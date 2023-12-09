PENN
UK
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:40
|TV timeout
|14:40
|Sam Brown shooting foul (Rob Dillingham draws the foul)
|14:45
|Aaron Bradshaw defensive rebound
|14:47
|Clark Slajchert misses three point jump shot
|14:53
|Nick Spinoso defensive rebound
|14:55
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|+3
|Sam Brown makes three point jump shot (Nick Spinoso assists)
|46-47
|15:42
|+2
|Reed Sheppard makes two point layup
|43-47
|15:46
|Sam Brown turnover (bad pass) (Reed Sheppard steals)
|15:58
|Sam Brown defensive rebound
|16:00
|Rob Dillingham misses two point jump shot
|16:16
|+2
|Tyler Perkins makes two point layup
|43-45
|16:35
|Nick Spinoso defensive rebound
|16:37
|Reed Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|Clark Slajchert turnover (bad pass)
|17:07
|Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Perkins steals)
|17:22
|+3
|Clark Slajchert makes three point jump shot (George Smith assists)
|41-45
|17:41
|+2
|Justin Edwards makes two point layup (D.J. Wagner assists)
|38-45
|18:02
|+2
|Clark Slajchert makes two point layup (Sam Brown assists)
|38-43
|18:14
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point layup
|36-43
|18:28
|TV timeout
|18:28
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|18:30
|+3
|Tyler Perkins makes three point jump shot (Sam Brown assists)
|36-41
|18:38
|Nick Spinoso defensive rebound
|18:40
|D.J. Wagner misses two point jump shot
|18:52
|+2
|Nick Spinoso makes two point layup (Sam Brown assists)
|33-41
|19:08
|+2
|Adou Thiero makes two point layup
|31-41
|19:13
|Nick Spinoso turnover (bad pass) (Adou Thiero steals)
|19:42
|George Smith defensive rebound
|19:44
|Justin Edwards misses two point jump shot
|19:44
|+1
|Nick Spinoso makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-39
|19:44
|+1
|Nick Spinoso makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-39
|19:44
|Adou Thiero personal foul (Nick Spinoso draws the foul)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|+2
|Clark Slajchert makes two point driving layup (George Smith assists)
|29-39
|0:08
|Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Andrew Laczkowski steals)
|0:23
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:28
|+2
|Tyler Perkins makes two point putback layup
|27-39
|0:31
|Tyler Perkins offensive rebound
|0:33
|Sam Brown misses two point jump shot
|0:46
|Tyler Perkins defensive rebound
|0:48
|Aaron Bradshaw misses two point jump shot
|1:07
|+2
|Nick Spinoso makes two point layup (Clark Slajchert assists)
|25-39
|1:30
|+2
|Aaron Bradshaw makes two point layup (Reed Sheppard assists)
|23-39
|1:36
|Rob Dillingham defensive rebound
|1:38
|Clark Slajchert misses two point jump shot
|1:54
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup
|23-37
|2:08
|Clark Slajchert turnover (double dribble)
|2:19
|+2
|D.J. Wagner makes two point driving layup
|23-35
|2:28
|+2
|George Smith makes two point driving layup (Sam Brown assists)
|23-33
|2:55
|+3
|Reed Sheppard makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wagner assists)
|21-33
|3:01
|Sam Brown personal foul (Reed Sheppard draws the foul)
|3:01
|Reed Sheppard offensive rebound
|3:02
|Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
|3:04
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|3:06
|Nick Spinoso blocks Aaron Bradshaw's two point dunk
|3:22
|Aaron Bradshaw defensive rebound
|3:24
|George Smith misses three point jump shot
|3:44
|TV timeout
|3:44
|Quakers 30 second timeout
|3:46
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot
|21-30
|3:55
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|3:57
|Sam Brown misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|Sam Brown offensive rebound
|4:03
|Sam Brown misses two point jump shot
|4:14
|Augustus Gerhart defensive rebound
|4:16
|Rob Dillingham misses two point layup
|4:19
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|4:21
|Tyler Perkins misses two point layup
|4:37
|Sam Brown defensive rebound
|4:39
|Rob Dillingham misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|Augustus Gerhart turnover (offensive foul)
|5:02
|Augustus Gerhart offensive foul (Rob Dillingham draws the foul)
|5:17
|+2
|Aaron Bradshaw makes two point putback layup
|21-28
|5:20
|Aaron Bradshaw offensive rebound
|5:22
|Reed Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|5:31
|Reed Sheppard defensive rebound
|5:33
|Tre Mitchell blocks Sam Brown's three point jump shot
|5:47
|Sam Brown defensive rebound
|5:49
|Rob Dillingham misses two point jump shot
|5:55
|Aaron Bradshaw defensive rebound
|5:57
|Aaron Bradshaw blocks Clark Slajchert's two point jump shot
|6:17
|+3
|Rob Dillingham makes three point jump shot (Reed Sheppard assists)
|21-26
|6:19
|Cam Thrower personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|6:26
|Rob Dillingham defensive rebound
|6:28
|Cam Thrower misses three point jump shot
|6:34
|Justin Edwards personal foul (Nick Spinoso draws the foul)
|6:45
|Adou Thiero turnover (lost ball) (George Smith steals)
|6:56
|+2
|Clark Slajchert makes two point jump shot (Nick Spinoso assists)
|21-23
|6:59
|Tre Mitchell personal foul (Nick Spinoso draws the foul)
|7:19
|Nick Spinoso defensive rebound
|7:21
|Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|7:41
|+2
|Clark Slajchert makes two point jump shot (George Smith assists)
|19-23
|7:50
|TV timeout
|8:15
|+2
|D.J. Wagner makes two point jump shot (Antonio Reeves assists)
|17-23
|8:31
|Nick Spinoso turnover (lost ball) (Adou Thiero steals)
|8:31
|Jump ball. Nick Spinoso vs. Adou Thiero (Adou Thiero gains possession)
|8:55
|Justin Edwards personal foul (Tyler Perkins draws the foul)
|8:57
|Quakers defensive rebound
|8:59
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|9:17
|+2
|Clark Slajchert makes two point driving layup
|17-21
|9:42
|+2
|Adou Thiero makes two point driving layup
|15-21
|9:54
|+3
|Sam Brown makes three point jump shot (Clark Slajchert assists)
|15-19
|10:08
|+2
|Justin Edwards makes two point layup
|12-19
|10:10
|Justin Edwards offensive rebound
|10:10
|Aaron Bradshaw misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:10
|+1
|Aaron Bradshaw makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-17
|10:10
|Tyler Perkins shooting foul (Aaron Bradshaw draws the foul)
|10:10
|Aaron Bradshaw offensive rebound
|10:12
|Nick Spinoso blocks Aaron Bradshaw's two point layup
|10:18
|Aaron Bradshaw defensive rebound
|10:20
|Tyler Perkins misses three point jump shot
|10:49
|Aaron Bradshaw personal foul
|10:49
|Quakers defensive rebound
|10:51
|Justin Edwards misses two point jump shot
|10:56
|TV timeout
|11:07
|Aaron Bradshaw defensive rebound
|11:09
|Tyler Perkins misses two point layup
|11:14
|Tyler Perkins offensive rebound
|11:16
|Andrew Laczkowski misses three point jump shot
|11:21
|George Smith defensive rebound
|11:23
|Nick Spinoso blocks Rob Dillingham's two point layup
|11:28
|Reed Sheppard defensive rebound
|11:30
|George Smith misses three point jump shot
|11:51
|+2
|Aaron Bradshaw makes two point putback layup
|12-16
|11:55
|Aaron Bradshaw offensive rebound
|11:57
|Rob Dillingham misses three point jump shot
|12:13
|+2
|Andrew Laczkowski makes two point layup
|12-14
|12:21
|Clark Slajchert defensive rebound
|12:23
|Nick Spinoso blocks D.J. Wagner's two point jump shot
|12:35
|Clark Slajchert turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Bradshaw steals)
|12:51
|+2
|Rob Dillingham makes two point layup
|10-14
|12:56
|Nick Spinoso turnover (bad pass) (Rob Dillingham steals)
|13:02
|Nick Spinoso defensive rebound
|13:04
|Rob Dillingham misses two point jump shot
|13:16
|+2
|Tyler Perkins makes two point layup (Nick Spinoso assists)
|10-12
|13:33
|+3
|Rob Dillingham makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|8-12
|13:43
|+2
|Clark Slajchert makes two point jump shot
|8-9
|13:51
|Rob Dillingham turnover (lost ball) (Andrew Laczkowski steals)
|14:09
|Andrew Laczkowski personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|14:09
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|14:10
|Aaron Bradshaw blocks Eddie Holland III's two point jump shot
|14:39
|+2
|Aaron Bradshaw makes two point layup (Tre Mitchell assists)
|6-9
|14:49
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|14:48
|D.J. Wagner misses two point layup
|15:09
|Clark Slajchert turnover (bad pass)
|15:23
|Eddie Holland III defensive rebound
|15:25
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|15:31
|Rob Dillingham defensive rebound
|15:33
|Tyler Perkins misses two point jump shot
|15:42
|Sam Brown defensive rebound
|15:44
|Rob Dillingham misses two point jump shot
|15:58
|+1
|Eddie Holland III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-7
|15:58
|Eddie Holland III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:58
|Reed Sheppard shooting foul (Eddie Holland III draws the foul)
|16:15
|Rob Dillingham turnover (bad pass)
|16:33
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|16:36
|Tyler Perkins misses three point jump shot
|16:52
|+2
|Justin Edwards makes two point pullup jump shot
|5-7
|17:00
|Justin Edwards defensive rebound
|17:02
|Sam Brown misses three point jump shot
|17:04
|Antonio Reeves personal foul (Clark Slajchert draws the foul)
|17:30
|George Smith defensive rebound
|17:32
|Adou Thiero misses two point jump shot
|17:42
|+3
|Sam Brown makes three point jump shot (Tyler Perkins assists)
|5-5
|18:04
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wagner assists)
|2-5
|18:33
|+2
|Clark Slajchert makes two point reverse layup (Nick Spinoso assists)
|2-2
|18:40
|Clark Slajchert offensive rebound
|18:42
|Tyler Perkins misses two point layup
|19:01
|+2
|Adou Thiero makes two point cutting dunk (Tre Mitchell assists)
|0-2
|19:11
|George Smith personal foul (D.J. Wagner draws the foul)
|19:22
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|19:24
|Nick Spinoso misses two point hook shot
|19:34
|Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Perkins steals)
|19:53
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|19:55
|Tyler Perkins misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Tre Mitchell vs. Nick Spinoso (Tyler Perkins gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|14:40
|14:40
|Aaron Bradshaw defensive rebound
|14:45
|Clark Slajchert misses three point jump shot
|14:47
|Nick Spinoso defensive rebound
|14:53
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|14:55
|+ 3
|Sam Brown makes three point jump shot (Nick Spinoso assists)
|15:17
|+ 2
|Reed Sheppard makes two point layup
|15:42
|Sam Brown turnover (bad pass) (Reed Sheppard steals)
|15:46
|Sam Brown defensive rebound
|15:58
|Rob Dillingham misses two point jump shot
|16:00
|+ 2
|Tyler Perkins makes two point layup
|16:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|47
|Field Goals
|19-40 (47.5%)
|21-45 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|4-11 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|24
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|16
|16
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|14
|9
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|6
|Fouls
|7
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
17 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
9 PTS, 8 REB
|Team Stats
|Pennsylvania 6-4
|83.1 PPG
|44.0 RPG
|17.7 APG
|16 Kentucky 6-2
|91.8 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|20.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Slajchert G
|19.3 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|3.4 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
00
|. Bradshaw F
|3.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|100.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Slajchert G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|A. Bradshaw F
|9 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Slajchert
|17
|2
|2
|8/11
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|S. Brown
|9
|5
|4
|3/8
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|T. Perkins
|9
|3
|1
|4/11
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|N. Spinoso
|6
|5
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|20
|0
|4
|3
|0
|5
|G. Smith
|2
|3
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Slajchert
|17
|2
|2
|8/11
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|S. Brown
|9
|5
|4
|3/8
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|T. Perkins
|9
|3
|1
|4/11
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|N. Spinoso
|6
|5
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|20
|0
|4
|3
|0
|5
|G. Smith
|2
|3
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Laczkowski
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Holland III
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Thrower
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Gerhart
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. McMullen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Chambers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ubochi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Polonowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hsu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|20
|14
|19/40
|5/16
|3/4
|7
|127
|5
|4
|9
|4
|16
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Bradshaw
|9
|8
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|16
|1
|2
|0
|3
|5
|R. Dillingham
|8
|3
|0
|3/11
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Reeves
|7
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Sheppard
|5
|3
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T. Mitchell
|2
|5
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Bradshaw
|9
|8
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|16
|1
|2
|0
|3
|5
|R. Dillingham
|8
|3
|0
|3/11
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Reeves
|7
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Sheppard
|5
|3
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T. Mitchell
|2
|5
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Watkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Horn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Darbyshire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Onyenso
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Burks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Ivisic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Canada
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|47
|21
|9
|21/45
|4/11
|1/2
|7
|86
|5
|3
|6
|5
|16