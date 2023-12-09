MURYST
PEAY
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Murray State 3-4
|77.0 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Austin Peay 4-6
|68.1 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|11.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Perry
|7
|32.6
|16.0
|5.3
|2.1
|0.60
|0.30
|1.6
|44.0
|29.3
|60.0
|0.6
|4.7
|J. Wood
|7
|35.4
|14.7
|4.3
|4.0
|1.30
|0.10
|2.1
|52.4
|47.2
|83.3
|0.1
|4.1
|B. Moore Jr.
|7
|30
|13.0
|2.4
|3.0
|0.70
|0.00
|2.1
|51.6
|33.3
|82.1
|0.3
|2.1
|N. Ellington
|7
|28.4
|10.9
|8.6
|0.7
|1.00
|1.70
|1.7
|59.2
|0.0
|60.0
|3.3
|5.3
|Q. Anderson
|7
|17.1
|8.4
|2.7
|0.9
|0.60
|0.30
|0.6
|44.2
|39.1
|63.2
|0.9
|1.9
|S. Walker Jr.
|7
|30.1
|5.7
|2.3
|1.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|31.8
|23.1
|54.5
|1.3
|1
|J. Morgan
|7
|14.3
|4.9
|2.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|43.8
|27.8
|25.0
|1.3
|1.6
|M. Abdelgowad
|6
|9.2
|2.8
|3.2
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|2.2
|S. Murray II
|4
|7.5
|1.8
|1.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|60.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.3
|1.5
|F. Boatright
|1
|3
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|P. Chew
|2
|5.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|L. Rice
|1
|6
|0.0
|1.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|7
|0.0
|77.0
|40.3
|13.1
|5.00
|2.90
|9.9
|46.2
|33.3
|68.9
|10.6
|26.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Sharp
|10
|36.7
|19.0
|7.6
|5.1
|2.70
|0.90
|3.0
|44.9
|0.0
|68.2
|1
|6.6
|J. Black
|10
|33.4
|13.0
|3.9
|0.7
|0.90
|0.20
|0.9
|43.7
|41.5
|66.7
|0.5
|3.4
|D. White
|10
|35.2
|10.6
|3.1
|1.4
|1.10
|0.00
|1.1
|34.7
|32.9
|92.3
|1
|2.1
|D. Jones
|10
|23
|8.0
|2.1
|1.9
|1.80
|0.00
|2.0
|34.1
|34.0
|72.7
|0.2
|1.9
|S. Witt
|9
|17.9
|7.4
|4.4
|0.1
|0.10
|0.60
|1.3
|34.6
|0.0
|70.5
|2.3
|2.1
|J. Ware
|8
|11.3
|4.4
|2.8
|0.4
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|61.9
|33.3
|61.5
|1.5
|1.3
|D. Loos
|10
|18.4
|3.0
|4.9
|0.8
|1.50
|0.20
|0.9
|57.7
|0.0
|0.0
|2.3
|2.6
|H. Enmanuel
|10
|19.4
|2.4
|3.7
|0.5
|0.70
|1.10
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.4
|2.3
|J. Dunn
|9
|8.1
|1.9
|0.9
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|1.0
|46.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|0.3
|H. Black
|4
|3.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|10
|0.0
|68.1
|37.4
|11.0
|9.10
|3.20
|11.3
|42.6
|35.2
|67.1
|11.2
|23.7