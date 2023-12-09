away team background logo
PENN
UK

2nd Half
PENN
Quakers
17
UK
Wildcats
8

Time Team Play Score
14:40   TV timeout  
14:40   Sam Brown shooting foul (Rob Dillingham draws the foul)  
14:45   Aaron Bradshaw defensive rebound  
14:47   Clark Slajchert misses three point jump shot  
14:53   Nick Spinoso defensive rebound  
14:55   Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
15:17 +3 Sam Brown makes three point jump shot (Nick Spinoso assists) 46-47
15:42 +2 Reed Sheppard makes two point layup 43-47
15:46   Sam Brown turnover (bad pass) (Reed Sheppard steals)  
15:58   Sam Brown defensive rebound  
16:00   Rob Dillingham misses two point jump shot  
16:16 +2 Tyler Perkins makes two point layup 43-45
16:35   Nick Spinoso defensive rebound  
16:37   Reed Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
16:58   Clark Slajchert turnover (bad pass)  
17:07   Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Perkins steals)  
17:22 +3 Clark Slajchert makes three point jump shot (George Smith assists) 41-45
17:41 +2 Justin Edwards makes two point layup (D.J. Wagner assists) 38-45
18:02 +2 Clark Slajchert makes two point layup (Sam Brown assists) 38-43
18:14 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point layup 36-43
18:28   TV timeout  
18:28   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
18:30 +3 Tyler Perkins makes three point jump shot (Sam Brown assists) 36-41
18:38   Nick Spinoso defensive rebound  
18:40   D.J. Wagner misses two point jump shot  
18:52 +2 Nick Spinoso makes two point layup (Sam Brown assists) 33-41
19:08 +2 Adou Thiero makes two point layup 31-41
19:13   Nick Spinoso turnover (bad pass) (Adou Thiero steals)  
19:42   George Smith defensive rebound  
19:44   Justin Edwards misses two point jump shot  
19:44 +1 Nick Spinoso makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-39
19:44 +1 Nick Spinoso makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-39
19:44   Adou Thiero personal foul (Nick Spinoso draws the foul)  

1st Half
PENN
Quakers
29
UK
Wildcats
39

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +2 Clark Slajchert makes two point driving layup (George Smith assists) 29-39
0:08   Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Andrew Laczkowski steals)  
0:23   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
0:28 +2 Tyler Perkins makes two point putback layup 27-39
0:31   Tyler Perkins offensive rebound  
0:33   Sam Brown misses two point jump shot  
0:46   Tyler Perkins defensive rebound  
0:48   Aaron Bradshaw misses two point jump shot  
1:07 +2 Nick Spinoso makes two point layup (Clark Slajchert assists) 25-39
1:30 +2 Aaron Bradshaw makes two point layup (Reed Sheppard assists) 23-39
1:36   Rob Dillingham defensive rebound  
1:38   Clark Slajchert misses two point jump shot  
1:54 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup 23-37
2:08   Clark Slajchert turnover (double dribble)  
2:19 +2 D.J. Wagner makes two point driving layup 23-35
2:28 +2 George Smith makes two point driving layup (Sam Brown assists) 23-33
2:55 +3 Reed Sheppard makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wagner assists) 21-33
3:01   Sam Brown personal foul (Reed Sheppard draws the foul)  
3:01   Reed Sheppard offensive rebound  
3:02   Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot  
3:04   Wildcats offensive rebound  
3:06   Nick Spinoso blocks Aaron Bradshaw's two point dunk  
3:22   Aaron Bradshaw defensive rebound  
3:24   George Smith misses three point jump shot  
3:44   TV timeout  
3:44   Quakers 30 second timeout  
3:46 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot 21-30
3:55   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
3:57   Sam Brown misses three point jump shot  
4:01   Sam Brown offensive rebound  
4:03   Sam Brown misses two point jump shot  
4:14   Augustus Gerhart defensive rebound  
4:16   Rob Dillingham misses two point layup  
4:19   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
4:21   Tyler Perkins misses two point layup  
4:37   Sam Brown defensive rebound  
4:39   Rob Dillingham misses three point jump shot  
5:02   Augustus Gerhart turnover (offensive foul)  
5:02   Augustus Gerhart offensive foul (Rob Dillingham draws the foul)  
5:17 +2 Aaron Bradshaw makes two point putback layup 21-28
5:20   Aaron Bradshaw offensive rebound  
5:22   Reed Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
5:31   Reed Sheppard defensive rebound  
5:33   Tre Mitchell blocks Sam Brown's three point jump shot  
5:47   Sam Brown defensive rebound  
5:49   Rob Dillingham misses two point jump shot  
5:55   Aaron Bradshaw defensive rebound  
5:57   Aaron Bradshaw blocks Clark Slajchert's two point jump shot  
6:17 +3 Rob Dillingham makes three point jump shot (Reed Sheppard assists) 21-26
6:19   Cam Thrower personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
6:26   Rob Dillingham defensive rebound  
6:28   Cam Thrower misses three point jump shot  
6:34   Justin Edwards personal foul (Nick Spinoso draws the foul)  
6:45   Adou Thiero turnover (lost ball) (George Smith steals)  
6:56 +2 Clark Slajchert makes two point jump shot (Nick Spinoso assists) 21-23
6:59   Tre Mitchell personal foul (Nick Spinoso draws the foul)  
7:19   Nick Spinoso defensive rebound  
7:21   Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
7:41 +2 Clark Slajchert makes two point jump shot (George Smith assists) 19-23
7:50   TV timeout  
8:15 +2 D.J. Wagner makes two point jump shot (Antonio Reeves assists) 17-23
8:31   Nick Spinoso turnover (lost ball) (Adou Thiero steals)  
8:31   Jump ball. Nick Spinoso vs. Adou Thiero (Adou Thiero gains possession)  
8:55   Justin Edwards personal foul (Tyler Perkins draws the foul)  
8:57   Quakers defensive rebound  
8:59   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
9:17 +2 Clark Slajchert makes two point driving layup 17-21
9:42 +2 Adou Thiero makes two point driving layup 15-21
9:54 +3 Sam Brown makes three point jump shot (Clark Slajchert assists) 15-19
10:08 +2 Justin Edwards makes two point layup 12-19
10:10   Justin Edwards offensive rebound  
10:10   Aaron Bradshaw misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:10 +1 Aaron Bradshaw makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-17
10:10   Tyler Perkins shooting foul (Aaron Bradshaw draws the foul)  
10:10   Aaron Bradshaw offensive rebound  
10:12   Nick Spinoso blocks Aaron Bradshaw's two point layup  
10:18   Aaron Bradshaw defensive rebound  
10:20   Tyler Perkins misses three point jump shot  
10:49   Aaron Bradshaw personal foul  
10:49   Quakers defensive rebound  
10:51   Justin Edwards misses two point jump shot  
10:56   TV timeout  
11:07   Aaron Bradshaw defensive rebound  
11:09   Tyler Perkins misses two point layup  
11:14   Tyler Perkins offensive rebound  
11:16   Andrew Laczkowski misses three point jump shot  
11:21   George Smith defensive rebound  
11:23   Nick Spinoso blocks Rob Dillingham's two point layup  
11:28   Reed Sheppard defensive rebound  
11:30   George Smith misses three point jump shot  
11:51 +2 Aaron Bradshaw makes two point putback layup 12-16
11:55   Aaron Bradshaw offensive rebound  
11:57   Rob Dillingham misses three point jump shot  
12:13 +2 Andrew Laczkowski makes two point layup 12-14
12:21   Clark Slajchert defensive rebound  
12:23   Nick Spinoso blocks D.J. Wagner's two point jump shot  
12:35   Clark Slajchert turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Bradshaw steals)  
12:51 +2 Rob Dillingham makes two point layup 10-14
12:56   Nick Spinoso turnover (bad pass) (Rob Dillingham steals)  
13:02   Nick Spinoso defensive rebound  
13:04   Rob Dillingham misses two point jump shot  
13:16 +2 Tyler Perkins makes two point layup (Nick Spinoso assists) 10-12
13:33 +3 Rob Dillingham makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists) 8-12
13:43 +2 Clark Slajchert makes two point jump shot 8-9
13:51   Rob Dillingham turnover (lost ball) (Andrew Laczkowski steals)  
14:09   Andrew Laczkowski personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
14:09   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
14:10   Aaron Bradshaw blocks Eddie Holland III's two point jump shot  
14:39 +2 Aaron Bradshaw makes two point layup (Tre Mitchell assists) 6-9
14:49   Wildcats offensive rebound  
14:48   D.J. Wagner misses two point layup  
15:09   Clark Slajchert turnover (bad pass)  
15:23   Eddie Holland III defensive rebound  
15:25   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
15:31   Rob Dillingham defensive rebound  
15:33   Tyler Perkins misses two point jump shot  
15:42   Sam Brown defensive rebound  
15:44   Rob Dillingham misses two point jump shot  
15:58 +1 Eddie Holland III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-7
15:58   Eddie Holland III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:58   TV timeout  
15:58   Reed Sheppard shooting foul (Eddie Holland III draws the foul)  
16:15   Rob Dillingham turnover (bad pass)  
16:33   Wildcats defensive rebound  
16:36   Tyler Perkins misses three point jump shot  
16:52 +2 Justin Edwards makes two point pullup jump shot 5-7
17:00   Justin Edwards defensive rebound  
17:02   Sam Brown misses three point jump shot  
17:04   Antonio Reeves personal foul (Clark Slajchert draws the foul)  
17:30   George Smith defensive rebound  
17:32   Adou Thiero misses two point jump shot  
17:42 +3 Sam Brown makes three point jump shot (Tyler Perkins assists) 5-5
18:04 +3 Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wagner assists) 2-5
18:33 +2 Clark Slajchert makes two point reverse layup (Nick Spinoso assists) 2-2
18:40   Clark Slajchert offensive rebound  
18:42   Tyler Perkins misses two point layup  
19:01 +2 Adou Thiero makes two point cutting dunk (Tre Mitchell assists) 0-2
19:11   George Smith personal foul (D.J. Wagner draws the foul)  
19:22   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
19:24   Nick Spinoso misses two point hook shot  
19:34   Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Perkins steals)  
19:53   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
19:55   Tyler Perkins misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Tre Mitchell vs. Nick Spinoso (Tyler Perkins gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 46 47
Field Goals 19-40 (47.5%) 21-45 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 24
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 16 16
Team 2 3
Assists 14 9
Steals 5 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 7 7
Technicals 0 0
0
C. Slajchert G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
2
A. Bradshaw F
9 PTS, 8 REB
12T
Pennsylvania 6-4 291746
16 Kentucky 6-2 39847
Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, IA
Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, IA
Team Stats
Pennsylvania 6-4 83.1 PPG 44.0 RPG 17.7 APG
16 Kentucky 6-2 91.8 PPG 39.9 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Slajchert G 19.3 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.4 APG 50.0 FG%
00
. Bradshaw F 3.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 0.0 APG 100.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
C. Slajchert G 17 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
2
A. Bradshaw F 9 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
47.5 FG% 46.7
31.3 3PT FG% 36.4
75.0 FT% 50.0
Pennsylvania
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Slajchert 17 2 2 8/11 1/2 0/0 0 25 0 0 4 1 1
S. Brown 9 5 4 3/8 3/6 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 1 4
T. Perkins 9 3 1 4/11 1/4 0/0 1 22 2 0 0 2 1
N. Spinoso 6 5 4 2/3 0/0 2/2 0 20 0 4 3 0 5
G. Smith 2 3 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 0 0 3
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Laczkowski 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 2 0 0 0 0
E. Holland III 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
C. Thrower 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Gerhart 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 1
R. McMullen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chambers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ubochi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Polonowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hsu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 20 14 19/40 5/16 3/4 7 127 5 4 9 4 16
Kentucky
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Bradshaw 9 8 0 4/7 0/0 1/2 1 16 1 2 0 3 5
R. Dillingham 8 3 0 3/11 2/4 0/0 0 13 1 0 2 0 3
A. Reeves 7 0 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 0
R. Sheppard 5 3 2 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 1 2
T. Mitchell 2 5 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 23 0 1 3 0 5
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Horn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Darbyshire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Onyenso - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Ivisic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Canada - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 21 9 21/45 4/11 1/2 7 86 5 3 6 5 16
