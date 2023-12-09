TROY
DAYTON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Trojans offensive rebound
|0:00
|Javon Bennett blocks Marcus Rigsby Jr.'s three point jump shot
|0:09
|+3
|Javon Bennett makes three point jump shot (DaRon Holmes II assists)
|31-45
|0:15
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|0:17
|Javon Bennett misses three point jump shot
|0:40
|Flyers 30 second timeout
|0:40
|Marcus Rigsby Jr. turnover (lost ball) (DaRon Holmes II steals)
|0:40
|Jump ball. Marcus Rigsby Jr. vs. DaRon Holmes II (Flyers gains possession)
|0:40
|Thomas Dowd defensive rebound
|0:42
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot
|0:50
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|0:52
|Thomas Dowd blocks Nate Santos's two point layup
|1:07
|Randi Ovalle turnover (back court violation)
|1:11
|Javon Bennett turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Rigsby Jr. steals)
|1:13
|Randi Ovalle personal foul
|1:25
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|1:27
|Myles Rigsby misses two point layup
|1:54
|+2
|Koby Brea makes two point layup
|31-42
|2:19
|+3
|Tayton Conerway makes three point jump shot (Marcus Rigsby Jr. assists)
|31-40
|2:40
|Nate Santos personal foul
|2:45
|Jackson Fields defensive rebound
|2:47
|Jackson Fields blocks Nate Santos's two point layup
|2:47
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|2:49
|DaRon Holmes II blocks Jackson Fields's two point layup
|2:57
|Christyon Eugene defensive rebound
|2:59
|Kobe Elvis misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|3:11
|Thomas Dowd blocks Nate Santos's two point layup
|3:33
|+3
|Thomas Dowd makes three point jump shot (Christyon Eugene assists)
|28-40
|3:46
|Kobe Elvis personal foul
|3:52
|+1
|Javon Bennett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-40
|3:52
|Javon Bennett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:52
|Tayton Conerway personal foul (Javon Bennett draws the foul)
|4:12
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|4:12
|Jackson Fields misses two point layup
|4:13
|Jackson Fields offensive rebound
|4:15
|Myles Rigsby misses three point jump shot
|4:28
|TV timeout
|4:28
|Trojans 30 second timeout
|4:31
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk (Enoch Cheeks assists)
|25-39
|4:38
|Enoch Cheeks defensive rebound
|4:40
|Christyon Eugene misses three point jump shot
|5:05
|+2
|Enoch Cheeks makes two point layup (DaRon Holmes II assists)
|25-37
|5:26
|+3
|Aamer Muhammad makes three point jump shot (Christyon Eugene assists)
|25-35
|5:42
|+3
|Petras Padegimas makes three point jump shot (Enoch Cheeks assists)
|22-35
|5:47
|Enoch Cheeks defensive rebound
|5:49
|Theo Seng misses three point jump shot
|5:57
|Javon Bennett personal foul
|6:03
|Petras Padegimas turnover (Victor Valdes steals)
|6:04
|Petras Padegimas offensive rebound
|6:06
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot
|6:27
|Christyon Eugene turnover (bad pass)
|6:30
|TV timeout
|6:42
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point jump shot
|22-32
|6:59
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|7:01
|Jackson Fields misses two point jump shot
|7:32
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists)
|22-30
|7:53
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|7:55
|Victor Valdes misses three point jump shot
|8:01
|Victor Valdes offensive rebound
|8:03
|Nate Santos blocks Victor Valdes's two point jump shot
|8:12
|Petras Padegimas personal foul
|8:29
|+2
|Kobe Elvis makes two point layup
|22-28
|8:52
|+3
|Christyon Eugene makes three point jump shot (Randi Ovalle assists)
|22-26
|9:01
|Kobe Elvis personal foul (Randi Ovalle draws the foul)
|9:02
|Randi Ovalle offensive rebound
|9:04
|Aamer Muhammad misses three point jump shot
|9:31
|+3
|Kobe Elvis makes three point jump shot
|19-26
|9:56
|+2
|Randi Ovalle makes two point jump shot (Christyon Eugene assists)
|19-23
|10:23
|+3
|Kobe Elvis makes three point jump shot
|17-23
|10:50
|TV timeout
|10:50
|Tayton Conerway turnover (bad pass)
|11:00
|Myles Rigsby defensive rebound
|11:02
|Nate Santos misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|11:19
|Marcus Rigsby Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:49
|+3
|Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Nate Santos assists)
|17-20
|11:57
|Nate Santos offensive rebound
|11:59
|Kobe Elvis misses two point layup
|12:09
|Isaac Jack defensive rebound
|12:11
|Thomas Dowd misses three point jump shot
|12:38
|+2
|Kobe Elvis makes two point jump shot
|17-17
|12:49
|+1
|Myles Rigsby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-15
|12:49
|Myles Rigsby misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:49
|Koby Brea personal foul (Myles Rigsby draws the foul)
|12:59
|Tayton Conerway defensive rebound
|13:01
|Nate Santos misses three point jump shot
|13:25
|+2
|Tayton Conerway makes two point jump shot
|16-15
|13:46
|Marcus Rigsby Jr. defensive rebound
|13:48
|Nate Santos misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|+2
|Tayton Conerway makes two point dunk
|14-15
|14:13
|Isaac Jack turnover (lost ball) (Tayton Conerway steals)
|14:23
|TV timeout
|14:23
|Jackson Fields turnover (bad pass)
|14:47
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk
|12-15
|15:00
|Tayton Conerway turnover (bad pass) (Nate Santos steals)
|15:23
|+3
|Nate Santos makes three point jump shot (DaRon Holmes II assists)
|12-13
|15:30
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|15:32
|Theo Seng misses three point jump shot
|15:42
|Christyon Eugene defensive rebound
|15:44
|Victor Valdes blocks Enoch Cheeks's two point layup
|15:54
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|15:56
|DaRon Holmes II blocks Christyon Eugene's two point layup
|16:02
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-10
|16:02
|Randarius Jones shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|16:02
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point layup (Javon Bennett assists)
|12-9
|16:19
|+3
|Christyon Eugene makes three point jump shot (Victor Valdes assists)
|12-7
|16:30
|+2
|Enoch Cheeks makes two point layup
|9-7
|16:47
|+3
|Aamer Muhammad makes three point jump shot (Theo Seng assists)
|9-5
|17:17
|+3
|Kobe Elvis makes three point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists)
|6-5
|17:23
|Randarius Jones personal foul
|17:32
|Christyon Eugene turnover (bad pass)
|17:37
|Theo Seng defensive rebound
|17:39
|Kobe Elvis misses two point layup
|17:52
|Victor Valdes personal foul
|17:54
|Enoch Cheeks defensive rebound
|17:56
|Christyon Eugene misses two point jump shot
|18:23
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk
|6-2
|18:23
|DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound
|18:25
|Kobe Elvis misses two point layup
|18:53
|+3
|Theo Seng makes three point jump shot (Christyon Eugene assists)
|6-0
|19:00
|Trojans offensive rebound
|19:02
|Nate Santos blocks Aamer Muhammad's two point layup
|19:07
|Aamer Muhammad defensive rebound
|19:09
|Nate Santos misses two point layup
|19:37
|+3
|Theo Seng makes three point jump shot (Jackson Fields assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|Jackson Fields vs. DaRon Holmes II (Trojans gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|31
|45
|Field Goals
|11-28 (39.3%)
|18-33 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-17 (47.1%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|18
|Offensive
|3
|6
|Defensive
|9
|12
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|9
|9
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|7
|3
|Fouls
|5
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
7 PTS, 1 REB
|Key Players
|
00
|. Conerway G
|11.3 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.9 APG
|44.3 FG%
|
00
|. Holmes II F
|15.5 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.9 APG
|47.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Conerway G
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|D. Holmes II F
|13 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|47.1
|3PT FG%
|58.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Eugene
|6
|2
|4
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Seng
|6
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Muhammad
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Fields
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|V. Valdes
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Conerway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dowd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ovalle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rigsby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rigsby Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Friend
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bellamy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kiel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Whitaker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|12
|9
|11/28
|8/17
|1/2
|5
|0
|3
|4
|7
|3
|9
Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Padegimas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Uhl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Schuler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dickey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Napier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Maxwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Nwokeji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|45
|18
|9
|18/33
|7/12
|2/3
|6
|0
|2
|5
|3
|6
|12