TULANE
MISSST

2nd Half
TUL
Green Wave
30
MSST
Bulldogs
40

Time Team Play Score
4:10 +1 Gai Chol makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-102
4:10 +1 Gai Chol makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-101
4:10   Tre' Williams personal foul (Gai Chol draws the foul)  
4:17 +1 Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-100
4:17 +1 Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-100
4:17   KeShawn Murphy shooting foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)  
4:34 +2 Shakeel Moore makes two point layup (Dashawn Davis assists) 62-100
4:39   Collin Holloway turnover (lost ball) (Dashawn Davis steals)  
4:50 +2 Shakeel Moore makes two point layup (Dashawn Davis assists) 62-98
4:56   KeShawn Murphy defensive rebound  
4:58   Tre' Williams misses two point jump shot  
5:10   Jimmy Bell Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
5:26   KeShawn Murphy defensive rebound  
5:28   Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot  
5:35   Kevin Cross defensive rebound  
5:37   Jimmy Bell Jr. misses two point jump shot  
5:59 +2 Kolby King makes two point layup (Kevin Cross assists) 62-96
6:05   Dashawn Davis turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Cross steals)  
6:18 +1 Kolby King makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-96
6:18 +1 Kolby King makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-96
6:18   KeShawn Murphy shooting foul (Kolby King draws the foul)  
6:22 +1 D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-96
6:22   D.J. Jeffries misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:27   Jaylen Forbes shooting foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)  
6:44   Dashawn Davis defensive rebound  
6:46   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
6:56 +2 Jaquan Scott makes two point layup 58-95
7:02   Jaylen Forbes turnover (lost ball) (Dashawn Davis steals)  
7:09   Jaquan Scott turnover (bad pass) (Sion James steals)  
7:18 +2 Sion James makes two point dunk (Kevin Cross assists) 58-93
7:23   Kevin Cross offensive rebound  
7:25   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
7:35 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-93
7:35   Jimmy Bell Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:35   TV timeout  
7:36   Kevin Cross shooting foul (Jimmy Bell Jr. draws the foul)  
7:46   D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound  
7:48   Kolby King misses three point jump shot  
8:06 +2 Trey Fort makes two point jump shot (Dashawn Davis assists) 56-92
8:16   Trey Fort defensive rebound  
8:18   Kevin Cross misses two point layup  
8:23   Tre' Williams defensive rebound  
8:25   Jaquan Scott misses two point layup  
8:28   Jaquan Scott offensive rebound  
8:30   Trey Fort misses three point jump shot  
8:36 +1 Kolby King makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-90
8:36 +1 Kolby King makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-90
8:38   Andrew Taylor shooting foul (Kolby King draws the foul)  
8:44   Kolby King defensive rebound  
8:46   Shawn Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:00 +3 Tre' Williams makes three point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists) 54-90
9:10 +2 Jaquan Scott makes two point jump shot (Josh Hubbard assists) 51-90
9:25 +1 Kolby King makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-88
9:25 +1 Kolby King makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-88
9:25   Jaquan Scott shooting foul (Kolby King draws the foul)  
9:38   Josh Hubbard turnover (bad pass) (Kolby King steals)  
9:55 +2 Percy Daniels makes two point layup (Kolby King assists) 49-88
10:04 +2 Jaquan Scott makes two point jump shot (Shawn Jones Jr. assists) 47-88
10:14 +1 Percy Daniels makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-86
10:14   Percy Daniels misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:15   Gai Chol shooting foul (Percy Daniels draws the foul)  
10:28 +3 Shawn Jones Jr. makes three point jump shot (KeShawn Murphy assists) 46-86
10:49 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot 46-83
10:58   Collin Holloway defensive rebound  
11:00   KeShawn Murphy misses three point jump shot  
11:16   TV timeout  
11:17   Collin Holloway personal foul (Gai Chol draws the foul)  
11:27   KeShawn Murphy defensive rebound  
11:29   Kolby King misses three point jump shot  
11:33 +2 Shawn Jones Jr. makes two point layup 44-83
11:36   Shawn Jones Jr. offensive rebound  
11:38   Josh Hubbard misses two point layup  
11:42   Josh Hubbard defensive rebound  
11:44   Gregg Glenn III misses two point layup  
11:51   Gregg Glenn III offensive rebound  
11:53   Gai Chol blocks Gregg Glenn III's two point layup  
12:05 +2 Gai Chol makes two point layup 44-81
12:09   Gai Chol offensive rebound  
12:11   Josh Hubbard misses three point jump shot  
12:23 +2 Kolby King makes two point layup 44-79
12:27   KeShawn Murphy turnover (traveling)  
12:41   Gai Chol defensive rebound  
12:41   Kevin Cross misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:41 +1 Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-79
12:41   Cameron Matthews shooting foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)  
12:42   Kevin Cross offensive rebound  
12:44   Sion James misses three point jump shot  
12:49   Kolby King offensive rebound  
12:51   Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot  
13:06 +3 Andrew Taylor makes three point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists) 41-79
13:31   Gai Chol defensive rebound  
13:31   Collin Holloway misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:31   Josh Hubbard shooting foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)  
13:31 +2 Collin Holloway makes two point layup (Tre' Williams assists) 41-76
13:50 +2 Shakeel Moore makes two point layup (Cameron Matthews assists) 39-76
14:16 +2 Kolby King makes two point layup (Kevin Cross assists) 39-74
14:21   Josh Hubbard turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Cross steals)  
14:37   Shakeel Moore defensive rebound  
14:39   Kolby King misses three point jump shot  
14:56 +2 D.J. Jeffries makes two point layup (Shakeel Moore assists) 37-74
15:01   Kolby King turnover (lost ball) (Shakeel Moore steals)  
15:06   Collin Holloway defensive rebound  
15:08   Gai Chol misses two point layup  
15:12   Gai Chol offensive rebound  
15:14   Cameron Matthews misses two point layup  
15:30   TV timeout  
15:33   Jaylen Forbes personal foul (Shakeel Moore draws the foul)  
15:40   Shakeel Moore defensive rebound  
15:42   Sion James misses three point jump shot  
15:58 +2 Shakeel Moore makes two point layup (Cameron Matthews assists) 37-72
16:17   Jaylen Forbes turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Matthews steals)  
16:27   Collin Holloway defensive rebound  
16:29   Sion James blocks Jimmy Bell Jr.'s two point layup  
16:38   Cameron Matthews defensive rebound  
16:40   Sion James misses three point jump shot  
16:49 +2 Cameron Matthews makes two point layup (Dashawn Davis assists) 37-70
17:04   Cameron Matthews defensive rebound  
17:06   Collin Holloway misses two point layup  
17:14   Collin Holloway offensive rebound  
17:16   Tre' Williams misses two point layup  
17:34 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point layup (Cameron Matthews assists) 37-68
17:50   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
17:50   Dashawn Davis misses technical free throw 2 of 2  
17:50   Dashawn Davis misses technical free throw 1 of 2  
17:50   Kevin Cross technical foul  
17:58 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point dunk (Tre' Williams assists) 37-66
18:09 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists) 35-66
18:12   D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound  
18:14   Kevin Cross misses two point layup  
18:17   Kevin Cross offensive rebound  
18:19   Kevin Cross misses two point layup  
18:26   Tre' Williams defensive rebound  
18:28   Shakeel Moore misses three point jump shot  
18:39   Sion James personal foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)  
18:43   D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound  
18:45   D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
19:07   Jaylen Forbes turnover (traveling)  
19:12   Jimmy Bell Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Cross steals)  
19:20   Kevin Cross turnover (bad pass) (Shakeel Moore steals)  
19:28 +2 Cameron Matthews makes two point layup 35-64
19:32   Cameron Matthews offensive rebound  
19:34   Cameron Matthews misses two point layup  
19:50   D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound  
19:50   Jaylen Forbes misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:50 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-62
19:51   Dashawn Davis shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)  

1st Half
TUL
Green Wave
34
MSST
Bulldogs
62

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +3 KeShawn Murphy makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists) 34-62
0:33 +3 Tre' Williams makes three point jump shot 34-59
0:44 +3 D.J. Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Josh Hubbard assists) 31-59
0:54   KeShawn Murphy defensive rebound  
0:56   Collin Holloway misses two point layup  
1:03 +2 KeShawn Murphy makes two point layup (D.J. Jeffries assists) 31-56
1:29 +1 Tre' Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-54
1:29   Tre' Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:29   Shawn Jones Jr. shooting foul (Tre' Williams draws the foul)  
1:42 +3 Josh Hubbard makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists) 30-54
1:59 +1 Kolby King makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-51
1:59   Kolby King misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:59   Dashawn Davis personal foul (Kolby King draws the foul)  
2:00   Dashawn Davis turnover (lost ball) (Collin Holloway steals)  
2:20 +2 Kolby King makes two point layup 29-51
2:22   Shawn Jones Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Kolby King steals)  
2:22 +1 Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-51
2:22   Collin Holloway misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:22   Gai Chol shooting foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)  
2:31   Trey Fort turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)  
2:42   Tre' Williams turnover  
2:47   Gai Chol turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)  
2:55 +1 Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-51
2:55 +1 Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-51
2:55   Jaquan Scott personal foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)  
3:04   Collin Holloway defensive rebound  
3:06   Jaquan Scott misses two point jump shot  
3:33 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point layup (Tre' Williams assists) 24-51
3:44   Sion James defensive rebound  
3:44   Jaquan Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:44   TV timeout  
3:44   Jaylen Forbes personal foul  
3:45   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
3:47   Shawn Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:11   KeShawn Murphy defensive rebound  
4:11   Sion James misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:11 +1 Sion James makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-51
4:11   Green Wave defensive rebound  
4:11   Green Wave defensive rebound  
4:11   Josh Hubbard misses technical free throw 2 of 2  
4:11 +1 Josh Hubbard makes technical free throw 1 of 2 21-51
4:11   Jaylen Forbes turnover  
4:11   Jaylen Forbes technical foul  
4:11 +1 Josh Hubbard makes technical free throw 1 of 2 21-51
4:11   Jaquan Scott personal foul (Sion James draws the foul)  
4:23 +3 Josh Hubbard makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists) 21-50
4:33   Kolby King turnover (bad pass) (Dashawn Davis steals)  
4:45 +2 D.J. Jeffries makes two point layup 21-47
4:52   Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive rebound  
4:54   Josh Hubbard misses three point jump shot  
4:59   Gregg Glenn III turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Jeffries steals)  
5:03   Gregg Glenn III defensive rebound  
5:05   D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
5:14   Jaquan Scott defensive rebound  
5:16   Sion James misses three point jump shot  
5:41 +3 Josh Hubbard makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists) 21-45
6:06 +2 Sion James makes two point layup 21-42
6:12   Collin Holloway defensive rebound  
6:16   Dashawn Davis misses two point layup  
6:25   Jaquan Scott defensive rebound  
6:27   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
6:43 +3 Josh Hubbard makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Bell Jr. assists) 19-42
7:04   Jaquan Scott defensive rebound  
7:04   Sion James misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:05   Shakeel Moore personal foul  
7:12 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point layup (Jaquan Scott assists) 19-39
7:18   Jaquan Scott offensive rebound  
7:20   Dashawn Davis misses two point jump shot  
7:53 +3 Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists) 19-37
7:59   TV timeout  
7:59   Jaquan Scott personal foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)  
8:10   Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound  
8:14   D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
8:45 +2 Sion James makes two point layup 16-37
8:48   Sion James offensive rebound  
8:50   Collin Holloway misses three point jump shot  
9:09   Cameron Matthews personal foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)  
9:18   Green Wave offensive rebound  
9:20   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
9:32   Green Wave 30 second timeout  
9:34 +2 Cameron Matthews makes two point layup (D.J. Jeffries assists) 14-37
9:42   Dashawn Davis defensive rebound  
9:44   Kolby King misses three point jump shot  
9:58 +2 Cameron Matthews makes two point layup (Shakeel Moore assists) 14-35
10:13   Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound  
10:15   Tre' Williams misses three point jump shot  
10:22 +1 Josh Hubbard makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-33
10:22   Jaylen Forbes shooting foul (Josh Hubbard draws the foul)  
10:22 +2 Josh Hubbard makes two point layup (Shawn Jones Jr. assists) 14-32
10:26   Kevin Cross turnover (Dashawn Davis steals)  
10:48 +2 Cameron Matthews makes two point layup (Jimmy Bell Jr. assists) 14-30
11:03   Collin Holloway personal foul  
11:26 +3 Kolby King makes three point jump shot 14-28
11:36 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-28
11:36   TV timeout  
11:36   Gregg Glenn III shooting foul (Jimmy Bell Jr. draws the foul)  
11:36 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point layup 11-27
11:37   Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive rebound  
11:40   Jimmy Bell Jr. misses two point layup  
12:08 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-25
12:08 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-25
12:08   Jimmy Bell Jr. shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)  
12:29 +2 Josh Hubbard makes two point layup 9-25
12:36   KeShawn Murphy defensive rebound  
12:38   Tre' Williams misses two point jump shot  
12:58   Jimmy Bell Jr. turnover (traveling)  
13:10   Sion James personal foul (KeShawn Murphy draws the foul)  
13:13   KeShawn Murphy offensive rebound  
13:15   Andrew Taylor misses three point jump shot  
13:31 +2 Collin Holloway makes two point layup (Tre' Williams assists) 9-23
13:52 +2 KeShawn Murphy makes two point hook shot (Shawn Jones Jr. assists) 7-23
14:19 +2 Gregg Glenn III makes two point layup (Sion James assists) 7-21
14:32 +1 Josh Hubbard makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-21
14:32   Tre' Williams shooting foul (Josh Hubbard draws the foul)  
14:33 +3 Josh Hubbard makes three point jump shot 5-20
14:54 +3 Collin Holloway makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Forbes assists) 5-17
15:04   Dashawn Davis personal foul (Sion James draws the foul)  
15:16 +3 D.J. Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Dashawn Davis assists) 2-17
15:35   KeShawn Murphy defensive rebound  
15:37   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
15:43   TV timeout  
15:43   Cameron Matthews personal foul  
15:44   Kolby King defensive rebound  
15:46   Dashawn Davis misses three point jump shot  
15:54   Kevin Cross turnover (lost ball) (Josh Hubbard steals)  
16:04 +1 Cameron Matthews makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-14
16:04 +1 Cameron Matthews makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-13
16:04   Kevin Cross shooting foul (Cameron Matthews draws the foul)  
16:22   Kolby King personal foul (Jimmy Bell Jr. draws the foul)  
16:39   Jaylen Forbes turnover (lost ball) (Dashawn Davis steals)  
17:02 +2 Cameron Matthews makes two point layup 2-12
17:06   Cameron Matthews offensive rebound  
17:08   D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
17:29 +1 Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-10
17:29 +1 Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-10
17:29   Shakeel Moore shooting foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)  
17:51   Green Wave 30 second timeout  
17:53 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point hook shot (Shakeel Moore assists) 0-10
18:10   Dashawn Davis defensive rebound  
18:12   Kolby King misses three point jump shot  
18:18 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point layup (Dashawn Davis assists) 0-8
18:28   Cameron Matthews defensive rebound  
18:30   Collin Holloway misses two point jump shot  
18:49 +3 Dashawn Davis makes three point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists) 0-6
19:11   Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound  
19:13   Kevin Cross misses two point layup  
19:30 +3 Shakeel Moore makes three point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists) 0-3
19:46   Jaylen Forbes turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Matthews steals)  
20:00   (Green Wave gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 64 102
Field Goals 19-49 (38.8%) 40-64 (62.5%)
3-Pointers 5-23 (21.7%) 12-25 (48.0%)
Free Throws 21-30 (70.0%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 22 40
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 13 27
Team 2 2
Assists 12 31
Steals 9 11
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 2 0
Tulane
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cross 9 4 5 3/9 0/2 3/4 3 32 3 0 3 3 1
S. James 7 2 1 3/7 0/4 1/3 2 31 3 1 0 1 1
T. Williams 7 2 4 2/6 2/3 1/2 2 24 0 0 1 0 2
G. Glenn III 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 1 1
A. Woods 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Daniels 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
L. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bowman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Shapiro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Panoam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 20 12 19/49 5/23 21/30 16 102 9 1 14 7 13
Miss. St.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Matthews 14 5 6 6/8 0/0 2/2 3 15 2 0 0 2 3
S. Moore 11 2 3 5/6 1/2 0/0 2 16 2 0 0 0 2
K. Murphy 7 8 1 3/4 1/2 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 1 7
A. Taylor 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hubbard 22 1 2 7/10 5/7 3/4 1 21 1 0 2 0 1
J. Scott 6 5 1 3/5 0/0 0/1 4 10 0 0 1 2 3
S. Jones Jr. 5 1 3 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 1 0
G. Chol 4 4 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 6 0 1 1 2 2
T. Fort 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
M. Russell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jackson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Stansbury - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 38 31 40/64 12/25 10/16 20 110 11 1 12 11 27
