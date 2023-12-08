Virginia Tech rides momentum into visit from Valparaiso
Virginia Tech is anxious to see more of the December version of MJ Collins and leave the November version behind.
When Virginia Tech (6-3) meets visiting Valparaiso (4-5) in the first-ever meeting of the teams Saturday at Blacksburg, Va., Collins will be on center stage as he tries to build on the best game of his career.
In Virginia Tech's ACC opener Sunday, Collins made all three of his 3-point attempts on his way to scoring 20 points, while propelling the Hokies to a 75-68 victory over Louisville.
It was a departure from Collins' performance entering the game. Over the prior seven games, he was just 8 of 43 (18.6 percent) from the floor and missed all 11 of his attempts from 3-point range.
The low point for Collins came as he watched from the bench while nursing an injury in a 73-57 loss at Auburn on Nov. 29, in a game that exposed Virginia Tech's backcourt depth.
"He was 0-for-November from 3 and it had affected some parts of his game," said Virginia Tech coach Mike Young, who added that Collins' breakout against the Cardinals was "huge."
Against Louisville, Virginia Tech also got 19 points from Lynn Kidd, who paces the team in scoring (15.1) and rebounds (7.4) per game.
It was a busy and challenging November for the Hokies with a schedule that included eight games in a span of 24 days, five of them away from home. Virginia Tech now is amid a run of four games, all at home, over a stretch of 30 days.
"This has been a long haul and we need a chance to reevaluate, catch our breath and get back to playing better ball," Young said.
Valparaiso has lost three straight games, including the last two on the road, last Saturday at Belmont 77-68 and Wednesday at Central Michigan 71-67.
In both defeats, the Beacons fell behind 9-0 in the opening minutes and never led.
Against Central Michigan, Valparaiso trailed by 22 points with less than 11 minutes left before rallying behind Jaxon Edwards, who made two 3-pointers in the final 4:27.
Isaiah Stafford, the Beacons' top scorer this year, had 23 points and Kaspar Sepp added six points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Stafford is scoring 18.8 points per game.
"We've got to get off to better starts and we can't have those lapses," Valparaiso assistant coach Matt Gordon said.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:47
|TV timeout
|14:47
|Beacons 30 second timeout
|14:51
|+2
|Mekhi Long makes two point dunk (Tyler Nickel assists)
|27-47
|14:59
|Darius DeAveiro turnover (lost ball) (Mekhi Long steals)
|15:18
|Brandon Rechsteiner turnover (bad pass) (Jaxon Edwards steals)
|15:37
|Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|15:39
|Kasper Sepp misses three point jump shot
|16:05
|+3
|Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Mylyjael Poteat assists)
|27-45
|16:10
|Mylyjael Poteat offensive rebound
|16:12
|Tyler Nickel misses three point jump shot
|16:20
|Mekhi Long defensive rebound
|16:22
|Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot
|16:30
|Lual Manyang personal foul
|16:33
|Beacons misses two point layup
|16:53
|Isaiah Stafford turnover (lost ball)
|17:17
|Jaxon Edwards defensive rebound
|17:19
|Lynn Kidd misses two point jump shot
|17:33
|Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|17:35
|Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot
|17:41
|Isaiah Stafford defensive rebound
|17:43
|Brandon Rechsteiner misses three point jump shot
|17:53
|Jaxon Edwards personal foul
|18:17
|+2
|Kasper Sepp makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Stafford assists)
|27-42
|18:41
|+1
|Lynn Kidd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-42
|18:41
|+1
|Lynn Kidd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-41
|18:41
|Cooper Schwieger shooting foul (Lynn Kidd draws the foul)
|18:47
|Lynn Kidd offensive rebound
|18:49
|Tyler Nickel misses three point jump shot
|19:19
|+2
|Jaxon Edwards makes two point layup
|25-40
|19:36
|+3
|Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Brandon Rechsteiner assists)
|23-40
|19:52
|Isaiah Stafford turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Cattoor steals)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Darius DeAveiro turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Rechsteiner steals)
|0:25
|Jaxon Edwards defensive rebound
|0:27
|Brandon Rechsteiner misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|Mekhi Long offensive rebound
|0:34
|Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|Brandon Rechsteiner defensive rebound
|0:55
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses three point jump shot
|1:21
|+2
|Hunter Cattoor makes two point layup
|23-37
|1:40
|Tyler Nickel defensive rebound
|1:42
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses three point jump shot
|1:54
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV offensive rebound
|1:56
|Cooper Schwieger misses three point jump shot
|2:04
|Hokies 30 second timeout
|2:04
|+1
|Hunter Cattoor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-35
|2:04
|+1
|Hunter Cattoor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-34
|2:04
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV personal foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)
|2:17
|+2
|Cooper Schwieger makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Stafford assists)
|23-33
|2:29
|+2
|Mylyjael Poteat makes two point jump shot (Tyler Nickel assists)
|21-33
|2:46
|Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|2:48
|Darius DeAveiro misses two point jump shot
|3:01
|Hokies turnover (shot clock violation)
|3:02
|Hokies offensive rebound
|3:02
|MJ Collins misses two point layup
|3:32
|Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|3:32
|Isaiah Stafford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:32
|+1
|Isaiah Stafford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-31
|3:32
|Mylyjael Poteat shooting foul (Isaiah Stafford draws the foul)
|3:37
|TV timeout
|3:37
|Beacons offensive rebound
|3:38
|Robbie Beran blocks Isaiah Stafford's two point layup
|3:56
|Robbie Beran turnover (bad pass) (Kasper Sepp steals)
|4:15
|+2
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV makes two point jump shot
|20-31
|4:26
|Kasper Sepp defensive rebound
|4:26
|Robbie Beran misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:26
|+1
|Robbie Beran makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-31
|4:26
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV shooting foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
|4:40
|Isaiah Stafford turnover (traveling)
|4:44
|Darius DeAveiro offensive rebound
|4:46
|Darius DeAveiro misses three point jump shot
|5:12
|+1
|Lynn Kidd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-30
|5:12
|+1
|Lynn Kidd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-29
|5:12
|Darius DeAveiro shooting foul (Lynn Kidd draws the foul)
|5:30
|+2
|Kasper Sepp makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Stafford assists)
|18-28
|5:46
|Darius DeAveiro defensive rebound
|5:48
|Robbie Beran misses three point jump shot
|5:55
|Robbie Beran offensive rebound
|5:57
|Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|6:14
|Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|6:16
|Cooper Schwieger misses three point jump shot
|6:29
|+3
|Brandon Rechsteiner makes three point jump shot (Robbie Beran assists)
|16-28
|6:43
|Jaxon Edwards turnover (bad pass)
|6:57
|+3
|Tyler Nickel makes three point jump shot (Lynn Kidd assists)
|16-25
|7:07
|Jerome Palm personal foul
|7:27
|+2
|Jaxon Edwards makes two point dunk
|16-22
|7:38
|TV timeout
|7:38
|MJ Collins personal foul
|7:38
|MJ Collins turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Stafford steals)
|7:51
|MJ Collins defensive rebound
|7:53
|Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot
|8:22
|+3
|Tyler Nickel makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Long assists)
|14-22
|8:40
|+2
|Isaiah Stafford makes two point layup
|14-19
|8:45
|MJ Collins turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Stafford steals)
|9:02
|Cooper Schwieger turnover (offensive foul)
|9:02
|Cooper Schwieger offensive foul
|9:21
|Mekhi Long turnover (lost ball)
|9:25
|Darius DeAveiro turnover (Tyler Nickel steals)
|9:33
|Mekhi Long personal foul
|9:40
|+2
|Lynn Kidd makes two point dunk
|12-19
|9:43
|Darius DeAveiro turnover (lost ball) (Lynn Kidd steals)
|9:50
|Darius DeAveiro defensive rebound
|9:52
|Isaiah Stafford blocks MJ Collins's two point layup
|10:08
|Mekhi Long defensive rebound
|10:10
|Darius DeAveiro misses three point jump shot
|10:28
|+1
|Lynn Kidd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-17
|10:28
|+1
|Lynn Kidd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-16
|10:28
|Jaxon Edwards shooting foul (Lynn Kidd draws the foul)
|10:49
|+2
|Kasper Sepp makes two point layup (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|12-15
|10:58
|Mekhi Long turnover (traveling)
|11:05
|Ola Ajiboye personal foul
|11:29
|+3
|Isaiah Stafford makes three point jump shot (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|10-15
|11:51
|Brandon Rechsteiner turnover (out of bounds)
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:59
|Darius DeAveiro personal foul
|12:17
|Jaydon Young defensive rebound
|12:19
|Jaxon Edwards misses two point jump shot
|12:32
|Jaydon Young turnover (lost ball) (Ola Ajiboye steals)
|12:47
|Mylyjael Poteat defensive rebound
|12:49
|Kasper Sepp misses two point layup
|12:49
|Kasper Sepp offensive rebound
|12:54
|Ola Ajiboye misses two point jump shot
|12:59
|Darius DeAveiro defensive rebound
|13:01
|MJ Collins misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|Isaiah Stafford turnover (bad pass) (Jaydon Young steals)
|13:13
|Robbie Beran turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Stafford steals)
|13:24
|Mylyjael Poteat defensive rebound
|13:26
|Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot
|13:42
|Beacons 30 second timeout
|13:44
|+3
|Robbie Beran makes three point jump shot (Hunter Cattoor assists)
|7-15
|14:03
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Nickel steals)
|14:17
|+2
|Robbie Beran makes two point layup (Mylyjael Poteat assists)
|7-12
|14:28
|Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|14:30
|Cooper Schwieger misses three point jump shot
|14:57
|+2
|Mylyjael Poteat makes two point dunk (Robbie Beran assists)
|7-10
|15:17
|+1
|Darius DeAveiro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-8
|15:17
|+1
|Darius DeAveiro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-8
|15:17
|Robbie Beran shooting foul (Darius DeAveiro draws the foul)
|15:20
|Hunter Cattoor turnover (lost ball) (Darius DeAveiro steals)
|15:45
|Tyler Nickel defensive rebound
|15:47
|Jaxon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:58
|Brandon Rechsteiner personal foul
|16:27
|+3
|Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Tyler Nickel assists)
|5-8
|16:47
|+2
|Jaxon Edwards makes two point jump shot
|5-5
|17:02
|Jaxon Edwards defensive rebound
|17:04
|Tyler Nickel misses three point jump shot
|17:24
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|17:26
|Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot
|17:52
|Brandon Rechsteiner turnover (bad pass) (Cooper Schwieger steals)
|18:06
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|18:08
|Jaxon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|+3
|Tyler Nickel makes three point jump shot (Mekhi Long assists)
|3-5
|18:47
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|18:49
|Jerome Palm misses two point jump shot
|18:59
|Cooper Schwieger defensive rebound
|19:01
|Hunter Cattoor misses two point layup
|19:28
|+3
|Jaxon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Darius DeAveiro assists)
|3-2
|19:47
|+2
|Lynn Kidd makes two point layup (Brandon Rechsteiner assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|Cooper Schwieger vs. Lynn Kidd (Hokies gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Beacons 30 second timeout
|14:47
|+ 2
|Mekhi Long makes two point dunk (Tyler Nickel assists)
|14:51
|Darius DeAveiro turnover (lost ball) (Mekhi Long steals)
|14:59
|Brandon Rechsteiner turnover (bad pass) (Jaxon Edwards steals)
|15:18
|Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|15:37
|Kasper Sepp misses three point jump shot
|15:39
|+ 3
|Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Mylyjael Poteat assists)
|16:05
|Mylyjael Poteat offensive rebound
|16:10
|Tyler Nickel misses three point jump shot
|16:12
|Mekhi Long defensive rebound
|16:20
|Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|27
|47
|Field Goals
|11-33 (33.3%)
|15-28 (53.6%)
|3-Pointers
|2-16 (12.5%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|23
|Offensive
|3
|4
|Defensive
|9
|18
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|6
|13
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|11
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Valparaiso 4-5
|69.8 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Virginia Tech 6-3
|74.4 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Edwards G
|11 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|H. Cattoor G
|13 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|53.6
|
|
|12.5
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Edwards
|9
|3
|0
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|I. Stafford
|6
|1
|3
|2/8
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|-
|3
|1
|4
|0
|1
|D. DeAveiro
|2
|4
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|-
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|C. Schwieger
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Palm
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Sepp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Weatherspoon IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Ajiboye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Manyang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Vick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sciarroni
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williamson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Carroll
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Scroggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|12
|6
|11/33
|2/16
|3/4
|11
|0
|8
|1
|11
|3
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Cattoor
|13
|3
|1
|4/7
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|L. Kidd
|10
|4
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|6/6
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Nickel
|9
|2
|3
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Rechsteiner
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|M. Long
|2
|3
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Beran
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Poteat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Pedulla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Camden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Wessler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Venable
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|47
|22
|13
|15/28
|8/17
|9/10
|5
|0
|7
|1
|11
|4
|18