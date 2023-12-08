South Carolina looks to avenge misstep in clash vs. East Carolina
The perfect season is gone for South Carolina, however there could be more good things to come for the program.
The Gamecocks will look to get back on track on Saturday afternoon when they visit East Carolina in Greenville, N.C.
"We'll go back to the lab and look at and evaluate some of these things," South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said. "We have a good team and we played relatively well for most of the game (in a 72-67 loss to Clemson on Wednesday). Just weren't able to finish it off."
Saturday's contest will be the second true road game of the season for the Gamecocks (7-1). This also is the last true road game of the team's non-conference schedule.
South Carolina will play at East Carolina for the first time since a 78-51 victory on Jan. 13, 1988. The teams are tied 2-2 in all-time games in Greenville.
The series is knotted at 6-6 after East Carolina won 64-56 last year at the neutral site of Greenville, S.C.
The Pirates (6-3) haven't played since Monday's 63-52 home victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
"We have to take advantage of every single second during the game, regardless of the score, up or down," East Carolina coach Mike Schwartz said. "That's what we'll focus on as we have a really good South Carolina team coming in."
Schwartz said the Pirates have been stressing defense, particularly in halfcourt situations.
Meechie Johnson is coming off a 26-point outing for South Carolina. He has led the Gamecocks in scoring in four games this season, including scoring more than 20 points in three consecutive contests.
South Carolina's Stephen Clark posted a season-high 10 points against Clemson. He averaged 16.3 points per game last season for The Citadel.
"Stephen is a great teammate, great role player," Johnson said. "He knows how to play his role well. And when it's time for him to score, he scores the ball well."
Clark is at 3.9 points per game this season.
For East Carolina, RJ Felton (16.3 points per game), Brandon Johnson (15.3) and Ezra Ausar (14.4) are the leading scorers. Ausar was back for Monday's game following a one-game absence, producing 18 points and 10 rebounds.
"Ezra played within himself on offense," Schwartz said. "He has not had the practice time over the last couple of weeks. He kept the game simple for himself. He went to his strengths."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|16:47
|Myles Stute turnover (Jaden Walker steals)
|16:49
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|16:51
|Zachary Davis misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|Zachary Davis defensive rebound
|17:11
|Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:11
|+1
|Ezra Ausar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-36
|17:11
|Stephen Clark shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)
|17:24
|Quentin Diboundje defensive rebound
|17:26
|Stephen Clark misses two point layup
|17:51
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point turnaround jump shot
|38-35
|17:58
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|18:00
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|18:21
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point jump shot
|38-33
|18:30
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. defensive rebound
|18:32
|B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
|18:39
|B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|18:41
|Stephen Clark blocks Brandon Johnson's two point layup
|18:46
|Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|18:48
|Brandon Johnson misses two point layup
|19:05
|+3
|Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|38-31
|19:23
|+1
|Ezra Ausar makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-31
|19:23
|Stephen Clark shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)
|19:24
|+2
|Ezra Ausar makes two point layup (Bobby Pettiford Jr. assists)
|35-30
|19:38
|Myles Stute turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Johnson steals)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+2
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes two point putback layup
|35-28
|0:01
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. offensive rebound
|0:03
|Stephen Clark blocks Bobby Pettiford Jr.'s two point jump shot
|0:22
|+2
|B.J. Mack makes two point layup (Stephen Clark assists)
|35-26
|0:28
|Myles Stute offensive rebound
|0:30
|B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|0:47
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. misses two point jump shot
|1:00
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|1:02
|B.J. Mack misses two point turnaround jump shot
|1:15
|Jaden Walker personal foul (B.J. Mack draws the foul)
|1:33
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point stepback jump shot
|33-26
|1:57
|+2
|B.J. Mack makes two point layup (Stephen Clark assists)
|33-24
|2:05
|Stephen Clark defensive rebound
|2:07
|Kalib LaCount misses two point jump shot
|2:31
|+3
|Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Meechie Johnson assists)
|31-24
|2:38
|B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|2:40
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|3:05
|+2
|Myles Stute makes two point layup
|28-24
|3:26
|+3
|Brandon Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jaden Walker assists)
|26-24
|3:35
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|3:37
|Stephen Clark misses two point hook shot
|3:58
|TV timeout
|3:58
|Ezra Ausar turnover (traveling)
|4:26
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|4:28
|Ta'Lon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|4:50
|+2
|Jaden Walker makes two point layup
|26-21
|5:00
|Jaden Walker defensive rebound
|5:02
|Jacobi Wright misses three point jump shot
|5:15
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|5:17
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|5:23
|Jaden Walker defensive rebound
|5:25
|Collin Murray-Boyles misses two point layup
|5:31
|Collin Murray-Boyles offensive rebound
|5:33
|Jacobi Wright misses three point jump shot
|5:58
|+1
|Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-19
|5:58
|Quentin Diboundje misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:58
|Myles Stute shooting foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)
|6:14
|+1
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-18
|6:14
|Collin Murray-Boyles misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:14
|Callum Richard personal foul (Collin Murray-Boyles draws the foul)
|6:49
|+3
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes three point stepback jump shot
|25-18
|7:02
|+2
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes two point driving finger roll layup
|25-15
|7:11
|+1
|RJ Felton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-15
|7:11
|+1
|RJ Felton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-14
|7:11
|Morris Ugusuk shooting foul (RJ Felton draws the foul)
|7:28
|Zachary Davis turnover (bad pass)
|7:43
|B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|7:45
|Ezra Ausar misses two point jump shot
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:54
|Meechie Johnson personal foul
|8:02
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. defensive rebound
|8:04
|Morris Ugusuk misses three point jump shot
|8:32
|B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|8:32
|Jaden Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:32
|+1
|Jaden Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-13
|8:32
|Collin Murray-Boyles shooting foul (Jaden Walker draws the foul)
|8:38
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. defensive rebound
|8:40
|Jacobi Wright misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|9:09
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|9:22
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|9:34
|+3
|Morris Ugusuk makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|23-12
|9:45
|Jacobi Wright offensive rebound
|9:47
|Jacobi Wright misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|10:16
|Jaden Walker misses two point jump shot
|10:37
|+3
|Ta'Lon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wright assists)
|20-12
|10:57
|TV timeout
|10:57
|Pirates turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:57
|Pirates offensive rebound
|10:59
|Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot
|11:36
|+3
|Ta'Lon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Myles Stute assists)
|17-12
|11:59
|+2
|Quentin Diboundje makes two point layup (Kalib LaCount assists)
|14-12
|12:05
|Josh Gray turnover (Kalib LaCount steals)
|12:25
|Jacobi Wright defensive rebound
|12:27
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. misses two point layup
|12:42
|+3
|Zachary Davis makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wright assists)
|14-10
|13:02
|+2
|Brandon Johnson makes two point turnaround jump shot
|11-10
|13:15
|Meechie Johnson personal foul (Bobby Pettiford Jr. draws the foul)
|13:34
|Jaden Walker defensive rebound
|13:36
|Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|13:52
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|13:54
|Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot
|14:11
|Callum Richard offensive rebound
|14:13
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|14:34
|Pirates defensive rebound
|14:36
|Ta'Lon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|14:54
|+1
|RJ Felton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-8
|14:54
|RJ Felton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:54
|Zachary Davis shooting foul (RJ Felton draws the foul)
|15:13
|TV timeout
|15:13
|Stephen Clark personal foul
|15:14
|Ta'Lon Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Johnson steals)
|15:19
|B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|15:21
|Jaden Walker misses two point layup
|15:42
|+2
|Meechie Johnson makes two point driving layup
|11-7
|15:57
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point putback layup
|9-7
|15:58
|RJ Felton offensive rebound
|16:00
|Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot
|16:24
|+2
|Myles Stute makes two point driving layup
|9-5
|16:42
|+3
|Kalib LaCount makes three point pullup jump shot
|7-5
|17:04
|+3
|Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Meechie Johnson assists)
|7-2
|17:08
|Ezra Ausar personal foul (Stephen Clark draws the foul)
|17:22
|Ezra Ausar turnover (lost ball)
|17:37
|+1
|B.J. Mack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-2
|17:37
|+1
|B.J. Mack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-2
|17:37
|Ezra Ausar shooting foul (B.J. Mack draws the foul)
|17:56
|+2
|Ezra Ausar makes two point reverse layup
|2-2
|18:10
|RJ Felton defensive rebound
|18:12
|Stephen Clark misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|18:27
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|18:45
|+2
|B.J. Mack makes two point hook shot
|2-0
|18:58
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|19:00
|Stephen Clark blocks Ezra Ausar's two point layup
|19:04
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. defensive rebound
|19:06
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|19:31
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|19:33
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|19:40
|B.J. Mack personal foul
|19:40
|Pirates offensive rebound
|19:42
|B.J. Mack blocks Ezra Ausar's two point layup
|20:00
|Stephen Clark vs. Brandon Johnson (Pirates gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Myles Stute turnover (Jaden Walker steals)
|16:47
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|16:49
|Zachary Davis misses three point jump shot
|16:51
|Zachary Davis defensive rebound
|17:11
|Ezra Ausar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:11
|+ 1
|Ezra Ausar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:11
|Stephen Clark shooting foul (Ezra Ausar draws the foul)
|17:11
|Quentin Diboundje defensive rebound
|17:24
|Stephen Clark misses two point layup
|17:26
|+ 2
|RJ Felton makes two point turnaround jump shot
|17:51
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|17:58
|Team Stats
|Points
|38
|36
|Field Goals
|14-32 (43.8%)
|13-33 (39.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|3-12 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|20
|Offensive
|3
|4
|Defensive
|14
|13
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|9
|3
|Steals
|0
|4
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|2
|Fouls
|10
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|South Carolina 7-1
|75.5 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|14.9 APG
|East Carolina 6-3
|76.4 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|43.8
|FG%
|39.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Stute
|13
|1
|1
|5/6
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|B. Mack
|8
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|T. Cooper
|6
|5
|2
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|M. Johnson
|2
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Clark
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Murray-Boyles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ugusuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Sparkman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grajzl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Herro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Conyers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dibba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|38
|17
|9
|14/32
|7/21
|3/4
|10
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Felton
|11
|2
|0
|4/6
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|E. Ausar
|6
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B. Johnson
|5
|5
|0
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|B. Pettiford Jr.
|5
|5
|1
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Q. Diboundje
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. LaCount
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Richard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Pinedo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bayela
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Faison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Montanari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bourgeois
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hayes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|17
|3
|13/33
|3/12
|7/11
|4
|0
|4
|0
|2
|4
|13