SAMHOU
MOST

1st Half
SHOU
Bearkats
MOSU
Bears

Great Southern Bank Arena Springfield, MO
Team Stats
Sam Houston 5-4 75.2 PPG 40.7 RPG 15.0 APG
Missouri State 6-3 74.2 PPG 43.4 RPG 13.1 APG
Sam Houston
Roster
D. Barnes
L. Wilkerson
D. Nicholas Jr.
K. Scroggins
S. Doumbia
C. Huefner
J. Ray
O. McGlashan
A. Wrzeszcz
M. Boykin
C. Beaumont
L. Rowe
D. Brown
B. Cook
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Barnes 9 29.2 15.9 3.6 1.6 0.70 0.30 1.7 40.6 36.5 89.4 0.7 2.9
L. Wilkerson 9 29 14.6 2.8 1.2 1.70 0.10 1.1 42.1 38.0 88.9 1 1.8
D. Nicholas Jr. 9 25.3 8.8 5.2 1.2 1.90 0.70 0.9 42.0 42.1 76.5 1.9 3.3
K. Scroggins 8 17.8 8.6 5.6 0.3 0.30 0.00 0.4 72.1 50.0 42.9 2.1 3.5
S. Doumbia 6 20.7 6.7 5.8 0.5 0.30 1.30 1.3 46.7 25.0 73.3 2 3.8
C. Huefner 4 17 6.3 4.8 1.0 0.30 0.00 2.8 40.0 22.2 70.0 0.8 4
J. Ray 9 27.1 6.1 3.8 5.4 1.30 0.00 3.8 29.6 31.6 77.3 0.4 3.3
O. McGlashan 7 12.6 5.7 2.9 0.4 0.40 0.00 0.7 52.0 58.3 53.8 1.7 1.1
A. Wrzeszcz 9 21.3 4.6 1.7 1.0 1.00 0.30 0.9 25.5 21.9 57.1 0.6 1.1
M. Boykin 9 14.1 4.2 1.3 2.8 0.40 0.00 1.4 35.3 28.6 60.0 0.2 1.1
C. Beaumont 6 5.5 1.7 1.7 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.7 33.3 42.9 50.0 0 1.7
L. Rowe 8 8.5 0.8 1.6 0.5 0.40 0.40 0.4 40.0 0.0 50.0 0.6 1
D. Brown 2 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.5
B. Cook 3 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 9 0.0 75.2 40.7 15.0 8.20 2.70 13.9 41.3 35.0 73.8 11.9 25.6
Missouri State
Roster
A. Mason
D. Clay
C. Moore
M. Lee
N. Benson
C. Edwards
D. Mayo Jr.
T. Bey
R. Ayres
D. Carper
K. Gipson
T. Pinegar
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Mason 7 34 17.6 4.1 2.9 0.40 0.10 3.4 48.9 41.9 82.6 0.4 3.7
D. Clay 9 31.8 15.3 6.8 2.8 0.90 0.70 1.8 46.4 42.9 76.6 1 5.8
C. Moore 8 29.5 14.5 5.6 0.8 0.40 0.80 1.3 45.2 37.8 79.3 1.3 4.4
M. Lee 9 35.1 12.2 4.1 5.0 0.60 0.10 4.9 31.8 30.4 79.2 0.6 3.6
N. Benson 9 20.8 7.8 7.8 0.7 0.20 1.90 1.9 65.1 0.0 60.9 3.3 4.4
C. Edwards 9 17.6 5.7 4.0 0.3 0.70 0.30 0.6 44.7 27.3 37.5 1.1 2.9
D. Mayo Jr. 8 23.4 2.9 2.3 0.6 0.50 0.30 0.3 40.9 37.5 40.0 0.5 1.8
T. Bey 6 12.3 2.8 3.3 0.3 0.50 0.30 0.5 33.3 16.7 50.0 0.3 3
R. Ayres 9 14.8 2.2 2.7 0.7 0.40 0.00 0.1 42.9 38.5 75.0 0.8 1.9
D. Carper 4 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.30 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.3
K. Gipson 5 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
T. Pinegar 5 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 9 0.0 74.2 43.4 13.1 4.30 4.20 14.4 44.7 36.0 73.5 9.4 31.2
