Oregon will play just its third game in two weeks when the Ducks host UTEP on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks (5-2) haven't played since a thrilling 86-83 overtime win over Michigan last Saturday, which saw freshman Jackson Shelstad hit the game-winning 3-pointer.

Brennan Rigsby led the Ducks with 19 points against Michigan. Rigsby (10.0 ppg) is one of several players scoring in double figures for Oregon this season.

But the Ducks are playing undersized and short-handed without post players N'Faly Dante and Nate Bittle, who are out for several more weeks due to knee and wrist surgeries, respectively.

The Ducks also did not have guard Jesse Zarzuela (10.0 ppg) for the Michigan game, as he was in a walking boot.

"At this particular time, with this ball team, finding a way is really important," Oregon head coach Dana Altman told reporters after the Michigan win.

UTEP (6-3) had lost three straight until a 90-62 win over Division II Western New Mexico on Dec. 4. The Miners did beat a Pac-12 opponent this season with their 75-72 win over Cal on Nov. 21.

The Miners are 5-0 this season when leading at halftime. Under head coach Joe Golding, the Miners are 32-5 when holding a halftime lead.

Tae Hardy's 14.8 points per game lead UTEP this season. Points in the paint have been key to UTEP's success, and with the Ducks lacking depth in size, it should be part of the Miners' game plan.

"We talked a lot about how you can't have growth without adversity. We've worked these guys really hard in practice," Golding said. "Our culture is getting better, that's where I'm most pleased."

Oregon and UTEP will meet for the third time ever. The Miners won in triple overtime over the Ducks on Dec. 19, 2012, and Oregon won a year prior, 64-59, in Eugene.

