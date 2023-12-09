SAMHOU
MOST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Sam Houston 5-4
|75.2 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Missouri State 6-3
|74.2 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Barnes
|9
|29.2
|15.9
|3.6
|1.6
|0.70
|0.30
|1.7
|40.6
|36.5
|89.4
|0.7
|2.9
|L. Wilkerson
|9
|29
|14.6
|2.8
|1.2
|1.70
|0.10
|1.1
|42.1
|38.0
|88.9
|1
|1.8
|D. Nicholas Jr.
|9
|25.3
|8.8
|5.2
|1.2
|1.90
|0.70
|0.9
|42.0
|42.1
|76.5
|1.9
|3.3
|K. Scroggins
|8
|17.8
|8.6
|5.6
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|72.1
|50.0
|42.9
|2.1
|3.5
|S. Doumbia
|6
|20.7
|6.7
|5.8
|0.5
|0.30
|1.30
|1.3
|46.7
|25.0
|73.3
|2
|3.8
|C. Huefner
|4
|17
|6.3
|4.8
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|2.8
|40.0
|22.2
|70.0
|0.8
|4
|J. Ray
|9
|27.1
|6.1
|3.8
|5.4
|1.30
|0.00
|3.8
|29.6
|31.6
|77.3
|0.4
|3.3
|O. McGlashan
|7
|12.6
|5.7
|2.9
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.7
|52.0
|58.3
|53.8
|1.7
|1.1
|A. Wrzeszcz
|9
|21.3
|4.6
|1.7
|1.0
|1.00
|0.30
|0.9
|25.5
|21.9
|57.1
|0.6
|1.1
|M. Boykin
|9
|14.1
|4.2
|1.3
|2.8
|0.40
|0.00
|1.4
|35.3
|28.6
|60.0
|0.2
|1.1
|C. Beaumont
|6
|5.5
|1.7
|1.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|33.3
|42.9
|50.0
|0
|1.7
|L. Rowe
|8
|8.5
|0.8
|1.6
|0.5
|0.40
|0.40
|0.4
|40.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|1
|D. Brown
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|B. Cook
|3
|2.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|75.2
|40.7
|15.0
|8.20
|2.70
|13.9
|41.3
|35.0
|73.8
|11.9
|25.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Mason
|7
|34
|17.6
|4.1
|2.9
|0.40
|0.10
|3.4
|48.9
|41.9
|82.6
|0.4
|3.7
|D. Clay
|9
|31.8
|15.3
|6.8
|2.8
|0.90
|0.70
|1.8
|46.4
|42.9
|76.6
|1
|5.8
|C. Moore
|8
|29.5
|14.5
|5.6
|0.8
|0.40
|0.80
|1.3
|45.2
|37.8
|79.3
|1.3
|4.4
|M. Lee
|9
|35.1
|12.2
|4.1
|5.0
|0.60
|0.10
|4.9
|31.8
|30.4
|79.2
|0.6
|3.6
|N. Benson
|9
|20.8
|7.8
|7.8
|0.7
|0.20
|1.90
|1.9
|65.1
|0.0
|60.9
|3.3
|4.4
|C. Edwards
|9
|17.6
|5.7
|4.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.30
|0.6
|44.7
|27.3
|37.5
|1.1
|2.9
|D. Mayo Jr.
|8
|23.4
|2.9
|2.3
|0.6
|0.50
|0.30
|0.3
|40.9
|37.5
|40.0
|0.5
|1.8
|T. Bey
|6
|12.3
|2.8
|3.3
|0.3
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|33.3
|16.7
|50.0
|0.3
|3
|R. Ayres
|9
|14.8
|2.2
|2.7
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|0.1
|42.9
|38.5
|75.0
|0.8
|1.9
|D. Carper
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. Gipson
|5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Pinegar
|5
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|74.2
|43.4
|13.1
|4.30
|4.20
|14.4
|44.7
|36.0
|73.5
|9.4
|31.2