TULANE
MISSST
Preview not available
Preview not available
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:10
|+1
|Gai Chol makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-102
|4:10
|+1
|Gai Chol makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-101
|4:10
|Tre' Williams personal foul (Gai Chol draws the foul)
|4:17
|+1
|Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-100
|4:17
|+1
|Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-100
|4:17
|KeShawn Murphy shooting foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)
|4:34
|+2
|Shakeel Moore makes two point layup (Dashawn Davis assists)
|62-100
|4:39
|Collin Holloway turnover (lost ball) (Dashawn Davis steals)
|4:50
|+2
|Shakeel Moore makes two point layup (Dashawn Davis assists)
|62-98
|4:56
|KeShawn Murphy defensive rebound
|4:58
|Tre' Williams misses two point jump shot
|5:10
|Jimmy Bell Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|5:26
|KeShawn Murphy defensive rebound
|5:28
|Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
|5:35
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|5:37
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:59
|+2
|Kolby King makes two point layup (Kevin Cross assists)
|62-96
|6:05
|Dashawn Davis turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Cross steals)
|6:18
|+1
|Kolby King makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-96
|6:18
|+1
|Kolby King makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-96
|6:18
|KeShawn Murphy shooting foul (Kolby King draws the foul)
|6:22
|+1
|D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-96
|6:22
|D.J. Jeffries misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:27
|Jaylen Forbes shooting foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
|6:44
|Dashawn Davis defensive rebound
|6:46
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|+2
|Jaquan Scott makes two point layup
|58-95
|7:02
|Jaylen Forbes turnover (lost ball) (Dashawn Davis steals)
|7:09
|Jaquan Scott turnover (bad pass) (Sion James steals)
|7:18
|+2
|Sion James makes two point dunk (Kevin Cross assists)
|58-93
|7:23
|Kevin Cross offensive rebound
|7:25
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|7:35
|+1
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-93
|7:35
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:35
|TV timeout
|7:36
|Kevin Cross shooting foul (Jimmy Bell Jr. draws the foul)
|7:46
|D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|7:48
|Kolby King misses three point jump shot
|8:06
|+2
|Trey Fort makes two point jump shot (Dashawn Davis assists)
|56-92
|8:16
|Trey Fort defensive rebound
|8:18
|Kevin Cross misses two point layup
|8:23
|Tre' Williams defensive rebound
|8:25
|Jaquan Scott misses two point layup
|8:28
|Jaquan Scott offensive rebound
|8:30
|Trey Fort misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|+1
|Kolby King makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-90
|8:36
|+1
|Kolby King makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-90
|8:38
|Andrew Taylor shooting foul (Kolby King draws the foul)
|8:44
|Kolby King defensive rebound
|8:46
|Shawn Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:00
|+3
|Tre' Williams makes three point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists)
|54-90
|9:10
|+2
|Jaquan Scott makes two point jump shot (Josh Hubbard assists)
|51-90
|9:25
|+1
|Kolby King makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-88
|9:25
|+1
|Kolby King makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-88
|9:25
|Jaquan Scott shooting foul (Kolby King draws the foul)
|9:38
|Josh Hubbard turnover (bad pass) (Kolby King steals)
|9:55
|+2
|Percy Daniels makes two point layup (Kolby King assists)
|49-88
|10:04
|+2
|Jaquan Scott makes two point jump shot (Shawn Jones Jr. assists)
|47-88
|10:14
|+1
|Percy Daniels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-86
|10:14
|Percy Daniels misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:15
|Gai Chol shooting foul (Percy Daniels draws the foul)
|10:28
|+3
|Shawn Jones Jr. makes three point jump shot (KeShawn Murphy assists)
|46-86
|10:49
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot
|46-83
|10:58
|Collin Holloway defensive rebound
|11:00
|KeShawn Murphy misses three point jump shot
|11:16
|TV timeout
|11:17
|Collin Holloway personal foul (Gai Chol draws the foul)
|11:27
|KeShawn Murphy defensive rebound
|11:29
|Kolby King misses three point jump shot
|11:33
|+2
|Shawn Jones Jr. makes two point layup
|44-83
|11:36
|Shawn Jones Jr. offensive rebound
|11:38
|Josh Hubbard misses two point layup
|11:42
|Josh Hubbard defensive rebound
|11:44
|Gregg Glenn III misses two point layup
|11:51
|Gregg Glenn III offensive rebound
|11:53
|Gai Chol blocks Gregg Glenn III's two point layup
|12:05
|+2
|Gai Chol makes two point layup
|44-81
|12:09
|Gai Chol offensive rebound
|12:11
|Josh Hubbard misses three point jump shot
|12:23
|+2
|Kolby King makes two point layup
|44-79
|12:27
|KeShawn Murphy turnover (traveling)
|12:41
|Gai Chol defensive rebound
|12:41
|Kevin Cross misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:41
|+1
|Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-79
|12:41
|Cameron Matthews shooting foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)
|12:42
|Kevin Cross offensive rebound
|12:44
|Sion James misses three point jump shot
|12:49
|Kolby King offensive rebound
|12:51
|Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
|13:06
|+3
|Andrew Taylor makes three point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists)
|41-79
|13:31
|Gai Chol defensive rebound
|13:31
|Collin Holloway misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:31
|Josh Hubbard shooting foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)
|13:31
|+2
|Collin Holloway makes two point layup (Tre' Williams assists)
|41-76
|13:50
|+2
|Shakeel Moore makes two point layup (Cameron Matthews assists)
|39-76
|14:16
|+2
|Kolby King makes two point layup (Kevin Cross assists)
|39-74
|14:21
|Josh Hubbard turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Cross steals)
|14:37
|Shakeel Moore defensive rebound
|14:39
|Kolby King misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|+2
|D.J. Jeffries makes two point layup (Shakeel Moore assists)
|37-74
|15:01
|Kolby King turnover (lost ball) (Shakeel Moore steals)
|15:06
|Collin Holloway defensive rebound
|15:08
|Gai Chol misses two point layup
|15:12
|Gai Chol offensive rebound
|15:14
|Cameron Matthews misses two point layup
|15:30
|TV timeout
|15:33
|Jaylen Forbes personal foul (Shakeel Moore draws the foul)
|15:40
|Shakeel Moore defensive rebound
|15:42
|Sion James misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|+2
|Shakeel Moore makes two point layup (Cameron Matthews assists)
|37-72
|16:17
|Jaylen Forbes turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Matthews steals)
|16:27
|Collin Holloway defensive rebound
|16:29
|Sion James blocks Jimmy Bell Jr.'s two point layup
|16:38
|Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
|16:40
|Sion James misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|+2
|Cameron Matthews makes two point layup (Dashawn Davis assists)
|37-70
|17:04
|Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
|17:06
|Collin Holloway misses two point layup
|17:14
|Collin Holloway offensive rebound
|17:16
|Tre' Williams misses two point layup
|17:34
|+2
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point layup (Cameron Matthews assists)
|37-68
|17:50
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|17:50
|Dashawn Davis misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|17:50
|Dashawn Davis misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|17:50
|Kevin Cross technical foul
|17:58
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point dunk (Tre' Williams assists)
|37-66
|18:09
|+2
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|35-66
|18:12
|D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|18:14
|Kevin Cross misses two point layup
|18:17
|Kevin Cross offensive rebound
|18:19
|Kevin Cross misses two point layup
|18:26
|Tre' Williams defensive rebound
|18:28
|Shakeel Moore misses three point jump shot
|18:39
|Sion James personal foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
|18:43
|D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
|18:45
|D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|19:07
|Jaylen Forbes turnover (traveling)
|19:12
|Jimmy Bell Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Cross steals)
|19:20
|Kevin Cross turnover (bad pass) (Shakeel Moore steals)
|19:28
|+2
|Cameron Matthews makes two point layup
|35-64
|19:32
|Cameron Matthews offensive rebound
|19:34
|Cameron Matthews misses two point layup
|19:50
|D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|19:50
|Jaylen Forbes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:50
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-62
|19:51
|Dashawn Davis shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|+3
|KeShawn Murphy makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|34-62
|0:33
|+3
|Tre' Williams makes three point jump shot
|34-59
|0:44
|+3
|D.J. Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Josh Hubbard assists)
|31-59
|0:54
|KeShawn Murphy defensive rebound
|0:56
|Collin Holloway misses two point layup
|1:03
|+2
|KeShawn Murphy makes two point layup (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|31-56
|1:29
|+1
|Tre' Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-54
|1:29
|Tre' Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:29
|Shawn Jones Jr. shooting foul (Tre' Williams draws the foul)
|1:42
|+3
|Josh Hubbard makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|30-54
|1:59
|+1
|Kolby King makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-51
|1:59
|Kolby King misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:59
|Dashawn Davis personal foul (Kolby King draws the foul)
|2:00
|Dashawn Davis turnover (lost ball) (Collin Holloway steals)
|2:20
|+2
|Kolby King makes two point layup
|29-51
|2:22
|Shawn Jones Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Kolby King steals)
|2:22
|+1
|Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-51
|2:22
|Collin Holloway misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:22
|Gai Chol shooting foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)
|2:31
|Trey Fort turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)
|2:42
|Tre' Williams turnover
|2:47
|Gai Chol turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)
|2:55
|+1
|Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-51
|2:55
|+1
|Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-51
|2:55
|Jaquan Scott personal foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)
|3:04
|Collin Holloway defensive rebound
|3:06
|Jaquan Scott misses two point jump shot
|3:33
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point layup (Tre' Williams assists)
|24-51
|3:44
|Sion James defensive rebound
|3:44
|Jaquan Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:44
|TV timeout
|3:44
|Jaylen Forbes personal foul
|3:45
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|3:47
|Shawn Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:11
|KeShawn Murphy defensive rebound
|4:11
|Sion James misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:11
|+1
|Sion James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-51
|4:11
|Green Wave defensive rebound
|4:11
|Green Wave defensive rebound
|4:11
|Josh Hubbard misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|4:11
|+1
|Josh Hubbard makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|21-51
|4:11
|Jaylen Forbes turnover
|4:11
|Jaylen Forbes technical foul
|4:11
|+1
|Josh Hubbard makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|21-51
|4:11
|Jaquan Scott personal foul (Sion James draws the foul)
|4:23
|+3
|Josh Hubbard makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|21-50
|4:33
|Kolby King turnover (bad pass) (Dashawn Davis steals)
|4:45
|+2
|D.J. Jeffries makes two point layup
|21-47
|4:52
|Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive rebound
|4:54
|Josh Hubbard misses three point jump shot
|4:59
|Gregg Glenn III turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Jeffries steals)
|5:03
|Gregg Glenn III defensive rebound
|5:05
|D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|5:14
|Jaquan Scott defensive rebound
|5:16
|Sion James misses three point jump shot
|5:41
|+3
|Josh Hubbard makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|21-45
|6:06
|+2
|Sion James makes two point layup
|21-42
|6:12
|Collin Holloway defensive rebound
|6:16
|Dashawn Davis misses two point layup
|6:25
|Jaquan Scott defensive rebound
|6:27
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|+3
|Josh Hubbard makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Bell Jr. assists)
|19-42
|7:04
|Jaquan Scott defensive rebound
|7:04
|Sion James misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:05
|Shakeel Moore personal foul
|7:12
|+2
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point layup (Jaquan Scott assists)
|19-39
|7:18
|Jaquan Scott offensive rebound
|7:20
|Dashawn Davis misses two point jump shot
|7:53
|+3
|Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Kevin Cross assists)
|19-37
|7:59
|TV timeout
|7:59
|Jaquan Scott personal foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|8:10
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|8:14
|D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|8:45
|+2
|Sion James makes two point layup
|16-37
|8:48
|Sion James offensive rebound
|8:50
|Collin Holloway misses three point jump shot
|9:09
|Cameron Matthews personal foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)
|9:18
|Green Wave offensive rebound
|9:20
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|Green Wave 30 second timeout
|9:34
|+2
|Cameron Matthews makes two point layup (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|14-37
|9:42
|Dashawn Davis defensive rebound
|9:44
|Kolby King misses three point jump shot
|9:58
|+2
|Cameron Matthews makes two point layup (Shakeel Moore assists)
|14-35
|10:13
|Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound
|10:15
|Tre' Williams misses three point jump shot
|10:22
|+1
|Josh Hubbard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|14-33
|10:22
|Jaylen Forbes shooting foul (Josh Hubbard draws the foul)
|10:22
|+2
|Josh Hubbard makes two point layup (Shawn Jones Jr. assists)
|14-32
|10:26
|Kevin Cross turnover (Dashawn Davis steals)
|10:48
|+2
|Cameron Matthews makes two point layup (Jimmy Bell Jr. assists)
|14-30
|11:03
|Collin Holloway personal foul
|11:26
|+3
|Kolby King makes three point jump shot
|14-28
|11:36
|+1
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-28
|11:36
|TV timeout
|11:36
|Gregg Glenn III shooting foul (Jimmy Bell Jr. draws the foul)
|11:36
|+2
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point layup
|11-27
|11:37
|Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive rebound
|11:40
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses two point layup
|12:08
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-25
|12:08
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-25
|12:08
|Jimmy Bell Jr. shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|12:29
|+2
|Josh Hubbard makes two point layup
|9-25
|12:36
|KeShawn Murphy defensive rebound
|12:38
|Tre' Williams misses two point jump shot
|12:58
|Jimmy Bell Jr. turnover (traveling)
|13:10
|Sion James personal foul (KeShawn Murphy draws the foul)
|13:13
|KeShawn Murphy offensive rebound
|13:15
|Andrew Taylor misses three point jump shot
|13:31
|+2
|Collin Holloway makes two point layup (Tre' Williams assists)
|9-23
|13:52
|+2
|KeShawn Murphy makes two point hook shot (Shawn Jones Jr. assists)
|7-23
|14:19
|+2
|Gregg Glenn III makes two point layup (Sion James assists)
|7-21
|14:32
|+1
|Josh Hubbard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-21
|14:32
|Tre' Williams shooting foul (Josh Hubbard draws the foul)
|14:33
|+3
|Josh Hubbard makes three point jump shot
|5-20
|14:54
|+3
|Collin Holloway makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Forbes assists)
|5-17
|15:04
|Dashawn Davis personal foul (Sion James draws the foul)
|15:16
|+3
|D.J. Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Dashawn Davis assists)
|2-17
|15:35
|KeShawn Murphy defensive rebound
|15:37
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|15:43
|TV timeout
|15:43
|Cameron Matthews personal foul
|15:44
|Kolby King defensive rebound
|15:46
|Dashawn Davis misses three point jump shot
|15:54
|Kevin Cross turnover (lost ball) (Josh Hubbard steals)
|16:04
|+1
|Cameron Matthews makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-14
|16:04
|+1
|Cameron Matthews makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-13
|16:04
|Kevin Cross shooting foul (Cameron Matthews draws the foul)
|16:22
|Kolby King personal foul (Jimmy Bell Jr. draws the foul)
|16:39
|Jaylen Forbes turnover (lost ball) (Dashawn Davis steals)
|17:02
|+2
|Cameron Matthews makes two point layup
|2-12
|17:06
|Cameron Matthews offensive rebound
|17:08
|D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|17:29
|+1
|Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-10
|17:29
|+1
|Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-10
|17:29
|Shakeel Moore shooting foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)
|17:51
|Green Wave 30 second timeout
|17:53
|+2
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point hook shot (Shakeel Moore assists)
|0-10
|18:10
|Dashawn Davis defensive rebound
|18:12
|Kolby King misses three point jump shot
|18:18
|+2
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point layup (Dashawn Davis assists)
|0-8
|18:28
|Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
|18:30
|Collin Holloway misses two point jump shot
|18:49
|+3
|Dashawn Davis makes three point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists)
|0-6
|19:11
|Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound
|19:13
|Kevin Cross misses two point layup
|19:30
|+3
|Shakeel Moore makes three point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists)
|0-3
|19:46
|Jaylen Forbes turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Matthews steals)
|20:00
|(Green Wave gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Gai Chol makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:10
|+ 1
|Gai Chol makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:10
|Tre' Williams personal foul (Gai Chol draws the foul)
|4:10
|+ 1
|Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:17
|+ 1
|Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:17
|KeShawn Murphy shooting foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)
|4:17
|+ 2
|Shakeel Moore makes two point layup (Dashawn Davis assists)
|4:34
|Collin Holloway turnover (lost ball) (Dashawn Davis steals)
|4:39
|+ 2
|Shakeel Moore makes two point layup (Dashawn Davis assists)
|4:50
|KeShawn Murphy defensive rebound
|4:56
|Tre' Williams misses two point jump shot
|4:58
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|102
|Field Goals
|19-49 (38.8%)
|40-64 (62.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-23 (21.7%)
|12-25 (48.0%)
|Free Throws
|21-30 (70.0%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|40
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|13
|27
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|12
|31
|Steals
|9
|11
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|16
|20
|Technicals
|2
|0
Video Carousel
22 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
|Top Scorers
|K. King G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|J. Hubbard G
|22 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|38.8
|FG%
|62.5
|
|
|21.7
|3PT FG%
|48.0
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|62.5
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cross
|9
|4
|5
|3/9
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|32
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|S. James
|7
|2
|1
|3/7
|0/4
|1/3
|2
|31
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T. Williams
|7
|2
|4
|2/6
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|G. Glenn III
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Woods
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cross
|9
|4
|5
|3/9
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|32
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|S. James
|7
|2
|1
|3/7
|0/4
|1/3
|2
|31
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T. Williams
|7
|2
|4
|2/6
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|G. Glenn III
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Woods
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Daniels
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Shapiro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Panoam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|20
|12
|19/49
|5/23
|21/30
|16
|102
|9
|1
|14
|7
|13
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Matthews
|14
|5
|6
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|15
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|S. Moore
|11
|2
|3
|5/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Murphy
|7
|8
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|A. Taylor
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Matthews
|14
|5
|6
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|15
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|S. Moore
|11
|2
|3
|5/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Murphy
|7
|8
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|A. Taylor
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hubbard
|22
|1
|2
|7/10
|5/7
|3/4
|1
|21
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Scott
|6
|5
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|S. Jones Jr.
|5
|1
|3
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|G. Chol
|4
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|T. Fort
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Russell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jackson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Stansbury
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|102
|38
|31
|40/64
|12/25
|10/16
|20
|110
|11
|1
|12
|11
|27