MURYST
PEAY

MURR
Racers
PEAY
Governors

F&M Bank Arena Clarksville, Tennessee
Murray State 3-4 77.0 PPG 40.3 RPG 13.1 APG
Austin Peay 4-6 68.1 PPG 37.4 RPG 11.0 APG
Murray State
R. Perry
J. Wood
B. Moore Jr.
N. Ellington
Q. Anderson
S. Walker Jr.
J. Morgan
M. Abdelgowad
S. Murray II
F. Boatright
P. Chew
L. Rice
Total
R. Perry 7 32.6 16.0 5.3 2.1 0.60 0.30 1.6 44.0 29.3 60.0 0.6 4.7
J. Wood 7 35.4 14.7 4.3 4.0 1.30 0.10 2.1 52.4 47.2 83.3 0.1 4.1
B. Moore Jr. 7 30 13.0 2.4 3.0 0.70 0.00 2.1 51.6 33.3 82.1 0.3 2.1
N. Ellington 7 28.4 10.9 8.6 0.7 1.00 1.70 1.7 59.2 0.0 60.0 3.3 5.3
Q. Anderson 7 17.1 8.4 2.7 0.9 0.60 0.30 0.6 44.2 39.1 63.2 0.9 1.9
S. Walker Jr. 7 30.1 5.7 2.3 1.4 0.30 0.10 0.4 31.8 23.1 54.5 1.3 1
J. Morgan 7 14.3 4.9 2.9 0.4 0.30 0.10 0.3 43.8 27.8 25.0 1.3 1.6
M. Abdelgowad 6 9.2 2.8 3.2 0.3 0.00 0.20 0.2 33.3 0.0 100.0 1 2.2
S. Murray II 4 7.5 1.8 1.8 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.8 60.0 0.0 33.3 0.3 1.5
F. Boatright 1 3 0.0 2.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 0
P. Chew 2 5.5 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.50 0.00 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
L. Rice 1 6 0.0 1.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
Total 7 0.0 77.0 40.3 13.1 5.00 2.90 9.9 46.2 33.3 68.9 10.6 26.0
Austin Peay
D. Sharp
J. Black
D. White
D. Jones
S. Witt
J. Ware
D. Loos
H. Enmanuel
J. Dunn
H. Black
Total
D. Sharp 10 36.7 19.0 7.6 5.1 2.70 0.90 3.0 44.9 0.0 68.2 1 6.6
J. Black 10 33.4 13.0 3.9 0.7 0.90 0.20 0.9 43.7 41.5 66.7 0.5 3.4
D. White 10 35.2 10.6 3.1 1.4 1.10 0.00 1.1 34.7 32.9 92.3 1 2.1
D. Jones 10 23 8.0 2.1 1.9 1.80 0.00 2.0 34.1 34.0 72.7 0.2 1.9
S. Witt 9 17.9 7.4 4.4 0.1 0.10 0.60 1.3 34.6 0.0 70.5 2.3 2.1
J. Ware 8 11.3 4.4 2.8 0.4 0.10 0.30 0.3 61.9 33.3 61.5 1.5 1.3
D. Loos 10 18.4 3.0 4.9 0.8 1.50 0.20 0.9 57.7 0.0 0.0 2.3 2.6
H. Enmanuel 10 19.4 2.4 3.7 0.5 0.70 1.10 0.3 75.0 0.0 0.0 1.4 2.3
J. Dunn 9 8.1 1.9 0.9 0.2 0.20 0.10 1.0 46.7 0.0 50.0 0.6 0.3
H. Black 4 3.3 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.3 0.0 0.0 100.0 0 0.3
Total 10 0.0 68.1 37.4 11.0 9.10 3.20 11.3 42.6 35.2 67.1 11.2 23.7
