:16
|+3
|Joshua Ola-Joseph makes three point jump shot
|24-21
|6:48
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point jump shot
|24-18
|7:07
|Joshua Ola-Joseph turnover (offensive goaltending)
|7:16
|Dallion Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Ihnen steals)
|7:46
|+2
|Isaiah Ihnen makes two point layup
|22-18
|8:07
|+1
|Cyrus Largie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-16
|8:07
|+1
|Cyrus Largie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-16
|8:07
|Official timeout
|8:07
|Joshua Ola-Joseph shooting foul (Cyrus Largie draws the foul)
|8:29
|+3
|Isaiah Ihnen makes three point jump shot (Mike Mitchell Jr. assists)
|20-16
|8:55
|+3
|Cyrus Largie makes three point jump shot (Zach Anderson assists)
|20-13
|9:09
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|9:11
|+2
|Mike Mitchell Jr. makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Ihnen assists)
|17-13
|9:26
|+3
|Dallion Johnson makes three point jump shot
|17-11
|9:45
|+3
|Isaiah Ihnen makes three point jump shot (Mike Mitchell Jr. assists)
|14-11
|10:15
|Braeden Carrington defensive rebound
|10:17
|Zach Anderson misses two point jump shot
|10:19
|Cam Christie personal foul
|10:26
|Franco Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|10:28
|Mike Mitchell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:35
|Isaiah Ihnen offensive rebound
|10:37
|Braeden Carrington misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|Parker Fox defensive rebound
|11:07
|Franco Miller Jr. misses two point layup
|11:27
|+1
|Cam Christie makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|14-8
|11:27
|Keeshawn Kellman shooting foul (Cam Christie draws the foul)
|11:27
|+2
|Cam Christie makes two point layup (Parker Fox assists)
|14-7
|11:30
|Braeden Carrington offensive rebound
|11:32
|Isaiah Ihnen misses two point layup
|11:38
|Isaiah Ihnen offensive rebound
|11:40
|Cam Christie misses two point jump shot
|11:54
|TV timeout
|11:54
|+3
|Dallion Johnson makes three point jump shot
|14-5
|12:03
|Dallion Johnson defensive rebound
|12:05
|Parker Fox misses three point jump shot
|12:26
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point layup
|11-5
|12:54
|+2
|Parker Fox makes two point dunk (Elijah Hawkins assists)
|9-5
|13:11
|Mike Mitchell Jr. offensive rebound
|13:13
|Mike Mitchell Jr. misses two point jump shot
|13:21
|Keeshawn Kellman turnover (traveling)
|13:37
|Zach Anderson defensive rebound
|13:39
|Elijah Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|13:45
|Golden Gophers offensive rebound
|13:47
|Elijah Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point dunk (Cyrus Largie assists)
|9-3
|14:27
|Eagles defensive rebound
|14:29
|Mike Mitchell Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:46
|Cyrus Largie turnover (traveling)
|15:06
|TV timeout
|15:06
|Jump ball. (Eagles gains possession)
|15:06
|TV timeout
|15:06
|Dallion Johnson defensive rebound
|15:06
|Cam Christie misses two point jump shot
|15:41
|+3
|Zach Anderson makes three point jump shot (Dallion Johnson assists)
|7-3
|15:55
|+3
|Joshua Ola-Joseph makes three point jump shot (Elijah Hawkins assists)
|4-3
|16:15
|Cam Christie defensive rebound
|16:17
|Rahmir Barno misses two point jump shot
|16:37
|Golden Gophers turnover (shot clock violation)
|16:37
|Golden Gophers offensive rebound
|16:37
|Elijah Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|16:57
|Pharrel Payne defensive rebound
|16:59
|Zach Anderson misses two point jump shot
|17:14
|Keeshawn Kellman offensive rebound
|17:16
|Keeshawn Kellman misses two point layup
|17:27
|Dallion Johnson defensive rebound
|17:29
|Joshua Ola-Joseph misses three point jump shot
|17:38
|Cam Christie defensive rebound
|17:40
|Rahmir Barno misses two point layup
|17:48
|Keeshawn Kellman defensive rebound
|17:50
|Cam Christie misses three point jump shot
|18:11
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point layup
|4-0
|18:25
|Zach Anderson defensive rebound
|18:27
|Elijah Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|18:36
|+2
|Zach Anderson makes two point layup (Rahmir Barno assists)
|2-0
|18:50
|Elijah Hawkins turnover (lost ball) (Keeshawn Kellman steals)
|19:15
|Pharrel Payne defensive rebound
|19:17
|Zach Anderson misses two point jump shot
|19:40
|Pharrel Payne turnover (lost ball) (Dallion Johnson steals)
|20:00
|Keeshawn Kellman vs. Pharrel Payne (Golden Gophers gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Keeshawn Kellman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:32
|Parker Fox shooting foul (Keeshawn Kellman draws the foul)
|14:32
|+ 2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point dunk (Franco Miller Jr. assists)
|14:32
|Braeden Carrington personal foul (Keeshawn Kellman draws the foul)
|14:34
|Joshua Ola-Joseph personal foul
|14:44
|Cyrus Largie defensive rebound
|15:02
|Joshua Ola-Joseph misses two point jump shot
|15:04
|Cam Christie defensive rebound
|15:21
|Dallion Johnson misses two point jump shot
|15:23
|+ 2
|Cam Christie makes two point jump shot
|15:51
|Parker Fox defensive rebound
|16:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|41
|43
|Field Goals
|15-32 (46.9%)
|17-42 (40.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-7 (71.4%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|24
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|14
|14
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|6
|12
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|4
|Fouls
|3
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Kellman F
|12.5 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|0.5 APG
|66.7 FG%
|
00
|. Christie G
|10.8 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|2.1 APG
|47.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Kellman F
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|C. Christie G
|11 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|46.9
|FG%
|40.5
|
|
|71.4
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Kellman
|12
|3
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|-
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Z. Anderson
|11
|5
|1
|4/8
|1/1
|2/4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Johnson
|9
|4
|1
|3/7
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|R. Barno
|2
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|F. Miller Jr.
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Kellman
|12
|3
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Z. Anderson
|11
|5
|1
|4/8
|1/1
|2/4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Johnson
|9
|4
|1
|3/7
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|R. Barno
|2
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|F. Miller Jr.
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Largie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Weir
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Dwyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Riemenschneider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Vespe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Shackleford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Pina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rivers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|41
|19
|6
|15/32
|5/7
|6/9
|3
|0
|2
|1
|6
|5
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ola-Joseph
|11
|3
|1
|3/7
|3/5
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Christie
|9
|5
|0
|4/10
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|P. Payne
|4
|6
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|E. Hawkins
|3
|0
|5
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B. Carrington
|2
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ola-Joseph
|11
|3
|1
|3/7
|3/5
|2/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Christie
|9
|5
|0
|4/10
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|P. Payne
|4
|6
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|E. Hawkins
|3
|0
|5
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B. Carrington
|2
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Ihnen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mitchell Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Purcell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Ramberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Betts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Reader
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Keinys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Garcia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|43
|22
|12
|17/42
|6/18
|3/3
|8
|0
|3
|1
|4
|8
|14