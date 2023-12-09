away team background logo
home team background logo
TROY
DAYTON

1st Half
TROY
Trojans
31
DAY
Flyers
45

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Trojans offensive rebound  
0:00   Javon Bennett blocks Marcus Rigsby Jr.'s three point jump shot  
0:09 +3 Javon Bennett makes three point jump shot (DaRon Holmes II assists) 31-45
0:15   DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound  
0:17   Javon Bennett misses three point jump shot  
0:40   Flyers 30 second timeout  
0:40   Marcus Rigsby Jr. turnover (lost ball) (DaRon Holmes II steals)  
0:40   Jump ball. Marcus Rigsby Jr. vs. DaRon Holmes II (Flyers gains possession)  
0:40   Thomas Dowd defensive rebound  
0:42   DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot  
0:50   DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound  
0:52   Thomas Dowd blocks Nate Santos's two point layup  
1:07   Randi Ovalle turnover (back court violation)  
1:11   Javon Bennett turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Rigsby Jr. steals)  
1:13   Randi Ovalle personal foul  
1:25   DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound  
1:27   Myles Rigsby misses two point layup  
1:54 +2 Koby Brea makes two point layup 31-42
2:19 +3 Tayton Conerway makes three point jump shot (Marcus Rigsby Jr. assists) 31-40
2:40   Nate Santos personal foul  
2:45   Jackson Fields defensive rebound  
2:47   Jackson Fields blocks Nate Santos's two point layup  
2:47   Koby Brea defensive rebound  
2:49   DaRon Holmes II blocks Jackson Fields's two point layup  
2:57   Christyon Eugene defensive rebound  
2:59   Kobe Elvis misses three point jump shot  
3:09   DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound  
3:11   Thomas Dowd blocks Nate Santos's two point layup  
3:33 +3 Thomas Dowd makes three point jump shot (Christyon Eugene assists) 28-40
3:46   Kobe Elvis personal foul  
3:52 +1 Javon Bennett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-40
3:52   Javon Bennett misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:52   Tayton Conerway personal foul (Javon Bennett draws the foul)  
4:12   DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound  
4:12   Jackson Fields misses two point layup  
4:13   Jackson Fields offensive rebound  
4:15   Myles Rigsby misses three point jump shot  
4:28   TV timeout  
4:28   Trojans 30 second timeout  
4:31 +2 DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk (Enoch Cheeks assists) 25-39
4:38   Enoch Cheeks defensive rebound  
4:40   Christyon Eugene misses three point jump shot  
5:05 +2 Enoch Cheeks makes two point layup (DaRon Holmes II assists) 25-37
5:26 +3 Aamer Muhammad makes three point jump shot (Christyon Eugene assists) 25-35
5:42 +3 Petras Padegimas makes three point jump shot (Enoch Cheeks assists) 22-35
5:47   Enoch Cheeks defensive rebound  
5:49   Theo Seng misses three point jump shot  
5:57   Javon Bennett personal foul  
6:03   Petras Padegimas turnover (Victor Valdes steals)  
6:04   Petras Padegimas offensive rebound  
6:06   DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot  
6:27   Christyon Eugene turnover (bad pass)  
6:30   TV timeout  
6:42 +2 DaRon Holmes II makes two point jump shot 22-32
6:59   Koby Brea defensive rebound  
7:01   Jackson Fields misses two point jump shot  
7:32 +2 DaRon Holmes II makes two point jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists) 22-30
7:53   DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound  
7:55   Victor Valdes misses three point jump shot  
8:01   Victor Valdes offensive rebound  
8:03   Nate Santos blocks Victor Valdes's two point jump shot  
8:12   Petras Padegimas personal foul  
8:29 +2 Kobe Elvis makes two point layup 22-28
8:52 +3 Christyon Eugene makes three point jump shot (Randi Ovalle assists) 22-26
9:01   Kobe Elvis personal foul (Randi Ovalle draws the foul)  
9:02   Randi Ovalle offensive rebound  
9:04   Aamer Muhammad misses three point jump shot  
9:31 +3 Kobe Elvis makes three point jump shot 19-26
9:56 +2 Randi Ovalle makes two point jump shot (Christyon Eugene assists) 19-23
10:23 +3 Kobe Elvis makes three point jump shot 17-23
10:50   TV timeout  
10:50   Tayton Conerway turnover (bad pass)  
11:00   Myles Rigsby defensive rebound  
11:02   Nate Santos misses three point jump shot  
11:17   Koby Brea defensive rebound  
11:19   Marcus Rigsby Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:49 +3 Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Nate Santos assists) 17-20
11:57   Nate Santos offensive rebound  
11:59   Kobe Elvis misses two point layup  
12:09   Isaac Jack defensive rebound  
12:11   Thomas Dowd misses three point jump shot  
12:38 +2 Kobe Elvis makes two point jump shot 17-17
12:49 +1 Myles Rigsby makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-15
12:49   Myles Rigsby misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:49   Koby Brea personal foul (Myles Rigsby draws the foul)  
12:59   Tayton Conerway defensive rebound  
13:01   Nate Santos misses three point jump shot  
13:25 +2 Tayton Conerway makes two point jump shot 16-15
13:46   Marcus Rigsby Jr. defensive rebound  
13:48   Nate Santos misses three point jump shot  
14:05 +2 Tayton Conerway makes two point dunk 14-15
14:13   Isaac Jack turnover (lost ball) (Tayton Conerway steals)  
14:23   TV timeout  
14:23   Jackson Fields turnover (bad pass)  
14:47 +2 DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk 12-15
15:00   Tayton Conerway turnover (bad pass) (Nate Santos steals)  
15:23 +3 Nate Santos makes three point jump shot (DaRon Holmes II assists) 12-13
15:30   DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound  
15:32   Theo Seng misses three point jump shot  
15:42   Christyon Eugene defensive rebound  
15:44   Victor Valdes blocks Enoch Cheeks's two point layup  
15:54   DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound  
15:56   DaRon Holmes II blocks Christyon Eugene's two point layup  
16:02 +1 DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 1 12-10
16:02   Randarius Jones shooting foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)  
16:02 +2 DaRon Holmes II makes two point layup (Javon Bennett assists) 12-9
16:19 +3 Christyon Eugene makes three point jump shot (Victor Valdes assists) 12-7
16:30 +2 Enoch Cheeks makes two point layup 9-7
16:47 +3 Aamer Muhammad makes three point jump shot (Theo Seng assists) 9-5
17:17 +3 Kobe Elvis makes three point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists) 6-5
17:23   Randarius Jones personal foul  
17:32   Christyon Eugene turnover (bad pass)  
17:37   Theo Seng defensive rebound  
17:39   Kobe Elvis misses two point layup  
17:52   Victor Valdes personal foul  
17:54   Enoch Cheeks defensive rebound  
17:56   Christyon Eugene misses two point jump shot  
18:23 +2 DaRon Holmes II makes two point dunk 6-2
18:23   DaRon Holmes II offensive rebound  
18:25   Kobe Elvis misses two point layup  
18:53 +3 Theo Seng makes three point jump shot (Christyon Eugene assists) 6-0
19:00   Trojans offensive rebound  
19:02   Nate Santos blocks Aamer Muhammad's two point layup  
19:07   Aamer Muhammad defensive rebound  
19:09   Nate Santos misses two point layup  
19:37 +3 Theo Seng makes three point jump shot (Jackson Fields assists) 3-0
20:00   Jackson Fields vs. DaRon Holmes II (Trojans gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 31 45
Field Goals 11-28 (39.3%) 18-33 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 14 18
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 9 12
Team 2 0
Assists 9 9
Steals 3 2
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 7 3
Fouls 5 6
Technicals 0 0
12
T. Conerway G
7 PTS, 1 REB
24
K. Elvis G
13 PTS, 1 AST
12T
Troy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Eugene 6 2 4 2/5 2/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 0 2
T. Seng 6 1 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
A. Muhammad 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
J. Fields 0 2 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 1 1 1
V. Valdes 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 1 0 1 0
Dayton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Holmes II 13 9 3 6/8 0/0 1/1 0 - 1 2 0 4 5
K. Elvis 13 0 1 5/9 3/4 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
E. Cheeks 4 3 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 3
J. Bennett 4 0 2 1/2 1/2 1/2 1 - 0 1 1 0 0
N. Santos 3 1 1 1/8 1/4 0/0 1 - 1 2 0 1 0
